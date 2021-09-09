218
Fantasy5 September 9

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 4

218 Comments
Gameweek 4 promises to be bedlam with yellow flags aplenty, quarantining players, late returnees and possible FIFA bans – but you could still be £10,000 richer come Sunday night!

Best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall.

We’re talking about the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 4 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

Image

We’ve selected our own picks for Gameweek 4, which can you can read below.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 4 1

Guess who is top among all Manchester City assets for shots in the box this season? Not Ferran Torres, not Gabriel Jesus, not Jack Grealish… but one Aymeric Laporte. As with most defenders in Fantasy5, he’ll need an attacking return to surpass his points target. But with seven attempts on goal in just two appearances, he’s got as good a chance as any stopper of achieving that. Leicester’s vulnerability at dead-ball situations, plus some ongoing uncertainty about centre-half availability for the Foxes, further solidifies our pick.

FPL managers may be umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to deconstruct their teams to fit Cristiano Ronaldo in but there’s no such long-term worry with picking the veteran Portuguese as a one-week punt in Fantasy5. Two goals (barring any bookings) will see him over his points target; given that Newcastle United have conceded more big chances than any other team bar Arsenal, he’ll surely have plenty of opportunities at Old Trafford – starting or otherwise.

Two attacking returns (even a brace of assists) will see FPL’s top points-scorer, Michail Antonio, over his target this weekend. He’s done that on three occasions already and given West Ham’s recent record against Southampton (they are unbeaten in seven), plus Saints’ defensive woes (two clean sheets in 25 games), there’s every reason to back him again.

Aston Villa will be without Emiliano Martinez this weekend, so two goals for Romelu Lukaku – providing he can shrug off a minor thigh issue – should, in theory, be a mite easier to achieve for the Belgian. Eight shots for Lukaku against Arsenal in Gameweek 2 was an ominous sign of things to come.

With Roberto Firmino’s availability uncertain on Sunday, Diogo Jota could be thrust straight back into the Liverpool starting XI. With two goals in as many starts this season, and with underlying ‘per 90’ stats almost as good as or even better than Mohamed Salah’s, the Portugal international may find joy against a Leeds backline that has allowed the joint-highest number of chances to be created from central positions than any other team.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad 18+

218 Comments
  1. Heard Island Tangerine Exil…
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Not on WC. One question should I get in Gray for Brownhill ahead of GW4?

    Sánchez
    Alexander-Arnold Tierney Shaw
    Greenwood Salah Raphinha Torres
    Antonio Toney Ronaldo

    (Gunn) Duffy Brownhill Williams (£1.1m ITB)

    Am presently ranked 70,000 or so but have already taken a 4 point hit this week to get in Ronaldo, Torres & Williams for Ings, Fernandez & Tsimikas. Would be ok with Duffy being auto subbed in but maybe not Brownhill - worried about Raphinha AND Torres not starting now!

    Pacer.
    1. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just use the subs. That's what they're there for. You'll probably be up against it to beat them with hits and you'll be left with a million on your bench annoying you. And there Torres will play to compound it

      Pacer.
      1. Heard Island Tangerine Exil…
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers Pacer. Going to take your advice & leave it alone. Will do Pukki for Toney next week & then I'll have £1.6m ITB to use ahead of GW6 to upgrade Torres, Tierney or even Brownhill if starting doubts still persist. Only got GW6 & 7 to worry about as going to wildcard ahead of GW8.

        Open Controls
        Pacer.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It's always so tempting once you've already taken a hit to take another.

          Open Controls
  TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Personally I think Greenwood will dramatically decrease his appeal if he moves to the wing.

    Greenwood rotation between Bench and Wing is far worse than Greenwood rotation between Striker and Wing as he has been or Stiker and Bench as he soon will be once others are back.

    Let's see how it plays out but I have him in mind to be ahead of GW5 or GW6.

    TheTinman
    TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      'Will be' in 2nd paragraph should say "Would have been'

      TheTinman
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I've owned him from the start so I'm happy to keep for Newcastle this week but after that I'll be looking to move him on. Too many attackers at United.

      I Member
      TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same for me.

        TheTinman
    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Im not sure I agree with that.
      His last 2 goals came when he was shifted on the wing.
      More defenders will be attracted towards Ronaldo playing in the center so Greenwood could have more space on the right to get shots.
      Also Rashford will only be back after next IB and Sancho is stilling finding his feet so I reckon Greenwood comfortably starts the next 3-4 games.

      Karan14
      TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I'm talking about moving him out after the next 2-3 games

        TheTinman
        RichieW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          ME too, thinking probably Greenwood>Mount for GW7

          RichieW
  Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hello folks. Any Wilson injury updates?

    Open Controls
    TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing concrete but likely out

      TheTinman
    Open Controls
    TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't think Gray keeps it up personally.

