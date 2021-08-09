428
Scout Notes August 9

Benrahma’s form, Semedo’s absence and Leeds injuries: more FPL pre-season notes

428 Comments
Share

We round up the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the final batch of Saturday’s pre-season matches in our latest Scout Notes article.

You can read about the goals, assists, injury news and FPL takeaways from the other games on this day below:

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the action taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

WEST HAM UNITED 2-0 ATALANTA

  • Goals: Michail Antonio (£7.5m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Said Benrahma x2 (£6.0m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

With the mid-price forward pool in something of a pre-season plight at present, Michael Antonio (£7.5m) keeps ticking away with attacking returns.

Danny Ings‘ (£8.0m) arrival at Villa has seen Ollie Watkins’ (£7.5m) FPL ownership levels drop, while Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m) is now a serious rotation risk and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) is carrying a knock ahead of the opening weekend.

So if pre-Gameweek 1 uncertainty is a turn-off for Fantasy managers, then West Ham United and Antonio ought to be a veritable FPL aphrodisiac.

Save for Alphonse Areola (£5.0m), the lack of notable new arrivals or departures in east London means that we pretty much know what we are getting with the Hammers from the get-go.

All 11 starters in the 2-0 win over Atalanta played under David Moyes in 2020/21, while the 4-2-3-1 and wing-back systems – both of which have been utilised this summer – are again nothing new to last season’s sixth-place overachievers.

Squad depth may become a real issue when European competition kicks in but for now, things look relatively settled.

The Hammers rounded off an unbeaten pre-season by defeating Champions League qualifiers Atalanta, with Serie A’s highest scorers of the last three campaigns unable to find a way past Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m).

The return of Declan Rice (£5.0m), Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) meant that the backline and the two holding midfielders ahead of them were at something near full strength, while the players leading the attack made hay.

Antonio lashed in his third goal of pre-season to give West Ham the lead, with Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) – playing at left wing-back here in a 3-4-3 – doubling the advantage late on.

“It’s one of those things where, during the season, I want to start taking more opportunities when they come to me. Obviously, I’ve taken the number 9 shirt now to show that I am the number 9, I am the person who’s meant to be scoring the goals, and hopefully, I can keep doing it.

“I don’t want to put any type of pressure on myself. I know that over the last few years I’ve been scoring goals, so if I just keep going out there and doing the same things that I’ve been doing, I’ll get a good tally at the end of the season. 

“Obviously, being the number 9, people could put a bit more pressure on that, saying that maybe ten goals isn’t enough, but all I’m going to do is go out there and do the best I can and score as many goals as I can.” – Michail Antonio

Both goals were set up by the 2.9%-owned Said Benrahma (£6.0m), the star of the show at the London Stadium and arguably West Ham’s stand-out performer of the summer.

The Algerian had a number of efforts of his own, including one thunderbolt that cracked the woodwork, but turned provider for Antonio’s effort and then saw his goalbound header unwittingly turned in by Fornals.

There’s a nagging doubt that Moyes still doesn’t 100% trust Benrahma after some lukewarm praise in the past but a solid pre-season and perhaps a growing sense of maturity hopefully bodes well for FPL in 2021/22.

“I prepared myself well for the pre-season. I’ve tried to properly prepare myself physically, I feel good. I think that’s what was missing for me last year. I’ve had a good pre-season and I hope to continue in this way.

“[For the first] I saw Mikey (Michail Antonio) break away so I followed and I tried to deliver him a good ball. I thought about shooting, but then I said to myself: ‘No, he’s in a better position’, so I made the pass. [For the second] I went for the ball, Pablo followed up and did a great job by finishing the chance! I felt that they were two great goals.” – Said Benrahma

Coufal, provider of nine assists in 2020/21, also caught the eye in a more advanced role, setting up Benrahma’s crossbar-bound effort and a couple of other near-misses in an hour-long run-out.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski (Areola 63), Coufal (Fredericks 63), Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice (Noble 63), Soucek (Coventry 63), Fornals, Yarmolenko (Johnson 63), Benrahma, Antonio (Bowen 63)

LEEDS UNITED 2-2 VILLAREAL

Bamford, Bale, Aguero and Forster on the bench for Gameweek 38 matches
  • Goals: Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Patrick Bamford (£8.0m)
  • Assists: Liam Cooper (£4.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Another club in the ‘same old’ envelope is Leeds United, whose starting XI against Villarreal comprised entirely of players who were on the Whites’ books last season.

FPL managers know what we’re getting with Patrick Bamford (£8.0m), too: a lot of starts (there were 37 last season) and a lot of chances – many of them unconverted, of course.

Bamford had gone close on a couple of occasions before scoring against Villarreal, glancing a Jack Harrison (£6.0m) cross narrowly wide before grazing the woodwork with a rising effort.

