The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 4

Back by popular demand, the Watchlist articles make a return to Fantasy Football Scout in 2021/22.

In this series, we pinpoint the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the stand-out medium-term targets based on fixtures, form and value.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar will be taking the reins this season, producing a bi-weekly piece and discussing the rankings by position.

With the ‘template’ FPL team starting to splinter following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus Wildcards aplenty activated, Gameweek 4 seems like the ideal time to revisit the Watchlist.

*Something to note below is the continued inclusion of the Brazil and Mexico players who may miss this weekend’s Premier League games as a result of their non-involvement with their countries over the international break. Should the proposed bans materialise, then their standing in our Watchlist will of course be affected – something that has influenced our decision to omit Emiliano Martinez, who will definitely be absent in Gameweek 4.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our reguarly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player as climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

Please note that while we may generally only recommend one player from each club within a position, alternative assets at the same club can always be considered.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

PL WATCHLIST: BEST GOALKEEPERS

Emiliano Martinez is the notable omission from the goalkeepers’ Watchlist. The Argentinian has been ruled out of Gameweek 4 due to quarantine regulations and there are still some doubts regarding his Gameweek 5 availability, as well. This problem could rear up during the next international break, too.

Robert Sanchez and Daniel Bachmann retain their top two spots but Hugo Lloris moves up to third. Spurs have been allowing a high volume of low-quality chances which is ideal for a goalkeeper’s FPL points potential. David Raya has been included for a similar reason, as Brentford have conceded just two big chances so far.

Jose Sa is one worth considering for Wildcarders and is a great ‘set and forget’ option with appealing fixtures lasting all the way through to Gameweek 14. Only Man City have allowed opponents fewer shots than Wolves over the opening three matches.

FPL WATCHLIST: BEST DEFENDERS

The league’s leading chance creator, Trent Alexander-Arnold, sits on top of the defender rankings. Luke Shaw’s appeal is enhanced with Cristiano Ronaldo an able aerial target for his crosses, as well as Manchester United having three home games in the next four.

Wolves have a great run of fixtures all the way to late-November and Nelson Semedo is my preferred option from their defence. He’s been getting into good positions and I think he is more likely to hold his spot down in the side compared to Marcal on the opposite flank.

Reece James is my Chelsea defensive asset of choice, despite his suspension in Gameweek 4. Ben Chilwell has yet to get any minutes this season and the right-back’s crosses are going to be key for Romelu Lukaku.

I was tempted to slot Ben White in the Watchlist but after Norwich the Gunners play Burnley, Spurs and Brighton, which I’m not too convinced about, so he and the rest of the Gunners defence are a bit of a wait and watch presently.

FPL WATCHLIST: BEST MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah retains his spot on top of the rankings, while Bruno Fernandes stays in second. The Portuguese’s appeal appears to be slightly diminished with Ronaldo’s signing but we still don’t know yet what sort of role he will be afforded, and I refuse to believe he will completely cease to be FPL-relevant. We are working on assumptions at the moment and I do believe Fernandes will still tick along with goals and assists.

Ferran Torres is a big mover up the Watchlist after his haul against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has lauded the Spaniard’s movement and intelligence in the box and said that he sees him as a striker now. Even though rotation is likely to bite, it is much more palatable at a budget price and the upside is massive.

With rumours suggesting that Roberto Firmino may miss a few matches, Diogo Jota is an extremely attractive short-term option. When he plays, he posts number similar to that of Salah and the Reds’ next three fixtures are extremely appealing.

Demarai Gray hasn’t recorded great underlying numbers but has passed the eye test and should retain his spot in the team in the short term for Everton’s good run. I was tempted to put Ismaila Sarr above him: the Senegalese has created eight chances and taken six shots in the box so far and has a great run of matches especially over the next four. If Watford score, he is very likely to be involved in some capacity.

FPL WATCHLIST: BEST FORWARDS

FPL’s top scorer, Michail Antonio, sits on top of the forwards’ Watchlist, ahead of the most-talked about Fantasy asset of the last fortnight, Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran Portugal international has been training with the Man Utd team since Tuesday and there is a good chance of him starting against Newcastle. Three of his next four matches are at home and we have already seen the impact that fans are having this season. I like his next three fixtures more than Romelu Lukaku’s, so he comes in ahead of the Belgian in the premium pecking order.

There are some injury doubts around Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the time of writing but if passed fit, he is FPL gold with penalty-taking duties added to his locker. Rafael Benitez has clearly built the team with a game-plan to get as much service to the Englishman as possible.

Raul Jimenez should arguably be higher given Wolves’ upcoming run of fixtures but I am just not fully convinced that the Mexican is back up to speed yet after his horrific injury last season. As mentioned in the introduction, there is also the lingering threat of a Gameweek 4 no-show.

Finally, Patrick Bamford should rise up the Watchlist after the fixture against Liverpool is out of the way.

