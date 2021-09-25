Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 6 preview and latest team plans

Mark Sutherns makes his usual Friday night return alongside Andy on the eve of Gameweek 6 to reveal his latest thoughts and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-up over on our YouTube channel.

This video is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark will be filming one video just for subscribers every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

This week we find Mark preparing for an afternoon of anguish as he goes in without Cristiano Ronaldo (12.7m) and with no less than three Chelsea players as they take on Man City.

Andy, meanwhile, is feeling far more confident about the Gameweek, off the back of a green arrow and with a certain Watford winger newly installed in his line-up ahead a visit from an injury-strewn Newcastle United.

Find out their thoughts on the captaincy debate, going big at the back and watch out for an appearance from a certain Wizard towards the end, forcing Mark to fumble for the mute button.

