Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 4

Gameweek 4 promises to be bedlam with yellow flags aplenty, quarantining players, late returnees and possible FIFA bans – but you could still be £10,000 richer come Sunday night!

Best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall.

We’re talking about the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 4 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

We’ve selected our own picks for Gameweek 4, which can you can read below.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS

Guess who is top among all Manchester City assets for shots in the box this season? Not Ferran Torres, not Gabriel Jesus, not Jack Grealish… but one Aymeric Laporte. As with most defenders in Fantasy5, he’ll need an attacking return to surpass his points target. But with seven attempts on goal in just two appearances, he’s got as good a chance as any stopper of achieving that. Leicester’s vulnerability at dead-ball situations, plus some ongoing uncertainty about centre-half availability for the Foxes, further solidifies our pick.

FPL managers may be umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to deconstruct their teams to fit Cristiano Ronaldo in but there’s no such long-term worry with picking the veteran Portuguese as a one-week punt in Fantasy5. Two goals (barring any bookings) will see him over his points target; given that Newcastle United have conceded more big chances than any other team bar Arsenal, he’ll surely have plenty of opportunities at Old Trafford – starting or otherwise.

Two attacking returns (even a brace of assists) will see FPL’s top points-scorer, Michail Antonio, over his target this weekend. He’s done that on three occasions already and given West Ham’s recent record against Southampton (they are unbeaten in seven), plus Saints’ defensive woes (two clean sheets in 25 games), there’s every reason to back him again.

Aston Villa will be without Emiliano Martinez this weekend, so two goals for Romelu Lukaku – providing he can shrug off a minor thigh issue – should, in theory, be a mite easier to achieve for the Belgian. Eight shots for Lukaku against Arsenal in Gameweek 2 was an ominous sign of things to come.

With Roberto Firmino’s availability uncertain on Sunday, Diogo Jota could be thrust straight back into the Liverpool starting XI. With two goals in as many starts this season, and with underlying ‘per 90’ stats almost as good as or even better than Mohamed Salah’s, the Portugal international may find joy against a Leeds backline that has allowed the joint-highest number of chances to be created from central positions than any other team.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