      TheTinman
      Heard Island Tangerine Exil…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I hope not now as going to resist the transfer temptation & hope my bench guys step up if required to post some numbers. Am even unsure now if Toney to Pukki is worthwhile next week - is there a better option from next week with only £7.5m to spend?

        Open Controls
  Evasivo
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    So who will take Man Utd penalties?! 😮

    Evasivo
    TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      CR7 of course

      TheTinman
    Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Ronaldo??

      Thanos
    Evasivo
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Harsh to take it off Bruno with such consistency tho…

      Evasivo
      TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It honestly doesn't matter. CR7 is first choice penalty taker everywhere he plays for last 10 years or so and he will be until he retires, harsh or not

        TheTinman
    Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think we will find out this weekend, Manure always get penalties awarded...LOL

      Mo Mane
  I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is anyone not going for Ronaldo?

    My plans depend on DCL's fitness. If he's available I'll just do Ings to him and pray Bruno can keep up with Ronaldo over the next 3. If he's out I'll probably take the hit for Ronaldo.

    I Member
    TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Roughly 80% of players in the game.

      TheTinman
    Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      o/

      Bruno(c)

      Bobby Digital
    Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Quite possibly. I think I prefer Lukaku

      Bubz
    Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Just buy em all and chuck away the duds

      Pacer.
    Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      definitely not yet, want to see him play 2 full games first!

      Mo Mane
    We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Going without. My logic is that DCL has great fixtures, and I have Salah captain for next 3, then I would have gotten rid of Ronaldo for Lukaku in GW7 anyway. Makes no sense for me unless I was using WC

      We Go Again
  Amans94
    30 mins ago

    Have both Son & ESR in my squad, not confident on ESR playing v Norwich based on Arteta's comments, if Son was out too would that be enough grounds to pull the WC?

    Current squad:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Shaw Coufal (Ayling, Tsimikas)
    Salah Bruno Son Benrahma ESR
    Toney Antonio (Perica)

    Amans94
  Khark
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    On WC. Ronaldo and Lukaku, no Salah. Have Jota and Trent.

    Plan - Gameweek 7 or 8 to make sure i have 2 free transfers and do Jota - Salah (when firminio is back) and Ronaldo down to hopefully a Jimenez.

    Can anybody talk me out of this than the obvious "you don't have Salah" as it's literally temporary. My plan is 2 have 2 premiums all season and chop and change between them. Starting Ronaldo and Lukaku.

    Khark
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who you captaining in GW5 when Ronaldo and Lukaku play West Ham and Spurs respectively? If you're happy to go with Jota or somebody else then fine but Salah will be the most popular captain that week.

      I Member
      Khark
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I knew this would be the comment haha That fixture is literally the only reason giving me any doubt. Im tempted to go rogue and stick it on Trent and hide behind the sofa!

        Khark
        Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Ronaldo against a leaky West Ham is a perfectly good captain.

          Open Controls
          Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            No he's not. West Ham will batter man yoo.

            Nimby
    We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If your plan is to bring back Salah anyway then I don't see the point in leaving him out for Ronaldo, as he has 3 very captainable fixtures leading up to GW7, where you would then take Ronaldo out anyway. Wouldn't it be better to just keep Salah, and save those FT you would end up using for a rainy day?

      We Go Again
  Bocaginge
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Hwang likely to be 1st team at Wolves? He looked awesome at RB Salzburg a few seasons ago. Wondering if he’s a good differential in to the Wolves attack (especially if Jimenez out for GW4)

    Bocaginge
    Khark
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Interested in this myself. If he came in who do you expect it to be for? Podence is back aswell.

      Khark
  HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    On WC, worth downgrading defence to try and squeeze in Jota? (0m itb)

    —————Sanchez——————
    -—-Dias —- Reguillon—-TAA ——
    Traore - Salah - Raphina - Torres
    -—Ronaldo — Antonio — DCL —-

    Bench: Fodder x4

    HM2
    Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Raph isnt playing right?

      Dr. Rog
      HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Unconfirmed yet, but i’m still tempted to hold and bench him

        HM2
    Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would want to see at least 1 x Nailed on player on the bench as cover for scoring a duck!

      Mo Mane
    Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If Pep rotares Ferran and DCL isnt fit, that leaves you with an 8 man team… maybe reduce the risk and get a safer player for any of them.

      Atletico Junior
  how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who will get most points over the season:

    A - lukaku
    B - ronaldo
    C - kane

    I'm really unsure. Kane still not 100% for me yet, will ronaldo be?

    how now brown cow
    gergin
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      А with a good margin.

      gergin
    cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lukaku will probably get the best service. Spurs not that attacking under Nuno

      cravencottage
    Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      D - Salah!!

      Mo Mane
      Khark
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hes a midfielder!

        Khark
  Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Arsenal had better do something this weekend.

    Dr. Rog
    how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      They will do something, just might not be a good thing.

      how now brown cow
      Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        FF is great. Otherwise I detest football.

        Dr. Rog
    Levi's 501
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      The only way is up! 🙂

      Levi's 501
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Time for Ben White to repay the faith.

      I Member
    Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Arteta talks about a grand plan.

      I want to know why the clubs best centre back has been on loan in France for the past 3 seasons.

      I suspect he wasnt willing to give Arteta his weekly handjob.

      Dr. Rog
    Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I heard the reason they signed the keeper Ramsdale is because he has been relegated twice and wants the treble!! 😀

      Mo Mane
  Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    From GW5 ➡

    A. Jimenez
    or
    B. Bamford

    Bobby Digital
    how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B. Not seen enough of jiminez yet to know he's back as he was before.

      how now brown cow
  cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which looks best:

    A) DCL and Sarr
    B) Jiminez and Raphina

    cravencottage
    davidmcnamara
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      davidmcnamara
  Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    How to improve this WC team?

    Sanchez
    TAA-Shaw-White
    Salah-Jota-Raphinha-Torres
    Antonio-Ronaldo-Jimenez

    Steele-Coady-Allan-Livramento

    0.1 itb

    Bavarian
    lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fixtures or not I would def.have a Chelsea def in my Wc and look to double up by gw7

      lilmessipran
    Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Think Jimenez will not play GW4 due to covid/quarantine regulations

      Atletico Junior
      Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        + Raphinha

        Atletico Junior
  Greenbackbøøg…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    How do we think spurs defence lines up this week? Does Emerson make it with Tanganga cb?

    Greenbackbøøg…
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could well be. Sanchez and Romero out right?

      I Member
      Greenbackbøøg…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yup

        Greenbackbøøg…
    how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rondon could play cb, or Doherty rb.

      Not certain.

      how now brown cow
    lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hard to call that

      lilmessipran
  lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    If Raph isn't available for this week, who would you start?

    A Gilmour
    B Ayling

    lilmessipran
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      I Member
    Greenbackbøøg…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd go ahead and confidently never start gilmour tbh

      Greenbackbøøg…
      I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Think he has a better chance of sneaking an assist against Arsenal than Ayling does of getting anything against Pool.

        I Member
      Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        isn't he on set pieces? Norwich have a great run

        Harry the Hack
        Khark
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hes on corners, not sure about free kicks

          Khark
          Harry the Hack
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            ah ok that's what i was thinking of. Wasn't sure as I don't have him and don't follow Norwich closely.

            Harry the Hack
  HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Eric Dier Nailed?

    HM2
    how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not medium term. Any 2 from Romero, Sanchez, Dier.

      how now brown cow
      HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        rats

        HM2
    HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      My dilemma is:

      a) Dias/Reguillon/Traore
      b) Christiansen/Dier/Jota

      HM2
  Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any Arsenal fan? How's Odegaard as an option for upcoming gameweeks?

    Pep Roulette
  Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Regulion the most assured starter in that Spurs backline?

    Thanos
    Khark
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah. Still not convinced on spurs defence despite owning Regulion the last few weeks - infact i've taken him out this week on my wildcard.

      Khark
      HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        What’s your WC defence?

        HM2
  FCSB
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think I’ve narrowed it down to the following, what is the best option… assuming Raphinha is allowed to play:

    1. Fernandes Ings >> Torres Ronaldo
    2. Fernandes Ings >> Raphinha Ronaldo
    3. Tsimikas Fernandes Ings >> Livramento Jota Ronaldo (-4)

    Cheers

    FCSB
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably 1 unless Firmino is out for a while but doesn't seem like he is.

      I Member
  HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Any thoughts?

    a) Dias/Reguillon/Traore
    b) Christiansen/Dier/Jota

    HM2
  I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Might fancy a Richarlison punt if DCL is ruled out.

    I Member
    HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Shhhh

      HM2
  Djemba-Djemba
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    is it worth a WC to go from:

    Sanchez/4.0
    White/Amartey/TAA/Dier/Livramento
    Salah/Pogba/Bruno/Son/Benrahma
    Toney/Perica/Antonio

    To

    Sanchez/4.0
    Ayling/Amartey/TAA/Dier/Livramento
    Salah/Torres/Gray/Son/Benrahma
    Ronaldo/Dennis/Antonio

    Djemba-Djemba
    HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      How nailed do you think Dier is? I haven’t watched much spurs so can’t comment on how good he’s played

      HM2
  Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Which is better?

    1. Pukki + Sarr
    2. Richa + 4.5 mid

    Thanos
  Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I've still got 0.5 ITB, any improvements needed?

    Sa
    TAA Shaw Rudiger White
    Salah Greenwood Jota Torres
    Ronaldo Antonio
    4.0 Allan Ayling Scarlett

    Super Saints

