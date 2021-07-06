Fantasy Football managers asked to participate in mental health study

Back in March, researchers from Nottingham Trent University (NTU) asked for your help in a project being carried out that explored the impact of Fantasy Football participation on mental health.

The response was incredible, with over 2,000 people completing the online questionnaire. The findings have recently been submitted to a scientific journal and we will update you when we know more, but now our friends at NTU are asking for your help again.

The same researchers are conducting a similar, follow-up study that will track the emotions of Fantasy Football players over the course of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Participation in the study will involve:

1 x online questionnaire that takes approximately 30 minutes to complete (done late July 2021)

38 x online questionnaires that take approximately 3-5 minutes to complete (done after each Gameweek during the 2021-22 season)

1 x online questionnaire that takes approximately 3-5 minutes to complete (done in May 2022)

Mental health is an important topic and it applies to everything we do in life. Even our hobbies – the things we try to do for fun – can lead to stress and negative emotions. Fantasy Football brings a lot of joy to a lot of people, but it would be remiss to not acknowledge that it can also occasionally lead to frustration (at the very least). Understanding the risk factors that may exacerbate the negatives of the game is crucial, but likewise, knowing the protective factors that can enhance the positives of the game are key too. This research is a step to gaining this knowledge.

We understand that this is a sizeable commitment on your behalf, both in time and effort, and so we are happy to announce that all participants who complete the study will be entered into a prize draw, with five lucky winners receiving a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Member subscription for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

As always, all data will remain confidential and anonymous. Study data will only be accessible by the principal investigator and his research associate. Data collected in this study may be used in future reports such as academic journals and conference presentations. However, again, no individual will be identifiable through such publication of data.

If you would like to take part in the study, or simply have any questions or thoughts about it or the topic in general, please feel free to contact Dr Luke Wilkins at luke.wilkins@ntu.ac.uk