Community Tournament – Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Team Captains Announced

“Contenders ready! FPL Gladiators ready!”

Awooga! That’s right I have started the latest update from the Community Tournament “Strikers, Keepers, Losers, Weepers” by quoting a popular 90s sports entertainment quiz show. I will give the younger readers 5 mins to Google it.

Big news this week as we announce the team captains for this year’s competition. These men and woman are the true superheroes of our community, who have bravely put themselves forward to lead their fellow FPL managers in the ultimate team competition, and of course to get their hands on this trophy!

Before we get onto the big reveal and a chance to find out a bit more about these glorious chiefs, a reminder to you all that if you want to take part and join one of the teams then you need to be signed up by 9th September ! So, don’t delay, sign up today!

The sign-up form is below

Details of the competition were provided by the spreadsheet superstar Boris Bodega in this article

HEROES AMONGST US

Well, here goes, let me introduce you to this year’s team captains, who will be recruiting their teams over the coming weeks, deciding on team selection and keeping up team morale over the competition.

They are…

Ted Talks – Pro Pundit and Crown Prince of FPL visualisations. Rumours that he will be recruiting from the Scouts Mods and Cons talent pool have neither been confirmed or denied.

FPL Differential King – Differential addict with a huge following on Twitter, Chelsea fan.

Linn – Queen of FPL and loves banana pizza. Will rule with an iron fist in a velvet glove.

FPL Hints – One of the founding fathers of FPL, nicest man on the planet and 3 x top 5k finishes.

Darth_Krid – Excellent FPL manager and damm good-looking, he may have insisted on writing his own bio. Grammar pedant so watch your comma splices and pronoun disagreements when conversing with him.

Pirlos Pen – A returning team captain, who has previously won the tournament so no doubting his pedigree. Leads from the front he finished 142nd a couple of years ago.

FPL Mihir – Man United fan, writer of some excellent threads on Twitter with a top 45k finish last time out

Narcos – One of our more experienced managers, the Roy Hodgson if you like of the Community tournaments. This wily veteran will be one to watch.

The Fantastic Mr Fox – Another returning general, he’s led the Cayman Islands, Tommy Guns and Ball Itch over the last few tournaments. Cunning as a Fox.

KIRAFPL – Led a bunch of musketeers last year and they are sharpening their swords ready for another epic battle. You’d be a Dumas not to back them.

Sreethe1 – Manager in previous tournaments with a sunny outlook but a steely determination to improve aided by his spreadsheet superpowers.

Tets McGee – One of the favourites with a well-established army ready to be deployed, has managed Az in the past so used to handling the big names.

Speedy – Fast to apply again after leading the Brazil Nuts, he will be a tough one to crack! Claims he is an average FPL manager but highly experienced team captain, his only flaw is he is an Arsenal fan.

Toblerone52 – Led the glorious Hamsters in 2018/19, so no chance of him falling asleep at the wheel. Scampers round the corridors of power as a member of the organizing committee.

GauravGharge – A new name to the tournament but with a strong FPL performance last time out with a 10k finish. United fan with a love of video games but will it be Game Over for his opponents this year.

FPL Richie – Sly old foxy stoat and good mates with Eddie. Member of FPL Left Clubhouse and creator of #LuckydipFPL. Will be determined not to finish bottom.

Danelius – Played since 2008/9, currently in the BruNO camp so our thoughts and prayers are with him, everyone loves an underdog.

Lagdon82 – Founder of @fanteamfocus with strong history in footstock and FanTeam, now looking to take on FPL.

Suvansh – His Twitter handle FPL Durant reveals his joint love of FPL and Basketball so he’s assured me victory in this tournament will be a slam dunk!

FPL Panda – Part of the team that brought the community #ChampManFPL. Half of @FPL_HappyHour & one half of the team that designed and produced the FFScout FPL Planners.

Richards93 – A new team captain but on his application, he spoke about his love of spreadsheets and organizing plus he’s never finished outside the top 37,000. A project manager by trade can he deliver the trophy on time and under budget?

AutoSelect – Once entered an auto picked team in GW1 and the season remained the best of his career. Loves xG and a cheeky meme.

Chandler Bing – Could we beee any happier to welcome this new team captain? Maverick, lover of guitar solos and finished 21k or higher in last 4 years.

Greyhead – Nope, never heard of him. Apparently, he likes Lord of the Rings cosplay and follows around after FPL legends. Weirdo.

TALENT ACQUISITION

The closing date for applications is fast approaching and official recruitment can now start. Remember if you are not registered then you will not be able to join a team!

I am sure now the captains have been announced there may be some behind the scenes approaches but remember the golden rules:-

1. Players must be registered

2. Team size is 16 including a captain and an MVP, speaking of which…

3. MVPs cannot be recruited outside of the draft (the names are listed below)

4. Team captains will have a budget of £700 million to spend, player prices will be revealed next week but will be dependent on last 3 year’s FPL history.

5. Both sides must agree so players will be asked to confirm they are happy to join a team and finally…

6. Players must be registered (did I mention that already?)

The MVP list is as follows:-

Mark Sutherns, Az, FPL Salah, Magnus Carlsen, Fabio Borges, Tom Freeman, Joe Lepper, FPLMatthew, Lateriser, Simon March, Luke Williams, Gianni Buttice, Tom Stephenson, Darren Wiles, Geoff Dance, Let’s Talk FPL Andy, Big Man Bakar, Zophar, Holly Shand, Les Caldwell, FPL Family Sam, Andy North, Ragabolly, Neale Rigg, FPL General, Sean Tobin and new to the list FPL Editor.

A pretty impressive list I am sure you will agree.

Remember that these team captains will need at least one member of this group, or one of the highest valued players, when the player list is confirmed, in their teams.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Dates for your diaries over the next few weeks are:-

Plenty to look forward to, so register and put yourself in the shop window as the captains start their recruitment drive.

Your Community needs YOU!