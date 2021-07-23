FPL team guide 2021/22 – Manchester United: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Manchester United.

The Red Devils largely exceeded expectations in the Premier League in 2020/21 as they finished runners-up to their cross-city rivals.

They became only the fourth team in English top-flight history to go a full season unbeaten away from home, but some indifferent performances at Old Trafford suggest that improvement is needed if they are to mount a serious charge for the title next term.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S HOME AND AWAY RECORD IN 2020/21

P W D L F A GD PTS CS Total 38 21 11 6 73 44 +29 74 13 Home 19 9 4 6 38 28 +10 31 6 Away 19 12 7 0 35 16 +19 43 7

Perhaps hit harder than most by the lack of fans in stadiums, United won just nine of their 19 Premier League home matches, as they failed to beat two of the relegated teams and only defeated two sides in the top half of the table.

The campaign culminated with a UEFA Europa League final loss against Villarreal, but despite a frustrating end, the word ‘progress’ feels like a fair assessment of their season.

We’ll delve into United’s numbers in the article below but remember that you can conduct your own FPL research into the Red Devils with our comprehensive Opta player and team data in our Premium Members Area.

THE ATTACK

Attacking wise, United ranked second for goals scored but just sixth for shots in the box and non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG):

Total Rank v other Premier League sides Goals 73 2nd Shots 526 4th Shots in the box 324 6th Shots on target 207 3rd Big chances 95 3rd Expected goals (xG) 60.90 4th Non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG) 52.23 6th

During the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side won 11 penalties, with Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) converting nine of his 10 attempts.

The Portuguese enjoyed an excellent first full season at United as he finished as the top-scoring Fantasy player with 18 goals, a further 14 assists and 244 FPL points.

His 121 goal attempts ranked third amongst all players, while his 20 big chances created and 9.67 expected assists (xA) were both league-leading totals.

Given his all-round potential for points, and the fact United have one of the more favourable opening schedules, it’s no surprise that Fernandes’ FPL ownership already sits at 41.9%.

Above: Manchester United’s fixtures Gameweeks 1-7

However, it is worth noting that his numbers did cool off a little during the final months, possibly due to fatigue given that Solskjaer insisted on playing him in pretty much every competitive fixture that United had to fulfil.

The Portugal international featured in 58 matches in all competitions last term, averaging just over 83 minutes per Premier League appearance.

Following his EURO 2020 excursions, Fernandes is set to return to United’s Carrington training base next week, but team-mate Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) may have to wait a while longer as it has been suggested that he will undergo shoulder surgery at the end of the month.

The England international’s form came under scrutiny during the run-in, but free from any complications next term, could he perhaps get back to his explosive best?

Solskjær was non-committal on whether or not he would undergo surgery when talking to the press last weekend, but it is clearly something that needs monitoring, as a period on the sidelines would have huge implications for FPL managers.

Without Rashford available, Mason Greenwood’s (£7.5m) early-season credentials may be given a boost. The 19-year-old was United’s stand-out performer during the final weeks of the season. In fact, six of his seven goals for the campaign, plus one of his assists, all arrived in his final eight outings. Having missed EURO 2020 due to a niggling injury, he could perhaps be one to watch if Rashford is ruled out for a prolonged spell.

Elsewhere, Edinson Cavani (£8.5m) will stay on for another year following a successful 2020/21.

Statistically, the Uruguayan ranked second amongst all forwards for big chances per 90 minutes, which does suggest that he might be a viable option for our forward lines in the opening weeks, at least until the Champions’ League group stages – and likely rotation for the veteran striker – begin in September.

Above: Forwards sorted by big chances (BCT) per 90 minutes 2020/21

The imminent arrival of Jadon Sancho, however, is surely where most FPL managers attention will lie, outside of Fernandes of course.

It’s hard to speculate exactly where he will be stationed, at least initially, but if Rashford is indeed out, does it heighten the prospect of Sancho operating off the left?

It is worth noting that some of his best performances at Borussia Dortmund arrived from that flank, where he can cut inside onto his stronger foot.

However, he may well be needed on the right, an area United struggled to create from last season.

