646
Scout Reports August 4

Can Leon Bailey live up to his potential and become a viable FPL asset at Villa?

646 Comments
Share

We assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) credentials of new Aston Villa midfielder Leon Bailey (£6.5m) in our latest Scout Report.

The Villans struck a deal with Bayer Leverkusen moments after their friendly win over Bristol City on Saturday with the club announcing their new arrival earlier today.

The Jamaican winger’s capture follows the signings of Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) and Ashley Young (£5.0m), although Jack Grealish (£8.0m) is seemingly heading out of Villa Park and bound for Manchester City.

Bailey scored 39 goals and supplied a further 26 assists during his time in Germany as well as playing in both the Champions League and Europa League. 

Villa head coach Dean Smith said: 

Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity.  He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The addition of Bailey suggests it will be an exciting season at Villa Park, but what exactly will he bring to Dean Smith’s side and where does he fit in?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions and assess his potential FPL worth in the article below.

THE HISTORY

Bailey started out in Jamaica at footballing school Phoenix All-Star Academy before heading to Europe in search of a club.

Having tried his luck in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, the youngster impressed during a trial at KRC Genk. However, the Belgian side were unable to offer him a contract due to FIFA restrictions on signing under-16 players.

Without a club, Bailey returned to the Caribbean, but his break arrived soon after when he signed for Austrian side FC Liefering and then Slovakian outfit AS Trenčín.

Such was his level of performance that he was then snapped up by Genk, where he swiftly became a fixture in the starting XI and went on to win the Belgian Young Footballer of the Year award in 2015/16, before Bayer Leverkusen paid €20m for his services in January 2017.

Having spent several months getting used to his new surroundings, he lit up the Bundesliga in his first full season in Germany, registering nine goals and six assists as he was named Newcomer of the Year by the VDV, Germany’s version of the PFA, and was also included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Despite a slight dip in the two seasons that followed, Bailey rediscovered his best form in 2020/21, bagging 15 goals and setting up a further 11 in all competitions.

BAILEY’S BUNDESLIGA RECORD AT BAYER LEVERKUSEN:

StartsSub AppsGoalsAssists
2016/170800
2017/1825596
2018/1921851
2019/20121053
2020/2125598

Above stats from WhoScored

At international level, Bailey has had something of a rocky relationship with the Jamaican football association, but finally made his senior debut against Honduras in June 2019 and has since gone on to represent his country on 10 occasions.

THE PROSPECTS – AND WHERE DOES HE FIT IN AT VILLA?

“Leon, like all players at Phoenix academy, are developed to play at all three points of attack. He can play on both feet; cut in from the right and onto his left; cut in from the left onto his right. He can play on both sides of the pitch. His favourite position is right wing but he will do whatever’s in the best interest of the team. Leon is superb at free-kick, dead-ball and corner situations.” – Craig Butler, stepfather and agent

Bailey is an extremely quick and versatile attacker who is comfortable playing on either flank.

However, he predominantly featured on the right wing of a 4-3-3 formation at Leverkusen last season, where he was able to cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

Above: Bailey’s 2020/21 season heatmap, via Sofa Score

FURTHER READING

Can Emiliano Buendia offer better value than Jack Grealish in FPL?
FPL team guide 2021/22 – Aston Villa: Best players, stats and more
The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

646 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Does anyone know much about that Martinelli guy? I've seen him couple of time and he seems to be a great prospect. But more importantly he had great stats last season, that is 0.5 xg and 0.3 xA per 90 minutes (very small sample though!). If he somehow breaks through to the first team we could have the value of the season here.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Avoid - injury prone player

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Well, if he gets injured can always transfer him out. -4 pts in a long term is not that much.

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Thanks for the info though.

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Getting one bad injury doesn't make you injury prone. He's young still. Lots of time to develop.

        Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Looking closer at the stats and seems to be that the sample is not very repesentative. For example most of the xA he accumulated in one game, apart from that he didn't create that many goalscoring oppurtunities. Nonetheless, an interesting player.

      Open Controls
    3. quayle99
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Not a starter for the team at the moment. That could change down the line if Auba/Pepe/Saka maybe injured or suspended, if so is a great option when fit. Currently having a solid tournament at the olympics. Saka/ESR only 6.5 if youre after cheap arsenal attackers

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Which combo to start with?

    1. TAA + 4.0
    2. Chilwell + Stones

    Other defenders: White + Fofana + Veltman

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      1.

      Having said that, Chilwell and Stones are my picks to do really well this season if they nail down their spot. Had you said TAA + Chilwell + Stones, I would have voted for that one in a heartbeat

      Open Controls
  3. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Is there a case to go without Bruno and try to "cover" it with Greenwood? Im not planing to captain Bruno in first 6 matches.

    Team looks so good without Bruno, but we all know what he can do...

    Open Controls
    1. quayle99
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'm starting with Sancho and hoping he hits the ground running. the extra cash making that change has helped complete my team

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      No Bruno for me ; I'm a wait and see on United and how they line up . . lots of changes still to happen

      Open Controls
  4. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Which team looks better :

    A)
    SANCHEZ (Foster)
    TAA - Shaw - Digne (White, COADY)
    Salah - Son - Mahrez - Greenwood - BOWEN
    Watkins - Toney (Obafemi)

    B)
    MARTINEZ (Foster)
    TAA - Shaw - Digne - CRESSWELL (White)
    Salah - Son - Mahrez - Greenwood (BROWNHILL)
    Watkins - Toney (Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which duo to start with?

    A. Mahrez and Toney
    B. Greenwood/Raphina and DCL (Have Bruno)

    Open Controls
    1. amitmishr
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      2 with raphina

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      A if no Grealish.

      Open Controls
  6. Bruisers FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Holding versus White? Seems like everyone is favoring white in RMTs. Looking for some clarification.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Likely to be nailed, I think.

      Open Controls
  7. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is someone like Chilwell/Cancelo better than Toney for a set and forget option?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      May score more points over the season. Certainly both play for a better team.

      Open Controls
  8. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Villa will be quids in tonight!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      I do wonder whether this is a good career move for Grealish. Still absolutely perplexed by the price. No other bidders ; easily twice what he's worth.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Does that put the kibosh on the move for Kane?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Who knows? Word is a fee of 130M has secretly been agreed, but City need to offload players and Spuds find some on the sly before word can get out. It just takes one player to refuse to play ball for the whole shebang to fall through though.

          Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          43 mins ago

          I don't think so ; City are going to have to offload players for sure. Kane to me seemed the only priority once Haaland was out of the question.

          Open Controls
  9. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    I’m not going to lie.

    Grealish in a City shirt is tempting me.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not nailed. Instantly a non-starter for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Just tempting to see him in your side in a City shirt.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          And score 1 off the bench every other week!

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.