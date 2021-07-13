85
FPL tools: Tips on how to use the ‘per 90’ filter

There is a vast array of tools available in Fantasy Football Scout’s Premium Members Area that can help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with their planning ahead of the new season.

In a series of articles to be published ahead of Gameweek 1, we’ll be guiding you through a selection of our most-used features and some of the less well-known.

We start with the ‘per 90’ search filter.

By ticking the ‘per 90’ checkbox next to the ‘Filter’ button, subscribers can see the usual range of player data in a different way: that is, all the figures given, be it shots, saves, yellow cards or any other metric, are shown per 90 minutes.

A ‘before and after’ example is shown below:

From the top image, we can see, for example, that Ruben Dias (£6.0m) kept 17 clean sheets in total last season – a high among FPL defenders.

Clicking on the ‘per 90’ tickbox, his teammate John Stones (£5.5m) tops the pile among first-team regulars with 0.63 clean sheets per 90 minutes.

EXACT TIME PLAYED

We should point out at this juncture how the ‘per 90’ metric is calculated.

Rather than use the usual ‘Mins’ (aka ‘Time Played’) figure that we are used to seeing in the Player Stats tables, the ‘per 90’ tool harnesses a statistic called ‘Exact Time Played’.

The difference between the two is, effectively, injury time: the former doesn’t factor it in, the latter does.

To give an example: Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) played 3,105 minutes in 2020/21 when we exclude stoppages but 3,231 minutes when we incorporate that added time at the end of each half.

The ‘Exact Time Played’ figure is one that subscribers can use in their custom stats tables, should they so wish.

WHY IS THE ‘PER 90’ FILTER USEFUL?

For those of us who pay heed to underlying numbers, raw statistics can sometimes be misleading.

This is especially the case when we are looking at a group of players who have played a contrasting number of minutes.

Take Diogo Jota (£7.5m), as an example.

The Liverpool asset had only 38 shots in the box in 2020/21, some 60 short of Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.5m) tally and a total that was beaten by 18 FPL midfielders.

However, the former Wolves man clocked up only 1,165 minutes of Premier League football in a stop-start season.

When we apply the ‘per 90’ filter, Jota shoots to the top among Fantasy midfielders for shots in the box per 90 minutes:

WHERE CAN I USE THE ‘PER 90’ STAT?

The ‘Player Stats’ menu is the place to go to see the ‘per 90’ metric in action.

Most of the tabs that subscribers can see, from ‘Goal Threat’ to ‘Set Pieces’ to ‘Expected’, are compatible with our new tool.

Members can also filter by home and away matches or sort by Gameweek ranges in conjunction with the ‘per 90’ checkbox.

The flat-track bully feature is also compatible in the usual manner, as we have illustrated below:

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Is Tierney on any set pieces?

    Open Controls
    1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Occasionally, but down the pecking order

      Open Controls
    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Only in the Physio room.

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Which formation is better?

    1. Big at the back 4-4-2
    Defence: 7.5 5.5 5.5 5 4.5

    2. 3-4-3
    Defence: 7.5 5.0 4.5 4.5 4.5/4.0
    Additional (Toney/6.5m) forward

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I like to keep an active bench so that I can change my formation depending on form and fixtures. My 4.5 defenders enable me to go 3, 4 or on occasion 5 at the back.

      Open Controls
    2. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      1. Big points at the back this season imo.

      Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      4-3-3 - defence: 7.5/5.5/5.5/4.5 (4.0 fodder)
      3-4-3 - defence: 7.5/5.5/4.5

      Sure, the fourth defender in 4-3-3 could/should be an expensive one, 5.5-6.0, you're swapping the fourth mid and fourth defender, but I think there are some really nice 4.5 options that are, maybe not fixture proof, but playable every week. Same goes for the third defender in 3-4-3. I would go for three 6.0-8.0 strikers.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thanks. Hard to pick the 4.5s though, isn't it?

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          And the 3rd striker slot is tricky to predict as well..

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            57 mins ago

            For me not just the third, but second and first two. I can already imagine 50:50s going wrong for those spots.

            Open Controls
        2. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          On paper, Lamptey is the obvious one. Brighton have tightened up, and he's so attacking. But, maybe closer to the start of the season he won't be an option. Then there are Fofana, Coady, White, Sieralta, Ayling, maybe someone from Brentford.

          Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like 2.

      Going 3-4-3 with 7.5, 6.0, 5.0, 4.5, 4.0 at the back

      Open Controls
    5. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Go to Andy's broadcast on Lets talk FPL

      Open Controls
  3. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Will Jota be. Regular starter ?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Can't say at the moment.

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Fairly regularly start but not every week. WIll get a fair number of points though.

      Open Controls
    4. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Not if he plays like he did in the Euros

      Open Controls
  4. Shaw must go on
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Hi Everyone...No Love for Jimenez anymore?

    Open Controls
    1. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wait and see if he’s still the same player.

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Horrific injury, new manager, poor fixtures, not the one to start with, but the one to monitor for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Shaw must go on
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Laje style of play suit him better..

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          Start with Watkins and swap in gw4, that's what comes to mind. Monitor for first three games.

          Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not till we see him play a game at least

      Open Controls
  5. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Based on current squads which team from last seasons Premier League is in biggest danger of being relegated?

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      crystal palace

      Open Controls
      1. Spoox777
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        No chance. We'll be spending a fair amount this summer.
        I reckon Brighton, Watford & Brentford

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Hey Spoox - whats your take on Mitchel as a def option @ 4.5m?

          Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      +1 for Palace, Burnley, Man Utd

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Norwich Brentford Watford Burnley

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Most will say Palace here but their core squad is still strong enough and plus they've signed a good attacking player. They will sign more decent players.

        Burnley don't spend so close fight for them. Same with Southampton, but they have a good manager.

        Watford, Norwich will surely go down. Last spot will be Brentford or Burnley

        Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Palace. Squad is geriatric, half of them out of contract and only have money to fill the squad with nobodies. Newcastle also don't invest. Watford's looks chaotic as usual but that's just an aside.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Filling the squad with nobodies makes me smile.

        Palace like Burnley have done very well doing just that - long list of solid pros who have done an admirable job which is very un FPL but highly EPL. It's an old fashioned way of doing it but 200 million on squad players as per Brighton and Villa isn't always the best approach.

        Ignore most of out of contract situation. Only 3 players relevant there - The others put together 40 appearances in the season. Only Ward Cahill and Townsend are relevant and then as bench players - that's the weakness.

        Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      CPL, Burnley, Southampton most at risk from last year's teams.

      I think CPL, Watford and Norwich go down.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        same

        Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Palace are in the danger zone - amusingly they have just cancelled their first preseason - I assume that's because they have too few to fill the bench

      If we fail to sign up at leats two of Cahill Ward and Townsend I will be very nervous indeed. When AFCon comes up we could be unbelievably short.

      Decent first team still and comfortably mid table for two seasons so not a slam dunk call.

      Open Controls
    7. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Everton

      Open Controls
  6. Chelsea91
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa,Shaw,Dias
    Harrison,Bruno,Mo,Son,Buendia
    Toney,King

    Bachman Coufal,Davies,Williams

    How the team look? 0.00itb

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      All looked good till I got to the forwards

      Open Controls
      1. Chelsea91
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Any suggestion?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I can see why you have him, but I'd lose Sonny and spread the wealth.

          Open Controls
    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not bad

      Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Damn Shaw overtakes Bruno and becomes 2nd most owner FPL player.

    Madness?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I think he's underpriced. Must-own on current form and with decent opening fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Both nailed in my squad

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        How did United go in positive fixtures last season?

        MBP makes a good point about how and why United struggled in positive fixtures in defence. The moment Maguire and other central defender didn't get a defensive double axis in front goals happened.

        Held Shaw for a large chunk of last season at 5.0 It was an okay investment no more. He'll need to be way better to make more than 5.5 value.

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          get WanB then? nearly 150 pts last season

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Personally think AWB is likely to be equal value or close to.

            His attacking output has stepped up year on year and had 5 assists and 2 goals last time. Hard to say if he'll again get more minutes but given possible week 1 uncertainty reckon he's as good a call.

            Open Controls
        2. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          I must say when I owned him he flattered to deceive.

          Open Controls
      3. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Will he be playing the opening fixtures?

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Madness? This is FPL!

      Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      One of the best attacking fullbacks in the league from the team that can keep a clean sheet for 5.5 is just too good to pass. He should've been at least 6.0, same as Chilwell.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yeah but United will not keep many clean sheets. And the GK situation is not good imo. They will sign Varane but we have no idea how good he will be when paired up with Maguire. Unless and until we sign a very solid CDM, don't see us keeping many clean sheets

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          You think United will go below the 13 clean sheets next season?

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            51 mins ago

            Yep around 10

            Open Controls
            1. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              46 mins ago

              Still decent, I think 13 clean sheets is great.

              Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      If he can keep that Euro form, he will be gold. Problem is the other Man U defenders wrecking clean sheets.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Well, AwB is not blame for that, I haven't checked the stats, but he's good defensively. Varane should have pace and be decent pair for Maguire. I doubt he can be worse than Lindelöf. Therefore I expect MU to improve and I am happy to have Shaw. But hey, this is a game. For those who think Shaw is bad option his high ownership should be very pleasant surprise 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          He's not a bap option of course.

          The madness is simply that he is the highest owned player in the game. United fixtures are goodish but not outstanding.

          Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Madness

      This is Euro fever. Man U will have to step up cs rate significantly to make it anything like necessary. Are United going to keep 5 cs on the trot like England?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        What's the problem?!? If you think that those two most owned players are bad fpl options, you have easy way to gain advantage from beginning. Simply don't get them and get better team (supposing you have balls to do it)! And those who think the opposite can have also AwB for example.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Did I say there was a problem? Did I say he was a bad pick? Did I say I wasn't considering him? Read back.

          As it happens I'm unlikely to start with Shaw. Not a question of balls - just don't see that United and England are similar propositions and that there is potentially better value elsewhere.

          Held him for a good part of last season at 5.0. Happy enough - might have paid more. Not a cert I would have done on performances and returns.

          Open Controls
    6. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I've said it once and i'll say it again he's like another Digne, overhyped. Not saying he's a bad player but from an FPL viewpoint that's how I see it. AWB is as good of an option then he is and I personally don't take Euros form/attacking positioning into FPL because different role, tactics, teammates, etc.

      Open Controls
  8. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    I am going to make it my mission to spread the word Real Madrid. Barcelona and Juventus need our help.
    They would never have had a problem if:
    1) They were not to be held to ransom by unscrupulous players asking for money that quite exceeds their worth,
    2) Their territory was not invaded by the made up clubs like Man City and PSG.
    3) They did not have to give up their TV money to minnows in La Liga.
    4) They were not sold down the river by the English "big 6" when it came to a truly fair European Competition.
    5) The nerve of the EPL to financially drastically outperform them due to unfair market share.
    6) Their Presidents were honest and wanted to command the power they deserved.
    7) Teams loke Man U stealing their prized assets like Veran for poultry somes, simply because they have no money.

    I think it only fair, EUFA bail them out so they can recover and be the fine example to all.
    I hope this post does not go unnoticed and we all rally together and help them.

    Open Controls
    1. AuFeld
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Cue the world's smallest violin.

      Open Controls
  9. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is Isma Sarr an option, given that Watford don't play one of the top teams until GW8?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      He is an option for sure.

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yep

      Watford squad though currently bloated and lots of players will need to be moved on until we can see how they intend to line up.

      Sarr himself could well be a transfer target himself.

      Open Controls
  10. Aubamazette
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who were the top scorers in fanteam pl last season?

    Open Controls
  11. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Watford now have 9 forwards in the game. Must be a record? West Ham with only 1.

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      They are thinking ahead when it comes to rotation.

      Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hope Josh King can become a regular. It used to be West Ham with an abundance of strikers now just one haha

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      34 players could well be a record as well. Crystal Palace have 18 including 2 who are you long-term.

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Like they say, if you have loads of strikers then you don't actually have a striker.

      Open Controls
  12. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not owning Martinez will not be a good thing.. he'll keep getting those double digit scores

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ditto with Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        I agree, Son is being rather overlooked atm. It's still possible to have a good squad with TAA, Salah, Bruno & Son. You just need to have faith in some budget 6-7m forwards

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          or just put some faith in 4.5m def options

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            This as well of course, there'll always be some good ones as well once we get a clearer picture after pre season

            Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Can't have them all.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      You can get similar points from Dubravka for 1m less 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        krul ftw...

        Open Controls
    3. AuFeld
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Re Martinez, I think it is going to be very hard to duplicate a great performance in consecutive seasons. I'm not saying it won't happen, but when was the last time a GK had back-to-back seasons accruing 160+ points for each season?

      Open Controls
  13. Woyofthewovers66
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    I am currently on a), but weighing up b) as an option.

    a) Sanchez, Meslier, VVD
    b) Sanchez, Steele, TAA

    I feel that the nice rotation between Meslier and Sanchez can make up for any potential shortfall in going VVD over TAA.

    Interested to know any thoughts. I also have Robbo and Salah. I fancy their starting fixtures so happy with a treble up from the off. Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      At start, I would prefer to go with B. You can switch to A on WC if Van Dijk is able to score well.

      In first few games, you wont be able to play Meslier anyway.

      Open Controls

