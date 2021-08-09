1064
Opinion August 9

Should I buy Ivan Toney in FPL? A Brentford fan’s perspective

1,064 Comments
Share

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) is now the highest-owned forward in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), sitting in 30% of pre-Gameweek 1 squads at the time of writing.

But is the hype surrounding the 31-goal striker justified?

Having previously taken a more general, statistical overview of Brentford’s midfielders and forwards in our Promoted series, we wanted a fan’s perspective on the former Newcastle United and Peterborough United hitman.

We asked Fantasy Football Scout user and Brentford fan Jamie (aka Belisha Beacon) a few questions on what FPL managers can expect in 2021/22.

What is Toney’s playing style – could you liken him to any other forward in terms of physicality/pace/hold-up play etc?

“His speciality is finding the tiniest bit of space away from his marker and finishing first time (something that should hopefully bode well in the top flight, with chances likely to be at more of a premium), as well as being a taker of a string of very cool penalties.

“He’s a real team leader and surely a future captain. He is also invaluable when it comes to helping out in defence at set pieces; he certainly prevented a few goals each season for us and for Peterborough, which is not something you can say for every number 9! 

“A striker talisman with the physical presence to win challenges at both ends… the top-knot Drogba?!”

Does he have any weaknesses to his game?

“There’s not much to report here on the evidence of last season. He picks up a few yellows for dissent; he gets fouled a lot but needs to control his temper in tough situations.

“He’s also a player who can seem to drift off the radar for spells in games but he has the patience to keep working for the team.”

Having seen the likes of Bamford, Mitrovic, Pukki etc in the last few years, where does he stand in the high-scoring pantheon of recent Championship strikers? Is 31 goals a fair reflection?

Bamford, Bale, Aguero and Forster on the bench for Gameweek 38 matches

“I’m not an expert on the strengths of all the other players you’ve mentioned but the goal record speaks for itself.

“We lost a lot of creativity last season with the departures of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, so it said a lot for him to step into our team and break the goalscoring marks set by Neal Maupay and Watkins in the two prior years.

“I suppose you have to separate the penalties (11 out of 31) without ignoring them, as I doubt we can win that many in the Premier League.”

Do you have any concerns that Brentford won’t create enough chances for him in the top flight?

“That is the number one question for the club this summer, of course. We’ll have to get used to having less of the ball than we had in many games in the Championship.

“I may regret this prediction but I think some Premier League defences sit back and afford a little more space to opponents to play a pass than some of the more bruising Championship sides, who we often struggled against in the past. And we acquitted ourselves well in several cup matches against Premier League teams last season (beating Fulham, Southampton and Newcastle to nil and West Bromwich Albion on penalties, scoring eight goals in the process), so I’m hopeful that we’ll make a decent number of chances in the majority of games. There’ll be some hard days, though, for sure!”

It’s a bit of an impossible question but what do you think is a realistic target for him, goals and assists wise, in 2021/22?

“If we’re going to not only survive but try to excel amongst the bottom half teams this season, which I think we will, we’ll be aiming for 40-50 goals as a team.

“I think Toney will want to surpass what our past players Andre Gray, Maupay and even Watkins managed in their first seasons in the Premier League and aim to score about 15, including a few penalties, and maybe supply eight assists. It might sound optimistic but given his 50%+ goal involvement last year, it’s not too outrageous.”

Will you be starting with him in Gameweek 1 in FPL?

“Yes. £6.5m is not cheap for a promoted team striker, but I am confident he’ll look like a bargain when in form and it may only take one goal against Arsenal for people to be clamouring to sign him for the following weeks.”

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,064 Comments Post a Comment
  1. balint84
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Greenwood or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        but why???

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/O8DXE5Sx5m8

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 3 Years
            just now

            that seems the only reason

            Open Controls
  2. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Toney, Gilmour + 0,5 in 3-4-3
    B) Barnes, Obafemi in 3-5-2

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      B but perica instead of obafemi

      Open Controls
      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
      2. Speedu
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Interesting, Why perica?

        Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Perica got more chance of mins then?

        Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Firmino rested for Norwich.

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
        16 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
      • The Pesci challenge
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Good

        Open Controls
      • Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Tsimikas will start up top.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          just now

          With Milner

          Open Controls
      • Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Source?

        Open Controls
    2. jackruet
        21 mins ago

        lost in last page.

        a) dallas+ TAA
        B) INGS+ coufal

        suggest me guys

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          A but someone else than Dallas

          Open Controls
          1. jackruet
              just now

              cant afford more than 5.5

              Open Controls
              1. Hansel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                ESR?

                Open Controls
        3. Chandler Bing
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Which duo? Sanchez GK and the defender has to play every week.

          A. Toney and Digne
          B. Antonio and Veltman

          Open Controls
          1. The Pesci challenge
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Just A

            Open Controls
        4. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          A 3-4-3 formation appears to be a bit of a rare beast nowadays…

          Sanchez
          Shaw / Digne / Tsimikas
          Salah / Son / Sancho / Havertz
          Bamford / Ings / Toney

          Foster / White / Ayling / Brownhill

          Open Controls
          1. zon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Don't trust Everton, Tsimikas a transfer wasted, too soon for Sancho

            Open Controls
            1. Galza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thanks 🙁

              Open Controls
        5. zon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Pick a preffered combo

          A) 352: Coufal, Mahrez, Toney (bench: Amartey, Omobamidele)

          B) 352: Coufal, Jota, Ings (bench: Amartey, Omobamidele)

          C) 442: Cresswell, Dias, Ings (bench: Amartey, Gilmour) + 0.5 itb

          Open Controls
          1. KGFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        6. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          I have to ask must even if jota starts vs Norwich, will he start vs Burnley

          Open Controls
          1. The Pesci challenge
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            If he returns something then why not

            Open Controls
          2. doher.ty
              10 mins ago

              I'll ring Klopp

              Open Controls
            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Decent chance if he does well yes, I predict Firmino will start GW3 (tougher games).

              In fact I think Jota will be handed starts in the majority of the easier games and Firmino in the tougher games.

              Open Controls
          3. Milkman Bruno
              18 mins ago

              Timmy standing over the free!

              Open Controls
            • Milkman Bruno
                18 mins ago

                Tsimikas took the free kick but it hit the wall

                Open Controls
                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Saving the goals.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      8 mins ago

                      I was just waiting for it to go top bins and that would have been that

                      Open Controls
                2. komodosam
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  Break-out player this season?

                  Open Controls
                  1. komodosam
                    • 1 Year
                    15 mins ago

                    Benrahma

                    Open Controls
                  2. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Tsimikas surely

                    Open Controls
                    1. komodosam
                      • 1 Year
                      13 mins ago

                      Haven't heard of him. He any good?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        He’s in half the posts of the last hour.

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I thought it was 4 different players with all the varied spellings and pseudonyms about 😉

                          Open Controls
                        2. komodosam
                          • 1 Year
                          8 mins ago

                          I must have missed them

                          Open Controls
                  3. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Secretly I think it will be Mbuemo or Cantwell, but keep it hush hush please

                    Open Controls
                    1. komodosam
                      • 1 Year
                      13 mins ago

                      Good calls. They look like they will bag lots of assists, but won't tell anyone.

                      Open Controls
                3. KGFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  How many games do you reckon DDG is a safe pick?

                  Open Controls
                  1. komodosam
                    • 1 Year
                    14 mins ago

                    3

                    Open Controls
                    1. KGFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                4. Shark Team
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  I'm Greek so I've watched Tsimikas in more games than anyone else did here. He can surely be a trustworthy asset. In UCL, with Olympiakos, his best games came against strong opponents like Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Juventus because he defended really well against them. He puts a lot of crosses into the box when he has the confidence and he is given the opportunity to do so. So, all in all, he is a great LB who could be a starter in any team apart from the Big 6. I bet that he is gonna start every game till Robbo is fully fit, cause Milner isn't better than him at LB and Klopp knows that. On FPL perspective I think that if you plan without Jota then you should get him from the start for that 3rd Liverpool slot (TAA and Salah should be untouchable), otherwise TAA Salah Jota is still the way to go from Liverpool.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Very sensible post, thank you 🙂

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hansel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Thx for input! Been set on Jota but surely an interesting option

                    Open Controls
                  3. Lindelol
                    • 3 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    thanks

                    Open Controls
                  4. Drip Doctor
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    I wanted Arsenal to sign him after his performance vs us. Very impressive imo.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Bushwhacker
                    • 2 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Spot on.

                    Open Controls
                  6. Boxwoods
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Cheers for this.

                    Open Controls
                  7. Twisted Saltergater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I'm Tsimikas' mum, and I think you should avoid. He suffers night terrors before big games.

                    Open Controls
                  8. Lanley Staurel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Im his distant dead comedians older brother. Hes very average and likely to be rotated with Milner.

                    Open Controls
                5. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Does anyone want some cash? I don't need 1.5m of my budget.

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Shaw Tsimikas
                  Salah Bruno Barnes Raphina
                  Ings Antonio Toney
                  Foster Brownhill Ayling Amartey

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Super Saints is getting Tsimikas, everyone jump off while you can!
                    His luck last season means he’s a no go!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Super Saints
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Surely I used all my bad luck up, this season my captain will score a hat trick every week

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I will monitor you progress this year.
                        I’m due a bad one after my year!

                        Open Controls
                6. chaser123
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Any suggestions? Not sure about Greenwood!?

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Shaw Coufal Tsimikas
                  Salah Bruno Greenwood Havertz
                  Antonio Toney

                  (Steele White Brownhill Obafemi)

                  Open Controls
                7. Milkman Bruno
                    14 mins ago

                    Gomez/Konate have been very good albeit the opposition is poor. Will be interesting to see who partners big Virgil.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Matip

                      Open Controls
                    2. Bushwhacker
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Konate will ; why we bought him

                      Open Controls
                  • WrightnBright
                    • 9 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Trying out a big hitter midfield, no Trent - thoughts?

                    Sanchez
                    Targett Coufal Shaw Tsimikas
                    Salah, Bruno, Son, Mahrez,
                    Ings, Antonio

                    Foster, Brownhill, Amartey, Obafemi

                    Open Controls
                  • Drip Doctor
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    If you are wildcarding early, thoughts on Jota over Salah?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hansel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      No

                      Open Controls
                    2. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      No brainer based on pre-season.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Shark Team
                      • 4 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Salah last season was quiet on friendlies so I decided to go with Auba, you know the answer after Salah's hattrick vs LEE in gw1. I believe that Salah's gw1 goal(s) every season is something inevitable

                      Open Controls
                    4. The Pesci challenge
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Have both

                      Open Controls
                    5. Lanley Staurel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Firmino has just scored a brace. Significant?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Drip Doctor
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Not sure. The fact they haven't signed a Gini replacement could mean they play all 4 in more of a 4231?

                        Open Controls
                  • Stevecat
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    How does this look?

                    Sanchez (Steele)

                    Tsimikas, coufal, amartey, white (lowton)
                    Salah, mane, havartz, Bruno (Gilmore)
                    Ings, Antonio (Obafeme)

                    Open Controls
                  • Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    How unlucky is Tsimikas to have to be be backup to Robertson of all people?

                    Open Controls
                    1. komodosam
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      Not for long

                      Open Controls
                  • Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    tbh i had trent ,robbo and salah as a few others will have ,comparitvely easy decision to put tsimi in for robbo and 3.0 coins to spend elsewhere ,it really is a no brainer

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        2 mins ago

                        They were the 3 I had myself.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Milkman Bruno
                        11 mins ago

                        Liverpool concede. One of the Garcia scores and assists

                        Open Controls
                      • komodosam
                        • 1 Year
                        11 mins ago

                        The sh*t thing about starting TAA and the Greek Messi/Roberto Carlos is I still think Liverpool will concede against Norwich.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Twisted Saltergater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          Throw in Shaw conceding vs Leeds and it's not looking good for 343s

                          Open Controls
                      • Rainer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Tsmikas BAPS gone.

                        Open Controls
                      • Jordan.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        heres an A or B im really surprised has not been posted all day so i will

                        A raphinha and wilson
                        or
                        B willock and bamford

                        Open Controls
                        1. RichieW
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Benrahma + Bamford?

                          Open Controls
                      • RichieW
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Taking a punt on Werner for Gw1 worth it? Will Lukaku go straight into the team? 2m itb hoping Lukaku will be 11m

                        Sanchez
                        Coufal Amartey Shaw
                        Salah Bruno Barnes Benrahma
                        Ings Werner Antonio

                        4.0 Tsimi Dier Brownhill

                        Open Controls
                      • Robman
                        • 6 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Hi folks, any advice on this team:

                        Sanchez / Steele
                        Dunk / White / Amartey / TAA / Shaw or MacGuire
                        Bruno / Salah / Barnes / Smith-Rowe / Gundogan
                        Antonio / Ings / 4.5
                        ITB: 0.5m

                        Plan is to start this 3-5-2 line up for GW1, then transfer either Barnes or Gundogan ahead of GW2 for Brownhill (4.5m), freeing up enough funds to bring in Lukaku for Ings. I'm expecting Lukaku to be 11-11.5m and want him in on time to see him batter the Arsenal defence in GW2. Any advice much appreciated.

                        Open Controls
                      • Ginkapo FPL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Tsimikas out

                        Open Controls
                      • Steirish
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Sanchez

                        TAA Shaw Coufal Tsimikas

                        Son Bruno Salah

                        Ings Antonio Toney

                        Foster/Bisouma/Amartey/Gilmour

                        Am I good to go for the first 3/4 weeks?

                        Open Controls
                      • Shark Team
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Those worried about Salah's blanks in preseason:
                        Salah hasn't scored in a friendly game since August 2018 Vs Napoli

                        Open Controls
                        1. Twisted Saltergater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          yeah, he doesn't do friendlies.

                          Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.