Scout Notes July 24

Gomez and van Dijk set to remain Gameweek 1 doubts

The preparations for the start of the new season continued on Friday, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Norwich City all taking part in warm-up games.

We’ve got all the goal, assist and line-up information in the article below plus brief Fantasy Premier League (FPL) flavoured notes on each clash.

Brentford and Crystal Palace were also in action but sent B-sides out to their respective matches, so we’ve omitted mention of those fixtures here.

MAINZ 0-1 LIVERPOOL

  • Goal: own-goal
  • Assist: Owen Beck

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.0m) were once again absent as Liverpool sneaked a late win over Mainz thanks to an own-goal assisted by young full-back Owen Beck.

The two recuperating centre-halves have returned to training but didn’t feature in Liverpool’s first 90-minute friendly of the summer and look unlikely to be involved against Hertha Berlin next Thursday.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp said:

Yeah, it would still be a surprise [if they recovered for Hertha], unfortunately. But they look really good. Look, I think, they do everything, they play football, we keep them in training, we do the things we can do, they don’t do too much and stuff like this. We just have to be patient – we prepare for a full season, not for a pre-season game. I will not risk it for a game here, so we have to see. We have a lot of games still coming, pre-season games, but I don’t see them being involved for the next one.

Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m) and Joel Matip (£5.0m) were instead paired at centre-half as the bulk of Liverpool’s first-team got a 45-minute outing in Austria before making way for a more youthful XI.

The duo now looks likely to start in Gameweek 1, according to the Athletic’s James Pearce.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Sadio Mane (£12.0m) – who almost combined to break the deadlock after 32 minutes – once again flanked an ‘out of position’ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.0m) in the front three, although there was a first sighting of pre-season of Diogo Jota (£7.5m), who was an unused substitute.

Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) has yet to return to training after representing Brazil in the Copa America and subsequently being handed a three-week break by his club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain failed to make much of an impression up top, wasting the Reds’ best chance shortly before half-time after seeing a shot tipped wide when clean through on goal.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher (Adrian 46), Alexander-Arnold (N Williams 46), Konate (Phillips 46), Matip (Koumetio 46), Tsimikas (Beck 46), Elliot (Clarkson 46), Milner (Gordon 46), Keita (Morton 46), Salah (Jones 46), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Origi 46), Mane (Minamino 46).

DONCASTER ROVERS 2-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Goals: Ryan Fraser (£5.5m), Sean Longstaff (£4.5m), Callum Wilson (£7.5m)
  • Assists: Jamal Lewis (£4.5m) x2, Ryan Fraser

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

The old FPL double-act of Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and Ryan Fraser (£5.5m) reacquainted themselves as Newcastle United edged out Doncaster Rovers in a five-goal clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wilson raced onto a Fraser pass to round off the scoring for the visitors, having minutes earlier been teed up by his former Bournemouth sparring partner for a blocked effort.

Injury deprived the pair of too much shared pitch-time in 2020/21, while the Scot’s ill-fated final year with the Cherries ended in an acrimonious parting of ways.

Fraser has to first nail down a place in Steve Bruce’s 3-5-2 set-up before he seriously re-enters the Fantasy radar – a tall order given the winger-less system.

But deployed at Doncaster on the left of the central three in midfield, he was at the heart of Newcastle’s attacking play.

As well as his assist for Wilson’s strike, Fraser curled home a beautiful opener and should have bagged a brace when spooning over from close range in the second half.

Injury and illness once again meant that Newcastle were without four goalkeepers, with rookie Dan Langley not covering himself in glory with Doncaster’s two efforts

Altogether more impressive were Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) and Jamal Lewis (£4.5m) down the flanks, with the latter laying down the guantlet to Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) with two assists.

Newcastle United XI: Langley, Murphy (Allan 81), Dummett (Clark 70), Lascelles (Watts 81), Hayden (Fernandez 58), Lewis (Bondswell 85), Hendrick, S. Longstaff, Fraser (Young 76), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 66), Wilson (M. Longstaff 66).

NORWICH CITY 2-0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

  • Goals: Teemu Pukki (£6.0m), Adam Idah (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Lukas Rupp (£4.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Teemu Pukki (£6.0m) and Tim Krul (£4.5m) made their first appearances of pre-season as Norwich City won another training-ground friendly in East Anglia.

Pukki – whose FPL ownership is less than a third of that of Ivan Toney‘s (£6.5m) – was the spearhead of Daniel Farke’s usual 4-2-3-1 and raced onto a Lukas Rupp (£4.5m) pass to chip the Canaries into an early lead.

There was another 90-minute showing for budget defender Andrew Omobamidele (£4.0m), although Farke had previously signalled that regular centre-half duo Grant Hanley (£4.5m) and Ben Gibson (£4.5m) would soon return to training.

New signing Pierre Lees-Melou (£5.0m) was stationed in the double pivot after scoring on his debut in ‘the hole‘ but still got forward to register the hosts’ first effort of the game and was part of a move that saw number 10 Kieran Dowell (£5.5m) fire over.

Farke said of Lees-Melou after full-time:

I watched it live and I enjoyed the performance as well. He has shown from the first day his experience, quality and calmness on the ball. He’s also competitive and when it’s time to set a sign he can do this as well.

In possession, he played slightly deeper in midfield today and although he hasn’t fulfilled this that often in his career, he fulfilled all my expectations today and he’s already an important, integral member of our squad so we’re all pleased that we have him.

Todd Cantwell (£5.5m) was lively again down the left flank, while substitute Adam Idah (£5.0m) – Pukki’s back-up this season – added a second goal shortly before full-time.

Norwich City XI: Krul (McGovern 46), Mumba (Aarons 65), Zimmermann, Omobamidele, Płacheta, Rupp, Lees-Melou, Rashica (Idah 46), Dowell, Cantwell (Hernández 46), Pukki (Hugill 46).

73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Will you start with a Liverpool defender?

    1. Brooksy86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      One... Attackin threat is still a thing

    2. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I am 2 of them

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      TAA

    4. gogs67
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        TAA and Robbo, no matter how I shuffle the team around and leave them out thinking they are too expensive, I look at their price and scoring rate and think that if they were midfielders they'd be nailed on.
        So they've ended up back in my draft yet again!!

      • 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        I got two

      • Snevitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        Had TAA for the last 2 seasons and still planning on starting with him but I think there is potential better value in some £5-£5.5m defenders if you manage to pick the right ones.

      • The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        No. Double Chelsea and one Citeh.

        1. Snevitz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Double Chelsea defence would be great if it wasn't for rotation and initial fixtures

      • POTATO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I would love to save some money and go Chelsea/City with bench cover rather than Liverpool - but fixtures for Liverpool look comparatively better so it's a risk going without TAA for the first couple of months.

    5. Fletch69
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yes, TAA and Robbo were still the top scoring defenders last year and still the only defenders to ever get over 200 points in a season.

        At least one of them is a necessity in my opinion

        1. Zoostation
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Is it worth dropping TAA for Robertson to upgrade Coufal to Shaw?

          1. Big dog
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Just about

            • Big dog
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                TAA plus Shaw looks good tho!

              • Fletch69
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  I don't think so, Shaw may miss the start of the season. It's a wait and see for me

            • Finding Timo
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Toney too risky or worth the gamble?

                Open Controls
                1. Fletch69
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    I think he's worth the risk. For £6.5m he could be good for 140 + points

                2. xHaTr
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  I know its pretty template but struggling to see my improvement to be made here..

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Shaw Coufal
                  Salah Raph Bruno Buendia
                  Watkins DCL Antonio

                  Steele Ayling Brownhill 4.0

                  1. Big dog
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Looks good. Prefer Wilson to Antonio myself but think I'm in the minority

                    • Finding Timo
                        1 hour, 58 mins ago

                        Can you Upgrade buendia to jota by downgrading coufal ?

