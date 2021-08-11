Ex-FPL winner’s latest team reveal: My 3-4-3 set-up with Ings, Tsimikas and Coufal

If you read my previous article, you’ll know that I didn’t have the best year in 2020/21, not by anyone’s standards really but, by my own standards, it was my worst-ever Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finish.

Of course, the first rule of this season is that we don’t talk about last season so I won’t drag it up too much other than to allow it to provide some context for my strategy going into 2021/22.

In that article, I borrowed the phrase ‘irrational exuberance’ to describe the precipitous mindset I brought to last season’s overly optimistic team selection but that wasn’t the whole story. Keen followers of this column (should they exist) might remember me discussing the ‘house money effect’; our tendency to take greater risks if we feel we are in profit.

The year before ‘the season that we don’t talk about’, I secured a 5k finish, which was more than enough to make me feel like I was ‘in profit’. Consequently, I approached last season with the mindset that I could afford to have some fun and shoot from the hip a bit with my Gameweek 1 selection. It could have paid off, but it didn’t.

That is not the theme going into this campaign. This is not a ‘fun’ selection. This is a cold, hard, gritty, no-nonsense, get-the-job-done team selection. I hope you enjoy it.

TEAM REVEAL

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT