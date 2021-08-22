White absent as Lukaku starts for Chelsea

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) comes into Gameweek 2 with a significant level of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest.

The Belgian starts up top for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and will be supported by Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (£8.4m) in the Blues 3-4-2-1 formation.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic (£8.0m) misses out after a positive Covid test, while N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.4m) are back on the bench after being injured in the UEFA Super Cup.

As for Arsenal, Ben White £4.5m) has been ruled out, as revealed by David Ornstein earlier today:

Ben White ruled out of Arsenal vs Chelsea — unwell. 23yo defender would've started against a Chelsea side expected to include Romelu Lukaku.

As a result, Mikel Arteta turns to Rob Holding (£4.4m), who joins Cedric Soares (£4.5m), Pablo Mari (£4.5m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) at the back.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m), who has recovered from Covid, and new signing Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) are on the bench.

Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) has joined permanently from Real Madrid, however this game comes too soon for him.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Chambers, Kolasinac, Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nelson, Balogun, Aubameyang

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner