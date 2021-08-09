Robertson and Watkins injury latest as Son starts up front again in Kane absence

We round up the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s pre-season matches in our latest Scout Notes article.

You can read about the goals, assists, injury news and FPL takeaways from Saturday’s games below:

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the action taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

LIVERPOOL 1-1 ATHLETIC BILBAO

Goals : Diogo Jota (£7.5m)

: Diogo Jota (£7.5m) Assists: Sadio Mané (£12.0m)

Diogo Jota (£7.5m) was on target as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, although Andrew Robertson‘s (£7.0m) injury took the shine off the occasion.

The Scottish international was forced off in the first half after appearing to twist his right ankle when blocking a cross.

Now manager Jürgen Klopp must wait to learn the severity of the injury to Robertson, who did not miss a single league match in the previous campaign:

We obviously don’t know in the moment how serious it is. It was pretty painful and that’s why Andy went off. You probably saw it on the TV pictures better than we did, but he got the ball, the ball on the front of his foot, [and] twisted the ankle. The pain settled already, but we cannot say anything further without further assessment tomorrow. He has to get a scan and then we will know more.”

A prolonged spell on the sidelines would have huge FPL implications, with the rarely seen Greek Konstantinos Tsimikas (£4.0m) possibly in line to deputise, though it is worth noting that James Milner (£5.0m) is another option at left-back.

As Lateriser pointed out in his recent team reveal, it may also mean that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) sees more of the ball at set-piece situations.

On a more positive note, Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) made his long-awaited return to Anfield as he continues to step up his recovery, while youngster Harvey Elliot also impressed, with the latter creating plenty of opportunities from central midfield and almost scoring himself.

Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures conclude tonight with Osasuna visiting Anfield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk (R Williams 72), Robertson (Beck 45), Milner, Keita (Cain 84), Elliott (Morton 84), Mane, Salah, Jota (Woodburn 72).

ASTON VILLA 3-1 SALERNITANA

Goals : Danny Ings (£8.0m), Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m), Ashley Young (£5.0m)

: Danny Ings (£8.0m), Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m), Ashley Young (£5.0m) Assists: Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), Matt Cash (£5.0m)

Aston Villa completed their pre-season preparations on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Serie A newcomers Salernitana.

Set up in a 4-4-2/4-2-2-2 formation, it took new signing Danny Ings (£8.0m) all of 33 minutes to score as he converted youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace’s deflected cutback.

Strike partner Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) was then bundled over inside the box, with Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) converting the penalty, before Villa sealed the win in the second half when Ashley Young (£5.0m) finished smartly from Matt Cash’s (£5.0m) cross.

However, the run-out came at a cost, with Watkins hobbling off just after half-time as he held what appeared to be his thigh muscle in some discomfort.

With new signing Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) also watching from the stands as he continues to deal with a minor injury, it is a concern for Dean Smith ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford.

No official update has emerged from the club just yet.

Tactically, Ings would often roam and drop deeper when out of possession with Watkins staying on the shoulder of the opposition centre-backs.

The new formation showed plenty of promise going forward, with Ings’ performance suggesting he’ll be ready to lead the line in Gameweek 1, though it is worth noting that the two-striker system did leave Villa a little open at the back and more susceptible to counter-attacks.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez (Steer 45), Cash, Konsa (Hause 61), Mings, Targett, McGinn (Hourihane 61), Nakamba (J Ramsey 61), Philogene-Bidace (Traore 61), El Ghazi, Watkins (Chukwuemeka 48), Ings (Young 61)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-0 ARSENAL

Goals : Son Heung-min (£10.0m)

: Son Heung-min (£10.0m) Assists: Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m)

Son Heung-min’s (£10.0m) late winner ensured Tottenham Hotspur took the north London derby honours with a deserved 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The South Korean international, who was again tasked with leading the attack in the absence of Harry Kane (£12.5m), settled the match with his third goal of pre-season after 79 minutes following some wonderful play by Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m).

Tanganga’s inclusion at right-back meant that Matt Doherty (£5.0m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) missed out, with the youngster doing his prospects no harm at all, while the match also saw Dele Alli (£6.5m) hit the post in either half.

Nuno Espírito Santo said:

“It wasn’t an outstanding performance, I wouldn’t say that. We are in the process of trying to improve. Each day, we get better. Honestly, it’s not yet what we expect and what we have the ambition to be – a good team, a compact team, solid. There were good movements and offensive chances, but they have to be finished well. But, very good things, we also played a very good team, our local rivals, and it was a good game, so lots of aspects to take on board.”

Nuno also revealead that new signing Cristian Romero didn’t feature because of a knee injury:

“He didn’t train yet with the group, it is true. He finished the last game with a problem. It is much better now but we have to be very careful first, not take any chances. Like all the players, we have to manage a lot of aspects until we decide to put the player on the pitch. But he is here, he looks good. When he starts training in a normal way, he will become an option.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to struggle in attack themselves, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.5m) failing to make an impact, though Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) did hit the woodwork in the second half.

Elsewhere, Ben White‘s (£4.5m) performance was encouraging, as he regularly stepped up to win possession and played out from the back with real assertiveness.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris (Gollini 68), Tanganga (Aurier 87), Sanchez (Rodon 73), Dier, Reguilon, Skipp (Winks 84), Hojbjerg (Lo Celso 68), Bergwijn, Dele, Lucas, Son (Scarlett 84)

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin (Maitland-Niles 64), White (Chambers 63), Mari, Tierney (Tavares 81), Lokonga (Elneny 73), Xhaka (Cedric 81), Pepe (Nelson 81), Smith Rowe, Aubameyang (Saka 63), Lacazette (Balogun 73)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT