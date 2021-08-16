Which FPL players were on set-piece taking duties and penalties in Gameweek 1?

Our Set Piece Takers tab details the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players responsible for corners, free-kicks and penalties at their respective clubs.

The table had its first refresh of the 2021/22 season following the completion of Gameweek 1, with the headline news in the article below.

PENALTIES

There were just two penalties awarded on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with Aston Villa and West Ham United handed the chance to score from 12 yards in their respective games.

The situation remains a tad unclear at both clubs.

Danny Ings (£8.0m) stepped up to take Villa’s effort late on in the 3-2 defeat to Watford but Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m), who established himself as the Villans’ first choice in 2020/21, has already been substituted.

Mark Noble (£4.5m) has been first in line for West Ham for some time but pitch-time is increasingly scarce for the veteran midfielder, so whoever is the deputy for David Moyes’s side is crucial.

Declan Rice (£5.0m) and loanee Jesse Lingard (£7.0m) had both taken two spot-kicks in Noble’s absence last season but it was Michail Antonio (£7.5m), with Rice on the pitch, who took charge when the Hammers were awarded a penalty at Newcastle United on Sunday; his miss further clouding the picture.

DIRECT FREE-KICKS

Above: A Custom Stats table taken from the Premium Members Area

Many of the usual suspects are present above, having been high up the pecking order for free-kicks last season.

Villa summer signiing Leon Bailey (£6.5m) is a name to note, however, having taken his side’s only direct free-kick on Saturday.

CORNER-KICKS

Club Corners Taken Arsenal Pepe (3), Tierney (1), Saka (1) Aston Villa Buendía (3), McGinn (1) Brentford Canos (2) Brighton and Hove Albion Groß (4), March (2) Burnley Westwood (6), McNeil (1) Chelsea Mount (5) Crystal Palace Riedewald (2) Everton Digne (5), Townsend (1) Leeds United Raphinha (4) Leicester City Tielemans (3), Thomas (2) Liverpool Tsimikas (7), Alexander-Arnold (4) Manchester City Gündogan (5), De Bruyne (3), Mahrez (1), Grealish (1), Zinchenko (1) Manchester United Shaw (3), Greenwood (2) Newcastle United Ritchie (5), Fraser (1), Shelvey (1) Norwich City Gilmour (2), Rashica (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (8) Tottenham Hotspur Son (3) Watford Cleverley (1), Sema (1) West Ham United Bowen (4), Cresswell (2) Wolverhampton Wanderers Moutinho (1), Ruben Neves (1), Trincão (1), Gibbs-White (1)

A lot of the familiar dead-ball specialists were again on corner-taking duties in Gameweek 1, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Son Heung-min (£10.0m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m), Pascal Gross (£6.0m), Mason Mount (£7.5m), Ashley Westwood (£5.5m), Raphinha (£6.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) all present in the above table.

Lucas Digne (£5.5m) seems to have more of a stronghold at Everton, meanwhile, with Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m) and James Rodriguez (£7.0m) out of the picture on Saturday and their futures uncertain.

On budget asset watch, Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m), in for the injured Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), took seven of Liverpool’s 11 corner-kicks on Saturday evening.

Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) delivered two of Norwich’s three corners, while Jairo Riedewald (£5.0m) also carried on where he left off in pre-season and was at the front of the queue for Crystal Palace – although Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) and Luka Milivojevic (£5.5m) were sidelined.

Matt Ritchie (£5.0m), newly classified as an FPL defender, was again first in line for Newcastle United, while Luke Thomas (£4.5m) shared responsibility with Youri Tielemans (£6.5m) at Leicester as James Maddison (£7.0m) was again overlooked.

Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) was straight into the thick of the action for Villa, meanwhile, taking three of their four corners.

In the absence of Mathias Jensen (£5.0m), Brentford’s primary taker of set pieces in 2020/21, Sergi Canos (£5.5m) was handed corner-taking duties for the Bees at home to Arsenal.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT