Pro Pundits - Simon September 24

The House’s Money: Why maintaining a good start to the FPL season is so difficult

426 Comments
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times …it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

  • Charles Dickens, ‘A Tale of Two Cities’.

Dickens may not have been speaking specifically about the opening Gameweeks of an FPL season (we’ll never know for sure) but his words are, nonetheless, fairly appropriate. While it has, indeed, been a tale of two Gameweeks thus far, there will be some who have done far, far better than others.

I love the start of a new FPL campaign as much as the next Fantasy manager but, I have to admit, it’s also among the most challenging parts to navigate successfully. Not only are we operating with very little information, but many of us also have to deal with the fact that some mini-league rivals have, somehow, already opened up what might appear to be unassailable leads.

Of course, this is the part of the season where we regularly preach patience and encourage people to avoid panic-driven decisions that they might later regret. Phrases like ‘it’s a marathon, not a sprint’ are commonplace on FPL forums and we might also comfort ourselves with our vague childhood memories of a story about a race between a tortoise and a hare.

This article, however, will focus on why those people who have shot to the front probably won’t stay there, and why those chasing shouldn’t panic, yet.

The House Money Effect

Gamblers and investors, in particular, may be familiar with the ‘House Money Effect’, a cognitive bias first popularised by Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler. 

Essentially, the House Money Effect draws off the principles of ‘mental accounting’; the idea that we categorise money and expenditures into different accounts in our mind, and we evaluate outcomes in relation to these. 

So, for example, we might have mental accounts such as ‘beer money’, ‘college funds’ or ‘holiday money.’

The House Money Effect often occurs when we receive money in an atypical manner. For example; winning a bet, receiving a bonus or profiting from an investment. 

Behavioural psychologists have observed that people take far greater risks with such sums than they would with their savings or regular earnings. They also find that people also tend to be more generous with such windfalls than they might otherwise be.

The proposed reason for this phenomenon is that, psychologically, people don’t perceive these sums to really be their money, it goes into a completely different mental account to money earned in the normal way. It’s the casinos or ‘the house’s money’ and, thus, we tend to treat it that way. At best, we make more money from the risks we take with it. And at worst, we end up with our original stake, no better or worse off than we were before and, because we think we’ll be okay with either outcome, we’re inclined to treat it as fun money.

I would argue that, due to their windfall of FPL points, Fantasy managers who do very well in the opening few Gameweeks are substantially more at risk of succumbing to the House Money Effect than normal. 

This might translate into them spending some of those points via hits, making riskier transfers, making transfers when it might have been objectively more sensible to save them or simply being less rigorous in their selections, captaincy or transfer decisions. 

Now, this isn’t to say that high-flying managers simply got there by luck, much in same as an investor doesn’t profit entirely by luck, it’s simply stating that, due to this cognitive bias, the extra points they have scored may seem like ‘house money’ to them, and they’re likely to be more inclined to risk them as a result. 

Essentially; if they blow their lead, they’re no worse off than their competitors and this, mentally, becomes their baseline.

How Spurs and Everton's new signings fared in their FPL Gameweek 1 debuts 1

There is some evidence that may support this having already occurred too. Between Gameweeks 1 and 2, the average number of points spent on transfers via hits by FPL managers was 2.28 points overall but, among the Top 10k, this rose almost 20% to 2.72. 

Rationally-speaking, the Top 10k should have had less cause to make any transfers, let alone take hits, based on Gameweek 1 but, instead, they made more transfers and spent more points on them. 

The Top 10k also scored fewer gross points on average than the overall (53.27 vs 59.55). Naturally, in a single gameweek, this could simply be luck, but it could also be a result of less rigorous decision-making caused by the House Money Effect.

So, for those chasing, the key lessons from this are to not panic, to not make the same mistakes that the people above you probably will, and to take advantage of these mistakes to close the gap. That means avoiding hits, risky captaincies and panic moves like Wildcarding unnecessarily. 

It is worth bearing in mind that many of those who held firm with their Gameweek 1 squad profited as a result in Gameweek 2. As Guns ‘n’ Roses singer Axl Rose once said, “All we need is a little patience” though, again, it’s unclear whether he was talking about FPL specifically.

Naturally, there is also a fairly obvious lesson in all of this for those FPL managers who are doing really well after two Gameweeks, which I suppose I could spell out, but, honestly, who really wants to help those people anyway?

My Gameweek 3 Team

Former Fantasy Premier League world champion and four-time finisher in the top 7k Simon March gives us the lowdown on his thinking for the new campaign.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

426 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gtg here?

    .6 itb 0Ft

    McCarthy
    Taa Justin Robbo
    Son James KDB(C) Podence
    DCL Ings Werner

    Martin Mitchell Holding Bissouma

    I'll move McCarthy to Martinez next week probably for free.

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well, it will be for free.

      Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Martinez about to rise before that

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Do you see the .6m?

        Open Controls
        1. Arn De Gothia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Now I do

          Open Controls
    3. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looking okay and gtg

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just ok? What needs to be addressed? Salah I suppose. Double pool defense. Thinking it's quite balanced for now

        Open Controls
  2. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    How is this one looking?
    Martinez, Steer
    Robbo, Justin, Lamptey, Mitchell, Dunne
    KDB, Salah, Son, J. Rodriguez, 4.5
    Jesus, DCL, Wood
    Or maybe Robbo+J. Rod to TAA+ Zaha is looking better?
    Cheers guys!

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Are you a West Brom fan?

      Open Controls
  3. Konstaapeli
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    What do you guys reckon for the medium term...

    A) Dunne or Mitchel

    B) Zaha or Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Heaton Mess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitchell and Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        +1

        Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 4 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
  4. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any news on Davies (Spurs) will he start at the weekend so you think?

    Open Controls
  5. BigBillyBass
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kane or Son?

    Kane on pens slightly swaying it for me, but interested to hear people’s opinions.

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son for 1.5 less is a no brainer for me. When there's also great cheap and mid priced forwards on good form.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Out of those 2 - Son. Purely down to the £1.5 difference

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Prefer Son

      Open Controls
  6. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted to leave out any Everton attackers in the short term? Didn't really consider it up until now but Palace away and Liverpool in their next 3 is gonna be tough. Not saying they can't score in those fixtures, but I'm not worried about them hauling either.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with not having them IMO, just that their lower price is more affordable.

      Open Controls
    2. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not convinced by those fixtures either. They've played well in their first two games but against poor opponents.

      Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have Rodriguez and Richarlison. One of them might be going next week for a Chelsea midfielder or striker.

      Open Controls
  7. Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Final decision on WC:

    A) Robertson + JRod

    B) Castagne + Son

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A with that one 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. zdrojo187
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Disco Pat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A. Robertson being the key factor over next 4 games

      Open Controls
  8. JoeSoap
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one would you prioritise? Any two for a hit? Had planned to get Justin in next week for Davies/Egan.

    A. Egan>Saiss
    B. Auba>KDB
    C. ASM>Kiltch/Costa/Podence
    D. Wilson>DCL (can only do with B)

    McCarthy
    Davies, TAA, Taylor. Mitchell
    Salah, Auba, ASM, Son
    Wilson, Werner, Mitro
    Steer, ASM, Stephens,Egan

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ignore ASM in starting line up

      Open Controls
  9. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you rather have Foden (triple City attack) or DCL (double Everton attack along with James)?

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Triple City and single Everton. Or at least that's what I'm tentatively on my WC.

      Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dcl

      Open Controls
  10. ZakyJ
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Iv got to this with my WC:

    Martinez (Forster)
    Robbi Saiss Justin (Dunne Mitchell)
    KDB Salah Son Rodriguez Foden
    Jimi DCL (Brewster)

    I know my bench is very week but is it worth the risk. Or is dropping to VVD and upgrading Dunne to Lampty the move? I much prefer Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Robbo to Dinge and upgrade Justin and Dunne/Mitchell

      Open Controls
  11. Straya
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Ings & Rodriguez

    Or

    B) Maupay & Fernandes

    Anyone know who the EVE penalty taker will be???

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Baines

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      just now

      One of Richarlison,Rodriguez or Digne.

      We got one!! one! Penalty last season. Siggy took it.
      So if we got one towards the end of a game then he might take it if he’s on the pitch.

      No one knows 100% until we get one though.

      Open Controls
  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitchell Lamptey Saiss Digne Ferguson

    I see no flaws with this

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Ferguson going to battle it out with Mitchell when fit?

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No. Mitchell is lb and ferguson rb

        Open Controls
    2. ZakyJ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Was this a response to someone?

      Open Controls
  13. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kane and Son with another goal apiece tonight 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bro trying to fit Kane in on wc!

      Open Controls
  14. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Game needs to be won - sends on KDB

    Open Controls
  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    KDB coming on for Rodri, Pep's tired of this charade

    Open Controls
  16. Worsle90
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Doherty and Martial or 4.5 def and Kane? If latter, which 4.5?

    Open Controls
  17. cjk17
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just when I’d decided on Werner over Son, he goes and drops another goal and 2 assists tonight.

    Can anyone convince me that I don’t need Son please? Scared of going without...

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Son is essential if you don’t own Kane simple as

      Open Controls
  18. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Praet an option?

    Been really impressed with his performances so far. But surely Maddison will challenge his place?

    Open Controls
  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Few comments from Reddit match thread:

    "Foden best player on pitch. Doyle solid.
    Torres isolated.
    Mahrez not that sharp.
    Garcia w**k hope Barcelona isn't watching"

    "Foden looks incredible so far, passes so on point"

    "foden did the iniesta!!!".

    INB4 benching at the weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lol same time as my Foden adoring post x

      Open Controls
  20. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden is really good isn’t he

    Open Controls
  21. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Is sterling KDB double up a decent move on wc?

    Martinez
    Robertson James Saiss Taylor
    Salah KDB Sterling Son
    DCL Bamford

    Steer Mitchell Alzate Brewster

    Or is it to compromised?

    Open Controls
  22. afcblegend
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Evening chaps. Much of a muchness but who to start out of these three?

    Leaning towards Webster after Utd's performance last week.

    Walker-Peters (bur), Dallas (shu), or Webster (MUN)

    Open Controls

