Dugout Discussion August 22

White absent as Lukaku starts for Chelsea

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) comes into Gameweek 2 with a significant level of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest.

The Belgian starts up top for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and will be supported by Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (£8.4m) in the Blues 3-4-2-1 formation.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic (£8.0m) misses out after a positive Covid test, while N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.4m) are back on the bench after being injured in the UEFA Super Cup.

As for Arsenal, Ben White £4.5m) has been ruled out, as revealed by David Ornstein earlier today:

As a result, Mikel Arteta turns to Rob Holding (£4.4m), who joins Cedric Soares (£4.5m), Pablo Mari (£4.5m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) at the back.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m), who has recovered from Covid, and new signing Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) are on the bench.

Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) has joined permanently from Real Madrid, however this game comes too soon for him.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli 

Subs: Ramsdale, Chambers, Kolasinac, Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nelson, Balogun, Aubameyang

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku 

Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

649 Comments
  1. start varane pls
    9 mins ago

    2 FT ,1 mil itb. roll on ???
    martinez
    tsimikas TAA shaw
    salah bruno raphinha barnes greenwood
    antonio toney

    foster amartey white obafemi

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Needs more Arsenal

      
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Toney to DCL?

      
    3. Podge
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      If 2 frees probably replace tsmi

      
  2. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who to bring in?

    A) Raph
    B) Greenwood
    C) Sarr

    
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Greenwood

      
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      
    3. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not C

      
    5. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      
    6. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Greenwood. Raph's availability for GW4 is questionable with the international break.

      
  3. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Give us a goal Alonso

    
    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      +1

      
  4. JAYPEE
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Greenwood and Toney -> Son and 4.5 ST?

    
    1. I am become Marvin
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No.

      
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      No brainer.

      
    3. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Doing similar to this and starting livramento

      
  5. Esalman
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    To fund Lukaku, would you rather,
    A. Salah > Jota
    B. Son > Raphinha

    
  6. Manani
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    ditch Ings or Antonio for Lukaku?

    
    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thinking Ings atm

      
      1. Bellerinmondo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ings has BRE, Lukaku has liv
        Give it another week

        
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Give it 27 hours.

      
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ings' fixtures turn from GW4 so him out of those 2.

      
    4. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Err how do you get to Lukaku without robbing a bank?

      
      1. Manani
        • 9 Years
        just now

        downgrade Mahrez to a 6m, (or take Son out)

        
  7. Beautiful Game
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which players have chance of most minutes in this Tuchel team?

    
    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Mendy, Mount and Lukaku perhaps?

      
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Mount and Lukaku

      
    3. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Lukaku

      
    4. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      The 11 that are playing

      
    5. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Rudiger

      
  8. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Son, Antonio and Tierney to Lukaku, Dele and tanganga for -4?

    
    1. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. And next week when lukaku, Dele blank and Son, Antonio are in points then do the reverse.

      
      1. artvandelay316
        just now

        Lukaku is not a one-trick pony. He has the potential to score big in every match.

        
    2. Podge
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope

      
    3. Warblers Fear Satan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You realize you don't get points retroactively, right?

      
  9. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    A few hours ago everyone was moving Salah to Son, right now, Bruno and Son are being moved en masse to make room for Kaku in FPL players' budgets. Fickle minds.

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m paralyzed … move to Chelsea comes later … Buendia gets one more week … no fires really.

      
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      don't get the Lukaku hype right now, just one half. Uncertainty around minutes + premium strikers have to do a lot to match premium mids. 37 returns for Kane last year and he still only matched Bruno/Salah

      
    3. Podge
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Shut up and PANIC !!!!!

      
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        LOOT!

        
  10. tristanabc
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Leaning towards A and figure out Lukaku in GW7. 2 FTs, thoughts?

    A) Salah, Toney -> Son, DCL, +0.9
    B) Salah, Toney -> Greenwood, Lukaku

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Shaw, Pereira, (White, Ayling)
    Salah Bruno Jota Barnes Benrahma
    Ings Toney (Perica)

    
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Heard Son was limping after the game. Came off early. Kane back to mix things up.

      Would for sure wait to learn more on him.

      
  11. COK3Y5MURF
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hard to sell Mahrez when that left side is so open

    
    1. MOZIL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I know, Mahrez could be gold vs arsenal

      
    2. Crosswell Cresswell
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thinking of keeping myself but damn pep roulette

      
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jesus to be benched after a MOTM performance?

      
    4. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm keeping Mahrez

      
  12. moment
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Toney / Ings / Shaw -> Lukaku / Obafemi / Dier (-4).

    Seems to be the easiest way to get big Rom into my team. Worth doing?

    
  13. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mini WC thoughts?

    Pepe + Toney + Antonio to Lukaku + Doucoure + 4.5

    
    1. Del Griffith
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wait till Antonio gets crocked then ship?

      
  14. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    3 losses at the start of the season (already counting City next week) and Arsenal sign possibly the worst GK in prem history.

    Heading in the total wrong direction

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ramsdale is far from the worst keeper ; but I don’t think he can shore up that defence.

      
  15. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    is Reece James more nailed than Chilwell?

    I don't think there's anyone who can take his spot, is there?

    
    1. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      CHO or Azpi pushed wide

      
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Doesn’t Azip normally play there?

      
      1. Zalk
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Haha, on the wing? Have you watched Chelsea the last 10 years?

        
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      nah, defensively he looks suspect today

      
  16. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    The fact that the call had to go to Var is the incrimination . If that was MU the first call was Penalty , I have not a doubt in fn hell .

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a penalty. Saka tripped over James. Clear as day, both commentators here called it, so did BBC text.

      
      1. Zalk
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It was a penalty though

        
  17. Crosswell Cresswell
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Time to target Norwich and Arsenal fixtures then

    
  18. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Buendia to Ali/Bergwijn?.

    
  19. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Son ok?
    Bit concerned he went off 70 odd minutes with the game only at 1-0

    
  20. We Go Again
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    How nailed is Livramento?

    Thinking of ditching Shaw for him to help fund Ings to Lukaku in GW4. Will allow me to keep Bruno Salah and Trent

    
  21. ZakyJ
    • 5 Years
    just now

    So....

    Salah & Toney > Jota & Lukaku

    1) Hell yes!
    2) No, you idiot

    
  22. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Love that half-time replay showing Lukaku grabbing a defenders balls to take him out of the game as he positions himself for the tap-in.

    
  23. puhd
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Duffy a good shout?

    

