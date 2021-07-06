56
July 6

Fantasy Football managers asked to participate in mental health study

Back in March, researchers from Nottingham Trent University (NTU) asked for your help in a project being carried out that explored the impact of Fantasy Football participation on mental health.

The response was incredible, with over 2,000 people completing the online questionnaire. The findings have recently been submitted to a scientific journal and we will update you when we know more, but now our friends at NTU are asking for your help again.

The same researchers are conducting a similar, follow-up study that will track the emotions of Fantasy Football players over the course of the 2021/22 Premier League season.  

Participation in the study will involve:

  • 1 x online questionnaire that takes approximately 30 minutes to complete (done late July 2021)
  • 38 x online questionnaires that take approximately 3-5 minutes to complete (done after each Gameweek during the 2021-22 season)
  • 1 x online questionnaire that takes approximately 3-5 minutes to complete (done in May 2022)

Mental health is an important topic and it applies to everything we do in life. Even our hobbies – the things we try to do for fun – can lead to stress and negative emotions. Fantasy Football brings a lot of joy to a lot of people, but it would be remiss to not acknowledge that it can also occasionally lead to frustration (at the very least). Understanding the risk factors that may exacerbate the negatives of the game is crucial, but likewise, knowing the protective factors that can enhance the positives of the game are key too. This research is a step to gaining this knowledge.

We understand that this is a sizeable commitment on your behalf, both in time and effort, and so we are happy to announce that all participants who complete the study will be entered into a prize draw, with five lucky winners receiving a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Member subscription for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

As always, all data will remain confidential and anonymous. Study data will only be accessible by the principal investigator and his research associate. Data collected in this study may be used in future reports such as academic journals and conference presentations. However, again, no individual will be identifiable through such publication of data.

If you would like to take part in the study, or simply have any questions or thoughts about it or the topic in general, please feel free to contact Dr Luke Wilkins at luke.wilkins@ntu.ac.uk

  1. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thanks

    
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    When the game launched I tinkered like mad and was thinking about fpl all the time again, pretty crazy when the season was a month away

    
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Donna (Stek)
    Maehle Maguire Shaw Stones (Kimpembe)
    Insigne Sterling Dams (Berardi Sarabia)
    Immobile Morata Kane

    Have 2 FTs

    A) Berardi & Sarabia ➡️ Olmo & Chiesa
    B) Stek & Sarabia ➡️ Pickford & Olmo/Chiesa
    C) Sarabia & Kimpembe ➡️ Ferran & Emerson/Bonu

    Thoughts?

    
    1. DrexciyaXI
        19 mins ago

        C

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          You think Ferran & Italy def will outscore Olmo & Chiesa?

          
      • linkafu
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        A

        
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers!

          
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Posted on old thread

      Tweaking slightly as you’d expect at this stage

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw XXX
      Salah Fernandes Raphinha XXX
      Watkins Iheanacho Antonio

      Foster Lamptey Williams Bissouma

      Which 2 do you prefer for the gaps

      A) Gundogan and Fofana
      B) Buendia and Digne

      
      1. Coaly
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Sarr and Digne

        Don’t you fancy DCL as well?

        
      2. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        A to start. Just cause I'll wait to see Buendia with his new teammates before to get him.

        
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B

        
    3. Finding Timo
        52 mins ago

        All is immobile best captain for tonight ? If not who?

        
        1. FPL-(VAR)dy
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          insigne

          
          1. Finding Timo
              just now

              Good shout thanks

              
          2. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Morata. Sorry a feeling. He's used to those Italian defense

            
            1. No Salah
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes, he’s used to … and will be completely caged 🙂

              
            2. Finding Timo
                1 min ago

                Thanks but I don’t think I am brave enough to captain him

                
          3. FPL-(VAR)dy
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            maguire or walker?

            
            1. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Walker

              
          4. smix
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            GTG?
            Donna Pickford
            Bonucci DiLorenzo Maehle Stones Maguire
            Insigne(c) Chiesa Forres Sterling Hojberg
            Immobile Morata Kane

            
          5. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            5 from England (1 att 1 mid 2 def 1 keep)
            5 from Spain (1 att 2 mid 2 def)
            3 from Italia (1 att 1 mid 1 keep)
            2 from Denmark (1 def 1 mid)

            Have a feeling Spain will make it tonight. expect the final to be Spain vs England

            
          6. shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            39 mins ago

            Triple captaining Sterling GW25 was not good for your mental health.

            
          7. Coaly
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            Anyone else going all in on England?

            I have 6 England, 4 Italy, 3 Spain, 2 Denmark

            
            1. Bad Kompany
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I think I have the same

              
          8. Bad Kompany
            • 3 Years
            37 mins ago

            Score predictions for today’s game?

            
            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              2-1 to Italy

              
            2. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Italy 0-2 Spain

              
          9. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            CAVENDISH!!
            Only 1 behind the Canonball now.

            
            1. Baron Penguin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              It's an unbelievable story. I had a tear in my eye after the 31st.

              
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Such a good lead out.
              He's a likeable guy.

              
          10. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            33 mins ago

            Can you imagine the mess in Fantasy Euro if the final is Spain - Denmark !!!!??!!

            
            1. The Red Devil
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Think 5 transfers should enable 11 out at least

              
            2. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I'll forget I ever played Euro Fantasy.

              
          11. Mikel Arteta
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            32 mins ago

            Any thoughts?

            The moves will be:
            - Lukaku > Immobile
            - Sarabia > Verratti
            - Azpilicueta > Alba
            - Spinazzola > Emerson
            - Simon > Donnarumma

            Full team:
            Donnarumma Pickford
            Alba Emerson Shaw Maguire Maehle
            Insigne Chiesa Verratti Sterling Damsgaard
            Immobile Morata Kane

            
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              Why Verratti? Budget reasons or do you know something we don't? 🙂

              Rest looks good.

              
              1. linkafu
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                This

                
              2. Mikel Arteta
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Spain will defend with a high line and Verratti is a chances creator monster this tournament.
                I think he will punish them.

                
                1. EmreCan Hustle
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Good tip. Cheers.

                  
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 mins ago

              I like doing Veratti - or something fun from the Italian midfield.

              
              1. Mikel Arteta
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Barella is a good option but I dont have money for him.

                
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 mins ago

                  I'm looking at Barella&Chiesa instead of Insigne - maybe Spinnazola missing hurts Insigne...
                  Will let the lineups tell me.

                  
          12. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            Are we all waiting for line ups to make transfers or making a few important moves now just in case the UEFA site crashes?

            Its happened in UCL fantasy before.

            
            1. Mikel Arteta
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Waiting for lineups.

              
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yeah, I am worried if I make a few moves now I might be priced out of some important transfers later.

                
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              with about 1.5 hours to do it I hope we're ok.

              I'll be moving ASAP when i see the teams on twitter.

              
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah, same.

                
          13. azz007
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Are we getting in 5 Italians for tonight.. What's the thoughts?

            
          14. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Any idea why Laporte is orange flagged? Anything serious?

            Thanks.

            
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              13 mins ago

              Reports I heard were he and Sarabia were both doubtful.
              With Laporte a bigger chance to miss.

              This was a couple of days ago - can't remember where I saw it.

              
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Laporte a bigger chance to miss? Yikes!

                That's probably another transfer then. Guess I'll have one keeper.

                Cheers.

                
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  11 mins ago

                  I think! My memory is hazy - long weekend here in the states so i imbibed for the first time in a long time.

                  At least we'll know for sure. I kind of want Sarabia to be out to force me to change and get in someone else.

                  
                  1. EmreCan Hustle
                    • 8 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Found this.

                    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9759957/Euro-2020-Spain-winger-Pablo-Sarabia-ruled-semi-final-against-Italy-abductor-injury.html

                    
                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      Cheers! Good to know, have a plan for either way.

                      
          15. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            How bad is Digne's injury?

            
          16. Alisson WondHaaland
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Best 2 out of these?

            A) Olmo
            B) Chiesa
            C) Mount

            
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              BC

              

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.