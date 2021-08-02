427
Scout Notes August 2

Pre-season returns for Watkins as “knocks” keep Buendia and Zaha out

Our recap of the latest pre-season friendlies involving Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players continues.

We’ve already looked at how Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Leeds United got on in our first summary of the weekend’s football.

Now we turn our attention to Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham United.

We’ll have the goal, assist, injury and line-up information from all these games plus brief FPL-centric notes on each clash.

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the warm-up matches taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

BRISTOL CITY 0-3 ASTON VILLA

  • Goals: Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ezri Konsa (£5.0m), Ollie Watkins (£7.5m)
  • Assists: Watkins, John McGinn (£6.0m), Anwar El-Ghazi (£6.0m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) made it four attacking in three pre-season games as Aston Villa swept aside Bristol City.

It was a mostly second-string side on display at Ashton Gate, with a number of other squad members representing the Villans in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Crewe Alexandra – although little was known about that knockabout beyond a few details.

Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) wasn’t involved in either game, however, with a “slight knock” being cited as the reason for his absence.

Watkins crossed for youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace to open the scoring in Bristol and FPL’s most-owned forward went on to grab the game’s third goal, turning in an Anwar El-Ghazi (£6.0m) cross from close range.

The imminent signing of Leon Bailey – supplier of nine Bundesliga goals in 2020/21 and a scorer of the same number – would only seem to bode well for Watkins, who made the most of some limited service at the weekend.

It is less positive news for El Ghazi, who already has Bertrand Traore (£6.0m) and Buendia for competition in the attacking trident behind Watkins – not to mention Jack Grealish (£8.0m), should he stay in the Midlands.

Ezri Konsa (£5.0m) turned in Villa’s second goal from a set-piece situation, while Ashley Young (£5.0m), again deployed at left-back, struck the woodwork with a free-kick.

Aston Villa XI: Steer, Cash, Konsa, Hause, A Young, Nakamba, McGinn (Lindley 80), Philogene-Bidace, A Ramsey, El Ghazi, Watkins (B Young 80).

BRENTFORD 0-1 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goals: Said Benrahma (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Mark Noble (£4.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Thomas Frank rolled out a wing-back system as Brentford were edged out by a Said Benrahma (£6.0m) wondergoal in south-west London.

It was a tactic that the Bees coach turned to in the push for promotion last season and could have implications for FPL midfielder Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), who shone as an ‘out of position’ striker in the play-offs.

It was fringe forwards Halil Dervişoğlu (£5.5m) and Marcus Forss (£5.5m) who got the nod in the new system on Saturday, with Mbeumo and Ivan Toney (£6.5m) only brought on after the hour-mark.

Mads Sorensen (£4.5m) was part of the backline against West Ham, meanwhile, and said of the formation choice:

We’ve been training a lot on the five at the back, we played that at the end of the season last year as well. I like it, I think we’ve got some good centre-backs who will cover the pitch well.

As for West Ham, they were in their usual 4-2-3-1, with Manuel Lanzini (£6.0m) again initially in a deeper role in the absence of Declan Rice (£5.0m) and Tomas Soucek (£6.0m).

The good news on that front is that the Czech international returned to training last week along with compatriot Vladimír Coufal (£5.0m), while Rice is due back on the grass this week.

Benrahma stole the headlines on the return his old club with a thunderbolt of an effort, adding to the goal he scored against Celtic a week earlier.

Goals refused to flow for the Algerian last season (one in 35 shots found the back of the net) but he had the best minutes-per-chance and minutes-per-key-pass averages of any West Ham midfielder, claiming six assists in his limited pitch-time.

David Moyes is hoping pre-season can give the winger more confidence heading into Gameweek 1:

It was a good goal. He’s been waiting on that one for a year, hasn’t he? He practices it a lot and today he hit the target. Maybe it’s fitting that he did it here.

He also scored at Celtic last week and it’s good to build his confidence in that way. We’ve got a lot of hope that he will get in and find his goalscoring touch, and assists and all those bits to do with his game. We want good competition and hopefully we’ll have lots of people threatening to score goals this season.

Michail Antonio (£7.5m) drew a blank but there were still encouraging signs despite a relatively quiet display, with a first-half effort chalked off for a marginal offside call on Benrahma.

The mid-price FPL forward then raced onto a Benrahma pass late on but could only skew wide.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), arguably West Ham’s star performer of pre-season, was absent at Brentford with a minor injury.

Brentford XI: Gunnarsson (Raya 46), Roerslev (Stevens 80), Goode (Jansson 46), Sørensen (Nørgaard 62), Pinnock, Henry (Thompson 46), Onyeka (Baptiste 46), Janelt (Mbeumo 62), Dervişoğlu (Toney 62), Canos (Ghoddos 46), Forss (Fosu 73).

West Ham United XI: Fabiański, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini (Alves 68), Coventry, Johnson (Noble 46), Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio.

READING 1-3 CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Goals: Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£5.5m) pen, Jordan Ayew (£6.0m), Scott Banks
  • Assists: Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) x2

Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) missed his second successive pre-season game with a “knock” as 10-man Crystal Palace beat Reading.

Local journalists were unable to offer much else on the Ivory Coast international’s prognosis, although the issue is thought to be minor – as is the case with the injuries affecting Christian Benteke (£6.5m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m).

New Palace boss Patrick Vieira not only had to contend with unavailability at Reading on Saturday but also a sending off, with Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) seeing red in the first half.

A restructured Eagles side went on to beat their second-tier opponents, with debutant Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) impressing. It was the Chelsea loanee’s through-ball that set Jordan Ayew (£6.0m) away for the visitors’ deflected second strike and it was Gallagher who was fouled for the free-kick that youngster Scott Banks despatched to seal the win.

Gallagher impressed in spells for West Bromwich Albion last season and while two goals and as many assists was hardly eye-catching in FPL terms, he was used in a more restrained role when Sam Allardyce took over at the Baggies.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m), a teammate at Chelsea and now Palace, said of the midfielder:

He’s a very good player and can bring loads of energy going forwards. He’s a very creative midfielder and likes a bit of tackling as well, so hopefully, he can bring us a lot of success this season.

There wasn’t much else to note from Berkshire at the weekend, with Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£5.5m) doing little to impress in a rare chance up front despite winning and converting a penalty.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward (Clyne 70), Kouyaté, Guéhi, Mitchell, Riedewald (Rak-Sakyi 70), McArthur, Kirby (Tomkins 35), Ayew, Mateta (Gallagher 55), Street (Banks 78).

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

427 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MrCloppity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Ederson
    TTA Fofana Shaw
    Salah Barnes Fernandes Bowen
    Toney DCL Watkins

    Steer, Manquillo, Bissouma, Omo

    RMT please

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      jolly good ,DCL doesnt excite me though,

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Looks good
      Ederson -> 4.5 would allow you to upgrade your 4.0 defenders to 4.5.

      Open Controls
  2. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Rmt?

    Bachman
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    ESR Salah Bruno Buendia Havertz
    Antonio Watkins

    Foster Veltman 4.5 4.0

    0.5m itb. GW2 Havertz -> Mahrez.

    Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Best option out of these?

    1) Robbo, Antonio & Buendia/Toney (442/433)
    2) Jota, Antonio & Buendia/Toney (343/352)
    3) Buendia, Antonio & Nacho/Wilson (343)
    4) Sarr, Mahrez, & Toney (352)

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      3 with Nacho

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      1 with toney

      Open Controls
    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  4. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Given how well they combine, how are people coming to the conclusion that no Kane is good for Son ?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Son has done very well without Kane historically

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        That was under Poch and Dele & Eriksen were on fire too which helped a lot.

        Under Mourinho Son was struggling without Kane's creativity.

        Open Controls
        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          This. Under Nuno, it is wait and see for me. No need to rush with Man City followed by Wolves away.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            FYI Wolves defence has looked absolute garbage in pre-season.

            Open Controls
  5. AW127
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I don't really understand everyone's dilemma with Everton. They'll easily be challenging for European places (finished only 8 pts behind 4th last season, with possibly the worst injury record in the league). They have strengthened the squad depth (key issue last term) by bringing in Gray, Townsend and Begovic, spending a net -£700k and reducing wage bill, so there should be room to strengthen the starting lineup by buying a RB and RW (as long as they sell players to get money).

    Add to that the fact that Jean Phillipe Gbamin looks to finally be injury free, having played 1 game in the past 2 seasons, an improved Moise Kean has returned from PSG, and they have employed a manager who actually coaches rather than someone who just spends money on past-it big-name players, and you have a team that already looks much improved from last season.

    Everton will become more defensively solid, as the defence was a liability last year, but I think that the attack will be just as good, if not better, given the boring football 'Mr Ancelotti' played last season. Benitez will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with direct attacks. I'd presume (given the never ending links with the attacking Denzel Dumfries) that Benitez is also looking to play with attacking fullbacks who can cross the ball into DCL (Townsend signing points to this as well).

    My prediction for Everton this season is a 7th place finish.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I hope you're right

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        They weren't that far off last season, and I don't see them regressing this time around. They will definitely be in the mix.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      I think we're all cautious having been stung a number of times by promising Everton options over the years. However, your analysis does make sense, assuming they are able to get the necessary width into their play and feed DCL with goal scoring opportunities. An absence of creative central midfield players could result in a lack of penetration, but Rafa is a good manager and should set them up well.

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Width has been added with the arrivals of Townsend and Gray (the only true winger last season was Bernard, who has since left) and a new RB would add balance; Digne was very attacking compared with Holgate and the aging Coleman last season.

        In terms of creativity James Rodriguez is still there (at the moment) and would maybe play better as a 10 than at RW where he played under Ancelotti. Another player who'd be better as a 10 is Iwobi; he always played as a 10 at Arsenal, but has always been played on the wing at Everton. Benitez played him through the middle in preseason.

        Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      im swerving them,nothing for me since baines and coleman,ill be content to wait and see ,pickford normally at least 1 blunder a game ,siggy,hames and richarlison missing makes a huge dent in their creation..

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Pickford has been the best keeper in the league since the Merseyside derby win. James Rodriguez is still there, and Richarlison (the biggest miss of them all) will only be absent for the first 1 or 2 games.

        Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Our main issue is the wage bill. It’s stopping us from signing any high profile players.
      FFP stopped us from pursuing Dumfries any further. We’ve now withdrawn interest.
      We’ll need to sell more before we buy.

      Gray and Townsend were good buys to deepen squad depth while shipping massive wages of Bernard.

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        The reports saying you've withdrawn from Dumfries are from Italy though, and they never get an Everton report correct. I think that is Italian press trying to push Inter Milan towards buying him.

        Obviously finances are a problem because of the Premier League rules (not FFP, that is for European competitions). However if James was sold, then that is a fee and £180k a week off the wage bill.

        Things will no doubt move more quickly for you towards the end of the transfer window.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I hope your right.

          Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    For GW1 only;

    A) Meslier (man), Chilwell (CPA) and Targett (wat)
    B) Martinez (wat), James (CPA) and Coufal (new)
    C) Martinez (wat), Chilwell (CPA) and Fofana (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      D) Pickford, Chilwell and Coufal

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Bachman
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    Salah Son Mahrez Buendia
    Wilson Antonio Watkins

    Foster Gilmore Veltman 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      template and good, ive never picked mahrez,shaw or buendia ,but the other 12 are constantly in and out as i go full tinker...

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not sure it's really template. No MUN attacker, Toney or Raphinha.

        I like the draft

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Solid. Only 3 picks away from mine.

      Wilson Beundia Coufal> Toney Raphinha Digne with 0.5 ITB to upgrade Mahrez> Sancho. Incase.

      Open Controls
  8. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Aston Villa with/ without Grealish

    So it’s looking very likely that Grealish is moving to City for a reported 100m. I was just looking at the Villa stats with/ without Grealish from last year to get a feel for how they will be impacted. I understand they have made some good signings in that area (Buendia and Bailey etc) but I think losing a player of Grealish calibre is going to have an impact.

    With Jack Grealish starting
    Games: 25
    Wins: 14
    Draws: 3
    Defeats: 8

    Points per game: 1.8
    Win rate: 56%

    Goals: 43
    Goals per game: 1.72
    Goals against: 27
    Goals against per game: 1.08

    Without Jack Grealish starting
    Games: 17
    Wins: 4
    Draws: 4
    Defeats: 9

    Points per game: 0.94
    Win rate: 23.5%

    Goals: 18
    Goals per game: 1.06
    Goals against: 26
    Goals against per game: 1.53

    Is this putting anyone off going for Watkins? He’s the highest owned forward in the game currently. I have him in my draft at the moment, just wondering if there are better options out there (Wilson/ Antonio/ Jimenez/ Nacho)

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Will own for the first 3 then move on hopefully for Jimmy.

      Open Controls
      1. Ted just admit it
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      ollie just kept ticking over last year,that hattrick vs pool was very skilful, never left my squad last year and has been in every tinker this ,along with raphina and a few others good value...

      Open Controls
    3. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      But they've signed players to replace Grealish, players they didn't have for when he got injured. Yes, they'll probably be worse without him, but these stats are a bit redundant.

      Open Controls
  9. Rochdale_Cowboy
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Bachmann
    Digne TAA AWB White
    Salah Bruno Raphina Mahrez
    Jiminez Antonio

    Foster/Ayling/Gibbs-white/obefemi

    Open Controls
    1. On The Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Jim risky first few. Probably a wait and see

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Bit different and I like it!
      Jimenez feels risky to start.. first three are difficult.
      Watkins first three couldn't be much better on paper.

      Open Controls
      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        It's a toss up between jimi and Watkins.

        Open Controls
  10. Hank89
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    I told myself I was happy but couldn’t help but have a tinker AGAIN.
    I’m happy with the majority of my team but can’t decide over these 5.

    A - left.
    B - right.

    Coufal >> Cresswell
    Robbo >> Shaw
    Raphinha >> Soucek
    Bissouma >> Mbeumo
    Antonio >> Bamford

    Yes I’d lose Robbo but gain in others… potentially to just sit on my bench though?

    Gotta be all or nothing.

    Open Controls
    1. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      A. You're tinkering for the sake of it. Only change I'd make is Bissouma >> Gilmour.

      Open Controls
  11. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    No Everton.

    Bachmann
    TAA,Shaw,Firpo
    Salah, Fernandes,Havertz,Raphinia,Bowen
    Watkins,Toney

    Foster,White,Veltman,Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Firpo is an interesting one! Don't know nothing about him.
      Team looks good overall.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yeh think he’s worth a punt and decent cover in White and Veltman.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I've gone with him too. Very excited.

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Might bench him in wk 1 though.

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              just now

              He's on mine . . .but I actually think Leeds will score quite easily against United. . .

              Open Controls
    2. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      See below post. Reply fail

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      🙂

      Next time I tweak I suspect I'll be on the double Everton variant of this - just stuck on which two of Digne Pickford Gray and Townsend to perm

      Plenty of time to get them out by October and reality setting in!

      Open Controls
  12. AW127
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    "No Everton."

    Like the Firpo pick though

    Open Controls
    1. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Could always downgrade White or Veltman so I can get Pickford in.

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I do think Pickford is the best GK option.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yeh thinking of doing Bowen > ESR and using the money to upgrade Baachman to Pickford.
          Leaving 0.5m itb

          Open Controls
          1. AW127
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I like Gross at £6.0m. On pens and created the most chances out of all midfielders and got the 2nd most assists (behind Raphinha) in the second half of last season.

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              Funny you should mention Groß. I removed him for Bowen.
              Do Brighton score enough?

              Open Controls
  13. Jimmy Boy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Any thoughts on who'll start as striker for Liverpool in the first few gameweeks? Noticed neither Jota or Firmino have got any pre-season minutes, but considering a double-up with Salah on whichever one is likely to be preferred for those fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Rather get Robbo at the back. Or your boy upfront.

      Open Controls
  14. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts??

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Digne
    Salah Son Mahrez Raphinha
    Wilson Antonio Toney

    Veltman Brownhill
    0.5 ITB for Mahrez> Sancho potentially.

    Open Controls
    1. @fpl_phenom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      was scanning this for ages trying to figure out how youd done it... then I seen it

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Hehe.
        Have a Bruno plan as well for GW3.

        TAA Mahrez > Ayling Bruno

        Ayling and Veltman rotate quite well and i'd be happy with Digne and Shaw as my 2 main defenders.

        Open Controls
        1. FFSbet.com
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          No you wont,TAA will destroy you

          Open Controls
  15. PP6
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which one all? Thanks

    A-Dunk Coufal Buendia Antonio
    B-Havertz Webster Toney White/Fofana

    Sanchez Foster
    Trent Shaw Ayling
    Mahrez Bruno Salah Brownhill
    Watkins Obafemi

    Open Controls
  16. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Pick one

    A Robbo (442)
    B Wilson(343)/Watkins

    Robbo would be Ayling in GW3 to upgrade Mahrez> Bruno. Have TAA

    Open Controls
  17. LiamK17
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If Lingard doesn’t go to West Ham which is highly likely, do you think Benhrama is a good shout at 6.0m?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I do.

        Open Controls
    • FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If you have to guess now,who is on pens start of season from these 3 teams?

      EVE - Digne/DCL

      AVL - Watkins/Buendia/El Ghazi

      WHM - Antonio/Behrama/Rice

      Open Controls

