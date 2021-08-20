604
Spot the Differential August 20

‘Out of position’ Mbeumo and lively Lucas two FPL differentials for Gameweek 2

Gameweek 2 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Friday’s press conferences have derailed us somewhat – we’d originally written up entries for Leon Bailey (£6.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) for this feature but doubts about their starts have led to us removing both of their names below.

BRYAN MBEUMO

Brentford impress as Arsenal devoid of ideas without attacking stars 2
  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: cry | avl | BHA | wol | LIV

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) was one of the standout performers in Gameweek 1, displaying all of his qualities against Arsenal.

The 22-year-old is listed as a midfielder in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), but featured as an ‘out-of-position’ forward alongside Ivan Toney (£6.5m) in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2 formation. 

The three at the back system was introduced towards the end of last season, as a result of an injury crisis. It provided Brentford with a solid foundation, and further up the pitch, allowed Mbeumo to move inside from his usual wing role in a 4-3-3.

Interestingly, the set-up continued against Arsenal, with the Frenchman registering two goal attempts and carrying most of the Bees’ attacking threat on the night. His first attempt hit the woodwork, before he had another chance in the first half but dragged his shot wide. It’s also worth noting that he tested Bernd Leno (£5.0m) on 66 minutes, though his left-footed strike was comfortably saved and then later flagged offside.

Operating on the shoulder of the last Gunners’ defender, Mbeumo was the most advanced of all Brentford players. He registered nine penalty box touches, a tally not beaten by any other player on show and seven more than Toney, who would often drop deep and look to play-in his team-mate via flick-ons and through balls. 

Next up for Brentford is a trip to a Crystal Palace side who are still finding their feet under new boss Patrick Vieira, before they take on Aston Villa prior to the international break. 

Those fixtures suggest that Mbeumo could be the pick of the budget midfielders in the coming matches, and an exciting differential for FPL managers.

LUCAS MOURA

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW2-6 fixtures: wol | WAT | cry | CHE | ars

The Nuno Espirito Santo era at Tottenham Hotspur got off to a perfect start last weekend, as he led his side to a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

On the day, it was Son Heung-min (£10.0m) who stepped up in the absence of Harry Kane (£12.4m) to score the winning goal, but if your budget won’t stretch to the South Korean international, FPL bosses could do a lot worse than look at Lucas Moura (£6.5m).

The Brazilian was excellent in Gameweek 1, with his link-up play and dribbling ability particularly standing out. During the match, he produced three goal attempts, two shots in the box and three key passes, while his five touches in the penalty box was the most of any Spurs player. Not only did he contribute in the final-third, he also impressed defensively, as he won five aerial duels and made 10 recoveries.

Key to his appeal is this week’s match-up against Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers. Though he will be up against a lively home crowd at Molineux, Wolves are still adapting to a new system, which in the second half at Leicester City saw them press higher up the pitch and shift their defensive line up. It generally worked, but it’s a new approach for defenders like Conor Coady (£4.5m) and Romain Saïss (£5.0m), which if they aren’t switched on, could leave space in behind. If that happens, Spurs’ counter-attacking trio will surely take advantage.

The challenge now is for Moura to maintain his place in the starting XI. Consistency will be key, but if he can do that he could be a useful differential in the coming weeks.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

  1. northernmuppet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    White to regullion for free? The way the team is setup I’d have to start him (poor gw1 choice I know) and like Spurs fixtures

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Yeah good move

      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Still a good choice if White is a first sub of the bench? I'm tempted to stick.

  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    With so many template teams and everybody doing the same thing due to content creators, I had an idea for FPL that could be brilliant and shake things up.

    A set budget of 3.8 billion - or to put it differently - an average of 100 m per week. So you could go hard at the start with a team that costs 110 m in the knowledge that you will run out of cash later on, or a 95 m team at the start and save the money for later in the season.

    What do you think? You certainly could kiss any template goodbye

    1. IFK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Good idea! Templates kill the joy of this game and make it a game of 'few differentials and a captain choice'.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Wouldn't most people still pick identical starting squads? It would quickly diversify, but so will this one.

        Your strategy appears a bit similar to the Sky game where (if it hasn't changed - been many years for me now) you get 40 transfers and can use as many as you like, but when you run out, you're done. So the less-dedicated player runs out of transfers/money half way through and gives up, like this one.

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          20 mins ago

          I'm not sure they would though. You would certainly have your template for those who get the optimal team at the start, but there would surely be enough different ways to play to see some really maverick approaches with a lot of flexibility.

          Set number of transfers I agree is rubbish, like the Sun DreamTeam which I start every year and then realise they include Carabao cup and oh ok I didn't pick block Everton defence against bloody Luton so I give up in week 4.

        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          I would guess people would still largely copy known "experts", maybe even more so because they wouldn't trust their own abilities to navigate this complex system.

          To me, the part that really doesn't encourage differentials is that a player who hauls can still be bought later the same day, or even the next day, and the new buyer can still capture all the price rises. The manager who was ahead of the curve does get one week of points that others miss, but doesn't get any price rises that others don't get.

          You could imagine if they made the price changes more like the stock market in a certain way, where for example, if Apple reports earnings much better than expected, its stock price can rise 5% in the first minute after the report. Thus if you didn't anticipate the great report in advance, you don't get to profit from it.

      2. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        How does the template kill the joy? Your team's either returning or it's not. If yours is better than everyone else's then you've got everything to be joyous about.

    2. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Who cares about the template. It'll slowly fall apart. All it means is that you're focusing on single transfers as really key, and transfer strategy becomes really important. I don't know why people complain about the template, this is just what happens as something evolves. People work out how to do things well, and it's your job as a manager to identify the fine margins to beat that

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        36 mins ago

        Maybe not the template then. But the content creator teams. If Andy@FPL beats you then, then 100,000 people beat you, is that fun? Do you not want more flexibility in the game to beat people whose sum FPL involvement is watching a youtube video every week?

        1. Pacer.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          I don't see the problem. So lots of people copy content creators. You have to work out how to beat the content creators.

        2. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Feels good when you do beat someone who spends 40 hours a week on FPL tho.

          1. Pacer.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            40. And the rest!

        3. jia you (The No BS League -…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          Andy is a good example actually...the fact that thousands copy his team move for move shows how much fun is being sucked out of the game sadly

          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            and they pay him for that privilege (fair play to Andy from making a living but those patreons are annoying) 😉

          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            Noticed a couple of teams in one of my MLs last year copy FPL generals wildcard player for player. Fun times.

            1. jia you (The No BS League -…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              it's becoming more and more rampant by all accounts

          3. Pacer.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            I watched a couple of LTFPL and while they are not for me and I'll not watch any more, what I did notice was that he seems to have built up quite a buzzing community of people who he interacts with a who seem to be having, I dunno, it seemed like they're having a... good time?

            You can keep this up but honestly you're just coming across as wanting everyone to have a bad time and it just make you seem kind of jealous

            1. jia you (The No BS League -…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              21 mins ago

              spin it how you like and as I said I couldn't care less...each to their own...but the negative side is never talked about, and there is one as it's ruining the gameplay at least to a small decree and likely to worsen

              1. Pacer.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                15 mins ago

                How I'll spin it is to say that 'this is boring now' is basically 'oh, this is really hard now'. I can't just put out 11 cool players I love and win because nobody else knows the rules or has heard of ffscout'

              2. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                I think it just makes it that bit harder to reach 10k, which I prefer. There are choices the crowd will shy away from throughout the season that others will capitalise on, and eventually they add up. We've seen it a million and one times. I prefer a slow burn instead of taking mad punts, but everyone's different.

                1. Pacer.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Yeh I love it. My week of research and careful thinking has led to the decision to... keep Soucek. Such a funny and unglamorous 'big decision' but there are many ways to skin a cat and the template is just one

                  1. Vertigo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I do enjoy those weeks when the captaincy is all up for grabs. Then I can understand taking a punt. That and ditching non-performers early - reaping the benefits that way.

            2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              So suggesting an idea to give FPL more variety = wanting everyone to have a bad time. Ok, stick to the trains buddy.

          4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            24 mins ago

            Not knocking Andy at all, what he does is great and he is very good at promoting himself and FPL in general. People like him will attract more people to play which can only be good. But its the sheep that follow that are the problem and there really is an uptick in identical teams this year.

            1. Pumpy
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Why is more people playing a good thing? Especially if they are brain dead and can't make their own decisions. That is the type that Andy attracts. The fact they copy such a distinctly average player says it all.

          5. Khark
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            I semi-agree. I do think the content creators should have a non team reveal every so often so they can't be copied for 38gameweeks. They can still create content just have a blind gameweek where the reveal comes after the deadline has just passed or something.

    3. Eightball
      18 mins ago

      The other problem is a lot of the big hitters weren't available in gameweek 1 so less options. When KDB, Lukakku and Kane all become options there will be decisions to make and the game will be a lot more interesting.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Agreed. The pricing in FPL does not help matters. Look at Fanteam where Mané is 10, KDB is 11.5, Lukaku is cheaper, Shaw is 6.0, Raphinha 7.5, Firmino 7.5, etc. The variation in teams on Fanteam is so much better and there is no template as such. I'm in the high roller league capped at 100 players and it is just so much more satisfying where a) everybody in that mini-league is good, and b) every team is different.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Fan team content only a couple of seasons away. Enjoy it while it lasts.

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Oh you mean like Chris Tan or Josh on this very site? It's already here but the game has been designed better so the content will always remain advice rather than I'm doing this, copy me if you like.

  3. northernmuppet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thinking about Spurs.. I see Dier is there for 4.5m.. good price for the fixtures but haven’t seen him in any teams here. Is his place at risk?

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ah hold on.. he’s playing in Romero’s spot right?

      1. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        Romero plays right sided centre back (Sanchez' spot), but Sanchez and Romero both speak spanish. If Nuno goes 5 atb (like at wolves) then all of them play, but Reguilon becomes wing back at 5 mil 😮

    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Reguilon the safest bet

  4. Galza-The Wanton Trader
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Am I G2G…?

    Sanchez
    TAA / Reguilon / Tsimikas
    Salah / Son / Sancho(c) / Sarr / Mbuemo
    Bamford / Ings

    Steele / Coufal / White / Obafeme

    1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      0 FT 1.5 ITB

    2. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think you have enough outside of template to keep captain on Salah and still do ok.. other than that yes all good

      1. Galza-The Wanton Trader
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        I’m pretty set on Sancho and it’s not just being different for difference sake.

        I actually fancy him to do well…

  5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Guys best gundo replacement? Exact amount.

    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Greenwood

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Gundo

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Greenwood, he is better than Gundo

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    4. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      jota

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    5. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's fit apparently

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah it's about whether to take the price drop or not.

  6. HD7
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Saving my FT. G2G?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Trent Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Madders Grealish
    Antonio Ings Toney

    Steele White Amartey Bissouma

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

  7. Longlatini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is the never captain a player in the early kick off a myth or reality??

    Would be nice to see some stats on how big hitters get on in the 12.30 game as opposed to other games

    Bit of a project for some one perhaps

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      35 mins ago

      Bruno and Poggers did alright in the 12:30 game last week. It's just a myth for the OCD crew.

      1. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        True as a Leeds fan I’d blocked that particular memory out 🙂

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Some of the huge hauls were in early kickoff iirc.

      I think Kun Vs Spurs were mostly early kickoff and he used to do pretty well.

      1. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Makes me feel better about (c) Salah but just fear a drab 1-0 but first game at Anfield in front of fans could fire them up

    3. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Have had a couple of massive Kane hauls in the early kickoff.

    4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Personally i don't like it simply because it may ruin your gw. But I remember once I captained Kane against hudds away where he scored a brace. On the other hand I captained moratta against Watford at bridge where he blanked and got a yellow.

      1. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Does put me off too I have to admit

    5. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      From what I've gathered over the years, it's only a "rule" because if they fail it can ruin your mood the rest of the game week. I doubt there is any evidence of more or less points from captains who play in the early game.

      1. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah guess it’s just more memorable when it happens because it ruins the rest of your Saturday so you tend to remember it more

  8. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Would you say Rudiger is the most nailed Chelsea defender?

    James worth a risk?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Azpi is probably the most nailed. Rudiger should be fine for 75% of games.

      Wouldn't risk with James.

    2. Chancer
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      100% rudiger is most 'nailed'
      I'd wait a couple weeks on James - highest upside but might not be settled down with the Azpi/Chalo/James and even CHO competing for 2 spots

    3. Coming Rome
      just now

      Yes. Wing back is the position they will rotate a lot. But Rüdiger for now at least

  9. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Saving FT. Does it look good?

    Sanchez
    Trent • Shaw • Tsimi
    Salah(C) • Bruno • Mahrez • Barnes • Benrahma
    Ings • Antonio
    (Steele / Hoever / Livramento / Obafemi)

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Spot on

  10. And nothing else Mata'…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Tanganga looked good in GW1, but not sure if his place is secured? Is Regulion worth extra 0.5?

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Consensus is reg.. had a look there and Doherty would be the competition who did well for Nuno at wolves but I’m considering tanganga as a) want to spend the 0.5 elsewhere b) he looked good against city and c) Doherty and all of them were bad in Europe

      1. And nothing else Mata'…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        exactly, that 0.5 would be well spent ...

  11. northernmuppet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best 4.5m def guys.. have Veltman and White.. but trying to keep the budget low here.. one of them has to go..

    A) pinnock (cough knee jerk)
    B) Dier (risk to keep his place as mentioned above)
    C) Tanganga
    D) any one else??

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ayling

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I also have Veltman and White. Why does one need to go?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't understand this either. White has good fixtures soon and Veltman is not reported to have covid. Context needed.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Selling a 4.5m defender for another doesn't impact the budget at all. Better roll the FT.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Interesting to hear muppet logic soon 🙂

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Get a 4m fodder defender to make the budget higher.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Livramento in that case?

  12. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    Play 1 out of these, bench 2:

    A: Saka
    B: Iheanacho
    C: White

    1. northernmuppet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Play B

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        What Muppet said

    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      play Saka. Iheanacho doesnt seem likely to start

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Oof. Play Saka I guess but keep your expectations as low as Burnley's defensive line tomorrow.

  13. TheDragon
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Greenwood will definitely start won’t he?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Big chance

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Definitely? Nope.

  14. Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    What is the point of "Predicted Lineups" on here when they rarely are up to date? Pulisic still in Chelsea's lineup for one example...could name plenty others as well. Just curious when it's being updated.

    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably updated soon

    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I seldom ever check that, tbh.

      1. Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Kinda my point...there's really. no point if it's not going to be updated with most current news throughout the week.

    3. Joey Tribbiani
      11 mins ago

      I would love to do that job

    4. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Googling 'predicted lineups' was how I first found FFS actually

    5. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I dont even look at line ups here, I always just google it then have a look at a few sources and see what they say. They still often wrong though

  15. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    I wonder what's better. A combo of Chilwell and Alonso or Trent. It's the same price.

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      They easily outscored him last year. What's to stop them this year.

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Trent was injured for a few games wasnt he? If you are just combining their scores and comparing them the Trent alone, they played 200 more minutes. So you would need to add in the points from whomever you would play if Trent doesnt play.

  16. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    What are the chances of Jota starting tomorrow?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      44,81%

  17. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    How did Sterling look last game?

    1. Coming Rome
      32 mins ago

      Short

    2. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Awful, like he has been for the previous 2 years

    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      him and grealish getting in each others way ,raheems face on the bench was very telling ,i think he has dropped down the pecking order a little,id be surprised if they both start together any time soon...

    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Received ball, turned towards defender, did a little wiggle, didn't really fancy taking him on, passed it right back again.

    5. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      That Tangangtula fella did a real job on him tbh.
      Good pick this week I reckon if........etc.

      1. Old and Slow
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Is he nailed? I thought he made sterling look like rubbish, but that might have just been sterling making himself look that way...

  18. bitars
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play one.

    1) Coufal vs LEI (H)

    2) Targett vs NEW (H)

    3) Ayling vs EVE (H)

    1. Coming Rome
      2 mins ago

      3

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2

  19. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which two to play:

    A - Coufal (LEI)
    B - Digne (lee)
    C - Tsimikas (BUR)
    D - Dennis (bri)

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      crikey,toughie,
      C has to start if you own him
      B i think everton will score ,best chances to assist

      still the best username,lol

    2. bitars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B and C

  20. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which two would you play?

    - Sanchez @ home to Watford OR Schmeichel away to Wham
    - Jota @ home to Burnley OR Barnes away to Wham

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sanchez, Jota

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks, my thoughts also

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lol Barnes

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Jota probably wont even start, whats wrong with Barnes?

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Everything (owner btw)

          1. Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            lol, fair

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Last match (owner also)

  21. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best 5.0m defenders?

    1. bitars
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tierney and Reguillon.

      1. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        This. Maybe Christensen either.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Do you reckon he will be a regular starter for Chelsea?

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cool. Yeah, I like both of those options. Arsenal just need to sort themselves out first.

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      not the best ,but could get points ,ritchie

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Interesting. Hadn't thought of him because Newcastle's defence is shocking, but he is basically playing as a winger so good call.

    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Spurs one maybe

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Reguilon? Yeah he does look good so far.

        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep

  22. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Tempted to do Barnes to Greenwood, but saving FT would help me get son for GW3. Decisions decisions!

    1. RobinKerr1987
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I personally would make that trade for sure

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Son is probably more important.

  23. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on keeping FT this week and doing Gundo Salah to Benrahma Son next week?

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Save yes.
      Not sure about Salah out at this point.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Salah out for Chelsea match is not a bad call. It was my plan, but I have started to have secon thoughts. It costs transfers and probably tv also.

  24. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Havent seen anyone mentioning that Salah plays the early game, dont you guys hate capping someone in the early game? 😛

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes, but I don't really have any other options.

    2. 1zverGGadeM
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      o/
      That's why I'm gonna put the armband on Bruno.
      Burnley are bad opponents for Mo lately..

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Why? After his hattie it's fun to relax and enjoy 🙂

  25. Hits from the Bong
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Barnes to Greenwood
    B. Barnes to Gundo after he drops tonight

    1. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Could do, but my gut is telling me not to while he’s off the pace and being subbed off early, and that’s before Nacho makes himself undroppable

        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It was one game. Your arguments ain’t valid.

  26. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jota to Raphinha ?
    1 million ITB and a sure 90 minute starter?
    Yay or nay?

    1. Eightball
      10 mins ago

      likely to miss game week 4 and maybe 5. He was called up to the Brazil squad. I have him and long term I think he is great but bot sure I would go for him right now if he wasn't already in my squad.

      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers!

  27. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    So I ended up wildcarding GW2 yet again...
    Probably not very smart, I know.
    This happens to me pretty much every season, because I have no patience.

    I wanted Son and the bench was non existent. Was planning for an early WC anyways.

    However, how is this side looking?

    Raya 4.0
    Trent Shaw Reguilon* Ayling* Tierney*
    Salah Bruno Son Benrahma 4.5
    Antonio Toney Dennis*

    3-4-3 slash 4-4-2 based on fixtures
    * Two playing each GW

    Would love some feedback!

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Did you wake up with a banging heaedcahe, empty beer cans all over the place and a vague recollection of logging into FPL at 2AM?

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Something like that mate

    2. Radzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      My feedback is just dont do this anymore, WC after GW1 always shows you're a "bad" FPL player.
      Just go with template as you did and limit your loses. Your WC team looks excellent after 1GW, but who knows what will happen next.

  28. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/20/the-best-fantasy-bundesliga-players-for-matchday-2/

