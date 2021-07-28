229
Scout Notes July 28

Mahrez’s early-season FPL prospects boosted by City teammates’ late returns

We run the rule over seven pre-season friendlies involving Premier League clubs on Tuesday, picking out the main talking points on the field and off it.

Leeds United were also in action at Guiseley but not one of their players listed in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) took part, so we have opted against a write-up of that game.

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the warm-up matches taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 PRESTON NORTH END

  • Goals: Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m), Sam Edozie
  • Assists: Morgan Rogers, James McAtee

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

The first of Manchester City’s two pre-season friendlies featured only a smattering of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets as youth took centre stage at the Academy Stadium.

Despite only just returning to training a day before the game, Nathan Ake (£5.0m), Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m) were part of a fairly strong backline against North End.

But Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) was the only attack-minded FPL asset on show at the Academy Stadium, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) yet to return from their belated post-season breaks.

The Algerian curled home a first-half free-kick, with teenager Sam Edozie doubling the lead after the interval.

Pep Guardiola discussed his side’s disrupted pre-season after full-time and seemed to suggest that City would have a weakened team out at Wembley for the Community Shield – presumably meaning that Sterling and co will be heading into Gameweek 1 without having played in over a month.

With a full pre-season under his belt and his positional rivals returning late, Mahrez is surely a very strong bet to start in Gameweek 1 at the very least.

Guardiola said:

We have had to adapt, with just three or four players from the first team. Every week there are players coming. Hopefully they can come back and they can train and don’t have to rest or be isolated. I know we don’t have time because in 11 days we have the Community Shield with just three players but we’re going to play with the players [from the] second team and we’re going to try.

For everybody, after a tough season… we needed rest – mentally. The managers and the backroom staff we have time but the players who were in [EURO 2020], they didn’t have time, that’s why they have to rest three or four weeks.

Manchester City XI: Steffen (Slicker 65, Steffen 78)), Cancelo (Moreno 45), Dias (Sandler 45), Ake (Edozie 45), Mendy (Couto 45), Fernandinho (Gomes 45), Pozo (Burns 45), Rogers (McAtee 45), Knight (Bolton 45), Palmer (Roberts 45), Mahrez (Smith 45)

BOURNEMOUTH 1-2 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Armando Broja, Ike Ugbo
  • Assists: Baba Rahman, Ross Barkley (£5.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea’s first pre-season friendly in front of the cameras saw the Blues come from behind to win on the south coast.

The scorers will be of little interest to Fantasy managers – Armando Broja turning in a Baba Rahman cross before Ike Ugbo headed in a Ross Barkley (£5.5m) corner – but there were one or two notable names on show.

Thomas Tuchel stuck with his trusty 3-4-2-1 for this encounter, although switched to a 3-5-2 after the break.

A sharp-looking Hakim Ziyech (£7.5m), who previously hit a hat-trick in a training ground friendly, was the pick of Chelsea’s strong-ish front three, with Tammy Abraham (£6.5m) getting into some decent positions but ultimately wasteful.

Two-thirds of the 21 players on show hadn’t previously featured under Tuchel and perhaps only Edouard Mendy (£6.0m), Ziyech and Christian Pulisic (£8.0m) will be turning out for the Blues with any sort of regularity in 2021/22.

Tuchel said of his move to two up top:

It suits Armando and Ike better as double strikers. They had the two chances and they took them. This is what they do and now they have to continue.

It was good, and necessary to turn the game around. It’s a much better feeling to win games and to continue from there, than to lose and worry or be sad and angry.

There is now a training group of 28 or 29 which is a huge group, and players are coming back in the near future, so we have to make some decisions.

Chelsea XI: Kepa (Mendy 46), Sterling (Miazga 46), Baker (Chalobah 46), Sarr (Clarke-Salter 46), Hudson-Odoi (Zappacosta 63), Drinkwater (Loftus-Cheek 46), Gallagher, Alonso (Baba 63), Ziyech (Barkley 46), Abraham (Ugbo 63), Pulisic (Broja 46).

CARDIFF CITY 0-4 SOUTHAMPTON

  • Goals: Theo Walcott (£6.0m), Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m), Che Adams (£7.0m) x2
  • Assists: Michael Obafemi (£4.5m), Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m), Nathan Tella (£5.0m) x2

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) and Stuart Armstrong (£6.0m) missed Southampton’s second pre-season friendly of the summer due to injury but boss Ralph Hasenhuttl downplayed the severity of the pair’s issues when interviewed after a 4-0 hammering of Cardiff City.

Hasenhuttl said:

Prowsey has a little problem with the knee. We won’t take any risks, give him some time to recover. Stu is the same, he’s back tomorrow on the pitch.

The Southampton boss was a content man after full-time on Tuesday, hailing his squad’s pre-season preparations and picking out Che Adams (£7.0m) and Nathan Tella (£5.0m) – who combined for the final two goals of the game – for praise:

A few players have shown that they are very far in their performance. This is important. I think after the first three weeks, where we have worked very hard, they are going a bit longer now. Some have played 90 minutes tonight and others will get their chance at the weekend.

We are exactly at the point of pre-season where we want to be, physically and tactically. A few things to do, but we are well prepared for the first game.

Chè and Nathan are really working good together. It’s good when they are showing up.

Budget midfielder Tella was the pick of the bunch in his half-hour cameo and could be on the cusp of a breakthrough season in FPL, although the competition for places in the attacking midfield spots and up top remains fierce at St Mary’s.

A beautiful tee-up for Nathan Redmond (£6.0m) preceded two assists for Adams, with the youngster wasting a one-on-one chance of his own in the dying stages of the game.

Theo Walcott (£6.0m) had earlier stroked the Saints into the lead from a Michael Obafemi (£4.5m) pass before Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m) – on again at left-back – curled in a brilliant second.

Danny Ings (£8.0m) couldn’t get in on the act and looked a tad rusty, while Saints still gave up a number of clear openings despite their clean sheet.

Southampton: Forster, Valery (Walker-Peters 62’), Stephens, Salisu (Bednarek 62’), Perraud (Djenepo 62’), Romeu, Diallo, Walcott (Tella 62’), Elyounoussi (Redmond 62’), Obafemi (Long 62’), Ings (Adams 62’).

ROTHERHAM UNITED 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Goal: Jeff Hendrick (£5.0m)
  • Assist: Jacob Murphy (£5.0m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Steve Bruce confirmed on Tuesday that unpriced FPL goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could be between the posts for Newcastle United in Gameweek 1.

Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) looks set to miss the start of the season through injury while Karl Darlow (£4.5m) is still recovering from the effects of a coronavirus infection that hospitalised him in the last week.

Woodman, along with fellow back-up custodian Mark Gillespie, was handed 45 minutes as Newcastle produced an unconvincing display at Rotherham.

Bruce said afterwards:

I might have to register four goalkeepers. It’s quite possible [Woodman] might be in goal [at the start of the season]. He’s been playing for a couple of years at Swansea, and we thought for him to keep on playing — there was a loan move to Bournemouth — but I’ve got to look after the club.

In 10 days’ time, we’ll see how Karl (Darlow) and Martin (Dubravka) are and we’ll maybe look at it again.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) was also absent in United’s latest pre-season friendly due to illness, with Bruce saying:

Not well, he’s sick. It’s a disappointment, but we hope he’s not going to be out for too long.

The Magpies were again in their usual 3-5-2/5-3-2, with Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) struggling at right wing-back and moved to midfield after half-time.

Sean Longstaff (£4.5m) is a name to quietly monitor in the budget midfielder/bench fodder pond – with Jonjo Shelvey (£5.5m) currently injured and Joe Willock (£6.0m) still an Arsenal player at the time of writing, the elder Longstaff could be in line for a start in Gameweek 1.

He had two presentable chances and although he is £4.5m for a reason (those Manchester United rumours are a distant memory as his career stalls), there won’t be many players in this price rung playing in such an advanced midfield position.

Callum Wilson (£7.5m), an altogether safer FPL purchase, couldn’t add to his goal at Doncaster when spurning a good opportunity in the first half.

His replacement, Jeff Hendrick (£5.0m), popped up with a late equaliser from a Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) corner.

Newcastle United XI: Woodman (Gillespie 46), Ritchie (Schar 64), Clark (Dummett 46), Lascelles (Watts 46), Fernandez (Krafth 64), Lewis, Hayden (M. Longstaff 72), S. Longstaff (Young 80), Fraser (Murphy 46), Gayle (White 77), Wilson (Hendrick 72).

CRYSTAL PALACE 2-2 CHARLTON ATHLETIC

  • Goals: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Scott Banks 
  • Assists: Jean-Phillips Mateta (£5.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Crystal Palace confirmed on Wednesday that Patrick van Aanholt has left the club after the expiry of his contract, which – barring further recruitment – bodes well for Tyrick Mitchell’s (£4.5m) first-team chances this season.

Jairo Riedewald (£5.0m) was initially used at left-back in Palace’s 2-2 draw with Charlton on Tuesday, as Patrick Vieira turned to his second string and academy products to start at Selhurst Park.

The introduction of some more senior options in the second half saw the Eagles improve, with Vieira satisfied that his new tactical ideas in the 4-3-3 set-up are being taken on board:

The performance is massively important because winning games and scoring goals gives you confidence. As well I think tactically the football we tried to play allowed me to see how players understand what I ask them to do and we are getting there.

It’s always difficult when you manage to have a couple of [first-team] players and a lot of young players from the Academy to find the right balance. But I’m quite satisfied with where we are tactically. There’s a really good understanding from the players about what I want and now we have all the players available to perform.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) made his full debut at centre-half but it was a collectively suspect defensive display from the hosts, whose numbers at the back have further dwindled following Mamadou Sakho‘s exit.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland (Guaita 61), Kelly (Clyne 75), Guéhi (Jach 75), Tomkins (Mitchell 61), Riedewald (Kirby 82), Kouyate, Wells-Morrison (Schlupp 61), M. Boateng (McArthur 61), Rak-Sakyi (Street 70), Banks (Gordon 82), Ayew (Mateta 61).

BLACKPOOL 0-1 BURNLEY

  • Goal: Bobby Thomas
  • Assist: Ashley Westwood (£5.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

While Chris Wood (£7.0m) remains away on international duty with New Zealand (the Kiwis having qualified for the Olympic Games quarter-finals, which take place on Saturday), Matej Vydra (£5.5m) will soon be back to bolster Sean Dyche’s options up top.

Vydra was part of the Czech Republic squad at EURO 2020 and was subsequently handed three weeks off by his club but Sean Dyche is expecting the budget striker – who hit five attacking returns in nine games in a late-season partnership with Wood – back imminently:

He will do a few tough days just to bring him up to speed. He’s pretty fit because he had a period with the Czech team so we hope to get him up to speed quite quickly.

Vydra’s return will, of course, mean competition for Jay Rodriguez (£5.5m) and Ashley Barnes (£5.5m) in attack.

Aside from Wood, the main absentee of note is the injured Nick Pope (£5.5m). He was again missing at Blackpool, with £4.5m-rated back-up Wayne Hennessey starting between the posts.

Elsewhere, it’s business as usual: the Clarets remain in a 4-4-2 and Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) carries much of their threat down the left flank.

Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) also remains on corners and it was his second-half dead-ball delivery that was nodded in by centre-half Bobby Thomas for the only goal of the game.

Burnley XI: Hennessey (Norris 65), Lowton (Bardsley 46), Collins (Tarkowski 46), Mee (Thomas 46), Taylor (Pieters 46), Gomez-Mancini (Gudmundsson 46), Brownhill (Westwood 46), Cork (Nartey 80), McNeil (Glennon 65), Richardson (Barnes 46), Rodriguez (Harker 65).

STEVENAGE 1-1 WATFORD

  • Goal: Ken Sema (£5.5m)
  • Assist: Ashley Fletcher (£5.0m)

Winger Ken Sema (£5.5m) popped up with a goal to salvage a draw for Watford at Stevenage.

Sema was part of a front three for the Hornets, with Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) – who caught the eye against West Brom – pushed into midfield; a reverse ‘out of position’ in the Fantasy world.

Adedapo Mebude (£4.5m) was stretchered off with a back injury that saw the game brought to a premature end but has since been released from hospital.

Watford’s much-hailed defence conceded after just two minutes, with Craig Cathcart‘s (£4.5m) disastrous pass punished by the hosts.

The Hornets’ penultimate pre-season friendly against Barnsley has been cancelled and with trialists racking up over 300 minutes of game-time over the last three warm-up games, there is a distinctly unsettled feel about Xisco’s troops heading into 2021/22 – not ideal preparation for Gameweek 1 and a little off-putting from a Fantasy perspecitve.

Watford XI: Foster (Elliot 68), Trialist (Ngakia 74), Troost-Ekong, Cathcart (Abbott 45), Rose (Trialist 62), Gosling (Lo-Everton 45) Hernandez (King 68), Zinckernagel (Wise 45), Sema (Baah 45), Fletcher (Mebude 45), Deeney.

  1. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    No sign of iheanacho again.

    Open Controls
    1. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yip

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      He’s in the team for the 2nd half to be fair so means nothing

      Open Controls
  2. Carlton P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Palace fans must be happy with the signings already

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Solid work so far

      Worryingly it appears that Kouyate could be moving on. He's just a utility player and cost us in defence last season but there's a danger of too much churn all at once.

      The big worry for me though was not personnel but Vieira. All the signs are we will be pressing and playing out from the back. This goes against Palace DNA over the last 20 years and 4 years of RH indoctrination and will be tricky given that the starting eleven will be close to what we had previously. Vieira appears more pragmatic than FdB but this is hugely ambitious.

      Can see a really sticky start.

      Open Controls
  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Glad we have the community shield to get a better picture of how Leicester will line up game week 1

    No nacho no bueno, still in my draft for now but Willson is primed to come in and get injured in case I need him

    Open Controls
    1. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Took nacho out the moment they signed daka

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hi bud.

        Open Controls
  4. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Looking at Watford preseason think I may avoid Bachmann now.

    I'm weighting stability in preseason quite highly early on and Watford seem to be a bit chaotic right now. Things could change but unless a clear defence which closely resembles what they had I'm moving on.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      That last report up here is very worrying. I had a couple of hornets on a long watchlist, but I'll pass for now.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        They just played Arsenal today though, so maybe we'll get a more positive report tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            4 mins ago

            They lost 4-1 I believe

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              It's not the result for me but if they have a known and consistent line up

              Promoted teams have one ace up their sleeve: a winning formula from the season before. Move on too many players and that is lost and they become just one more bottom of the table side.

              Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Not sure how much you can really go by the preseason games.

        I think they’ll be solid defensively but my worry for them is that I don’t see them scoring many goals. They have 9 strikers, and as they say, if you’ve got that many strikers then you don’t have striker.

        This is why I see them being a lot like Sheffield United of 2 seasons ago.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It's not just preseason games but squad stability that I'm looking at.

          SHU went with what they had largely Watford it's really hard to tell with right now. Is it the same defence?

          Open Controls
      3. Sleepless in Settle FPL
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        It's not their starting team, without main CBs

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Hi all my long time ffs mates. Hope you are all keeping up well.

      Bring On the New Season!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        All the best mate

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate. To you too as well.

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hey. Have a good one.

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hey Rupert, ready for the long marathon of absolute luck, great weekends and sh*t shows sand-witched in between? 😀

          Have a great on too. Cheers

          Open Controls
    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      47 mins ago

      Nobody is discussing Che Adams

      Good pre-season

      Nice underlying stats from last year. Their fixtures arent that bad really.

      Have to add him to watchlist

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think he is an ok option, nothing great from what we saw last season. If you can be patient with him, then he will deliver ocassional 6-9 pointers.

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          also need a decent rotating mid with him.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            17 mins ago

            Could be DCL like this year

            He is progressing each year. Ings potentially moving on also makes him even better

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes he could offer decent value.

              Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        0.5 too much perhaps

        But that said I suspect the real value up top will emerge from the bracket under the 7.5 and he could be handy.

        Worry for me is how Southampton backline holds up and if they keep Vestergaard and `Bednarek. Lose one or both of those and that defence could be in trouble and that in turn affect attack. Play too much under pressure and things may fall apart.

        Open Controls
    4. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Is Sanchez nailed now that a new keeper has been signed?

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          just now

          So speaks Graham Potter.

          Open Controls
    5. Ninjaa
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Thoughts please chaps. 1st draft so criticise away. Thanks for views.

      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Shaw Digne Fofana Manquilla
      Salah Bruno Raphinha Sarr Gilmour
      DCL Watkins ineacho

      Open Controls
    6. Nikolai Volkoff
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Is JLings going under the radar?

      Open Controls
      1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        On his way off to Real Madrid

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          No it’s Barca.

          Open Controls
    7. pmletch
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Please help
      A) Digne, Bruno, Son, Antonio/Wilson
      B) TAA, Harrison, Sancho, Kane

      Open Controls
    8. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Start with Buendia or Bowen? Have Watkins and Antonio fwiw

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bowen. He is PL proven, Buendia a bit more exciting I guess..

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        On this myself, thinking of doing Antonio to Wilson and Buendia to Bowen but also have nacho so depends

        On the face of it I like the buendia punt but It could be foolish, Bowen is only 24, off the back of a good season where he played every game (nailed, not injury prone) - could be a great season for him

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd definitely have Watkins over Antonio for durability so Bowen to spread the risk makes sense.

        Open Controls
    9. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I want a set and forget (regarding transfers) for my defenders for exactly 25.0M - obviously injuries and bandwagons will probably change that but that's my initial plan. Ait Nouri is the biggest risk for both set and forgets but could be swapped to Veltman/Webster/Coady if I chicken out. Which looks better:
      I have a 4.5M striker fodder just for the record and will either go 4-4-2 or 3-5-2
      Option A: TAA, Ait Nouri, White, Ayling, Omobamidele
      Option B: Chilwell, Ait Nouri, Tierney, Ayling, Reguilon

      Option B allows more rotation and has more exciting underpriced gems in Reguilon, Chilwell and Tierney, but Option A has TAA.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        A for set and forget

        Tierny will break
        Regulion also likes a niggle and isn’t completely nailed

        Open Controls
        1. schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, I think's it'll be A then as much as I'm a big Chilwell fan (despite dodgy fixtures). The main question mark will be Ait Nouri before the deadline.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 mins ago

        The best set and forget defence this year will be

        Henderson + 4m
        Chilwell James TAA Cancelo + 4ml

        So 29mil for as close to the best set and forget that money can get with attacking threat.

        Of those you list i dont like either really.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Really? What happens when 1 of chillwell and James + cancelo are rotated on a given week?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I think they wont be as rotated this year.

            Each year change occurs in every team bit by bit

            Tuchel i think will target the league and Cancelo will start as many as Stones did when he was fixed (so 90%).

            If its like last year I can always change them out.

            Open Controls
        2. schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          The problem with this set and forget is if you try to think about how you'd move your chess pieces in midfield and attack you'll be so limited you cannot take advantage of fixture swings and bandwagons easily.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I have Son Mahrez Salah Havertz in midfiled

            With 2 free transfers can go to Kane or Bruno / Sancho.

            Its no big issue.

            Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just pick TAA and then build around that. Not sure it's worth lowering on him some more.

        Open Controls
    10. Milkman Bruno
        14 mins ago

        How about this lot with Ars/Tor rotation alongside the Liverpool double defence?

        Sanchez
        Trent, Robertson, Tierney
        Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Bowen, ESR
        Cavani, Watkins

        Steele, Dier, Davis, Omobidele

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Avoiding the Liverpool double up myself but like that team a lot.

          (I'd be switching Robbo and Cavani investment into a third mid if I go that way. Son Havertz Mahrez is the class I'm looking at. Nice general price point imo.)

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              2 mins ago

              Yeah, I have been torn between starting with Jota or double pool defence but not sure Jota will start after the first gw. I think I’m settled in Robertson/Trent to begin with.

              Open Controls
        2. Old Bull
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          What’s the thinking about Kane? Does he feature in anyone’s plans or is it all wait and see?

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Just 2 transfers away if you hold your money in other premiums.
            Otherwise a WC.

            Open Controls
        3. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 mins ago

          Here is a fun prediction game for each year

          1. Name to first player to see a price hike
          2. Name the first player to drop in price.

          1. Havertz / James or Chilwell
          2. Shaw when he doesnt start week 1

          Open Controls
          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            1 tella
            2 sancho

            Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Interesting.

            Last season no one saw Willian as being the first price rise.

            Open Controls
          3. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            just now

            1. Gray
            2. Raphinia

            Open Controls
        4. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Whilst it is tempting to load up at the back, its also worth noting that the lesser teams are getting better. The PL is getting stronger, most teams have dangerous players. Its why the Premium strikers have become less desirable over the last few seasons, there is no need for them with the likes of DCL, Anotonio, Watkins, Ings, Jimenez, Wilson, Bamford etc... scoring consistently.

          City are an anomaly, i'm not confident the likes of Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool won't concede when you are expecting a cleansheet.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 mins ago

            Dont know where to start with this

            1. Premium strikers are not as worthwhile in the most cases now since most teams play 4 3 3 which means wide attackers are classed as midfielders in Fpl , get more points and are in general the highest scorers. With this change in tactics the normal no.9 is less seen and with less of such options ( kane or nobody) of course everyone will fill their team with goalscoring mids and the left over midprice strikers who actually play at 9 (Watkins, DCL etc)

            2. The second tactically change in the past 20 years has been also come from the 4 3 3 as the wide forwards cut in the overlapping fullbacks have both more space and more creative burden
            Hence TAA Robertson etc breaking all records in the past 3 years.

            The only objective measure ( which isnt fully objective since it doesnt exist) is to see European club performances, which indicate the top 4 are once again on an upward trajectory in the past 24 months. Its impossible to compare the rest of the teams now versus the league even 5 years ago. Could easily make the case the league was stronger then when Spurs , Leicester were also in CL.

            Open Controls
          2. Old Bull
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            There’s also a tendency for less clean sheets at the start of the season as players get to grips with new systems and used to new teammates. I’ll only play 3 at the back this early.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Same number of cs last season pretty much early on - they were just very unpredictable.

              If there is a pattern I suspect it is the big cs sides go on runs midseason when they have hit form and early unexpected form sides start to regress.

              Open Controls
        5. Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Seeing a 442 on my FPL app usually makes me want to tear my eyes out, however:

          Bachmann
          Chilwell / TAA / Digne / Robbo
          Sancho / Salah / Buendia / Havertz
          Watkins / Antonio

          Foster / Brownhill / Ait

          Open Controls
          1. Herman Toothrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            *Nouri / Obafemi

            Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
              just now

              Yeah, this is very very nice actually

              Open Controls
          3. pmletch
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Romain Saiss anyone?

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                1 min ago

                Saiss no one ever 😉

                Open Controls
            2. Weeb Kakashi
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              What are the cons in a 5 at the back formation? Not popular in the slightest. But there is a reason why it is not and I dont seem to get it.

              Sanchez
              TAA Robbo Cancelo Shaw Digne
              Salah Mahrez
              Watkins Wilson Antonio

              Harrison Gilmour Browhill
              1M ITB to upgrade Mahrez> Son/Sancho

              Harrison covers the City rotation. Can be a 433 as well.

              Open Controls
            3. FantasyHero
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Coufal Harrison mahrez
              Or
              Robertson 5M grealish

              Open Controls

