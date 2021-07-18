119
The Promoted July 18

Assessing Ismaila Sarr and Watford’s midfielders and forwards upon FPL return

119 Comments
Share

Our series on the newly promoted Premier League sides continues with a look at Watford’s midfielders and forwards.

We have already assessed the Hornets’ defence, with focus now moving to some of their key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who operate higher up the pitch.

We previously ran the rule over Norwich City’s backline and attack, with a profile of top-flight rookies Brentford to follow in the coming days.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

WHAT IS WATFORD’S GOALSCORING POTENTIAL?

Watford’s defence assessed ahead of FPL return in 2021/22 3

Watford return to the Premier League as the Championship runners-up but could boast only the sixth-best attacking record in the second tier of English football, having scored a modest 63 goals in their 46 league fixtures.

Brentford (79), Norwich City (75), Bournemouth (73), Cardiff City (66) and Blackburn Rovers (65) all found the back of the net more often than the Hornets last season and their success was largely built on a solid defence that conceded just 30 goals, a record-equalling total in the Championship as we know it now.

Given that they were rarely free-scoring and created the ninth-fewest chances across the division, Watford’s attacking potential does seem somewhat limited.

Another consideration is that nearly one in six of their goals arrived from the penalty spot: across the campaign they converted 10 spot-kicks, more than any other side.

WATFORD’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOP GOALSCORERS 2020/21:

Sarr13
João Pedro 9
Deeney7
Gray, Sema5
Chalobah, Cleverley 4

However, despite some underwhelming attacking numbers, Watford do start with an appealing run and sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture in Gameweeks 1-7:

It’s also worth bearing in mind that Xisco did up the goal output upon his appointment, with predecessor Vladimir Ivic chiefly culpable for the shortage:

GamesGoalsGoals per game
Watford under Ivic20231.15
Watford under Xisco26401.54

Had Watford scored at that rate across the whole of 2020/21, they would have hit around 71 goals – that’s still short of what Brentford and Norwich managed.

From February onwards, the new manager set the Hornets up in a balanced 4-3-3 formation, with the aim of getting their wingers on the ball as often as possible. 

As a result, the wide areas are where most of their attacking threat stems from, which is where our assessment of Watford’s midfielders and forwards begins.

MIDFIELDERS

Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) is the most expensive Watford player listed in FPL, and for good reason.

The Hornets’ Player of the Season finished as the club’s top scorer last year with 13 goals, and also provided four assists. 

He racked up 86 goal attempts and 57 shots in the box, more than any other team-mate, and ranked second for key passes (42).

Playing on the right of Muñoz’s 4-3-3, Sarr looks like the go-to pick for FPL managers next season, should Watford prove to be more of an attacking force than they were in the Championship.

On the other flank, Swedish winger Ken Sema (£5.5m) also established himself as a regular and impressed. He combined five goals with five assists, and was the Hornets’ top creator with 51 key passes.

Outside of the wingers, there isn’t too much to get excited about from a Fantasy perspective, but Tom Cleverley (£5.0m) led by example in the engine room and will be pushing for a starting place again, while Will Hughes (£5.0m) played more of a deep-lying midfield role at the base of Watford’s midfield three:

Above: Will Hughes’ touch heatmap 2020/21, via Sofa Score

However, his future is still uncertain as negotiations have stalled over a new contract, with defensive midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (£5.0m) in a similar position.

Other options include Philip Zinckernagel (£5.5m), who will aim to build on a good second half of the season and could offer value if he can establish himself in the starting XI. 

Domingos Quina (£4.5m) and Dan Gosling (£5.0m) will need others to leave before being handed first-team spots, and may move on loan, which also applies to youngsters Kwadwo Baah (£4.5m), Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru (£4.5m) and Joseph Hungbo (£4.5m)

Of the new signings, Oghenekaro Peter Etebo (£4.5m) has arrived on loan from Stoke City and will compete for a defensive midfield role, while Imrân Louza (£5.5m) is a box-to-box midfielder who scored seven goals in 35 appearances last season at Nantes. He has played six times for the France under-21 side, which suggests there is plenty of potential, but of course will need time to adjust to Premier League football.

FORWARDS

Up front, the expectation is that Joshua King (£5.5m) will compete with Troy Deeney (£5.5m) for the no. 9 role. 

The last 12 months have not gone to plan for King as he had limited opportunities to impress at Everton, but he is an experienced striker who likes to run in behind and could be a useful FPL asset if he gets enough minutes; they’re aren’t many other viable forward options in the £5.5m-and-under price rung.

Club captain Deeney has scored 19 goals across his last two Premier League campaigns, and chipped in with seven despite injuries last season. He is also on penalties, but given his advancing years, it seems unlikely that he will be a week-in, week-out starter.

João Pedro (£5.5m) produced nine goals and two assists last term and is highly thought of, and like new signing Emmanuel Dennis (£5.0m), can play both centrally or in a wide position. The latter has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League for Club Brugge, though it’s difficult to see exactly where he fits in given how many options Watford have in the forward department.

One interesting thing to note on the spot-kick front under Xisco: in the games when Deeney wasn’t on the pitch, the two players who won penalties – Pedro being one, Sarr the other – ended up taking them.

New signing Ashley Fletcher (£5.0m) has been brought in as a back-up option, which moves Andre Gray (£5.5m), Isaac Success (£5.0m) and Stipe Perica (£4.5m) further down the pecking order, and there is a distinct possibility they will all leave the club in the coming weeks.

Cucho Hernández (£5.0m), 22, is training with the first-team, and another youngster Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (£4.5m), who signed as a free agent after leaving new Scottish champions Rangers, is likely to go out on loan.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

119 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Buendia.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Play up Pampas (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pampas)

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I aint bending the knee to you

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      pardon?

      Open Controls
  2. McGowan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Tricky one..
    Who scores more points?

    A) TAA, Maddison
    B) Robertson, Mount

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      A but I think there are better mids than Maddison out there

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      TAA, Robbo, 4.5m mid

      TAA + Robbo combo just had a "bad" season and still beat every season Mount and Madders have had

      Open Controls
  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    So just get Deeney for the Arsenal games then?

    Open Controls
  4. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Settled for now. People on here not selecting players from the best two teams in the league are missing a trick.

    Bachman
    James Stones Shaw Taa
    Havertz Mahrez Bruno Salah
    Toney Pukki
    Foster Gilmor Omoba Perica

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      You havent got any Leeds or Leicester players either!

      Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      That forward line will be missing a few goals

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I really like the midfield, but feel you need to look at that forward line and shift some funds around.

      Not having at least one of Bamford, DCL, Wilson, Watkins, Nacho, Antonio, etc is very risky.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        6.5mil and 6mil, if they fail to fire its an easy switch with little investment.

        We are all guessing at this stage. Higher prices gives a feeling of higher security but its all just air at this point. If Pukki or Toney get any attacking return in opening 2-3 games its decent for the price.

        Open Controls
  5. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A. Grealish, Toney 0.5itb
    B. Buendia, Dcl 0.5itb
    C. Wilson, Jota

    Sanchez, 4.0
    Taa, Shaw, Lamptey, Ayling, 4.0
    Salah, Bruno, Raphina, xxx, 4.5
    Watkins, Antonio, xxx

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Legohair
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Really hope westham signs lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Think most United fans are hoping the same

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yep - also hoping Willock re-joins Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Didn’t he already sign a permanent deal weeks ago

        Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        No, rumours of a new loan deal

        Open Controls
    3. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I'm not bothered now. He doesn't seem to wanna sign play for us, so he can jog on.

      Open Controls
  7. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any feedback on my current team?

    Henderson Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne Tierney Fofana
    Salah Bruno Buendia Raphina Biss
    DCL Toney Pukki

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think there's too much spent on your gks and def.

      Needs the funds redistributed to the attack imo. Particularly the forwards. Lots of great mid range forwards this year.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      No need for Sanchez if you have Henderson (assuming he stays as no 1 choice).
      Pukki unlikely to get much with those starting fixtures.

      Basically, I'd swap Sanch to a 4m keeper, Tierney to a 4m fodder and upgrade Pukki to a 7.5 (Watkins, Wilson, etc)

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Is it a 442? I wouldn't bother with Pukki with his opening fixtures, not when Welbeck's are the opposite. My early drafts had Hendo with Sanchez as insurance in case Hendo is dropped, so I see the sense in it.

        Open Controls
  8. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is having Jota, Watkins and Buendia a recipe for disaster? That’s 3 transfers out locked in before gw3…

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      58 mins ago

      If you chose to pick Jota then you keep him until GW6 IMO, take the benchings as they come and hope for hauls with the fixtures. Benchings may be greater than the starts though so I'm avoiding him.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        Yeah I suppose you’re right, I’m very torn as the upside is there and I don’t really like any of the other 7.0-8.0 mids… maybe one will emerge pre season

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          It’s handy to have that price covered in your team though, and having that straight swap ability.

          My mid prices:

          12.0 | 10.0 | 7.5 | 6.5 | 6.0

          Feels very flexible which is nice

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            49 mins ago

            That's why I have Grealish, but he'll need to sign a new deal for me to be fully confident on picking him. Villa's first three fixtures are excellent and he's a fantastic player though so I like him.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              Oh yes love Grealish, can’t squeeze that 0.5 for now so going for Jota as no Salah!

              Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            48 mins ago

            What formation you playing? And no Salah?

            For me it’s

            12.5 12.0 7.5 6.5 4.5

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              39 mins ago

              That’s quite flexible too! For me I want Son so it’s 3-5-2

              Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      I get Jota being he’s not nailed (I have him too) but why Buendia and Watkins have to be moved on?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Because fixtures are garbage from gw4. If I double up on Villa removing both in the same week will be a challenge though.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Villa attack with Grealish and Buendia isn't garbage, they could score 1 goal in each of those games and one of Watkins/Buendia could be involved. Don't need to get rid of both.

          Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Why is Jota a transfer out?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Assuming he’s rotated or dropped when Firmino comes back in

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          47 mins ago

          I still think he will get more than enough game.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            46 mins ago

            Dangerous off the bench too against tired legs I suppose

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            44 mins ago

            Nobody mentions Mount, probably one of the few nailed Chelsea players.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Not fpl prolific enough yet - but one season he could well be.

              I think his price should have been 7.0.

              Open Controls
  9. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Quite happy with this lot, what you think?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne Coufal
    Salah Bruno Havertz Raphinha
    Watkins Antonio

    Foster Fofana Bissouma Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Rep Poulette
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks really nice

      Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I now see why Watford went wild for attackers in the transfer market: they need more goals to step up

    Sadly reminds me of Fulham though

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      They’re going straight back down, you can see it from a mile away

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      I dont really get it. Andre Gray is a decent goalscorer. They need a creater methinks

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Goalkeeper and defenders look viable - stay away from anything further forward. I have had Sarr in early drafts, but not any more once I read how poor they goalscoring record is.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sarr could be like Wood, Zaha and Pereira, to be fair. The team doesn't have to score/win a lot for their talisman to be viable in FPL

        Open Controls
  11. Legohair
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Any feedback???

    Sanchez
    TAA-Robbo-Tierney-Fofana
    Salah-Bruno-Buendia-ESR
    Watkins-DCL

    Foster,Raphinha,Lamptey,Perica

    Open Controls
  12. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Lots of love for TAA on here and we all know why, however isn't it bit premature ?
    We don't know how solid LFC will be at the back, even with Van Dijk plus we last season shown that young Trent's form can be very unsettled.

    7.5m is a lot of money, going cheaper in defense opens up a lot of interesting options in midfield and forward line.

    Anyone considering going without Liverpool defenders to start with ?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Van Dijk being back alone is enough for me to want him.
      Him or Robbo anyway

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I tried a few drafts without Liverpool defenders, but I can't stomach losing Trent. Robbo and VVD have been in and out - currently out, but TAA looks too likely to get assists, and their opening fixtures look to kind to ignore.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Upside is too high with the fixtures to go without. His second half of last season was crazy, not owning him in that period was damaging and I’m not taking that risk again

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Trent and Robbo might be the only players below 8m, who can score 200 points or get very close. They were the two highest scoring FPL defenders last season and Liverpool's defence wasn't that good.

      Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Liverpool conceding 8 goals in the final third/13 games of the season (best defence in the league over that stretch) suggests Klopp had them tightened up on the training ground

      Throw in TAA’s attacking threat, his ownership, and his fixtures and I wouldn’t personally be entertaining going without

      Open Controls
    6. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pretty unanimous then, looks like going without can be a disaster and most will have TAA which makes taking the risk even more rewarding should Liverpool start slow.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        FPL Darwinism in action 🙂

        Open Controls
  13. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Tossing up between

    A. Jota + Buendia
    B. Grealish + Raph

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Why not Jota and Raph?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Oh Villa fixtures!

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          40 mins ago

          Have Watkins already but keen on a double up

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            I think that’s enough, wonder if he’ll be on pens too assuming El Ghazi won’t be on the pitch as often

            Open Controls
  14. LangerznMash
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    People planning on starting with Villa players then ditching them at GW4... any preferred transfer targets?
    Arsenal, Watford and Wolves' fixtures turn for the better here so I guess we see who their standout assets are at this point.
    I've got Grealish and Watkins so they could swap to Pepe + Jimenez + £0.5m, or Podence + Aubameyang.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm specifically starting with Watkins and 0.5m itb to get Bamford after GW3. I've had buendia but dropped him recently - if I get him back I'd keep an open mind about retaining or selling.

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not quite got that far yet

      Also not convinced how poor Everton United Spurs is. None of those defences was remotely bullet proof last time out. If Grealish and Watkins are flying from the off I'll be holding in all likelihood.

      The problem may be holding Shaw and Digne 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hoping they do get off to a flyer, but I will certainly be cashing in and banking any profit. The fixture ticker for 5 difficult games GWs 4-9. If Jimenez is starting regularly for wolves then he is a perfect straight swap for Watkins.
        What to do with Grealish is a bit more tricky for me as it would cost -4 points to get in Bamford and I hate taking points hits.

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Rafa says hi, Varane says hi. Spurs are Spurs though.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good to know

          Everton and United are due for a 38 cs season each then I assume.

          Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Watkins easy switch to Jimi

      Open Controls
  15. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who would you prefer in your fantasy team, Kane at Man City or Lewandowski at Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Defintely Kane. He knows the PL. Lewa could be another Werner.

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Pretty harsh on Lewandowski to compare him with Werner...

        I’d be tempted to say the latter since city have more attacking outlets to share the FPL points. But, it’s close.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Lewa is a centre forward and has an immense track record of knowing how to put the ball int he net- Werner is neither of those really.

        Would go Kane because of City over Chelsea myself.

        Open Controls
      3. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Can’t compare a clinical class finisher like Lewa to Werner

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeh, I didn't mean it that way; I meant a player coming into the PL with no prior experience doesn't always settle immediately - especially if they are a striker at Chelsea. Morata before him was supposed to be special. Kane is just a safer pick given how well he knows the league.

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Lewandowski - despite being older he's much fitter than Kane, doesn't get injured every couple of months and succesfully takes direct free kicks.

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Lewandowski

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’d side with Lewa, as I could see Kane getting as many assists as goals playing deep for Pep

      Werner is used as a bundesliga flop example - but what you have to remember is Werner only had that one standout season where he scored 28 goals & 7 assists (in the 6 seasons before that he scored 16, 13, 21, 6, 3, 4)

      Whereas Lewandoski got 41G 7A last year, so was on a different planet to even Werner’s best season, and Lewa has in fact bettered Werner’s peak season (scoring 29 or more bundesliga goals) in 5 of the last 6 seasons which is just

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        *incredible - Someone on Reddit tallied up what Lewandowski would have scored in FPL with his season last year

        I think he was on close to 300 points by GW25 and would have finished on around 350 points from a 34 game season (where he missed 5 games)

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Wouldn’t need to play deep with KDB creating though

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Himself & KDB would probably be doing rotational shifts in the physio room all season anyways

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Lol, this!

            Open Controls
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Lewa could be another Fernado Torres

      Open Controls
  16. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    How many risk punts are fine starting the season?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      risky*

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      I reckon 1 or 2.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      1-2

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah 2 max I think

      Open Controls
    5. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends how expensive they are and what your bench cover is like.

      Open Controls
  17. JamesT23
      28 mins ago

      Hi all, I've been using FFS for years but finally created an account to post a team and start commenting. Please give my current draft your honest opinions 🙂

      Sanchez Foster
      Chilwell Shaw Coufal Lamptey Fofana
      Salah KDB 7.5m Buendia Bissouma
      Cavani DCL Toney

      I'm stuck on a 7.5m mid: Mount, Jota, LEI mid? or I could drop to Raphinha/Sarr and upgrade Chilwell to a LIV def

      Open Controls
      1. Rep Poulette
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Get Raph and TAA

        Open Controls
        1. JamesT23
            1 min ago

            I'm 0.5 short, it would have to be TAA and Sarr, or Robbo and Raph

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              R and R

              Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        How is the price structure balance?

        4.5 | 4.0
        7.5 | 5.5 | 5.0 | 4.5 | 4.0
        12.0 | 10.0 | 7.5 | 6.5 | 6.0
        12.5 | 6.0 | 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Depends if you are playing 2 or 3 up front. This is.mine currently.

          4.5 / 4.0
          7.0 / 4.5 / 4.5 / 4.5 / 4.5
          12.5 / 12.0 / 10.0 / 5.5 / 4.5
          7.5 / 7.5 / 6.5

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ooh ok nice - I’d want that 5.5 spot ready for an explosive Shaw though 😉

            Open Controls
        2. JamesT23
            13 mins ago

            Kane is very tempting to have in but I think there is so much value in the 6.5-8m forward position this year, its just deciding who will perform.
            The rest looks great, although could you get your last def to a 4.5?

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Nah I’m keeping the 4.0, there is nearly always a 4.0 def with regular gametime that emerges

              Open Controls
            2. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Kane isnt a comparison vs 6.5-8m forwards. His comparison is to Bruno, Salah, KdB.

              There is a comparison to be made between 6.5-8m forwards and mids however, and if you think the answer is in midfield then that supports a Kane argument as well.

              Personally dont think there is any value in the 7.5-8m fwds. They are fairly priced.

              Open Controls
          • pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Only one mid at 10.0 - may as well write that name in 🙂

            I'd also look at taking the 6.0 mid down to 5.5 and upgrade to 6.5 up top.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes that is one of my last considerations with this draft, it’s basically:

              Harrison/Sarr & Pukki
              Or
              Dallas/Cantwell/ESR & Toney

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                ESR and Toney

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  With Jota in midfield, I feel having both him and ESR would be a bit too punty for nailed players

                  Open Controls
        3. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Who's brave enough to start with Jota

          Open Controls
          1. JamesT23
              16 mins ago

              He's in and out of my draft everyday, fixtures are so tempting to double up

              Open Controls
            • Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Maybe me - keep prevaricating between Jota, Gundogan and Mount.

              Open Controls
            • Rep Poulette
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              I am not

              Open Controls
            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              Me!

              Open Controls
            • Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yeah going with him , got 2 4.5m defenders on the bench for any cover needed

              Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            What do you think Lewandowski would be priced if he would sign for Chelsea?
            My guess would be 10 or 10.5.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              11.5

              Open Controls
            2. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              10.5

              Open Controls
          3. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Any update on Digne's injury?

            Open Controls
          4. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            My team structure

            4.5 / 4.0
            7.5 / 5.5 / 5.0 / 4.5 / 4.5
            12.5 / 12.0 / 7.5 / 6.5 / 6.5
            7.5 / 7.5 / 4.5

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Can pretty much guess 90% of your team from that lol.

              Open Controls
          5. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Zaha always performs well in pre season and starts the season with a bang

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Palace are going down.

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.