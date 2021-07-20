302
FPL July 20

FPL team guide 2021/22 – Leicester City: Best players, stats and more

302 Comments
Share

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Leicester City.

After narrowly missing out on Champions League football in the 2019/20 campaign, the Foxes finished fifth again last season – one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

That means more Europa League involvement to contend with, a competition in which Leicester reached the round-of-32 stage in 2020/21.

Don’t forget that you can view in-depth team and player data on Brendan Rodgers’ side in our Premium Members Area.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

FORWARD SITUATION

Leicester have already made a key squad addition in the form of striker Patson Daka (£7.5m).

The Zambian’s style of play makes it seem as though he is a long-term replacement for one Jamie Vardy (£10.5m).

“What (Daka) is doing, everyone is seeing he’s scoring for fun. His biggest strength is his pace. He uses it very well. We are seeing him develop into a good striker, with the strength, pace, and a great conversion rate.” – Zambia international Larry Bwalya

However, few will be expecting the 34-year-old Vardy to suddenly fade out of the Leicester picture despite his age.

That means a likely scenario of Vardy, Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m) battling it out for two striker spots – if Rodgers retains a wing-back system.

Iheanacho produced wonders in the second half of last season, scoring 12 goals and logging two assists from the beginning of February.

Above: FPL assets sorted by goals scored per 90 minutes in 2020/21

The Nigeria striker was actually the top FPL forward for rate of goalscoring, averaging 0.70 goals for every 90 minutes played.

Vardy, meanwhile, registered more big chances than any other Fantasy asset last season (34). Ten of those opportunities arrived from Gameweek 26 onwards, which was the point at which Iheanacho started his run in the side – so any suggestions that the long-serving forward’s goal threat was completely diminished are a little wide of the mark.

Nevertheless, there was a modest drop-off in the veteran striker’s goal threat numbers – and a rise in creativity – after he progressed from lone spearhead to one half of a front two.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

302 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dacra
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Here we go, first draft and post for the season:

    Sanchez (4.0)
    TAA - Dias - Fofana/Lamptey (4.0)
    Salah - Bruno - Havertz - ESR (4.5)
    Toney - DCL - Watkins

    0.0itb

    ESR could become Digne and a switch to 433, but not sure about that.

    Open Controls
    1. Legohair
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Good team

      Open Controls
  2. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I'm really tempted to start the season with a Raphinha and Harrison double up in midfield. Early fixtures would suggest that punting on Buendia is a better option, but I hate having to book in a later transfer and I can't see him being in my team in the longer term, whereas the Leeds pair could easily stay in place for a number of weeks.

    Too risky doubling up with tough early fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Both nailed starters in a very attacking team that creates loads of chances.

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Lees started 90 mph at the start of last season to get up the table then slightly tapered off toward the business end of the league but still managed to maintain results with the team working well as a unit.

      A double up at the start could be fruitful

      Open Controls
    3. KnightSlayer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Tempting to Triple with Bamford as well

      Open Controls
    4. mentaculus
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Go for it! Im on ayling, raphinha & bamford currently. Not worried about fixture list at all, esp not from an attacking point of view. Fancy leeds to finish 6th this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Honestly this!

          Open Controls
      • Cynical
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        My plan is Raphina and Harrison unless Willock moves to Newcastle. Leeds are a nice attacking team and I think Watkins is enough from Villa.

        Open Controls
      • El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Fixtures are tough and everyone knows how LEE plays by now... its a wait & see from me.

        Open Controls
    5. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Martinez Bachmann
      AWB Keane Cresswell Fofana Lamptey
      Bruno Greenwood/Jota Son Buendia Harrison
      Watkins Wilson Bamford

      Rate this team, please.

      Open Controls
      1. Igor Biscan
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think you will end up with lots of points on the bench each week.

        Downgrading a player to a non-playing sub will also free up some cash for upgrading players, or you can keep it itb for future transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. mentaculus
            1 min ago

            I like it for the same reason igor doesn't. Smart to have strong (potentially more than 2pt) cover for jota/greenwood/covid. Im setting up with a similar structure (currently 5.5 mid to cover MCI pick).

            Open Controls
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Do we think Cavani starts the PL leading the line at MANU?

        Open Controls
        1. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Dont want to take that risk. Many cheaper and good option there, at least for me.

          Open Controls
          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            I mean until something big happens (Kane move and/or Haaland transfer) everyone will go for that 7.5-8.5 mil bracket, so price wise the difference is not huge and with all the talent around him - Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood, Rashford, Pogba, JLingz... could be gold

            Open Controls
            1. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes, he can score many goals but Nacho, Bam can di that too. Cheaper price and have more game time

              Open Controls
            2. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              It still up to u tough. it just a discussion. If u sure he is the best choice, go for it. I may get wrong.

              Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          Yes but won’t play every week

          Open Controls
          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yes, that is definitely an issue.

            Open Controls
        3. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          I really like the Cavani pick tbh. His minutes will be managed but still fancy him to score a lot of points with those fixtures.

          Open Controls
      3. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        So my secret 4.5 mid Brownhill decides to score and reveal himself to absolutely everyone… Ffs man.

        https://twitter.com/burnleyofficial/status/1417463697736413185?s=21

        Open Controls
        1. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          He really much more attacking . Prefer him too since decades ago.

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Someone recommended him to me yesterday.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            Must’ve been me mate

            Open Controls
        3. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Is he completely nailed? Didn't pay much attention to how Burnley ended last season.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            Yes, and with Mcneil departing he’ll likely play on the wing now

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              41 mins ago

              Cheers. Gilmour is more of a deep lying playmaker isn't he?

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                38 mins ago

                Yes will likely play DM in a 4231

                Open Controls
              2. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                33 mins ago

                More likely to win points for the Canaries defence than himself. He and Brownhill have been decorating my bench this last week, dammit.

                Open Controls
        4. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Shame he's never scored in the prem but he's been in a lot of my drafts

          Open Controls
      4. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Too soon that one…

        https://twitter.com/ross_fpl/status/1417254567415255040?s=21

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
            39 mins ago

            Is it definitely Gylfy?? Bad rumours to spread if not true.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              36 mins ago

              The only 31 year old from Everton so 99% him. He was only accused though, so Innocent until proven Gylfi

              Open Controls
              1. Pjanić! at the Džeko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                23 mins ago

                Fabian Delph I believe also fits the 31 year old Everton description, but the reports also stated that the player in question was an established international.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  20 mins ago

                  Icelandic media also reported it was him

                  Open Controls
            2. Fletch69
                14 mins ago

                Neighbours reported the police going round on Friday

                Open Controls
            3. Pjanić! at the Džeko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Gylfi Sigurdsson
              Gylfi Sigurdsson
              Gylfi Sigurdsson
              Icelandic Adam Johnson

              Open Controls
          • Fiqz Fariss
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            “#MUFC will assess Luke Shaw’s fitness for the start of the season, after he played at the Euros with broken ribs. He suffered the injury against Germany, but played through the pain barrier”

            Open Controls
            1. Fiqz Fariss
              • 4 Years
              43 mins ago

              [@mcgrathmike]

              Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              36 mins ago

              weeellll, got a month eh. 🙁

              Open Controls
            3. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              34 mins ago

              AWB then?

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                Might start with Digne until Shaw's ready myself.

                Open Controls
          • farmerfat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Albert Sambi Lokonga added to the game at 5.0.
            This means I will do absolutely nothing.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              53 mins ago

              8 YCs last season. Any takers?

              Open Controls
            2. DavidBadWillie
                50 mins ago

                And you still had time to come on here, login and post this...

                What are you getting at? You think that he’s sh*t because you’ve never heard of him or that he didn’t sign for Manchester United??

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Unless you had Xhaka in your team all last year, you need to calm down.

                  Open Controls
                2. Carlton P
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Bit of an extreme reaction, calm yourself

                  Open Controls
                3. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  44 mins ago

                  Who took a dump in your coffee mate?

                  Open Controls
                4. farmerfat
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Chill out mate XD. I actually support Arsenal.

                  Open Controls
            3. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Anyone going Joelinton , he is a steal at 6m

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                28 mins ago

                I have more chance picking a perma red flagged Giroud than him

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  But but , he is a great differential, at 0.6%

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    23 mins ago

                    Eh he’s not nailed and currently injured though

                    Open Controls
                  2. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    If you're a 0.6% fetishist, you can partner him with Almiron 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Yes get in lol

                      Open Controls
            4. Legohair
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Any feedback???

              Sanchez
              TAA-Tierney-Fofana
              Salah-Bruno-Pepe-Buendia-Raphinha
              DCL-Watkins

              Foster,White,Lamptey,Perica

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                Personally, I like it

                Open Controls
                1. Legohair
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Thanks mate

                  Open Controls
            5. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              @FabrizioRomano
              EXCL. Tottenham and Sevilla are finalizing a new swap deal: Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs. Agreement set to be reached on permanent deal and here we go soon!

              Anyone heard of this dude and his mullet?

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                25 mins ago

                No but Good to see Lamela the weasel out of the PL.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Looking at Wiki, he's hardly played for Sevilla. He just gets loaned out to Championship-level clubs.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    22 mins ago

                    Only 20yo, one for the future maybe

                    Open Controls
            6. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Im quite liking this set up.
              Baachman
              TAA,Robertson,Shaw,Lamptey
              Salah,Fernandes,Torres,Raphinia
              Watkins,Toney

              Foster,Harrison,Ayling,Davis

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                I've got 8 of your starting XI and Sanchez in goal, so what can I say? Great? Template?

                Open Controls
                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  i should maybe swap out Ayling for another. As Lamptey will be benched for Harrison from wk 2.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    One of my few differences is I got in Dier for Ayling (but might go back to Ayling as he works so well with Lamps). Dier's got Wolves GW2 btw.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Not sure why you can't play Lamptey home to Watford there, or keep Ayling and go 352.

                      Open Controls
                2. zeslinguer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  why not both? The template picks are template for a reason... they're great options.

                  Open Controls
              2. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                just now

                You prefer Torres to Wilson and Nacho?

                Open Controls
            7. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Villa fans you are needed.

              With Buendia joining, and under the assumption Grealish stays, which player starts?

              B. Traore or El Ghazi?

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Don’t need to be a Villa fan to know that Traore is above ElGhazi in the pecking order

                Open Controls
                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  You’d think so, but Traore plays on the right whereas El Ghazi on the left. Buendia played on the right all season.

                  Open Controls
            8. Atletico Junior
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Good day everyone,

              What do you think of this draft?

              Sanchez

              TAA - Digne - Cresswell (Lamptey + 4M)

              Salah - Bruno - Buendía - Raphinha (4.5M)

              Iheanacho - Watkins - Antonio

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Pretty much the template. It's good.

                Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Nothing wrong with it, very similar to most on here.

                Like the front line but there is always risk of Antonio's injury and Ikenacho sharing game time with Vardy & Daka so maybe you should only pick one of them and get more nailed forward for the other slot.

                Open Controls
            9. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              There´s a good for you, what do you prefer:

              1. Grealish + ESR

              2. Buendia + Toney

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                2

                Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                The one without Arsenal player.

                Open Controls
            10. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Oh fml that’s a Brownhill brace

              https://twitter.com/burnleyofficial/status/1417478802792493058?s=21

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                22 mins ago

                Will you ever play him though?

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I might by accident. He's 2nd bench, ahead of Gilmour.

                  Open Controls
              2. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                First game BHA

                Open Controls
              3. 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23885450

                Recommend him once

                Open Controls
            11. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              How am I looking?

              Sanchez
              TAA, AWB, Digne, Lamptey
              Salah, Fernandes, Mahrez, Buendia
              Antonio, Watkins

              Foster; Ayling, Brownhill, Obafemi.

              AWB will be Shaw if he's ready for GW1.

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                49 mins ago

                Like most, nothing wrong with the squad inclusion of Mahrez might be genius.

                Open Controls
              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                I would get 5m defender for Digne, maybe Coufal, then get DCL

                Open Controls
            12. TheTinman
              • 5 Years
              58 mins ago

              Over the past 3 seasons Robbo and TAA both scored exactly 555pts

              Robbo played 9711mins and TAA 8662mins

              So pts per 90mins = Robbo 5.14 and TAA 5.77

              Points per 90mins divided by price for 21/22 = Robbo 0.74 and TAA 0.77

              Pretty damn close.

              It depends how you spend the 0.5m elsewhere.
              Robbo is made of steel so less likely to be injured
              Robbo is 27 and captain of his country, he's in peak form and highly unlikely it drops
              TAA is just 22, has had some patchy form and will have been gutted to miss the Euros.

              TL:DR I think I've talked myself into the Scot, but it doesn't matter too much who you pick to be honest!

              Open Controls
              1. 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                7.0 and 7.5 is huge tough..
                If Varane comes to M.U, do u think Shaw will come close to what Trent and Robbo arvhieve?

                Open Controls
                1. TheTinman
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  There aren't really any defenders who can compete with the goals and assists count of TAA and Robbo.

                  If Varane comes and tightens Man U, Shaw could be looking at a season anywhere along the lines of 150-200 the worry is always an injury.

                  If VVD plays every game you can imagine both Robbo and TAA in the 180-220 bracket. Very tough to beat even at those prices points.

                  Open Controls
              2. Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Im going both. Too much value in the defence as compared to mid priced midfielders.

                Open Controls
                1. TheTinman
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I think if VVD has the effect we all expect then going with both is the best use of funds.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AuFeld
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Will the Liverpool defense be the same without Wijnaldum?

                    Open Controls
                2. TheTinman
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Do you plan on supporting them with a 4.5m or going really strong at the back?

                  Open Controls
                3. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  TAA, Robbo, Shaw - that's my defence sorted.

                  Open Controls
            13. TheTinman
              • 5 Years
              57 mins ago

              All aboard the Brownhill Bandwagon

              Open Controls
            14. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              53 mins ago

              Choochoo

              Open Controls
            15. xHaTr
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              33 mins ago

              Sanchez
              Shaw TAA Coufal
              Salah Barnes Bruno Raph
              Watkins Wilson Antonio

              Steele Ayling Brownhill Manquillo

              Open Controls
            16. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              32 mins ago

              I'm aboard

              Open Controls
            17. arcticalex17
                15 mins ago

                Sanchez (Meslier)

                Shaw, TAA, Dias, James (Fofana)

                Bruno, Salah, Jorginho, Saka (Brownhill)

                Watkins, Toney (Joao Pedro)

                Thinking about changing the midfield to maybe get grealish?
                Also not sure on who to start in defence because they’re all pretty strong and have a decent clean sheet record.

                Open Controls
              • Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                Brownhill in every team lol

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Until tomorrow's friendly games.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Does Gilmour play tomorrow lol

                    Open Controls
              • Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                If you had to pick one -

                Son or TAA?

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  What's the pairing ?
                  They different position so can't compare directly.

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.