339
FanTeam September 14

Enter the €250k FanTeam Champions League Group Stage tournament and get your FFS Membership free

339 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League is back tonight – and by the end of the group stage, you could be €50k richer!

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in FanTeam’s €250K Champions League Group Stage game, which comes with a guaranteed first prize of €50,000.

And not only that, we’ve got an offer for new and existing FanTeam customers whereby you can get your Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership for free!

As the name of the game suggests, there is a total of €250,000 in the kitty, with the top 1,250 managers walking away with cash prizes.

With a maximum of 15,060 entries permitted and, at the time of writing, only around 8,000 teams currently entered, the odds are favourable for those who know their Sheriff Tiraspols from their Shakhtars.

Entries cost just €20 (£16.80), a sum that many of us will have readily forked out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues in the past.

Up to 100 teams per user are allowed, too.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

So if you’ve ever wanted to own both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in your Fantasy side – now you can!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO FANTEAM’S €250K CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY GAME AND GET FREE SCOUT MEMBERSHIP

JOSH’S UCL TEAM SELECTION

Josh Wooldridge, the winner of last season’s €250,000 first-place prize in FanTeam’s season-long Premier League game, has been chatting with Az over on our YouTube channel.

They have been discussing team selection for FanTeam’s Champions League Fantasy game, which you can view above.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

  • Slightly from FPL, FanTeam Champions League managers build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.
  • Safety Net feature: If your player doesn’t start, he will be replaced by a starting teammate in the same position whose value closely matches the original selection (descending prices only).
  • A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.
  • A captain is chosen to earn double points, with a nominated vice-captain scoring double if the captain doesn’t play.
  • Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward but can never have more than four free transfers in their locker.

With only the group stage covered in FanTeam‘s game, there is no need to worry about long-term planning for the knockout rounds, price changes or chip strategy: it’s simply a six-Gameweek tournament, which runs from mid-September to early December.

For a rule breakdown of the rules, see the above image.

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, should have no problem in adjusting to the €250K Champions League Group Stage game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.
  • Each shot on target is rewarded (+0.4 for forwards/midfielders, +0.6 for defenders, +1.0 for goalkeepers).

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE GAMEWEEK 1 DEADLINE

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

339 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thougts on this wc draft? Double wolves defence too much?

    Sa
    Taa James semedo
    Salah raphina Sarr gray Gallagher
    Ronaldo lukaku

    Steele liv williams Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      I d go marcal over semedo otherwise all areas are covered gtg

      Open Controls
    2. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would downgrade Sa and Semedo (Sanchez /Coady?) and hopefully that gives you enough for one of Jota/Greenwood

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think its too much but their fixtures are fine for now, you can change Semedo later.

      I'm also not a fan of Salah-Luka-Ron trio since it impacts midfield but again, there arent really any expensive mids firing, so all good.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        would be nice if you can add a Man City defender over one of these mids.

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sa williams Sarr > Sanchez cancelo bissouma?

          Open Controls
  2. Beautiful Game
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any transfer suggestions for this lot? Thanks in advance!

    Also, what's your take on Antonio? Keep or sell?

    Sanchez | 4m
    TAA | Shaw | Coufal | Veltman | Tsimikas
    Salah | Torres | Benrahma | Gray | 4.4m
    Ronaldo | DCL | Antonio

    1FT, 1.1m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL has to be the priority I think.

      Him to either Bamford or Jimmy would be my suggestion.

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL to Bamford the most obvious move. I'm keeping Antonio for now I think

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      solve DCL first

      Open Controls
  3. JY84
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    My current team is

    Sanchez
    Cresswell Shaw TAA Tanganga* (Amartey*)
    Fernandes Salah Benrahma ESR (Gilmour*)
    Jimenez DCL* (Antonio* )

    1FT, 1.1m ITB

    Trying to delay WC until e nx international break... Players labelled with asterisks are my problem players! Do u all think my team is strong enough if I take a -4 n replace Tangaga and DCL with Bamford & Marcel?? Or is it simply essential to include one of Lukaku/ Ronaldo esp since I would have to remove Fernandes (one of the fit players in my squad) to hv e funds to buy Lukaku/CR7?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think that -4 is OK for this week

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      justified -4 move

      Open Controls
      1. JY84
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        So in ur opinion, do u mean to say that I shdn't be focused on getting Lukaku/CR7 in my squad for e time being but instead focus on including Bamford n Marcel instead n getting Tangaga n DCL out?

        Open Controls
  4. Traction Engine Foot
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Team starting to look a bit depleted but can I get away with saving a transfer here?

    Sanchez
    TAA Ayling Shaw White
    Salah Greenwood Benrahma Jota Barnes
    Ronaldo

    Steele Livramento Antonio Perica

    1ft 0.5itb

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    2. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yep, but I think it’s worth shipping Barnes

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am a bit fed up with him but thought he and Leicester looked a lot better against City and their next 3 fixtures aren't bad..

        Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      if you dont drop Barnes eventually Rogers will

      Open Controls
  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sorry, bottomed. What are folks thoughts on Kovacic? He's getting the minutes so far.

    Current WC squad:

    Guata / 4m

    TAA / Rudiger / Marcal / White / 3.9

    Salah / Jota / Raphina / Doucoure / Kovacic

    Ronaldo / Lukaku / 4.5

    0.0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Will he start for you regularly? If so - not keen.

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        With that squad I can play 442 or 352. I'm not relying on him to play.

        Open Controls
    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kova to 4.5. upgrade Doucoure

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Doucoure can be Gray too. I am preferring Doucoure right now tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Kova to Sissoko. Semedo in for Marcal. Keep the change. Also 3.9 to Livra and you are g2g

          Open Controls
  6. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Sanchez
    TAA Reece Semedo (Williams Livra)
    Salah Jota Raphinha Sarr (Sissoko)
    Ron Bamford Jimenez

    0.7 ITB. Any Improvements?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I like it. It's basically what I would go with if I go with just one of Luk / Ron.

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you.

        Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Really nice. Shows you what's possible without the three heavy hitters.

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Exactly this. Cheers Mate

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Needs Doucoure

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        SARR-Y

        Open Controls
  7. WALOR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    UCL official game:

    Mendy Kobel
    TAA, Hummels, Diego Carlos, Roussillon, Wober
    Salah, FTorres, Rakitic, Edson Alvarez, Palhinha
    Haaland, Lewandowski, En-Nesyri

    Open Controls
    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Nice. Like the en nesyri pick, I'm going with him too. On this currently:
      Musso Pyatov
      TAA Kimmich Christensen Carlos Roussillon
      Salah Musiala Reus Danilo Alvarez
      Håland Lukaku En-Nesyri

      Open Controls
      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Anyone else playing? Care to share teams?

        Open Controls
  8. boc610
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    these wildcard teams without bruno, a big haul from him against hammers do you get him back?

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 9 Years
        just now

        ha brave words. fair play if you do but he will be in dead teams from now until the end of the season and could destroy some ranks unless his points are covered.

        Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not if you have Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        ole said ron's minutes will be managed , along with masons, thats my only concern

        Open Controls
        1. Viva Ronaldo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ha, that's if you believe Ole.

          Open Controls
    4. Chris_H
      • 12 Years
      just now

      After GW6 i'm relying on one of Pogba/Greenwood as some form of cover - their fixtures are just too tricky to warrant Bruno or Ronny imo

      Open Controls
  9. Energetics
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Wildcard up the left after 1 week but think I have a plan.

