Key fixture swings for FPL transfer and Wildcard planning

When to play the first Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a question that frequently gets asked in the early weeks of a new season, on this site and beyond.

Fantasy managers have different approaches to this chip, be it deploying it from a position of strength or saving it for a rainy day when wholesale changes may be needed.

Targeting fixture swings is another (not mutually exclusive) approach and that will be the focus of this article here.

Using our own Season Ticker and moderator Legomané‘s excellent ‘hop on, hop off’ matrix variant and season calendar, we’ll take a look at some of the key fixture swings in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign – whether managers use it for Wildcard deployment, free transfer usage or otherwise.

The usual caveats about not knowing for sure which fixtures represent ‘good’ or ‘bad’ ones apply at this early stage of the season, of course, as there will invariably be a surprise package or two and just as many well-fancied teams flopping.

And not all positive/negative fixture runs will be universally excellent/awful: Arsenal, for example, take on Newcastle and Southampton at home in Gameweeks 13 and 16 in the middle of some less favourable matches.

Above: Legomane’s ‘hop on, hop off’ matrix (click to expand)

POSSIBLE WILDCARD DATES

  1. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Thanks for the article Neal. Interesting insight. I'm personally planning for GW7/8 for when Chelsea, Spurs, Man City, Man U and Arsenal should have full squads following the Euros. That said, have to be wary of European competition starting soon after too.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      My pleasure! Yeah, I could see a spate of early-ish Wildcards as we could be starting the season without a clutch of regulars who have been in Euros/Copa America action.

  2. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    a> Harrison

  3. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    a> Harrison
    b> Soucek

    thanks 🙂

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

  4. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Is anyone looking to start the season with cavani?

    Bruno Shaw cavani triple up

    Cavani should be nailed till champs league starts right? Thanks

    1. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Should be. Want to see pre season friendlies first to see setup.

    2. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      He's definitely under consideration but that's if I don't start with Bruno. The glaring issue is his minutes, given United's amount of attacking options. But given the fixtures he could be a shrewd pick.

    3. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      I think it's a game of roulette with him, and - like with City - I don't play games that will make my head hurt.

  5. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Who will be on penalties for Watford?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      In absence of Deeney Pedro- suppose King may come into equation if starts now

  6. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    What's a respectable score in RMT?

    1. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Isn't the fun of RMT to try and get the most points from a team. Personally I'd be looking for an average of around 60/ game week.

  7. jay01
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    “I see Tammy Abraham leaving Chelsea this summer”

    - @FabrizioRomano

    With Giroud gone, this leaves Chelsea short of a striker.. Haaland incoming imo

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yep 100% they're getting a striker. Most likely will be Haaland cause Dortmund will sell

      1. jay01
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        As a CFC fan he definitely is essential to me. Exciting times ahead

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      hopefully Tammy to WHU. would love him there.

      1. jay01
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I think he will do well but looks like shared minutes with antonio

        1. jay01
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          But with europa, WHU need that depth

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Would he even be nailed with Antonio around?

        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I thinks o due to the money he'd cost, the gametime he'd request on agreeing to the deal and the fact Antonio is fairly prone to knocks.

    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Unlikely

    4. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      ...and it was in the 21/22 season that The Premier League lost it's competitive reputation and became a three horse league like La Liga due to arrival of Kane, Haaland and Sancho at the 'Moneyed Three' with the other clubs not able to keep up.

  8. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Here's the template draft I came up with when the game launched:

    Sanchez (4.0)
    TAA, Digne, Shaw (Fofana, 4.0)
    Salah, Fernandes, Buendia, Harrison (4.5)
    DCL, Antonio, Watkins

    Here's what I'm tempted by now after going off DCL somewhat and wanting Mahrez:

    Sanchez (4.0)
    TAA, Shaw, Fofana (White, 4.0)
    Salah, Fernandes, Mahrez, Buendia (4.5)
    Antonio, Watkins, Welbeck

    Overthinking or what?

    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Why have you 'gone off' DCL?

      As for Mahrez, I just don't see the point of any of their players unless one is always guaranteed to start. Only Ederson offers that and he's way too expensive, whilst KDB and Dias are the next best bets but are always akin to the odd benching. But the others are a total game of roulette and absolutely not worth the headache.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Uncertainty with a new manager coming in, Richarlison going to the Olympics, James possibly leaving. Maybe something, maybe nothing.

        In general I agree with you I just think Mahrez could be a super pick at the start of this season. Foden and Sterling went to the Euro final. Ferran Torres to the semis. Mahrez has had the whole summer off. Surely that bodes well for him at the beginning of the season. He wouldn't be a long term selection.

  9. Lebowski85
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Do we like? Yey or Ney

    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Robbo Dias Wan-B Digne
    Salah Mahrez Barnes Harrison Soucek
    Wilson Watkins 4.5

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Ney. I like most of the players, it's just way too much money on your bench.

  10. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Brighton only conceded 22 goals at home (Man City let in 17 at home, Chelsea 18 for context) but are a green fixture for Everton away GW3

    Leeds conceded 21 goals at home but are an orange fixture for Everton GW2…

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Fixture difficulty surely takes scoring goals into account as well.

      Leeds are better than Brighton or at least they were last season.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think as long as that’s in the back of one’s head as they look at the colours…

        When you see Everton coming up against a defence that is nearly as stingy as Man City/Chelsea… and the fixture is green…

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      🙂

      I'm guessing results come into it. Wasn't there that thing about Brighton having a calendar year between successive home wins or something.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Brighton actually only lost 6 games at home last season

        The only teams to lose less were Man City (4) Chelsea (4) and West Ham (5)

        They’re a funny little team

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I dont understand the ticker these days. We know somich more now than when it was first introduced and it still makes little sense

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I think we need to be open to the fact that there just mightn’t be that many “green” fixtures anymore

        Setting fixture difficulty based on simple league position for example (imo) would be at great risk of misleading people

        The tighter the league, the less real difference you’re going to get between teams

        To me green should mean “easy” and not “easiest”

        “Easy” is useful for FPL and something we want to target

        “Easiest” is not (necessarily) easy, and therefore not (necessarily) something we want to target etc

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          just now

          As in - when I look up at the ticker in the article, there just seems to be way too much green in it overall

          So I think it’s more highlighting the “easiest” games for teams rather than the “easy” etc

  11. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Grealish back on pens for Villa XD

    https://twitter.com/JackGrealish/status/1414522271859888132?s=19

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      That doesn’t seem to be Grealish back on pens for Villa though unless I’m missing something?

      Is it not more like Grealish blaming Southgate for England’s exit?

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        It is. My comment was slightly sarcastic. But never know he could start taking them for Villa again to prove he's not a coward

        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          It is lowkey blaming him*

  12. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Why is Jota not training with the Pool squad?

    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Surely all euro players are going to be on holiday for a bit yet?

  13. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Steele owners rejoice. Matt Ryan to Sociedad.