                        1. Big dog
                            1 hour, 54 mins ago

                            DCL to Wilson; coufal to 4.5; buendia to Jota

                            1. Snevitz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 48 mins ago

                              I like DCL to Wilson but Buendia to Jota is a mistake.

                              1. Big dog
                                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                  For the season maybe
                                  For GW1 definitely not

                                  1. Snevitz
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                    Jota is too short term if you think he is a sub after week 1. Great option if he gets game time.

                                    1. Fletch69
                                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                        Buendia will likely get as many points if not more than Jota.

                                        DCL is a risk for me, best Everton mids are not available for start of season. I think Bamford is a better shout. Wilson will get injured as usual

                                        1. Snevitz
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 12 Years
                                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                          Buendia looks great for the first 3 at least.
                                          Wilson has great PPG, if he make it through the first 4 weeks then a switch to Bamford could pay off.

                          • Flynny
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 46 mins ago

                            If vvd is out for the start of the season, does this mean the Robbo / trent double up is off??

                            Thanks

                            1. Snevitz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 38 mins ago

                              Both will do well, just need to work out if some cheaper options could offer better value.

                              1. Flynny
                                • 6 Years
                                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                Tnaya the thing.....at 7m and 7.5m they are pretty cheap...

                            2. Fletch69
                                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                No, they still outscore every other defender and every midfielder under £10m

                            3. Snevitz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 46 mins ago

                              Haven't posted my team for a couple of weeks so due to that and boredom here goes:

                              Sanchez, £4m
                              TAA, Castagne, Stones, Lamprey, Ait Nouri
                              Salah, Son, Raphinha, Buendia, Harrison
                              Iheanachi, Watkins, Wilson,

                              Salah, Son and Iheanacho rotate captaincy really well. Strong bench with great rotation if the Wolves defender starts every week - my one risk!
                              I like a strong bench and think most of players should prove to be excellent value. Will look at Kane from week 7 if he's at City.
                              Bamford in for Watkins week 4/5 for Leeds excellent run of fixtures.

                              1. Croaker
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                44 mins ago

                                Looks good except I don’t see the point of Harrison and Raph when you’re playing 3-4-3: in reality you’ll almost always bench Harrison so why not look elsewhere and broaden your options - Starr for example

                                1. Snevitz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  22 mins ago

                                  Only the first 3 weeks, then it's Buendia's turn, just having a strong sub and getting ready for week 4. I like to have all my outfield players increasing in value and scoring points.

                              2. Croaker
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                43 mins ago

                                Sarr even

                                1. Fletch69
                                    21 mins ago

                                    To be honest I didn't see him last season, but the year before Sarr was very poor in the prem. Literally out of his league.

                                    For the money Soucek is probably better value in my opinion

                                    1. Snevitz
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      17 mins ago

                                      Pretty sure Harrison will outscore Soucek and Sarr this season but it's an easy transfer.

                                2. dunas_dog
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  39 mins ago

                                  No United or easy route to Kane with this set up but very strong with some nice differentials. Like Ait Nouri and if he continues to play well preseason I will probably get also. Lamptey looks likely not to start season reading Potter’s comments today. Perhaps White or Ayling instead? Keep eye on how Leicester set up for Community Shield as with Barnes fit not clear how Rogers will set them up

                                  1. Snevitz
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    35 mins ago

                                    Staying away from Ayling as I want triple Leeds attack from week 5.
                                    Kane is Son + striker transfer away but pretty happy in the first 7 fixtures.
                                    Only United player that I may want is Fernandes but hoping Son scores similar points with £2m saving.
                                    Really like the look of Barnes if he plays, definitely on my watch list!
                                    Thanks for the feedback

                                  2. Fletch69
                                      34 mins ago

                                      £4.5m Defenders points per game last season:

                                      Holding - 105 / 30 = 3.50
                                      Veltman - 96 / 28 = 3.42
                                      Lamptey - 35 / 11 = 3.18
                                      Lowton - 103 / 34 = 3.02
                                      Webster - 85 / 29 = 2.93
                                      White - 104 / 36 = 2.88
                                      Coady - 106 / 37 = 2.86
                                      Taylor - 83 / 29 = 2.86
                                      Ayling - 100 / 38 = 2.63
                                      Bednarek - 94 / 36 = 2.61
                                      Fofana - 71 / 28 = 2.53

                                      Holding is a risk I think, so maybe Veltman if Lamptey is out

                                      1. Snevitz
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 12 Years
                                        32 mins ago

                                        All this says to me is that £4.5M Defenders should be on the bench.

                                        1. Fletch69
                                            27 mins ago

                                            Yep, they should be, but might as well pick the best one you can

                                            1. Snevitz
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 12 Years
                                              23 mins ago

                                              To me that looks like White at Arsenal or Lamptey at Brighton.
                                              For me the most important thing is whether they rotate in to cover tricky fixtures.
                                              In the last 2 seasons my pre season team plan would have got me to 100k and 10k by christmas... What I actually did was wildcard week 3 and mess it all up but hoping this year will be different.

                                              1. Fletch69
                                                  just now

                                                  I think you can forget Lamptey for a while, he still hasn't got over his injury from last year. That doesn't sound good to me.

                                                  For bench players they need to be certain starters, do you think White is a certain starter at Arsenal? Probably would be my guess, but not as nailed as Lowton, Ayling, Coady and Veltman (with White leaving & Lamptey out)

                                    • dunas_dog
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                      Made some changes - any improvements you would suggest? Raphinha there to come in if Shaw not fit for week 1. Template but hopefully will get me off to better start than last season.

                                      Sanchez
                                      TAA Coufal Shaw Digne
                                      Salah Bruno Buendia
                                      Wilson Watkins Toney

                                      Gunn Raphinha Ayling Brownhill

                                      1. Snevitz
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 12 Years
                                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                        Really strong team, excellent value in all those picks and a good bench to cover for unexpected no shows.
                                        Can see Toney's price dropping like a stone if he doesn't score in the first couple of weeks.

                                      2. Fletch69
                                          1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                          To be fair I think that looks really good

                                          1. Flynny
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                            Very strong all over....

                                        • Mreidfelt
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                          Sanchez
                                          TAA Shaw Digne Lamptey
                                          Salah Buendia Sancho
                                          Kane Watkins Welbeck
                                          (Rice Fofana Sissoko)

                                          Or Mahrez instead of Sancho & Toney instead of Welbeck?

                                          I comments?

                                          1. Fletch69
                                              1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                              Lamptey out for start of season.

                                              I'm not keen on Wellbeck, chiefly because he is awful 😉

                                              1. Fletch69
                                                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                                  No offence Mr and Mrs Wellbeck, I'm sure he's a lovely lad

                                              2. dunas_dog
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 6 Years
                                                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                                Lamptey Kane unlikely to start week 1 from reports today and possibly Shaw if not recovered from rib injury so a few risks here and Sissoko an interesting bench choice. Think prefer Sancho Toney

                                          2. Mason Goalwood
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                            Do you guys mind rating my team please?

                                            Sanchez, Virginia

                                            TAA, Robertson, Fofana, Holgate, Lewis
                                            Salah, Greenwood, Buendia, Soucek, Bissouma
                                            Kane, Watkins, Toney

                                            1. Snevitz
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 12 Years
                                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                              Looks OK, I'd consider downgrading Robertson for a better defence overall and maybe Soucek to Raphinha but then it would be every other team on here so you stick with it.

                                              1. Mason Goalwood
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 9 Years
                                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                Cheers for the feedback mate.

                                                I was considering;

                                                Wilson, Bruno, Coufal

                                                For

                                                Kane, Greenwood, Lewis

                                                But then upgrading to Kane would be difficult in the future.

                                          3. dunas_dog
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                            Who will be no 2 keeper at Brighton Scherpen or Steele? Is Gunn a better 4 m option as must be chance he can get ahead of Krul

                                            1. dunas_dog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 6 Years
                                              just now

                                              * To go alongside Sanchez

                                              Question more properly
                                              A Sanchez Steele
                                              B Sanchez Gunn/Foster
                                              C Bachmann Foster

                                          4. Mason Goalwood
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                            Alternatively RMT again please 😀

                                            Martinez, 4.0
                                            TAA, Robertson, Stones, AWB, Coufal
                                            Gundo, Greenwood, Salah, Buendia, Bissouma
                                            Watkins, Wilson, Toney

                                            1. Aubamazette
                                              • 6 Years
                                              3 mins ago

                                              downgrade coufal and one of awb/stones to 4.5's defs and upgrade elsewhere

                                          5. Aubamazette
                                            • 6 Years
                                            46 mins ago

                                            Robbo Greenwood Meslier
                                            or
                                            Stones Sancho Sanchez

                                            1. dunas_dog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 6 Years
                                              31 mins ago

                                              If you have TAA second one

                                              1. Aubamazette
                                                • 6 Years
                                                3 mins ago

                                                I have TAA yeah

                                                Meslier
                                                TAA Robbo Shaw
                                                Salah Mahrez Greenwood Buendia
                                                Watkins Antonio Iheanacho

                                                VS

                                                Sanchez
                                                TAA Stones Shaw
                                                Salah Mahrez Sancho Buendia
                                                Watkins Antonio Ihenacho

                                            2. POTATO
                                              • 1 Year
                                              20 mins ago

                                              I'm looking at Stones, but like other players involved in Euro final, I don't know if he starts GW1

                                              1. Aubamazette
                                                • 6 Years
                                                12 mins ago

                                                Will monitor stones but yeah i like him, if he doesnt look like starting will most likely bring one of Digne/James/Rudiger instead

                                              2. Major League Shocker
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                9 mins ago

                                                Greenwood isn't exactly nailed either.

                                                1. Aubamazette
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  If Rashford gets surgery I think he is pretty much nailed, all dependent on that. If he doesn't, many other 7.5 options available

                                          6. POTATO
                                            • 1 Year
                                            38 mins ago

                                            Does a third forward Toney (£6.5M) outperform alternative fifth midfielder Harrison (£6.0M) over the season?

                                            1. Fletch69
                                                7 mins ago

                                                Very close I think.

                                                Best reason for 3 up front is there are no cheap front players to go on your bench who actually play. However there are a couple of cheap mids who play and can sit on the bench

                                                1. POTATO
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  2 mins ago

                                                  Fair point. I intend to have two nailed £4.5M defenders to provide bench cover so hopefully won't have to call upon third bench whether that be forward or mid. The extra £0.5M itb might help grease some early transfers if I need to put out any fires.

                                              • Major League Shocker
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                4 mins ago

                                                Probably not, but I prefer Toney until first WC.

                                            2. Arvin-ation
                                              • 7 Years
                                              27 mins ago

                                              How's the team looking?

                                              Henderson (Foster)
                                              TAA Robbo Fofana (Lamptey, Manquillo)
                                              Salah Raphina Beundia Sancho (Gilmour)
                                              DCL Iheanacho Cavani

                                              Would appreciate any suggestions or comments

                                              1. Mason Goalwood
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 9 Years
                                                7 mins ago

                                                Slightly different to the norm. I like it.

                                              2. POTATO
                                                • 1 Year
                                                4 mins ago

                                                Lamptey is injured.

                                            3. Worsle90
                                              • 4 Years
                                              6 mins ago

                                              How’s it looking?

                                              Sanchez
                                              TAA - Digne - James - Coufal
                                              Salah - Bruno - Son - Sarr - ESR
                                              Watkins

                                              Steele - Pukki - Manquillo - Obafemi

