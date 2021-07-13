FPL tools: Tips on how to use the ‘per 90’ filter

There is a vast array of tools available in Fantasy Football Scout’s Premium Members Area that can help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with their planning ahead of the new season.

In a series of articles to be published ahead of Gameweek 1, we’ll be guiding you through a selection of our most-used features and some of the less well-known.

We start with the ‘per 90’ search filter.

By ticking the ‘per 90’ checkbox next to the ‘Filter’ button, subscribers can see the usual range of player data in a different way: that is, all the figures given, be it shots, saves, yellow cards or any other metric, are shown per 90 minutes.

A ‘before and after’ example is shown below:

From the top image, we can see, for example, that Ruben Dias (£6.0m) kept 17 clean sheets in total last season – a high among FPL defenders.

Clicking on the ‘per 90’ tickbox, his teammate John Stones (£5.5m) tops the pile among first-team regulars with 0.63 clean sheets per 90 minutes.

EXACT TIME PLAYED

We should point out at this juncture how the ‘per 90’ metric is calculated.

Rather than use the usual ‘Mins’ (aka ‘Time Played’) figure that we are used to seeing in the Player Stats tables, the ‘per 90’ tool harnesses a statistic called ‘Exact Time Played’.

The difference between the two is, effectively, injury time: the former doesn’t factor it in, the latter does.

To give an example: Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) played 3,105 minutes in 2020/21 when we exclude stoppages but 3,231 minutes when we incorporate that added time at the end of each half.

The ‘Exact Time Played’ figure is one that subscribers can use in their custom stats tables, should they so wish.

WHY IS THE ‘PER 90’ FILTER USEFUL?

For those of us who pay heed to underlying numbers, raw statistics can sometimes be misleading.

This is especially the case when we are looking at a group of players who have played a contrasting number of minutes.

Take Diogo Jota (£7.5m), as an example.

The Liverpool asset had only 38 shots in the box in 2020/21, some 60 short of Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.5m) tally and a total that was beaten by 18 FPL midfielders.

However, the former Wolves man clocked up only 1,165 minutes of Premier League football in a stop-start season.

When we apply the ‘per 90’ filter, Jota shoots to the top among Fantasy midfielders for shots in the box per 90 minutes:

WHERE CAN I USE THE ‘PER 90’ STAT?

The ‘Player Stats’ menu is the place to go to see the ‘per 90’ metric in action.

Most of the tabs that subscribers can see, from ‘Goal Threat’ to ‘Set Pieces’ to ‘Expected’, are compatible with our new tool.

Members can also filter by home and away matches or sort by Gameweek ranges in conjunction with the ‘per 90’ checkbox.

The flat-track bully feature is also compatible in the usual manner, as we have illustrated below:

