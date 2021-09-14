Enter the €250k FanTeam Champions League Group Stage tournament and get your FFS Membership free

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League is back tonight – and by the end of the group stage, you could be €50k richer!

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in FanTeam’s €250K Champions League Group Stage game, which comes with a guaranteed first prize of €50,000.

And not only that, we’ve got an offer for new and existing FanTeam customers whereby you can get your Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership for free!

As the name of the game suggests, there is a total of €250,000 in the kitty, with the top 1,250 managers walking away with cash prizes.

With a maximum of 15,060 entries permitted and, at the time of writing, only around 8,000 teams currently entered, the odds are favourable for those who know their Sheriff Tiraspols from their Shakhtars.

Entries cost just €20 (£16.80), a sum that many of us will have readily forked out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues in the past.

Up to 100 teams per user are allowed, too.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

So if you’ve ever wanted to own both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in your Fantasy side – now you can!

JOSH’S UCL TEAM SELECTION

Josh Wooldridge, the winner of last season’s €250,000 first-place prize in FanTeam’s season-long Premier League game, has been chatting with Az over on our YouTube channel.

They have been discussing team selection for FanTeam’s Champions League Fantasy game, which you can view above.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly from FPL, FanTeam Champions League managers build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward. Safety Net feature: If your player doesn’t start, he will be replaced by a starting teammate in the same position whose value closely matches the original selection (descending prices only).

A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.

A captain is chosen to earn double points, with a nominated vice-captain scoring double if the captain doesn’t play.

Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward but can never have more than four free transfers in their locker.

With only the group stage covered in FanTeam‘s game, there is no need to worry about long-term planning for the knockout rounds, price changes or chip strategy: it’s simply a six-Gameweek tournament, which runs from mid-September to early December.

For a rule breakdown of the rules, see the above image.

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, should have no problem in adjusting to the €250K Champions League Group Stage game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

Each shot on target is rewarded (+0.4 for forwards/midfielders, +0.6 for defenders, +1.0 for goalkeepers).

