Season 2 Introduction to GAFFR Fantasy Championship

WHAT IS GAFFR FANTASY CHAMPIONSHIP?

GAFFR Championship is a fantasy football game focusing on the second tier of English football, the EFL Championship.

Built by Fantasy Football fanatics with the help of the FPL community, we’ve added some inventive new features to create a compelling fantasy football experience even beginners can enjoy.

Now entering the second season, we’ve listened to our fans and made a number of important updates to optimise the user experience.

WHY THE CHAMPIONSHIP?

The Championship is bonkers. It really is. 24 teams. Six new teams a year through promotion/relegation. The six playoff slots mean almost every team has something to play for throughout the season.

We’ve priced up over 600 players for the coming season. The amount of variables alone makes this the perfect league for a fantasy game. There’s no template this year, your team is your own.

You don’t need to be a Championship expert to compete, the majority of our top 20 players last year were FPL fans and this was their first experience of this league.

GAME GUIDE

The budget, team selection and transfer system will be familiar to FPL players. You can make one free transfer each week, which will be carried forward if unused, up to a maximum of two free transfers in a week. Any additional transfers will incur a 4 point deduction to your gameweek score.

So far so unsurprising but wait, there are three types of captain?

Your Captain receives double points as usual but your Vice Captain also gets a x1.5 multiplier applied.

If either of your captains do not play, the selected Emergency Captain comes in and picks up the extra points instead.

The three captains come in useful later, you’ll see why in the Boosts section.

The scoring is as follows:

Goals from open play are worth +5 points across the board, however penalties are worth just 3 pts

Winning a penalty nets a player +3 points regardless of whether that penalty is scored.

Defenders & Goalkeepers get +2 for a clean sheet in each half (must play 30 mins per half to qualify).

For a full breakdown of the scoring check out the Rules page.

PERFORMANCE POINTS

Performance Points are equivalent to bonus points and can have a significant impact on a player’s score. The max bonus is +4 for the highest-ranked player in a given match, with +3 to the next highest and so on.

These points are awarded based on a number of factors, not just goals and assists. Defensive actions, key passes, successful dribbles and other actions are all taken into consideration by the algorithm – again, check out the Rules on site for a full breakdown of the calculation.

BOOSTS

Boosts are the GAFFR version of the chips system but with a twist.

The season is split into 3 periods of 15 Gameweeks. There are 6 boosts to choose from in each period, of which you can pick 3.

The options are refreshed at the end of every period and you begin again. This may sound a little complicated in print but the process itself is quite intuitive. The idea is to give managers the flexibility to choose the boost that suits their team at the time.

The boosts are liable to change at each refresh and you can’t necessarily count on a particular one being available later in the season. The boosts available at the start of the season up until Gameweek 15 are:

Overhaul

Use this wisely. You can make unlimited transfers for the Gameweek (Wildcard). These are permanent changes to your team. They will not revert the following gameweek.

Park The Bus

Defenders score double. No Captain multipliers applied for any player or position.

Goalfest

Each goal scored adds an additional 5 points to total. This includes penalties and goals scored by substitutes. Captain multipliers do not apply to the 5 point bonus

Away Day

As chosen by the Twitter community. All players playing away from home score double.

Multi Captain

Captain, Vice-Captain & Emergency Captain all score double.

Jeepers Keepers

A fan favourite. Your goalkeepers score an extra +2 for every clean sheet, +3 per save & +10 for a penalty save.

We’ll have a pre-season article coming out before the season starts with a guide to the teams and the players to look out for.

Questions? Check out our FAQ section or get in touch.

FFS LEAGUE

The link to sign up for GAFFR is here and the code to the FFS League is ffscout