    Sanchez
    Taa Shaw Semedo Wiliams Livramento
    Salah Jota Raphina Traore Sissoko
    Cr7 Dcl Antonio

    GW 5: Dcl and Antonio to Lukaku and 4.5
    GW 6: Jota to Gallagher
    GW 7: Williams to Rudiger/James

    Leaving me:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Taa Shaw Rudiger Semedo (Livra)
    Salah Raphina Gallagher Traore (Sissoko)
    Cr7 Lukaku (4.5)

    With 0.5- 1 million in bank to look at going double Chelsea defence or downgrade Shaw to upgrade Traore to Mount in tbe following week.

    Solid plan yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      You're gonna get rid of Jota with Brentford away?

      Roll FT in 6.

      Open Controls
      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Do we have any info on Firmino yet?

        Open Controls
      2. Energetics
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Probably depends on Firminio news, out still I probably will roll though Brentford away is a tough fixture for attacks so far.

        Brighton at home for Palace seems the more favourable fixture.

        Can decide that one closer to the time. Solid otherwise?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah it's a fine plan I suppose. I wish I had DCL + Antonio > Lukaku + 4.5m open. 0.3m short...

          Open Controls
          1. Viva Ronaldo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Your 2020/21 score was truly incredible.

            Open Controls
            1. Viva Ronaldo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              2010/11 even!

              Open Controls
          2. Energetics
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah pretty happy that I left 0.3 million on my WC now!

            Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah but what about gw19?

      Open Controls
  10. BERGKOP
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Evening all. Last decision on WC:

    A) Jota + Williams
    B) Greenwood + Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    ahhh love the smell of spent wildcards in the morning

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Agreed. Smells like victory.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Smells like rage

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Four day old rage.

          Open Controls
          1. Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            That is what a victory smells like to those holding their wildcards. 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      just now

      How you play it is what matters, not when. Barring obvious extreme examples like playing it in gw38 but even then there could be a valid reason for it

      Open Controls
  12. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this WC lot?

    Sanchez
    Marcal Taa Shaw James
    Salah Raphinha Gallagher Torres
    Lukaku Ronaldo

    Steer Sissoko Omobamidele Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      FTorres to D Gray, upgrade Scarlett to Edouard?

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I see a huge haul for Torres this week and a blank for Gray.

        It could wait a week and be for free

        Open Controls
      2. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Then upgrade Scarlett after maybe

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      You’ve tied your feet together with Scarlett. Going to call you Dennis Hopper from now on.

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Not a fan personally yea

        But nearest option even worth considering is Dennis and that's .7 upgrade to sit on bench

        Open Controls
    3. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      - Do you trust Man United's defence? I don't, tough fixtures on the horizon
      - Everyone and their uncle will tell you Raphinha, he hasn't banged yet. I made the mistake with Traore and Sarr
      - Consider Doucoure, he passed the eye test yesterday. I know Gray looks like their main point score but that guy was a machine
      - Instead of Sanchez, I'd go Ramsdale to be honest. As much as I enjoy mocking Arsenal, they looked better and I think there are C/S on the horizon, if not Sa?
      - I'd go with a Wolves double up defensively

      Good luck.

      Open Controls
  13. liiusions
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Salah Torres Benrahma Raphina
    Ronaldo Antonio* DCL*
    (4.0 Gilmour Tsimikas Livramento)
    1FT 1.6itb

    Thinking of doing:
    DCL Benny Tsimi -> Jiminez Jota Marcal -8 and bench Antonio for Marcal this week

    Thoughts? Probably not worth a WC but don’t see how I can survive without a -8

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice mate. Im holding Antonio this week too.

      Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Morning all....0.7mitb. What would you do here? Thanks?

    A...antonio to bamford
    B...benrahma to raphinha
    C...save

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw white ayling (livramento)
    Salah greenwood jota benrahma (gilmour)
    Ronaldo toney (antonio)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B if I had to but saving is still a valid option to assess Leeds one more week. They are hardly flying right now.

      Open Controls
  15. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Im wildcarding in GW8.

    Coufal to Semedo -4? I really dont see much return from Vladimir over the next few, especially with europa league kicking in.

    Semedo seems to have a massive upside.

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      +1

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for a -4, must wait for the WC imo unless you're gonna be priced out or something

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just*

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think you’re convinced!

      Open Controls
  16. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Reddit is saying that Bamford may have a hamstring injury!!? Anyone got any updates on it??

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      At the start of an interview on BBC 5Live he was heard saying that his "hamstring was pinging" before he realised he was on air. But I just took that as he was tired from an intense match. He's probably fine, he didn't mention anything in the interview.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, nothing serious probably, but for me enough doubt not to transfer him in anyway. He is now in "don't buy, don't sell" category imo.

        Open Controls
  17. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any love for ASM at 6.5m?

    Seems nailed and very exciting.

    Fixtures aren't bad either really.

    He takes up a valuable forward spot though

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      That would surely imply he isn't valuable then

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      He’s exciting, but I just can’t imagine him getting a big haul.

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Leeds Watford Wolves Palace in the next 5

        I can

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Name me the times when he has scored a double digit haul?

          Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Best for his price range with these fixtures imo

        Open Controls
        1. Stupendous
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Agreed mate

          Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep I agree. He's iny WC team 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. southernrocker1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He burnt me last year. Not again.

        Open Controls
    4. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nah no chance. He's another Traore, without the benefit of the C/S point.

      Open Controls
  18. Littlebitwizardoföz
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    General consensus seems to be Jota > Greenwood and Semedo > Marcal - why is this? Slightly confused - thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      First I saw that today to be honest

      Open Controls
      1. southernrocker1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Marcal had a great game v Watford but Semedo could have easily got a haul. Jota blanked but he has a great fixture next game. Sideways moves.

        Open Controls
  19. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    9.3m to spend on a striker for one week only. Thinking Jesus, providing he doesn’t start midweek. Any others?

    Open Controls
  20. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    I’m still convinced the majority won’t sell Ronaldo in GW7

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Will be hard ...

      Open Controls
      1. southernrocker1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        100%. It's a baffling decision. I now have Lukaku and Ronaldo up front. Heading it off at the pass.

        Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gw8 to Lukaku easy decision for me

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I will. Purely based on Captaincy.

      Open Controls
    4. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I will be for sure, no matter how big he scores.

      Fixtures are really bad until GW14:
      EVE lei LIV tot MCI wat che ARS

      And the data has proven time and time again that fixtures are huge for returns.

      Open Controls
    5. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Why decide now. Ronaldo is a player that can score against any team at least in the past. Lukaku i dont know.

      Open Controls
  21. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Gilmour or Williams?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gilmour

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Williams I think

      Open Controls
    3. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Williams

      Open Controls
  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you get vardy on WC ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not abad shout but better options available.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No, personally

      Open Controls
  23. Footieboot
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal White Livramento
    Salah Jota Greenwood Benrahma Gilmour
    CR7 Antonio Toney

    1FT 0ITB

    Not worth a WC right?

    A) Coufal --> Semedo
    B) Benrahma --> Sarr/Gray
    C) Coufal + Benrahma --> Firpo + Raphinha -4

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't like any of those transfers. What about Benrahma + Toney > Jimenez + Gallagher. Do the funds stretch? Haven't done the math

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Or C, but not Firpo

        Open Controls
  24. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA • Shaw • Ayling
    Salah • Mahrez* • Jota • Raphina • Benrahma
    Ronaldo • Antonio*

    [B.Williams • Livramento • Obafemi]

    Is Mahrez + Antonio > Lukaku + £4.5 for a hit a bit daft here?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Extremely.

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, thought so

        Open Controls
  25. Better luck next year
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Best combination to complete UCL team?

    A) Dias, Seiwald, Lukaku
    B) D. Carlos, Jorginho, Mbappe

    Open Controls
  26. bodgejob
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Saka had 6 shots last game, has no European fixtures, and has a sea of green fixtures coming up.

    At 6.3m, why would you go for Traore and Raphinha over him?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.