Members September 25

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 6 preview and latest team plans

592 Comments
Mark Sutherns makes his usual Friday night return alongside Andy on the eve of Gameweek 6 to reveal his latest thoughts and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-up over on our YouTube channel.

This video is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark will be filming one video just for subscribers every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

This week we find Mark preparing for an afternoon of anguish as he goes in without Cristiano Ronaldo (12.7m) and with no less than three Chelsea players as they take on Man City.

Andy, meanwhile, is feeling far more confident about the Gameweek, off the back of a green arrow and with a certain Watford winger newly installed in his line-up ahead a visit from an injury-strewn Newcastle United.

Find out their thoughts on the captaincy debate, going big at the back and watch out for an appearance from a certain Wizard towards the end, forcing Mark to fumble for the mute button.

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

Mark Mark created the beast. He's now looking to tame it.”

592 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kilkennyking
    6 mins ago

    What do you think of my team Mendy in goal James Duffy Dias and Arnold in backs? salah Grealish and Townsend are in midfield. Antonio saint maximin And Ronaldo captain

    
    1. George James
      • 6 Years
      just now

      GTG

      
  2. George James
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cap one

    A) Salah
    B) Antonio
    C) Ronaldo

    Play one

    A) Semedo (have Sa as GK)
    B) James

    
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      AA

      
    2. Dream Killers 2.0
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      C and A

      
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      CA

      
    4. Nay08
      just now

      C A

      
  3. kobewan
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Play two:

    A. Raphinha (WHU)
    B. Livramento (WOL)
    C. Coady (Sou)

    
    1. Dream Killers 2.0
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A and B

      
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think you have them in the right order

      
      1. kobewan
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Any Idea how Rap does without Bamford?

        
  4. Punty McPuntface
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone think that Salah could be rested for all or part of today's match?

    
    1. Dream Killers 2.0
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

      
  5. Dream Killers 2.0
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs so want to burn one this week so I can carry 2 for next week. Any suggestions?

    Bachmann
    TAA, Rudiger, Tierney, Semedo
    Raphinha, Salah, Jota, Greenwood
    Ronaldo, Antonio

    Foster, Dennis, Allan, Williams

    
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raph > Sarr

      
      1. Dream Killers 2.0
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Blocked out as already have 3 Watford players.

        
    2. TB303
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      This above

      
      1. Dream Killers 2.0
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Already have 3 Watford players. Can't have 4

        
  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Livramento (WOL h) or Rudi (MCI h)

    
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’m going for a Chelsea win so Rudi

      
  7. Mesh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to start?
    A. Marcal
    B. Livramento

    (I have Jiminez)

    
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      
  8. TB303
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Armband on-
    A. Ronaldo
    B. Salah

    
    1. Dream Killers 2.0
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      The C poll tells you the popular pick. Three or four people replying on here will just give you a meaningless snapshot of who's on at the moment

      
  9. winchester
    2 mins ago

    Hey lads, have 1FT and 0,9m itb. Have a rough time picking which gw to use wc, considering gw8. cheers

    foster
    taa shaw livramento
    benrahma salah greenwood sarr
    cr7 antonio bamford*

    sanchez esr tsimi amartey

    a) GTG. save ft (play ESR)
    b) bamford->asm/jimenez/maupay

    1) salah C
    2) cr7 C
    3) antonio C

    
  10. tbos83
    2 mins ago

    GTG? Bench order correct?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Digne TAA
    Gray Salah Jota Benny
    Dennis Ronaldo Antonio

    Steele Kovacic White Livra

    
  11. Nay08
    2 mins ago

    bottomed
    need some recommendation. I will use WC on GW8. so I plan to do transfers punt on these 2 weeks.
    the players that I will transfer out are Bamford and Ayling.
    as of right now I must play one of Bamford, Ayling, or Brownhill.

    Plan 1:
    transfer Ayling out this week and do Bamford next. with a hope that if Bamford is okay on the next week I can do better transfer such as Digne or Shaw out.

    Plan 2:
    Bamford this week and Ayling next. I can bench Ayling next week and just do transfers such as Digne or Shaw out too tbh.

    option for Bamford: Dennis, Wood, ASM, Jimenez.
    option for Ayling: Pereira, Semedo.

    as of right now I stand on plan 1. as my GW7 backline right now are TAA, Shaw, Digne, Ayling, and Tsimikas. bad fixture.

    Sorry for the essay lol. but will appreciate if anybody have the time to help 🙂

    
  12. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Who are you capping and why??

    
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You, for repeating posts

      
  13. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Would you sell Bamford, if this is the team I put out if benching him which includes Rafinha?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Livra James
    Salah Rafh Ben Sarr
    Ron (c) Antonio
    - Foster Duffy Gilmour Bamford

    
  14. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Hey guys, would you say Thiago Silva is equally nailed on as Rudiger?

    Cheers

    

