Scout Squad August 26

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 3

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom pick out what, in their opinion, are the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 3.

Our weekly Scout Squad feature always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection, with the focus exclusively on the upcoming Gameweek.

All of our panelists have put forward an 18-man long-list of Fantasy assets and will explain their notable inclusions and omissions below.

The players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the deadline at 11:00 BST on Saturday.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

Our Scout Squad articles are still, and will continue to be, free to read but now require a Fantasy Football Scout account for access

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    is Laporte staying at City then?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I would have thought so now they are a defender down

      Open Controls
  2. Davidwes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    What to do? 2 ft

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw. Amartay.
    Salah, Bruno, Mahrez, Benhrama, Buendia
    Ings, antonio
    Bench: Foster, Tsimikas, Veltman, Perica

    A) Tsimikas—->Livramento and have 2ft in gw 4
    B) Buendia, Tsimikas—-> Traore, Coady
    C) Your suggestion

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Bench one:
    a) Toney (avl)
    b) Cash (BRE)
    c) Ayling (bur)

    Open Controls
    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      a

      Open Controls
  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of bringing in Dennis as an enabler for Luka? He looks like being a reg starter and could bring in extra points when WAT match ups improve.

    Open Controls
    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  5. Paanmonkey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    how is my WC team looking ?

    Sanchez
    TAA-Ayling-Amartey
    Son-Salah-Bruno-Benrahma
    Armstrong-DCL-Antonio

    Steele-Livra-Duffy-Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like it, It's nearly different.
      Can see Armstrong more in the conversation next week. gl.

      Open Controls
      1. Paanmonkey
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thanks m8 !

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          No worries, I may take one punt and play Liv over Amartey as he may be the buffoon that lets Pukki nick one or two.
          Think you will enjoy Liv more....I know that's a little left of the field.

          Open Controls
    2. Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The defense is a bit sketchy, you will need transfers to sort it out later. Do you want to spend transfers on 4.0-4.5 defenders?

      Open Controls
  6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Gundo likely to drop tonight?

    Open Controls
  7. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Whats happening to me tonight, I have been so sensible since season started, not taken any hits, rode a few price drops, now im toying with the idea of Ings>Kane, Gundo>Raph for a -8..
    I havent even drank or anything :/

    its a bad idea right? (I'm 0.3 short for Ings to Kane)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      You mean you didn't hit for gw2?

      Go for it. Early can work...

      Open Controls
    2. Paanmonkey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      DO IT ! still plenty of time to cover up any missing points

      Open Controls
    3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      You just need more alcohol, there's some smashing stuff at Lidl's.

      Open Controls
    4. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Hmm, it feels bad, im not sure. Thanks tho guys

      Open Controls
  8. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I think I might bring Kane in as a placeholder for Luka da beast

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      7.5% (C) looks delicious

      Open Controls
      1. Diamondgeezer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        I wish I had him for this week. He loves scoring against promoted teams.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          Like Cardiff?

          Open Controls
        2. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A 72 minute warm up for Sunday is perfect

          Open Controls
  9. Paanmonkey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Will you guys sell Bruno > Pogba or Greenwood to make way for Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  10. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    2 most overrated sides
    Spurs and Liverpool
    2 most underrated
    Wolves and Norwich
    Many will argue against
    Put your choices down and I will give you a caveat on each one and an argument for mine.
    Good night. expect an answer in 6 hours time.
    cheers All

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      For fpl this season or football in general?

      Open Controls
    2. LiamK17
      just now

      Everton fan sayin Liverpool are overrated

      *pretends to be shocked*

      Open Controls
  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Is Matip likely to be a regular starter?

    Open Controls
  12. BennyBet83
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Hello All Wonder if you can help

    my team is as follows

    Sanchez
    Digne Pereira TAA Livramento
    Salah fernandes Greenwood
    Bamford Toney CAlvert Lewin

    Bench
    Steele Smith Row Gilmour and ait nouri

    One Transfer so Which one do i do
    A Status quo keep transfer for next week
    B Replace Greenwood for benrhama

    Open Controls
  13. CatalystBAR
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Managers help a brother out here
    Tsimikas to-... as a 4th defender this week
    a. Ayling
    b. Livra
    c. Amartey
    d. duffy

    and why?

    Open Controls
  14. CatalystBAR
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts
    Salah > Bruno for gw3 only

    Open Controls
    1. Paanmonkey
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Toss a coin bro..lucky for me I got em both

      Open Controls
    2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No..

      Open Controls
  15. Paanmonkey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    any thought about Dele Alli?

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Little to no thoughts

      Open Controls
    2. Paanmonkey
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Need to sacrifice my back 4 to make way for Son..I already got Kane..so I was thinking what if I bring in Alli and upgrade my defence

      Open Controls
  16. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Dele Alli never having blanked against Watford is a complete irrelevance.

    Open Controls
  17. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    I’ve never blanked against Real Madrid.

    Open Controls
  18. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Gundo toney to Ralph dcl -4 ???exact money.

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sound sensible. Go for it

      Open Controls
  19. ChilliBoi
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    are the price changes happening at different times of day this season? seems like updates happening more randomly.

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      They have always been a bit random. Best not to go to the wire

      Open Controls
  20. Art Vandelay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Notwithstanding the quality of the opposition, that Gil lad looks a proper player. Not sure he breaks through this year but added to my watchlist nevertheless.

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Agreed. Looked the real deal

      Open Controls
  21. Confusedleedsfan
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone benching TAA this week?

    Open Controls
  22. LasagneLad
    just now

    Lloris Schmeichel
    Young Shaw James Dier Duffy
    Benrahma Grealish Salah Mount Harrison
    Ings Antonio DCL

    Thoughts for team this week … or anyone to change please

    Open Controls

