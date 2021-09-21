Who has the best FPL fixtures in the next six Gameweeks and beyond?

Our frisk of the fixtures sees us assess the Premier League clubs and players with the strongest runs of league matches over the coming weeks – in theory, at least.

The primary focus in this article will be on a six-Gameweek lookahead but we will scrutinise the longer-term prospects where appropriate.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can also set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

BEST FIXTURES

LEEDS UNITED

Next six: WHU | WAT | sou | WOL | nor | LEI

Despite a five-game winless run to start the season, Leeds United now have an opportunity to kick-on with a favourable schedule from Gameweek 6 right through until the end of October.

In fact, over the next five Gameweeks, they sit top of the Season Ticker for ease of fixture.

Marcelo Bielsa’s troops face newly promoted Watford (h) and Norwich City (a) during that time, as well as West Ham United (h), Southampton (a) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (h).

While the jury remains out on the Whites’ backline, given that they have already shipped 12 goals and have several defenders currently on the treatment table, there will understandably be interest further forward.

Providing they can recover from their respective hip and ankle knocks, Raphinha (£6.5m) and Patrick Bamford (£8.0m) are the stand-out picks. The duo combined at St. James’ Park in Gameweek 5 and have already produced five attacking returns between them in 2021/22. And while Bamford’s ownership is slightly higher at the time of writing, Raphinha’s 16 goal attempts and 10 chances created are both team-leading totals.

CHELSEA

Next six: MCI | SOU | bre | NOR | new | BUR

With one of the best defences in Europe and a ruthless new striker now installed in their starting XI, Chelsea and owners of their Fantasy assets should be brimming with confidence heading into their fixtures between Gameweeks 7 and 11.

Clashes with newly-promoted Brentford (a) and Norwich City (h) are sandwiched by matches against Southampton (h), Newcastle United (a) and Burnley (a). Even this weekend’s tie against champions Manchester City (h) could provide returns, given that Thomas Tuchel has got the better of Pep Guardiola’s side on three occasions this year.

At the back, the Blues have already kept four clean sheets and are still yet to concede a goal from open-play, so investing in one or two of their defensive assets looks like a wise move.

Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) missed Gameweek 5 having taken a ‘huge hit’ against Zenit in the UEFA Champions League. However, he is expected back soon and has racked up an impressive 26 FPL points across his four starts. Picking out a defender isn’t quite so straightforward, just ask Reece James (£5.6m) owners, but Antonio Rudiger (£5.5m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) should be fairly safe starters aside from the odd benching. The situation regarding Marcos Alonso (£5.8m) is also worth monitoring. The Spaniard has started every Premier League match so far this term and sits top of the defender rankings.

Further forward, Chelsea’s run from Gameweeks 9 to 11 looks particularly appealing for their attacking options, as Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley have already shipped 36 goals between them and are yet to register a single clean sheet. Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.4m) are both interesting options, but Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) remains the stand-out pick.

ARSENAL

Next six: TOT | bha | CRY | AVL | lei | WAT

While Arsenal struggled in the opening three Gameweeks, back-to-back 1-0 wins suggest that they might just be worth another look ahead of a favourable run of fixtures.

Having easier opponents like Norwich and Burnley obviously helps, but the Gunners have also benefitted from the return of key personnel at the back, including Ben White (£4.4m), Gabriel (£5.0m) and Thomas Partey (£5.0m). The additions of Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) have also given them a much-needed lift, while Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) has the potential for attacking returns even if they do concede.

Next up is North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have lacked attacking ideas so far and rank 20th for xG, while four of their five opponents to follow also feature in the bottom-half of that table.

Further forward, options remain sparse and to be fair question marks do still exist, but Martin Ødegaard (£5.5m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.0m) did provide a goal and assist at the weekend, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) scoring and collected maximum bonus in Gameweek 4.

SOUTHAMPTON

Next six: WOL | che | LEE | BUR | wat | AVL

Following their impressive draw at Manchester City last weekend, Southampton now have an appealing schedule with an away trip to Chelsea in Gameweek 7 the only red fixture in sight.

Favourable home matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United, Burnley and Aston Villa are all on the menu, with an added trip to Norwich City following that run.

At the back, Tino Livramento (£4.2m) has started every match this season and could provide real value at both ends of the pitch. The former Chelsea man has been popping up in some advanced positions, and has been a little unfortunate not to add an assist to his tally.

Leeds, Burnley and Watford all look like particularly good fixtures to target from an attacking perspective, too.

90-minute man James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) has set-pieces and penalties in his locker, while Mohamed Elyounoussi (£5.5m) has posted some encouraging underlying numbers since his re-introduction to the starting XI in Gameweek 3. However, the pick of the bunch could well be forward Adam Armstrong (£6.0m). The 24-year-old has already provided one goal and an assist, and tops the Saints stats charts for goal attempts and shots in the box.

ALSO CONSIDER

In an attacking sense, Watford rank highly over the next six fixtures (NEW | lee | LIV | eve | SOU | ars), though it is worth noting that their next two are more appealing that the subsequent run, as Newcastle and Leeds both rank in the bottom three for xGC so far this season and are yet to record a shut-out.

That immediately promotes Ismaila Sarr’s (£6.1m) FPL prospects. The Senegalese winger’s 13 goal attempts, 11 shots in the box and nine created chances are team-leading totals, while Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) is one of the better budget forwards in the game right now, having started all five Premier League matches so far, chipping in with two goals and an assist.

Leicester City have had a disappointing start to the season, losing three of their opening five matches, but now have a run of fixtures (BUR | cry | MUN | bre | ARS | lee) which should give them a platform to start moving up the table.

James Maddison (£6.8m) is clearly struggling, but that hasn’t stopped Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) impressing. The no. 9 ranks second amongst all forwards for FPL points, via three goals, an assist and five bonus points.

The introduction of Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) at half-time in Gameweek 5 is also one to monitor, as he will now be pushing for a start after an encouraging display.

Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers (sou | NEW | avl | lee | EVE | cry) still have a reasonable run, and despite a disappointing defeat to Brentford in Gameweek 5, could do well.

Amongst the stand-out options in the Wolves ranks are wing-backs Marcal (£4.6m) and Nelson Semedo (£4.9m), both of whom have impressed in the opening weeks.

Adama Traore (£6.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) will also hope to open their 2021/22 accounts, having posted some promising underlying numbers during the opening rounds.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT