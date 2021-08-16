656
Set Piece Takers August 16

Which FPL players were on set-piece taking duties and penalties in Gameweek 1?

Our Set Piece Takers tab details the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players responsible for corners, free-kicks and penalties at their respective clubs.

The table had its first refresh of the 2021/22 season following the completion of Gameweek 1, with the headline news in the article below.

PENALTIES

There were just two penalties awarded on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with Aston Villa and West Ham United handed the chance to score from 12 yards in their respective games.

The situation remains a tad unclear at both clubs.

Danny Ings (£8.0m) stepped up to take Villa’s effort late on in the 3-2 defeat to Watford but Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m), who established himself as the Villans’ first choice in 2020/21, has already been substituted.

Mark Noble (£4.5m) has been first in line for West Ham for some time but pitch-time is increasingly scarce for the veteran midfielder, so whoever is the deputy for David Moyes’s side is crucial.

Declan Rice (£5.0m) and loanee Jesse Lingard (£7.0m) had both taken two spot-kicks in Noble’s absence last season but it was Michail Antonio (£7.5m), with Rice on the pitch, who took charge when the Hammers were awarded a penalty at Newcastle United on Sunday; his miss further clouding the picture.

DIRECT FREE-KICKS

Above: A Custom Stats table taken from the Premium Members Area

Many of the usual suspects are present above, having been high up the pecking order for free-kicks last season.

Villa summer signiing Leon Bailey (£6.5m) is a name to note, however, having taken his side’s only direct free-kick on Saturday.

CORNER-KICKS

ClubCorners Taken
ArsenalPepe (3), Tierney (1), Saka (1)
Aston VillaBuendía (3), McGinn (1)
BrentfordCanos (2)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGroß (4), March (2)
BurnleyWestwood (6), McNeil (1)
ChelseaMount (5)
Crystal PalaceRiedewald (2)
EvertonDigne (5), Townsend (1)
Leeds UnitedRaphinha (4)
Leicester CityTielemans (3), Thomas (2)
LiverpoolTsimikas (7), Alexander-Arnold (4)
Manchester CityGündogan (5), De Bruyne (3), Mahrez (1), Grealish (1), Zinchenko (1)
Manchester UnitedShaw (3), Greenwood (2)
Newcastle UnitedRitchie (5), Fraser (1), Shelvey (1)
Norwich CityGilmour (2), Rashica (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (8)
Tottenham HotspurSon (3)
WatfordCleverley (1), Sema (1)
West Ham UnitedBowen (4), Cresswell (2)
Wolverhampton WanderersMoutinho (1), Ruben Neves (1), Trincão (1), Gibbs-White (1)

A lot of the familiar dead-ball specialists were again on corner-taking duties in Gameweek 1, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Son Heung-min (£10.0m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m), Pascal Gross (£6.0m), Mason Mount (£7.5m), Ashley Westwood (£5.5m), Raphinha (£6.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) all present in the above table.

Lucas Digne (£5.5m) seems to have more of a stronghold at Everton, meanwhile, with Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m) and James Rodriguez (£7.0m) out of the picture on Saturday and their futures uncertain.

On budget asset watch, Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m), in for the injured Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), took seven of Liverpool’s 11 corner-kicks on Saturday evening.

Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) delivered two of Norwich’s three corners, while Jairo Riedewald (£5.0m) also carried on where he left off in pre-season and was at the front of the queue for Crystal Palace – although Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) and Luka Milivojevic (£5.5m) were sidelined.

Matt Ritchie (£5.0m), newly classified as an FPL defender, was again first in line for Newcastle United, while Luke Thomas (£4.5m) shared responsibility with Youri Tielemans (£6.5m) at Leicester as James Maddison (£7.0m) was again overlooked.

Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) was straight into the thick of the action for Villa, meanwhile, taking three of their four corners.

In the absence of Mathias Jensen (£5.0m), Brentford’s primary taker of set pieces in 2020/21, Sergi Canos (£5.5m) was handed corner-taking duties for the Bees at home to Arsenal.

Post a Comment
  1. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Martinez 4.0
    Tsi TAA Shaw Amartey White
    Bruno Salah Barnes Grealish Benrahma
    Ings Toney Perica

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      yes i would

      Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    5. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies. Save it is.

      Open Controls
  2. CoolBeans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hey guys, are we not able to put our ID in the RMT tool yet?

    Open Controls
  3. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Didin't realise there were 5 x £4.0m played 90 mins this weekend.

    Anyone know much about Hoever (Wolves) / Livramento (Sou)? I'm assuming the latter is temp replacement for Vestegaard? Neither long term prospects I'd imagine. Duffy makes up the 5th who's probably getting dropped for Veltman? Although looking at that defence - it's super light...

    Open Controls
    1. Ligdon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      I have Hoever in my squad due to his pre season minutes. Cant imagine him holding a starting berth over Semedo though..

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yeah. For short term (say till GW4) - having 3 x £4.0m could come in handy as the £1m gained over say 2 x 4.5 defenders spent in mid priced MF offers big jumps.

        Open Controls
    2. mataave
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Semedo had to isolate until a day or so before Saturday's game, so he was missing match fitness / training sessions. He will be replacing Hoever in GW2 I imagine

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        Ta.

        Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Livramento is a fullback/winger

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        I wonder if KWP has been replaced then? Know what side he was playing. I've only seen highlights so far.

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          He played ahead of KWP, yes.

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            I wouldn't be surprised if KWP plays RB and Livramento further forward next game.

            Open Controls
            1. Limbo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 14 mins ago

              One to monitor. Not that I fancy Southampton much at all, but playing 4.0s on the bench offer fantastic VFM.

              Open Controls
            2. Pukkipartyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 14 mins ago

              I went with Livramento from the start. U really think he can keep starting spot?

              Open Controls
              1. Gabbiadini
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 14 mins ago

                yes definitely

                Open Controls
    4. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Hoever covered for Nelson Semedo, who had been isolating. I wouldn't bet on him starting regularly.

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        Yep, thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    All set?

    Sanchez (Foster)
    Shaw Tsimikas Alonso (Ayling, White)
    Buendia Salah Bruno(C) Jota Pogba
    Antonio DCL (Scarlett

    Tempted by a hit for Jota---->Grealish out of sheer stupidity, convincing myself its -3 if Jota doesn't start....but I'm restraining myself 😆

    Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Who did you transfer out to get
      Pogba?

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 41 mins ago

        Barnes 🙂 Managed to convince myself of some knee jerk rubbish with Barnes becoming a rotation risk in favour of Nacho/Daka and overall preferring United's next 3 to Leicester next 3 😆

        Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      Worth Jota > Grealish for free? Was my plan before GW1

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        It would be a hit for me!

        Open Controls
        1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 38 mins ago

          Not for a hit anyway - Team looks good.

          Open Controls
          1. Arvin-ation
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Cheers 🙂

            Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Too early those transfers where not needed

      Open Controls
  5. Werner Bremen
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Thinking of going Barnes to Behrahma. That would leave me with 1M ITB. I could use it to upgrade Mahrez to Son in GW3. But my fear is that Son will rise in price before deadline. Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not sure I favour Benrahma to Barnes for next GW tbh. I'd stick

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bremen
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        In that case I must downgrade him to someone else in GW3. Sarr or Mbuemo maybe...

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      We're just at that annoying stage where any 0.1 changes in price mean you are effectively 0.5 away from transfer targets. I'd try and avoid going crazy with hits in fear of prices rises though.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        It’s the most annoying part of the season

        Open Controls
  6. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Barnes -> Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      No just hold for now

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      I would.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    4. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Tough call. Most here would say stick. I'd say go for Pogba instead or stick.

      Open Controls
    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'm doing it as I think I am extremely likely to not have a transfer to make in gw3 so might as well go chasing points/price rise this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        hold have faith

        Open Controls
    6. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nope never

      Open Controls
  7. TheDragon
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    Penandes sure does score a lot of non penalty goals for someone who only gets his points from penalties

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Shhh... Don't bring logic into silly names and envious supporter banter.

      Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Shhh. Or everyone will realise he’s just class.

      Open Controls
    3. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Very early for a gloat. I own Salah and Bruno but let's see where we are in six weeks once those captain blanks start rolling in

      Open Controls
  8. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Did players like Richarlison really gain enough owners in one day to rise in price?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Lol what?....

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Price changes are surely fixed?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          What for?

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          You are a mug my friend.

          Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Then why did he?

        Open Controls
        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          A factor of price changes is player circumstance - and one factor of circumstance is that a lower owned player like Richarlison needs a lot less transfers in to rise.

          Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Third most transferred in player after Pogba and Bruno.

      Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      He is 3rd most transferred in. So yes I guess

      Open Controls
    6. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Looked good still gonna be play international duty at some point

      Open Controls
  9. FantasyFooty01
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    TAA- Dias- Digne
    Fernandes- Salah- Barnes- Raphinha
    Wilson- Toney- Antonio
    Subs- Foster- White- Gilmour- Amartey
    1 FT ITB 0.0m
    Lucas Moura> Raphinha?
    Comment suggestions!

    Open Controls
  10. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Anybody making plans to bring in Robbo once he returns ?

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Robertson

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  11. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Noob question. If you roll a transfer but then only make 1 transfer the following week, do you still have 2 transfers the week after or do you lose it?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  12. andrewchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/08/thiago-picks-up-minutes-and-kaide-gordon-scores-in-secret-anfield-friendly/?fbclid=IwAR0Kagp0SaGi6emh5CQd4VLBMikdcjEe7O0jluIT-qT0WrLDqWFLUflXeoY

    FYI, Liverpool played Villa in a behind the doors friendly

    Open Controls
  13. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Barnes -> Benrahma or Raphinha?
    Worried about Barnes minutes...

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Keep for one more week at least! Norwich will be his absolute last chance though if he survives until then

      Open Controls
  14. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Current team:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Tsimikas Shaw (White Amartey)
    Salah Bruno Barnes Raphina (Brownhill)
    Ings Toney Antonio

    Have £1.5 ITB and considering a City asset for the game against Norwich, I think my only real option is Barnes > Grealish

    What do you think, stick or twist?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Same team as me and I'm sticking

      Open Controls
    3. Skulls4ever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm thinking along the same lines and cannot ignore the City game against Norwich. In my case, I already have Barnes but am considering swapping him for Torres. Leicester have a tricky away game at West Ham and I'm not convinced by either Barnes playing time or the outcome of the game. On the other hand, Torres might not get the call after yesterday's no show at Spurs. Hmmm, tricky one...

      Open Controls
    4. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      My decision this year was to ditch TAA. He may be the best defender in the game but you'll never captain him. Release two million from him and you can replace him with a nailed for 150 defender, replace a flakey mid line Barnes with Son. Now you have an additional captain choice and one that in all liklihood will outscore a 7m mid by more than TAA will outscore a good choice of 5.5def. plus you have 0.5 ITB. All the celebrity discussion before the season was about Bru yes or Bru no and everyone forgot to assess defender value

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Your maths don’t add up. Replace Trent with a 150 5.5 and you end up with 2m. Barnes or a 7m mid is 3m less than Son.

        Open Controls
    5. Shark
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Identical to my team except I already spent that £1.5m on Benrahma before gw1 and benched Toney. I am sticking as I think 2 transfers for gw3 could be more valuable. I was tempted with the Barnes exit too but one blank doesn't make him a donkey. There were good reasons we chose him which included attacking potential and security of starts over comparable options.

      Open Controls
  15. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Wow 112K rage transfers for White already. Good chunk of those must be Tsimikas.

    That'll end well

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      Everyone that picked their team on ownership that didn't know who Tsimi was

      Open Controls
  16. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    A - Veltman > Pinnock
    B - Perica > Obafemi
    C - Save FT?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Tsimi - Ayling
    Salah (c) - Bruno - Son - Benrahma
    Ings - Antonio

    Foster - Gilmour - Veltman - Perica

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      C and monitor

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bremen
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Why would you waste a transfer for players on your bench?

      Open Controls
  17. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    Salah or Bruno captain in GW2? Head is telling me to leave it on Salah, heart is telling me United look like scoring more.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      I am on Salah and own both.

      Open Controls
    2. Old and Slow
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Mo at home is hard to say no to....

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Salah has a poor record vs Burnley and can see another Saints implosion if they concede early on. Bruno for me.

      Open Controls
    4. Del Griffith
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Who do you think will concede more, Burnley or Southampton? Looking at both defences I think Southampton, in fact a real battering could be on the cards. Bruno just scored a hat trick, what more does he have to do to get the armband!

      Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Salad

      Open Controls
  18. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    managed to have the arsenal and city strikers for 12.0m gw1,complete turds torres and balogun, 4 pt hit to sarr and adamstrong,looking likely ,still smh

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      Who on earth is Balogun?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Arsenal striker … came from nowhere when Abu and Laca were sick.

        Open Controls
  19. Jp2020
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    Playing safe paid off! First ever points total just creeping over 100pts this week with 102, so happy to roll a transfer this week (barring injuries).

    It'll only go downhill from here!

    GW2
    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas
    Salah (C), Bruno (vc), Greenwood, Barnes
    Antonio, Ings, Toney

    Steele, Veltman, Femenia, Brownhill

    Open Controls
  20. Chemical76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Just notice that Benjamin Mendy was awarded a bonus point.

    Beggars belief!

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Was on all 3 before the goal.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        A long way ahead too.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      I think Grealish was about to get one before he got booked but Mendy is a really weird one

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        He was

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      If Mendy started every game for City he'd be worth as much as TAA. Maybe even more. He was borderline essential start of the season 2 years ago. Scored 15 points opening week iirc.

      Open Controls
  21. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Tsimi, Shaw
    Bruno, Salah, Barnes, Raphinha
    Ings, Antonio, Toney

    Steel, Digne, White, Gilmour

    0.0m, 1 FT

    Should I start Digne ?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Digne is a grand first sub to have but an obvious first sub.

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Same back 4. Same dilemma. I'm on Tsimi too. Might change a little if Godfrey is back - him and Keane stronger than Keane + Holgate.

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/16/who-is-the-best-fpl-captain-for-gameweek-2-vote-now/

    Open Controls

