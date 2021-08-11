Community Tournament Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Player Applications are Open

Even with 20 more days to go, the Premier League Transfer Window has been pretty exciting, and it does sound like some more big deals are around the corner that could greatly affect the outcome of the biggest football league on the planet.

Will the early acquisition of Grealish by Manchester City FC be enough to secure them their fourth Premier League title under his reign? Will Arsenal gazump PSG and sign Messi, capitalise on their lack of European football, and pull off a ‘Leicester’? Or can Klopp’s Liverpool get one over their title rivals and win a second Premier League title in three seasons. Ok, you can stop laughing about the Arsenal bit now…

APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN

The second most thrilling transfer window in the footballing world is yet to commence of course – Player Applications to sign up to the FFS Community Tournament are now open, all you have to do is fill in the online form below.

What are you potentially signing up for? In case you missed it, our previous article covers many of the questions you may have.

TRANSFER WINDOW

In the next article, we will be releasing the names of the 24 Team Managers, who will all be looking to fill their teams with FPL players like you, as they plot their paths to glory in the FFS Community Tournament.

Each team will be made up of 16 players: the team manager, a Most Valuable Player (MVP) and 14 other players. How can you get signed? Well, hold on to your souvenir split scarf as I take you through it all.

PLAYER VALUE – MID PRICED GEM OR CHEAP ENABLER?

Every single player, including MVPs, will be allocated a Player Value between £5m-100m, based on their final Overall Rank finishes in the last three seasons in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The lower your average rank, the higher your value. On the 25th August we will release the official Player List that shows all available players and their Player Values.

Player Values are not static until the closing date of applications (8th September) and will change as more players sign up for the game, so don’t be surprised to see your value change slightly as we go through the signing window.

PRE-DRAFT SIGNINGS – TAPPING UP SOME TALENT

Pre-Draft signings are where the Team Managers can sign players directly from the Player List before the Player Drafts take place. The pre-draft period will last from 25th August to 15th September so mark it in your diaries.

Team Managers can recruit on the FFS comments section, Twitter or any other forum, but a formal agreement should be reached before the manager signs a player. And there are some other restrictions to keep things fair:-

MVPs are not available to be signed pre-draft, and so a maximum of 14 Pre-Draft Signings are allowed.

Each Team Manager must stick to a £700m budget for their pre-draft signings that cannot be exceeded. This does not include the Team Manager’s value, or the value of their future MVP. Once they hit the £700m ceiling they must complete the rest of their team via the Player Drafts.

There must be a formal agreement between the Team Manager and the Player, so Team Managers cannot just go through the Player List and cherry-pick the cream of the crop.

Once a Pre-Draft Signing is made, the player will be contacted and can veto the signing if they wish, at any point before the Pre-Draft window closes.

The Player List will show any signings that have been made, and a comprehensive list of all squads as they start taking shape.

MVP DRAFT – ENTER THE HEAVY HITTERS

We will be using a snake draft (if you haven’t come across this before, visit this page). When the draft takes place the players will be drafted in order of player value, most expensive first.

Once the Pre-Draft window closes on the 15th September, Team Managers will have four days to plan and submit their Draft choices by 19th September.

Managers will prepare a list in advance of players they want to draft in the order of most desirable first. In the MVP Draft, each Team Manager can sign up to two players including the MVPs and the highest valued players yet to be signed.

A list of the MVPs will be available to everyone on the Player List released on the 25th August. The time of day the draft takes place is TBC nearer the date.

Team Managers will have to compete with each other in one of the early Gameweeks to get the first pick: the manager with the highest cumulative FPL score (minus hits taken) will get to pick first and so on.

Any player who does not get placed due to a lack of bids will be included in the following draft.

REMAINING DRAFTS – SQUAD DEPTH

Depending on the number of Pre-Draft Signings, we will have as many as three more snake drafts to fill the remaining spots in the teams. These will run on Weds 22nd Sep, Sun 26th Sep and Weds 2nd Oct.

Team Managers with the lowest number of signings get to pick first, and where teams have the same number of signings, the lowest team value gets priority. As with the MVP draft, Team Managers will have to submit their list of choices before each draft.

The players available in each draft will depend on their player value. For example, Draft #2 might be for all available players valued between £50m and £100m. Draft #3 might be for all available players valued between £30m and £100m, and so on.

As with the MVP Draft, the players will be drafted in value order, those with the highest value first and so on, and any player who does not get placed due to a lack of bids will be included in the following Draft.

Once the drafts are completed, any teams still missing players will be allocated a player using the Random Wheel of Misfortune.

A list of final teams will be announced on Wednesday 6th October and the competition kicks off in Gameweek 8, 16th October.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Lots and lots of excitement to come with Captains to be announced next week, pre-draft scouting and drafts galore including the MVP picks.

So what are you waiting for?! Sign up below.

