Fantasy football managers encouraged to participate in mental health study

Researchers from Nottingham Trent University are investigating the impact of Fantasy Football on its most passionate fans – and they want your help.

They have applied a pre-existing, validated questionnaire pack to Fantasy Football in order to collect information on how Fantasy the game impacts those that play and, in turn, understand the wider implications of the growing phenomenon.

During this challenging year, mental health issues have been on the rise in almost all groups of people.

While there has been plenty of research on the subject over the past 12 months, very little has been conducted on what role Fantasy Football plays in our wellbeing.

“Fantasy Football has become a huge and global game and continues to grow each year,” says Dr. Luke Wilkins, lecturer in sports and exercise psychology at Nottingham Trent University.

“But one area we don’t know very much about is the mental health of individuals who play it.

“Millions of people play a Fantasy Football game for soccer of some description this season and it only takes a quick scroll through social media channels to see the highs and lows they experience on a regular basis.

“Despite this, there is little concrete information on the positive and negative mental effects Fantasy Football can have on one individual compared to another.

“We want to change that and, in order to do it, we need Fantasy managers to take part in our study.”

Participation in the study involves filling out a questionnaire pack that takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Through a series of questions, it assesses your thoughts, behaviours, emotions and experiences around Fantasy Football.

Participants do not have to answer every question and are free to leave any blank should they not wish to respond.

All data will remain confidential and anonymous. You will not be asked for your name or any other identifying features at any point.

Study data will only be accessible by the principal investigator and his research associate. Data collected in this study may be used in future reports such as academic journals and conference presentations. However, again, no individual will be identifiable through such publication of data.

Participants are free to withdraw at any point, either during the data collection stage or for up to three weeks following it by contacting the research team and providing the unique code they generated at the start of the questionnaire pack. In this eventuality, all of the withdrawing participant’s data will be destroyed immediately.

If you have any questions or thoughts about the questionnaire, or the topic in general, please feel free to contact Dr Luke Wilkins at luke.wilkins@ntu.ac.uk.

