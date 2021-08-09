258
Scout Notes August 9

Robertson and Watkins injury latest as Son starts up front again in Kane absence

258 Comments
We round up the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s pre-season matches in our latest Scout Notes article.

You can read about the goals, assists, injury news and FPL takeaways from Saturday’s games below:

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the action taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

LIVERPOOL 1-1 ATHLETIC BILBAO

  • Goals: Diogo Jota (£7.5m)
  • Assists: Sadio Mané (£12.0m)

Diogo Jota (£7.5m) was on target as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, although Andrew Robertson‘s (£7.0m) injury took the shine off the occasion.

The Scottish international was forced off in the first half after appearing to twist his right ankle when blocking a cross.

Now manager Jürgen Klopp must wait to learn the severity of the injury to Robertson, who did not miss a single league match in the previous campaign:

We obviously don’t know in the moment how serious it is. It was pretty painful and that’s why Andy went off. You probably saw it on the TV pictures better than we did, but he got the ball, the ball on the front of his foot, [and] twisted the ankle. The pain settled already, but we cannot say anything further without further assessment tomorrow. He has to get a scan and then we will know more.”

A prolonged spell on the sidelines would have huge FPL implications, with the rarely seen Greek Konstantinos Tsimikas (£4.0m) possibly in line to deputise, though it is worth noting that James Milner (£5.0m) is another option at left-back.

As Lateriser pointed out in his recent team reveal, it may also mean that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) sees more of the ball at set-piece situations.

On a more positive note, Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) made his long-awaited return to Anfield as he continues to step up his recovery, while youngster Harvey Elliot also impressed, with the latter creating plenty of opportunities from central midfield and almost scoring himself.

Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures conclude tonight with Osasuna visiting Anfield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk (R Williams 72), Robertson (Beck 45), Milner, Keita (Cain 84), Elliott (Morton 84), Mane, Salah, Jota (Woodburn 72).

ASTON VILLA 3-1 SALERNITANA

  • Goals: Danny Ings (£8.0m), Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m), Ashley Young (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), Matt Cash (£5.0m)

Aston Villa completed their pre-season preparations on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Serie A newcomers Salernitana.

Set up in a 4-4-2/4-2-2-2 formation, it took new signing Danny Ings (£8.0m) all of 33 minutes to score as he converted youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace’s deflected cutback. 

Strike partner Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) was then bundled over inside the box, with Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) converting the penalty, before Villa sealed the win in the second half when Ashley Young (£5.0m) finished smartly from Matt Cash’s (£5.0m) cross. 

However, the run-out came at a cost, with Watkins hobbling off just after half-time as he held what appeared to be his thigh muscle in some discomfort. 

With new signing Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) also watching from the stands as he continues to deal with a minor injury, it is a concern for Dean Smith ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford. 

No official update has emerged from the club just yet.

Tactically, Ings would often roam and drop deeper when out of possession with Watkins staying on the shoulder of the opposition centre-backs.

The new formation showed plenty of promise going forward, with Ings’ performance suggesting he’ll be ready to lead the line in Gameweek 1, though it is worth noting that the two-striker system did leave Villa a little open at the back and more susceptible to counter-attacks.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez (Steer 45), Cash, Konsa (Hause 61), Mings, Targett, McGinn (Hourihane 61), Nakamba (J Ramsey 61), Philogene-Bidace (Traore 61), El Ghazi, Watkins (Chukwuemeka 48), Ings (Young 61)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-0 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Son Heung-min (£10.0m)
  • Assists: Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m)

Son Heung-min’s (£10.0m) late winner ensured Tottenham Hotspur took the north London derby honours with a deserved 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The South Korean international, who was again tasked with leading the attack in the absence of Harry Kane (£12.5m), settled the match with his third goal of pre-season after 79 minutes following some wonderful play by Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m).

Tanganga’s inclusion at right-back meant that Matt Doherty (£5.0m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) missed out, with the youngster doing his prospects no harm at all, while the match also saw Dele Alli (£6.5m) hit the post in either half.

Nuno Espírito Santo said:

“It wasn’t an outstanding performance, I wouldn’t say that. We are in the process of trying to improve. Each day, we get better. Honestly, it’s not yet what we expect and what we have the ambition to be – a good team, a compact team, solid. There were good movements and offensive chances, but they have to be finished well. But, very good things, we also played a very good team, our local rivals, and it was a good game, so lots of aspects to take on board.”

Nuno also revealead that new signing Cristian Romero didn’t feature because of a knee injury:

“He didn’t train yet with the group, it is true. He finished the last game with a problem. It is much better now but we have to be very careful first, not take any chances. Like all the players, we have to manage a lot of aspects until we decide to put the player on the pitch. But he is here, he looks good. When he starts training in a normal way, he will become an option.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to struggle in attack themselves, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.5m) failing to make an impact, though Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) did hit the woodwork in the second half.

Elsewhere, Ben White‘s (£4.5m) performance was encouraging, as he regularly stepped up to win possession and played out from the back with real assertiveness.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris (Gollini 68), Tanganga (Aurier 87), Sanchez (Rodon 73), Dier, Reguilon, Skipp (Winks 84), Hojbjerg (Lo Celso 68), Bergwijn, Dele, Lucas, Son (Scarlett 84)

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin (Maitland-Niles 64), White (Chambers 63), Mari, Tierney (Tavares 81), Lokonga (Elneny 73), Xhaka (Cedric 81), Pepe (Nelson 81), Smith Rowe, Aubameyang (Saka 63), Lacazette (Balogun 73)

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

258 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hattrick Harry
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Which attackers are in penos? I know Bamford, Toney, Vardy, Kane, Pukki - any others?

    Open Controls
    1. Hattrick Harry
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      And Wilson, Deeney

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      There used to be a set piece page on here, but the toolbars are now so cluttered and confusing, I don't know where it is if it still exists!

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Auba, Richarlison (as long as Siggy is out of the picture), Wood (rotates w/other forwards). Not sure about status of Jimenez relative to Neves.

      Open Controls
      1. Hattrick Harry
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Thanx

        Open Controls
      2. Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't say Richarlison is a definite. He'll probably try to take them because that's the type of player he is but don't think he will be 100% assigned to them.

        Thinking Benitez puts DCL or Rodriguez on them

        Open Controls
    4. Milkman Bruno
        5 mins ago

        Salah and Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            just now

            Ings while El Ghazi is not on

            Open Controls
      • Bruce Lee
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        How's she looking????????

        Martinez
        TAA, Shaw, Digne
        Salah, Sancho, Grealish, Raphinha
        Bamford, Antonio, Toney

        Steer, Bissouma, Amartey, Manquilo

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe after 5 pints

          Open Controls
          1. Bruce Lee
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            watch how you talk about the team

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              continuing the drinking theme, Martinez is buying cocktails, Sancho hasn't even made it to the pub, Grealish is washing his hair, and Digne is asleep in the corner.

              Open Controls
        2. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          On the last page
          Not bad but i would get rid of digne to a 4.5 def and spread it on your bench to have a bit more balance. Grealish I’m not too keen until we fully know where pep wants to put him. Think i would rather have benrahma than raphinha because of fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. Bruce Lee
            • 3 Years
            just now

            thank you!

            Open Controls
      • waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        A) gundo
        B) barnes

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Super Jack Grealish
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Jdpz
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Pepe only on first gw, and Pepe to Raphinha on 2 GW? Or Raphinha from first game week?

        Open Controls
        1. JakeTheRed
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I wouldn't start pre-planning set in stone transfers before the season starts.

          Open Controls
        2. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Don’t like preplanned transfers, the whole point of building a team is to have a squad for the first 4,5 or even 6 gw’s. personally would rather have raphinha than Pepe as you don’t know who arteta is going to play

          Open Controls
        3. schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Pepe has a higher ceiling based on last season but Raph is a lot more consistent. Pepe is up against an average defence to begin with and Chelsea will likely be easier to score against with the lack of pre-season for the 1st 11. Think you could risk Pepe but he could easily burn you.

          Open Controls
        4. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Pepe could do really well, but higher risk for sure. Whatever you decide, don't plan a transfer now!

          Open Controls
      • korbendallas82
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Whest Ham pre season looks ok:

        Dundee 2-2
        Northampton 2-1
        Leyton Orient 0-0
        Reading 3-0
        Celtic 6-2
        Brentford 1-0
        Atalanta 2-0

        Now Coufal,Reece and Soucek are back.
        I have currently Coufal,Benhrama,Antonio. I could have gonne Harrison ( Leeds) instead of Behnrama, but i think i get him in a little later.

        Below the top teams, have you scouted out a team you will put some trust in the first weeks? ( 2-3 players)

        Open Controls
        1. korbendallas82
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          5 won- 2 draw for West Ham.

          Open Controls
        2. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I’m gambling on a Antonio Benrahma double up for the first 3.

          Open Controls
      • KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is Gundo an option with KDB probably still out?

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes i would think so if you are only looking at that price point

          Open Controls
        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes, not much between him and Mahrez.

          Open Controls
      • woodca04
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thoughts on Dele Alli - 6.5m, playing number 10 pre season and getting on the scoresheet. Former FPL star…

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah spurs’ fixtures are a bit meh for the first couple, I’d wait for now

          Open Controls
        2. zon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wait n see

          Open Controls
      • moz_1983
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Anyone on Digne who's put off by how awful Everton looked against United? I know we choose him for attacking returns but dear god Everton were garbage.

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes i had him for the last few weeks but Everton have been woeful so i would wait and see for now

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          And he also shared set pieces. He and DCL are now both out of my team. Yet, it was against MU, but anyway. Everton started really well last season, but were quite "meh" later. I rather have even Stones and Amartey and/or 4.5 to cover rotation.

          Open Controls
        3. Reeker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          It's a friendly. Apparently benitez was out sick for the week leading up to it. I'm not letting it effect my decision over one game. He seems great value imo

          Open Controls
        4. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No one to aim crosses at. Get rid until Rich and DCL are back

          Open Controls
        5. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I have him at the moment, but Everton feel a bit dodgy despite the fixtures and he may well make way. Doubts over DCL, will Richarlison be available after the olympics, new manager not liked by the fans, Siggy disruption etc. Having said that, apart from the 4-0 to united the other pre-season results were ok.

          Open Controls
      • Bruce Lee
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ben White at 4.5m is tempting but I think I'd have preferred him if he was still at Brighton

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Agreed but i think he is a gift at that price and he looked alright against spurs yesterday so i think he could cut it

          Open Controls
          1. Bruce Lee
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            But do Arsenal and the rest of the defence/team cut it?

            Open Controls
            1. William.gallant
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              3rd best defence last year I believe, and Tierney is a massive factor in their defence, with him they concede far less and he was injured a fair bit last year. Not a defence I trust, but one I trust far more than any alternatives at that price range personally, also no European competition should help

              Open Controls
              1. Scholes Out Forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                As long as you can afford to bench White for the first 3/4 weeks, he’s a good option to start out with. He’s perfect with Amartey tbh

                Open Controls
      • RealSocialDads
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thoughts on this - too light on the bench perhaps?

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Digne
        Salah Son Mahrez Raph Barnes
        Ings Antonio

        Steele Amartey Tsimikas Perica

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          You got it but i would Raphinha to Benrahma and the .5 on one of your defenders to build the bench up a bit

          Open Controls
          1. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            RT this comment. Raph > Benrahma.

            Open Controls
        2. Andy1
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think one of your 4m defenders could do with am upgrade. But other than this, looks really good.

          Open Controls
      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Lost on last page

        Pick one from each set

        Amartey or Tsimikas

        Cancelo or Dias

        Other DFs

        Shaw White Coufal xxxxxxx xxxxxxx

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. RealSocialDads
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Amartey Cancelo

          Open Controls
        2. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Depends on the Robertson injury but out for 6 gw’s then tsimikas if anything less amartey.
          Dias as more nailed especially when walker is back.
          Ayling is an option

          Open Controls
      • tsintisin
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thoughts on this team?

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Digne
        Salah Bruno Benrahma Barnes
        Toney Antonio Ings

        Foster White Veltman Gilmour

        Open Controls
        1. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Toney > Obefemi
          Gilmour > Benrahma

          Bank the .5

          Open Controls
      • JUNITED
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        A) Coufal + Grealish
        B) Cresswell + Gundogan

        Open Controls
        1. zon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Anyone have any good fpl Twitter accounts to follow like BigManBakkar?

        Open Controls
      • Earn your Spurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pick 2 for the starting squad :-
        a> Willock
        b> Harrison
        c> Benrahma

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Andy1
          • 11 Years
          just now

          B and c for now

          Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Brownhill or Gilmour??

        Open Controls
        1. vova
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'm going with Gilmour, think a lot of what Norwich will do will go through him. He will probably the assist the assister type player but still a good choice IMO.

          Open Controls
      • vova
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hey guys, pretty happy with this team. Any thoughts?

        Sanchez Foster
        TAA Shaw Coufal White Amartey
        Salah Bruno Barnes Raphinha Gilmour
        Ings Antonio Toney

        0.5 ITB

        Open Controls
      • zon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ok I've managed options to these drafts, which one would you prefer?

        A) 352

        Sanchez Steele
        TAA Shaw /// Coufal Amartey Omobamidele
        Salah Bruno Barnes Raphinha /// Jota
        Antonio Obafemi /// Ings

        B) 352

        /// Coufal Amartey Omobamidele
        /// Mahrez
        /// Toney

        C) 442

        /// Cresswell Dias Amartey
        /// Gilmour
        /// Ings

        Open Controls
      • mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not much love for Chillwell? Chelsea were absolutely rock solid under Tuchel, fixtures aren't the best but opener is great and no reason they can't keep a cs or he gets attacking returns Vs the big boys. Truly believe he'll be the top scoring defender if Tuchel doesn't rotate him too much

        Has been back in training since 2 August and should play the super cup

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.