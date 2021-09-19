FPL Gameweek 5 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) scored again for Manchester United as Said Benrahma (£6.4m) rewarded his owners with his first goal since Gameweek 2.

A Neal Maupay (£6.5m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) inspired Brighton and Hove Albion moved up to fourth after a 2-1 win over Leicester City, while Chelsea kept another clean sheet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of today’s games but in the meantime, our long-dormant Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

FPL TAKEAWAYS

Since making his second Manchester United debut in Gameweek 4, Cristiano Ronaldo has registered three goals, 13 goal attempts, 12 shots in the box, five big chances and 3.24 expected goals (xG), all league-leading totals. During that time, team-mate Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) has managed just one attempt in the box, though it did hit the post.

(£12.0m) has managed just one attempt in the box, though it did hit the post. Following today’s game, Luke Shaw (£5.5m) ranks 30th amongst all defenders for FPL points with 18. Despite that, his 14 chances created is only bettered Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Jack Grealish (£8.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.5m), while his average position (no 23) v West Ham United was as advanced as Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) on the opposite flank.

Manchester United’s average position map v West Ham United in Gameweek 5

Man Utd delivered 33 crosses into the box against West Ham, their highest total in a single league game so far this season, with Shaw responsible for 16 of them.

Benrahma’s deflected effort for West Ham opened the scoring at the London Stadium, his first goal since Gameweek 2. The Algerian now ranks second amongst all midfielders for FPL points, only behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m). Next up for the Hammers is a trip to Leeds United.

(£12.5m). Next up for the Hammers is a trip to Leeds United. Brighton moved up to fourth in the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, their fourth win of the season. Budget enabler Shane Duffy (£4.2m) supplied the assist for Maupay’s penalty, and has now provided 27 FPL points across his five starts.

(£4.2m) supplied the assist for Maupay’s penalty, and has now provided 27 FPL points across his five starts. It’s now three defeats in five matches for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes in 2021/22. However, Jamie Vardy (10.4m) continues to produce, with three goals, one assist and five bonus points during that time.

(10.4m) continues to produce, with three goals, one assist and five bonus points during that time. It was a quiet afternoon for Spurs duo Harry Kane (£12.2m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m), as Chelsea restricted them to a combined four shots, with just one arriving in the box.

(£12.2m) and (£10.0m), as Chelsea restricted them to a combined four shots, with just one arriving in the box. Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) made his fifth consecutive start today, as Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) still waits to play his first minute of Premier League football this season. Today’s assist for the Spaniard – his second attacking return of the campaign – means that he is now the top scoring defender in the game.

INJURIES AND BANS

Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) missed out for Chelsea today, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) replacing him in goal.

The Senegalese stopper was involved in a collision towards the end of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Zenit on Tuesday, which meant he had trouble diving.

“Edou got a huge hit, we tried everything in the last days but he never felt fully comfortable in diving.” – Thomas Tuchel

Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) appeared to pick up a knock at the Amex Stadium. Despite not being taken off initially, he was finally withdrawn after 79 minutes, with Graham Potter providing an update after the match:

“He was desperate to play, the medical department were ok with it. He extended his knee a little bit. As the game starts to go on, the fatigue might be a problem, but he was desperate to go out. It was a decision for the medical department.”

Elsewhere, Son made a surprise return from injury and played the full 90 minutes for Spurs, as did team-mate Eric Dier (£4.6m).

However, the injuries sustained by Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) in the Europa Conference League kept them out.

After serving one-match bans in Gameweek 5, Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m) and Michail Antonio (£7.9m) will both now be available for their respective teams next weekend.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 5

