Key fixture swings for FPL transfer and Wildcard planning

When to play the first Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a question that frequently gets asked in the early weeks of a new season, on this site and beyond.

Fantasy managers have different approaches to this chip, be it deploying it from a position of strength or saving it for a rainy day when wholesale changes may be needed.

Targeting fixture swings is another (not mutually exclusive) approach and that will be the focus of this article here.

Using our own Season Ticker and moderator Legomané‘s excellent ‘hop on, hop off’ matrix variant and season calendar, we’ll take a look at some of the key fixture swings in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign – whether managers use it for Wildcard deployment, free transfer usage or otherwise.

The usual caveats about not knowing for sure which fixtures represent ‘good’ or ‘bad’ ones apply at this early stage of the season, of course, as there will invariably be a surprise package or two and just as many well-fancied teams flopping.

And not all positive/negative fixture runs will be universally excellent/awful: Arsenal, for example, take on Newcastle and Southampton at home in Gameweeks 13 and 16 in the middle of some less favourable matches.

Above: Legomane’s ‘hop on, hop off’ matrix (click to expand)

POSSIBLE WILDCARD DATES

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT