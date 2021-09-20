227
Scout Notes September 20

Ronaldo scores again, Shaw blanks, budget defender Duffy impresses: FPL notes

We continue our Scout Notes of the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches with analysis of West Ham United v Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City.

For a briefer recap of all of Sunday’s action, check out our Scoreboard summary here.

WEST HAM UNITED 1-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Goals: Said Benrahma (£6.4m) | Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m), Jesse Lingard (£6.9m)
  • Assists: Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) | Nemanja Matic (£4.5m)
  • Penalty misses: Mark Noble (£4.5m)
  • Penalty saves: David de Gea (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Benrahma x3, de Gea x2, Lingard x 1

RONALDO SCORES AGAIN

FPL Gameweek 5 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries 13

Man Utd stretched their Premier League unbeaten away run to 29 games with a 2-1 win at West Ham, coming from behind to secure all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) scored his fourth goal in all competitions since his return to the club, as he netted the Reds’ equaliser in the first-half.

Since making his second United debut against Newcastle United in Gameweek 4, Ronaldo has racked up an impressive three Premier League goals, 13 goal attempts, 12 shots in the box, five big chances and 3.24 expected goals (xG), all-league leading totals.

Above: Cristiano Ronaldo’s xG shot map since Gameweek 4

During that time, team-mate Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) has managed eight shots, though just one of those attempts has arrived in the box.

SHAW FRUSTRATES

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard 3

After yesterday’s two-pointer, Luke Shaw (£5.5m) now ranks 30th amongst all defenders for FPL points, with 18.

Patience is obviously wearing thin for a lot of his owners, but it is worth highlighting his underlying numbers.

Across the opening five Gameweeks, Shaw has created 14 chances, a total which is only bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Jack Grealish (£8.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) amongst all players.

It’s also worth noting that United’s total of 22 crosses from open play against West Ham was their highest in a single league game so far this season, with only Burnley (35) and Liverpool (25) attempting more in Gameweek 5. The threat was often thwarted by the impressive Kurt Zouma (£5.4m), but it does suggest that Shaw’s delivery from wide areas will be a key attacking weapon for United in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, David de Gea (£5.0m) saved his first penalty in the Premier League since October 2014, as he kept out Mark Noble’s (£4.5m) attempt deep into injury time to help win all three points for his side.

As a result of that miss, West Ham have now failed to score four of their last five penalties, which David Moyes touched on in his post-match interview:

We just don’t necessarily have someone who is a natural penalty-kick taker but it is an easy thing to work on because you can stand and take penalty kicks in training but the players quite often do but it’s a different thing when you’ve got to go on the stage and do it. Declan would have taken the kick today if I had not made the change but as you know and the people who watch West Ham over the years know, Mark Noble has been incredibly consistent with his penalty kick taking.

DOUBLE-DIGITS FOR BENRAHMA

Antonio, Benrahma and Son among eye-catching FPL assets as De Bruyne returns 2

In Michail Antonio’s (£7.9m) absence, Said Benrahma (£6.4m) stepped up and delivered his third double-digit haul of the season, via a goal and three bonus points.

The Algerian featured in a fluid front four alongside Nikola Vlasic (£6.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), and ended the game with three goal attempts, though it is worth noting that they all arrived outside of the box.

Above: Said Benrahma’s shot map v Manchester United in Gameweek 5

Elsewhere, Bowen registered his first assist of the season, while Zouma impressed at the back. The former Chelsea man won three of his four aerial duels, completed two interceptions and made 12 clearances. 

Next up for the Hammers is a trip to Leeds United, with Antonio returning from suspension to offer FPL managers an intriguing differential captaincy option in Gameweek 6.

WEST HAM XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic (Yarmolenko 68), Bowen (Noble 90+4), Benrahma (88)

MAN UTD XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred (Matic 88), Greenwood (Sancho 73), Fernandes, Pogba (Lingard 73), Ronaldo

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 2-1 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Neal Maupay (£6.5m), Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) | Jamie Vardy (£10.4m)
  • Assists: Shane Duffy (£4.3m), Leandro Trossard (£6.4m) | Youri Tielemans (£6.4m)
  • Bonus: Welbeck x3, Vardy x2, Maupay x1

Brighton and Hove Albion continued their impressive start to the season, as goals from Neal Maupay (£6.5m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) took them up to fourth in the Premier League table on Sunday.

DUFFY BAGS AN ASSIST

Despite Albion losing their clean sheet, Shane Duffy’s (£4.3m) assist for Maupay’s penalty means that the budget defender has now returned in three of his five starts this season.

As a result, the Irishman has produced 27 FPL points, a total which ranks ninth amongst all defenders, while his 27 aerial duels won and 29 clearances are both league-leading totals.

“I’ve been really impressed. I think since he’s come back from a frustrating, disappointing and sad time for him up in Scotland, and he’s realised how much he means to us here and vice versa. I think he knows he’s in a good place, with good people around him that want to help him and he’s taken massive steps. With Shane and his attributes, it makes him unique almost in terms of what he can bring to the team.

We’ve got good options in that area, players that can play there. Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Shane, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and with Haydon Roberts coming up we have a lot of players there.” – Graham Potter on Shane Duffy

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) returned on the bench after nine months out and Dan Burn (£4.4m) was also back in the squad.

MADDISON STRUGGLES

As for Leicester, it’s now three defeats in five for Brendan Rodgers’ side. 

However, Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) continues to produce, with yesterday’s goal taking him up to 29 FPL points for the season and second in the forward standings.

The Foxes were particularly poor in the first half at Brighton, with the ineffective James Maddison (£6.8m) withdrawn at the break. After the game, Rodgers spoke about the playmaker’s dissapointing start to the season:

“(You need to give Maddison) time, patience, support. It’s understanding that no matter how confident someone is and how good a player they are, they will always have a period in their career where confidence isn’t quite there. You always have to take them back to the basics. You’ve got to work your socks off and work even harder. I always feel that if you do that, that gives you confidence. I’ve seen it so often. He’s a brilliant talent and has played many fantastic games for Leicester and he will do that. He’s just in a little moment where it’s not quite happening for him.”

His replacement Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) impressed and found the back of the net, as did Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m), but they were both ruled offside after VAR decisions.

Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) is still awaiting his first Premier League attacking return of the season, but was heavily involved. His 41 final-third touches was more than any other player on the pitch, while his four created chances was only matched by Leandro Trossard (£6.4m). It’s also worth noting that only Leeds United have conceded more chances from their right-flank than next week’s opponents Burnley.

BRIGHTON XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, March (Mwepu 62), Bissouma (Moder), Lallana, Welbeck (Burn 70), Trossard, Maupay

LEICESTER XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand (Castagne 68), Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare (Iheanacho 75), Maddison (Lookman 45), Barnes, Vardy

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5

227 Comments
  1. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    What to do with Traore?

    Hold or sell for Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Street Friend
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      It feels like he’s had his chance and not taken it.

      Open Controls
    2. Geordie19
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Sell for me

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sell for Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        +1

        Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      just now

      Sell reluctantly

      Open Controls
  2. Street Friend
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Currently thinking of benching/selling Torres or coufal. Move needs 2 weeks before WC. 1FT 0.3 ITB

    A) Torres to Barnes/Sarr/Gallagher/Mount/Odegaard/Gray
    B) Coufal to 5.3?
    C) Bench Torres/coufal and have 2FT

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw coufal Semedo
    Salah Raph Benrah greenwood
    Antonio ronaldo
    (4.0 Torres, manquillo, 4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      A. Sarr/Gallagher.

      Sarr edges it due to his threat!

      Open Controls
  3. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Early thoughts?

    Sanchez

    TAA Shaw Coufal Livramento

    Salah Bruno Gray Benny

    CR7 Antonio

    Steele Gilmour Tsimikas Scarlett

    2FT & 0.3ITB

    Any ideas what to do with Bruno?

    Coufal Bruno Scarlett > Williams Sarr Lukaku

    A. Yay
    B. Nay

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not taken a single hit this season.. But, I could not get Lukaku/Sarr if I do not downgrade Coufal..

        Open Controls
    2. Geordie19
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who would you sell, Jota or Greenwood?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Marchal, White
    Salah, Jota, Greenwood, Raphina
    Ronaldo, Jimenez, Antonio

    Subs: Steele, Sissoko, Livra, Christensen

    Open Controls
    1. Geordie19
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think Greenwood…I read he’s had 2 shots since Ron returned but I’d see if Jota starts tomorrow. Who do you replace them with?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers! Thinking Benrahma, or free up some cash and go Gray or Sarr. Other suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. Geordie19
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Like both of those but someone who I think will do wel and someone I’m targeting for gw7 is Zaha or Gallagher

          Open Controls
    2. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jota imo..

      But, Jimenez not looking good tho atm? Keeping him until when?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agree, seems like he never gets started again. Can’t sell them all this week

        Open Controls
  5. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any suggestions on what punt to take this week before I wildcard next week? 0.5 ITB and 1FT

    Sanchez
    TAA Livramento Shaw
    Salah Jota Greenwood Raph
    Ronaldo Toney Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Jota or Greenwood to Sarr?

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Was thinking maybe Greenwood to Sarr, Toney is deadwood for this week most likely but nobody else in that price bracket really tempts me

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Toney to Eduoard?

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Started on the bench last 2 games hasn’t he?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Maybe he will get his full debut at home GW6. No guarantees of course.

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Zaha has good record v Brighton ( and local derby) - only 5% owned and on penalties- might be decent 1 week punt

      Open Controls
    4. Footieboot
      just now

      has to be Toney to Hwang if its a 1 week punt.

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    F.Torres to Sarr an obvious move?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      4 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any suggestions?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw White Livramento Williams
    Salah Jota Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio Obafemi

    0 FT, 1.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably hold then Shaw to Chelsea defender next week

      Open Controls
      1. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I will probably WC next week, and will most certainly get a CHE defender

        Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nitpicking, but next week maybe consider getting another playing sub, you only have one.

      Open Controls
      1. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Who’s not playing aside from Obafemi?

        Open Controls
  8. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Do we think Raphinha is basically fine despite the flag?

    Open Controls
  9. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Imagine if the game had a 3.5 Norwich defender. But if you owned him, you'd have to start him every alternate week.
    Would you get him or avoid?

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Avoid.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Many would get him if the were short on cash for transfers.

      Open Controls
  10. Werner Bremen
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    A Raphinha to Sarr (Have Bamford)

    B Save ft.

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      1 min ago

      Wait til press conference as ideally keep

      Open Controls
    3. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Save imo

      Open Controls
  11. curtin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is semedo+gray to alonso+kovacic a wise move?? Would need to take a hit to make it happen

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of Kovacic

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      just now

      No not for a hit

      Open Controls
  12. Canaries
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    My current team is:
    Sanchez, Gunn TAA, James, Livramento, Semedo, Coady
    Pogba, Jota, Torres, Benrahama, Gray
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    Thinking making these changes: Torres >> Sarr
    Coady >> Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks good imo

      Open Controls
  13. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Lads, 2 questions:

    A. Does number of hits taken really matters?

    B. Have anyone not taken a single this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A) yes if you're regularly starting the gw on minus points you're at a big disadvantage
      B) no hits taken. wc intact.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Agree. No hits in a SGW for me since GW6 last season.

        In DGWs they're not so bad.

        Open Controls
      2. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agreed. I managed to get past my ML leader due to no hits taken yet (wc intact too!)

        He took hits 2 weeks in a row and it swings in my favour. He brought DCL in for a hit, and removed DCL for a hit too!

        I know it was still preliminary, but, I think taking hits regularly is not ideal.

        Open Controls
  14. Squib
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Watching Alonso over last couple and his positions and involvement are ridiculous. Such as shame there is no guarantee of starts. If he has TAA's permanence it would be a no brainer. I suppose same with James.
    If I knew either wpuld get 90% of PL games I'd snap up both.
    Rudiger still a good asset but nowhere near as mouthwatering.

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 2 Years
      just now

      True.
      Choice between rudi alonso and james on wc will be a headscratcher for many.

      Open Controls
  15. Kryptonite666
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team

    Sanchez
    TAA James Rudiger Marcal (Livramento)
    Salah Jota Raphinha Gray (Mendy)
    Lukaku Ronaldo (Perica)

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      wolves def is kak

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yup, rather play Livra

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I reckon Im doing Dier->Livra tonight prior to price hike. Frees up 0.5m for Sarr/Traore merry go round

          Open Controls
          1. Kryptonite666
            • 2 Years
            just now

            are you getting in Sarr this week ?

            Is Jota to Sarr worth it ?

            Open Controls
    2. Squib
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Marcal to Cancelo
      Jota to Sarr

      Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good enough for the next week?
    Keeping FT

    Sanchez
    TAA/Shaw/Duffy
    Salah(c)/Bruno/Greenwood/Raph/Sarr
    Bam/Antonio

    Steele/Ayling/Tsim/Scarlet

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      1 min ago

      I’m thinking of outing Greenwood. See below. Probably can hold tho

      Open Controls
  17. Meechoo115
    7 mins ago

    A. Roll FT
    B. Greenwood out
    C. Grealish out
    D. Something else

    0.4 itb

    Foster
    Tsimikas. Trent. Semedo. Shaw
    Greenwood. Grealish. Salah. Gray
    Ronaldo. Antonio

    Sanchez. Toney. White. Brownhill

    Open Controls
  18. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    going to be some serious price hikes this week...

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Luckily the players I want to get in are not involved.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        yeah, Im up 0.6m already

        Open Controls
  19. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone considering Adam Armstrong once the fixtures turn?
    Decent numbers and a great run of fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Prefer Jwp

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      just now

      Over king or Dennis?

      Open Controls
  20. Millie7
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent - Shaw - Veltman - livra
    Barnes - Salah - Jota - Raphinha
    Ronaldo - Antonio

    Foster - Ayling - Brownhill - Scarlett
    2FT
    2.7m ITB

    Hold onto Barnes for another price drop??

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      just now

      Get rid IMO

      Open Controls
  21. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is this worth it..?

    GW6- Traoré/Jota and DCL -> Antonio and Gray -4
    GW7- Traoré/Jota Bamford and Lukaku (C) and Mendy/Delph (4.4)

    Open Controls
  22. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Whose the best players to downgrade f torres to?

    So far I'm between
    A. Sarr
    B. Gray
    C. Doucoure
    D. Gallagher

    Already got Benny and jota

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.