It was the lively Leeds striker who then reacted quickest to stab home the loose ball when the fit-again Liam Cooper (£4.5m) struck the woodwork from a corner.

Cooper’s availability meant that Luke Ayling (£4.5m) could return to the right flank (here in a 3-3-1-3, rather than a 4-1-4-1), following a recent stint in the injury-hit centre-half position. That’s positive news for Ayling’s prospective owners, given the (slightly) enhanced potential for attacking returns.

As was the case last season, Marcelo Bielsa has problems at the back: Junior Firpo (£5.0m) and Diego Llorente (£4.5m) were absent with supposedly minor issues, while Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) – a right-back in pre-season – missed out with a head injury.

Further forward, Raphinha (£6.5m) ended pre-season without an attacking return to his name but the meaningful business, of course, starts next weekend.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Koch (Phillips 45), Raphinha (Helder Costa 75), Rodrigo (Roberts 45), Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Celta Vigo

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) missed Wolverhampton Wanderers’ final pre-season friendly on Saturday but should be available for Gameweek 1.

The Portugal international was not involved in the Wolves squad against Celta Vigo after coming into contact with someone who had contracted Covid-19 but the Express and Star report that his isolation period will end ahead of the clash with Leicester City.

Budget FPL defender Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.0m) was instead deployed at wing-back as Bruno Lage stuck with a 3-4-3 for the weekend’s game, with derailed pre-season bandwagon Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) again playing second fiddle to the less attacking Marcal (£4.5m) on the opposite flank.

The wing-backs were well advanced as ever, something that bodes well for Semedo’s return – as does Francisco Trincao (£6.0m) again playing as an inverted right-winger, although the summer signing and Adama Traore (£6.0m) did switch sides at Molineux on Saturday.

It wasn’t just the formation that had a distinctly Nuno-esque feel but the performance, too, with Wolves sleepwalking into a half-time deficit (an Iago Aspas penalty ultimately proving crucial) but coming out of the blocks after the interval.

Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) twice fired wide following good work from Traore before striking the woodwork, as Wolves showed the kind of attacking thrust that Lage wants from his new troops.

“I think [he is ready to play in Gameweek 1]. I feel he is ready. He is confident. What he did [in pre-season] was very good. So I hope he can help us to be a stronger team.” – Bruno Lage on Raul Jimenez

Questions remain to be answered defensively, which perhaps prompted the move back to a more solid 3-4-3 from the gung-ho 4-4-2 in the first place, and Leander Dendoncker‘s (£5.0m) post-match words do have a cautionary feel for anyone considering Wolves investment:

“I don’t think we’re were we would like to be, which is normal when you have a new manager, with new rules and a new philosophy.

“With the Euros and the holidays, we haven’t had a lot of time with the whole of the squad and I’ve also not had much of a pre-season, but we’ve been working really hard every day in training and we’ve had a couple of games to get some rhythm again.” – Leander Dendoncker

Wolves XI: Sa (Ruddy 46), Hoever, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal (Ait-Nouri 77), Neves, Moutinho (Dendoncker 46), Trincao (Cutrone 77), Traore (Gibbs-White 70), Jimenez (Silva 77).

Southampton 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Walcott out-of-position as Hasenhuttl forced to start Bednarek at left-back
  • Goals: Theo Walcott (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Tino Livramento (£4.0m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

A mixed bag of first-teamers and second-string players were involved as Southampton suffered their first defeat of pre-season.

The fact that back-up options Michael Obafemi (£4.5m) and Shane Long were paired up top does further suggest that FPL midfielder Nathan Tella (£5.0m) will get a run-out in attack alongside Che Adams (£7.0m) this weekend, although Ralph Hasenhuttl’s post-match words about finding a Danny Ings (£8.0m) replacement – and a seemingly imminent move for Adam Armstrong – will mean that the competition for places will soon hot up again.

“We lost a very important striker in Danny Ings and we have to replace him. I’m sure we have to do something [in the transfer market], as we definitely need something.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) was still absent and remains a doubt for Gameweek 1, while Stuart Armstrong (£6.0m) again spent time in the less FPL-friendly double pivot, moving alongside Oriel Romeu (£4.5m) in the second half.

Armstrong was, at least, on set plays in Ward-Prowse’s absence.

A new addition to the £4.0m defender pool, Tino Livramento, came off the bench to tee up Theo Walcott (£6.0m) for Saints’ only goal on Saturday but Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m) remains in pole position to start at right-back this weekend.

“Tino in his first 45 minutes showed that he is a good lad who can help us. He immediately showed that he is a fantastic young player and it’s important that we have him.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud (Livramento 46′), Armstrong, Romeu (Olufunwa 90), Diallo (Walcott 46), Djenepo, Obafemi (Tella 83′), Long.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

428 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MrCloppity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TTA Coufal Shaw
    Salah Barnes Fernandes, Jota, Soucek
    Antonio Ings

    Steer, White, Amartey, Obafemi

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
    2. fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why Soucek over Benrahma?

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Because soucek outscored benrahma last season but I’d rather have the latter this season

        Open Controls
        1. MrCloppity
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I just think Soucek will start more.

          Open Controls
    3. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have same team, although dropped soucek to 4.5 (and will play white/amartey) and used the money to buy emi over Sanchez. Even with COVID, I’m fine with a playing defender and playing MF bench…

      Open Controls
  2. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Rate this differential team

    Bachmann
    Tsimikas Rudiger Chilwell (may not play but there is bench to cover)
    Ziyech Jota Gundogan Salah (C) Bruno
    Wilson Antonio

    Sub: Foster Veltman Coufal Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I have decided to play it safe and went back to Sanchez over Bachmann. Isn't Obafemi loaned out today?

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Double Che def?!? Interesting with those fixtires, I'd say. But they are tight at the back though.

      Open Controls
      1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Chelsea can get CS against any team

        Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Not that differential. Try this for differential (all under 10% owned):

      Meslier - Klaessen (£9.5m combined)
      Cancelo - James - Tierney - Tsimikas - Amartey (£24.5m)
      Mane - Mahrez - Greenwood - Pepe - Harrison (£42.0m)
      Wood - Jimenez - Wilson (£22.0m)

      Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Help appreciated chaps, any major issues? Loosely planning GW3 Mahrez & Greenwood -> Son & Raphinha/Buendia.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, White, Tsimikas
    Salah, Fernandes, Mahrez, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio

    (Foster, Veltman, Brownhill, Obafemi)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rather have buendia/Barnes than Greenwood to be honest but not a bad strategy

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Buendia may be injured. Prefer Greenwood to Barnes for first two but agree he looks a good option!

        Open Controls
  4. balint84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A) ings + benrahma
    B) antonio + buendia

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      I'm on a

      Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’d look at all 4 myself but if I had to pick B but A might be safer as buendia hasn’t been at the moment

      Open Controls
  5. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is this well balanced enough? Downgrade Jota down and upgrade benrahma and coufal potentially

    Sanchez / (foster)
    Trent / Shaw / Coufal (amartey / omo)
    Salah / Bruno / Jota / Barnes / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ings / (obafemi (if he leaves I will ship him obvs)

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not bad but who would you get in instead of obafemi?

      Open Controls
      1. mcginnntonic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Just another 4.5. contemplating a 4.5m def over coufal & toney over benrahma

        Open Controls
  6. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 3-5-2 with son, salah and bruno?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas
    Salah Raphinha Bruno Son Benrahma
    Toney Antonio

    Steele Ayling White Perica

    Open Controls
  7. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Fill the gaps:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA - Shaw - ___ (White, Amartey)
    Salah - Bruno - ___ - Barnes - Benrahma
    ___ - Antonio (Perica)

    A) Coufal, Mahrez, Toney
    B) Dias, Gundogan, Toney + 0.5 itb
    C) Coufal, Jota, Ings
    D) Coufal, Greenwood, Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Jullepuu
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      E) Coufal Greenwood Ings

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers!
        Why do you prefer Greenwood over Jota?

        Open Controls
  8. Jullepuu
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Get a nice headstart and then wildcard gw 3-4 am I right?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Veltman Tsimikas
    Bruno Salah Son Jota Barnes
    Ings Antonio

    Foster Amartey Ayling Davis

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      If you’re going to wc in general 3/4 I’d rather leave son out and put in mahrez or spread the money around

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Good suggestion but Mahrez is one of those players who always blank when I pick them. Spurs have 3 nice fixtures after City so it's not too bad. Son to Greenwood could be one to consider but the team is already risky in terms of players starting games so I'm not too sure about that

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      More likely wild card early to make up the guys scoring points!!

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nah mate

        Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Think after gw7 is the optimal time to wildcard when Chelsea and City's fixtures improve as Utd's worsen

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        just now

        True but I never seem to have the wildcard at that point anyway so might just well plan to use it early.

        Open Controls
    4. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Risky but I like it.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  9. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hey Guys

    Appreciate some feedback

    Sanchez
    Shaw TAA Maguire
    Benrahma Salah Barnes Fernandes
    Ings Toney Antonio

    ((Virginia) - Tsimikas - Bissouma - Ayling)

    Any ideas or harsh feedback encouraged

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Trying to fit in son but failing atm

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’d say leave son for now and wc early in gw 3/4. Good team though

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Cheers for the advance my man!

          Open Controls
  10. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    4.5m def over coufal & toney over benrahma

    a) 4.5m def & toney
    b) coufal & benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  11. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Brighton fans, is Steele the backup to Sanchez or the new 4.5 guy?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      4.5 new guy is injured for 10 weeks, most fans expected Steele to remain the number 2 even despite the 4.5 new guy anyway

      Open Controls
  12. -SANDSTORM-
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    I'm avoiding Man utd gk/def 1st wk , not saying Leeds will win but defo score with 90mins flat out attack onslaught , sooner double up Chel & Liv in def' ....opinions ?

    Open Controls
  13. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Salah is my worst player in the FPL. A year ago I didn't have him from the beginning and he scored a lot of points. When I bought it in gw 18, his form dropped. What's the name of the FFS' user who predicted Salah would not score for maybe 5 games in a row?

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He will score

      Open Controls
  14. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/09/robertson-and-watkins-injury-latest-as-son-starts-up-front-again-in-kane-absence/

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      New season but the horse is a librarian at heart...

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Bang on.

        Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Any Watford fans prepared to pick some players to add to the watch list or squad 'enablers'?

    Open Controls
  16. Klaren
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hey All

    I haven't been following team news closely, had a quick look in the last few hours and came up with the below team. Are there any players who are about to leave or lose their spot in the team from the below? Would appreciate any input in case I missed something.

    Sanchez (Runarsson)
    Rudiger Reguilon Dawson (Tsimikas Amartey)
    Salah Fernandes Son Greenwood El Ghazi
    Antonio Toney (Mebude)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Klaren
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Except for the non-playing subs obviously.

      Open Controls
  17. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Tsimakis is getting a 15 pointer. Don’t tell anyone though.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I wasn’t going to but now you’ve started telling everyone.

      Open Controls
  18. RohanVaswani
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    A) Harrison Digne

    B) Raphina Coleman?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Everton have a good run of fixtures, but they weren't solid last season & weren't solid v Manu in the friendly. With Richarlison out for gw1 & possible DCL injury now (more pressure on def, lack of goal threat), are these the best combo's to begin with?

      Open Controls
    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah Everton are a wait and see for me for the reasons below. Form over fixtures is always my strategy. I'm dodging Leeds for that reason to, for now.

      Open Controls
  19. fplfansss
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, White
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Jota, Benrahma
    Ings, Antonio

    Foster, Obafemi, Amartey, Ayling

    Open Controls
  20. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Thoughts? Would love Barnes but not possible.

    Sanchez
    Tsimikas TAA Shaw Webster
    Bruno Salah Son Gundo
    Toney Ings.

    Foster,Brownhill,Ayling,Obafemi.

    Open Controls
  21. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    If you had 1 million to spare would you rather
    A) Keep it itb to prepare a move from Mahrez to Son
    B) Just get Son now
    C) Upgrade Toney to some 7.5, Nacho? (Already have Antonio)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      B: Money on the field. Toney is probably my punt, but Son is a proven fpl asset

      Open Controls
    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B. I

      Open Controls
  22. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    How much are you investing in your Def?

    At the moment I'm 3-5-2 with TAA, Dias and Shaw + two 4m. Is this too heavy? From a points p/million perspective, I feel they're consistent producers but keen to hear others thoughts on value in def this year. Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Two 4m defenders and you're asking if that's too heavy? Come on!

      Open Controls
      1. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You’re ignoring the question but I’ll reword it for you. Are 3 “premium” defenders excessive? Do you think the ROI is there or better spent elsewhere?

        Open Controls
  23. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pick of the fixtures this weekend?

    Surely has to be Man Utd Leeds… first league game with fans between these two mortal rivals in almost two decades…

    Two attacking teams with 135 goals between them last season…

    Atmosphere should be red hot

    Should be a corker hopefully, 4-3, 6-4 or something of that ilk

    Open Controls
    1. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bruno captain if that's the prediction?

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        100%

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Massive. Hoping for a repeat of last season, expecting a drab 0-0.

      Whatever the outcome, it will get me off to an awful start in FPL. I have 2 Man U defenders v two Leeds U attackers 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Reckon it will be ferocious but wouldn't be surprised at 1-1 either.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Oh yeah could even be 0-0

        I’m rarely suprised at anything in football anymore

        But it looks like a potential blood & thunder goalfest from here

        Open Controls
  24. Neo-Viper
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    TAA ESR

    or

    VVD Gundo

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Probably B but flip a coin terrority.

      Open Controls
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Really like Gundo w/o KDB but i also want TAA for his crosses. Just 1m short.

        Will have to either ditch Bamford Ings or Antonio. Who for though?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Stick with Antonio

          Open Controls
  25. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) Gundogan and Mount

    Or

    B) Mahrez and Benrahma

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Neo-Viper
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers...

        Or is it a better/safer pick with Soucek or Bowen from West Ham?

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe Gundog + Benrahma.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Possible but if I can afford Mahrez and 2 top premium midfield picks the temptation is too great for me.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.