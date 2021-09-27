224
Scout Notes September 27

Gray, Doucoure, Townsend: Everton’s budget FPL mids compared after Norwich win

224 Comments
Share

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 write-ups with analysis of Everton v Norwich City.

For a summary of all seven of Saturday’s games, click here, while the footer at the bottom of this piece will direct you to our detailed Scout Notes on the other Gameweek 6 action.

EVERTON 2-0 NORWICH CITY

  • Goals: Andros Townsend (£5.5m) pen, Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m)
  • Assists: Allan (£4.6m), Demarai Gray (£5.8m)
  • Bonus: Doucoure x3, Townsend x2, Michael Keane (£5.0m)

TOWNSEND ON PENALTIES – FOR NOW

In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Richarlison (£7.4m), it was Andros Townsend (£5.5m) and not Demarai Gray (£5.8m) who was given the responsibility to score from 12 yards when Everton were awarded a penalty against Norwich on Saturday.

Gray had taken a spot-kick in pre-season when Everton’s two forwards had last been absent, although Townsend was also off the pitch at the point.

With Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison expected to be nearing a return after the October international break, Townsend will probably only have one more game on penalty-taking duties before at least one or both of the strike pair return.

Rafael Benitez said the following after Gameweek 3:

“We had this conversation before and I told him if we have two penalties, the first one is Dominic’s and the second one is his. Obviously he wants to score goals, which is normal. I am pleased because Dominic scored, we played well and we won, so everyone has to be happy with that. Richy will understand that.” – Rafael Benitez on Richarlison

TOWNSEND v GRAY v DOUCOURE

Gray, Doucoure, Townsend: Everton's budget FPL mids compared after Norwich win 2

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m), Gray, Townsend and even Allan (£4.6m) all delivered attacking returns in Gameweek 6, with the first three of those all now among the top 10 highest-scoring FPL midfielders.

Townsend is level with Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) for points, with Gray and Doucoure ahead of the Portuguese playmaker.

“It is not easy with these games and not too many players, we are missing two or three who played every game last year and scored a lot of goals.

“Hopefully, they can be with us soon and make the difference helping the rest of the team.

“The others are working a bit more, so are a little bit tired but, hopefully, they have time to recover and we can have a good game [at United] and get a good result.” – Rafael Benitez

Unsurprisingly, Townsend, Doucoure and Gray are among the 10 most-bought midfielders of Gameweek 7.

Gray is level with or narrowly ahead of his two teammates for some of the key goal threat metrics (shots, penalty box touches), with Townsend on top for creativity (chances created, big chances created, crosses).

But there is precious little between the three of them, and the fact that Doucoure is right up there for a number of key stats – his total of 10 shots is just one fewer than Gray and one more than Townsend has managed – shows how different a player he is from the double-pivot midfield shield of the last few seasons.

His tally of seven shots in the box after six Gameweeks, for example, is only three fewer than he managed in the whole of 2020/21.

One thing we should note is their ‘overachievement’ so far, at least compared to Opta’s divisive expected goals (xG) metrics.

All three are among the top five overachieving midfielders based on expected goal involvement (xGI).

The better players can and often do exceed their xGIs, sometimes by quite a margin, given their superior finishing abilities and those of the teammates on the end of their chances created.

But these aren’t three historically clinical finishers we’re talking about here:

SeasonDoucoureGrayTownsend
2021/2220%27.3%22.2%
2020/2111.1%6.3%2.8%
2019/206.6%8.7%8.3%
2018/199.6%8.5%9.5%
2017/1814.9%8.3%3.2%

Above: Shot-to-goal conversion rates of Doucoure, Gray and Townsend

Of course, Benitez’s general idea for all three (certainly Doucoure) is that they’re now closer to goal and getting better-quality chances where they’ve been taking wild potshots from distance in the past.

But the current rate of returns is very unlikely to continue: even just among sub-£6.0m midfielders, Townsend, Gray and Doucoure are only 8th, 9th and 21st respectively for xGI – and Townsend’s number was inflated by the Gameweek 6 spot-kick.

NORWICH “SOLID”

Daniel Farke set his side up in a 3-5-2 formation and the struggling Canaries were largely successful in stymying Everton, with both goals stemming from Norwich errors.

Townsend’s penalty, Doucoure’s breakaway goal and Ben Godfrey‘s (£4.8m) late effort from a set play accounted for 1.65 of Everton’s 2.00 expected goals, with Benitez’s troops creating little else of note.

“It was a tight game and our game plan more or less worked. We wanted to be more compact today and rock solid. We were solid from the first second and didn’t allow them one chance in the first half apart from the penalty.

“We needed 25 minutes to find higher pressing areas, be more brave and be better in our possession, but from then we had periods when we dominated and controlled the game. We definitely weren’t the worst side and had the better chances.” – Daniel Farke

Budget FPL defender Brandon Williams (£4.0m) got forward plenty in his advanced wing-back role (see Norwich’s average position map above), registering more final-third touches than any of his teammates, but continues to look suspect defensively.

It’s difficult to champion any player from the point-less Norwich, indeed, despite the Canaries sitting third on our Season Ticker over the coming eight Gameweeks.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Townsend (Gordon 76), Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi (Dobbin 89), Gray (Davies 83′), Rondon.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Aarons, Kabak (Rashica 69), Hanley, Gibson, Williams (Giannoulis 86), Normann (Tzolis 70), Lees-Melou, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 6

224 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Oh how i wish I saved my wildcard for right now.

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Same though I'm happy to have played it to have gotten rid of Barnes alone lol

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        6 hours ago

        I had to get rid of Digne, Sancho, Mahrez.. Was a proper mess lol

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      6 hours ago

      You will have this feeling every week till the 2nd WC is available. You will activate that. And will have exactly this feeling all over again.

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Lol so true

        Open Controls
  2. Tomsk
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    If Reece James injury not serious then I think surely people going to regret looking elsewhere in Chelsea defence. Every time he’s played this season he’s been brilliant( gone up level from last season).He’s so attacking and taking corners. He’s going to put up some big scores.

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      I guess the rotation risk has everyone going for the safe bets in Rudiger and Azpi

      Open Controls
      1. Tomsk
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Think rotation issue is being overplayed. Tuchel needs his wingbacks to be a threat the way he likes to set up.

        Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Good shout. I think you're right

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      From what Ben Dinnery has posted about his injury the quickest he'd be back is in 4 weeks, and average time is nearly 2 months.

      Open Controls
    4. Z
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Nope...he is masive risk

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Not very attacking sitting on the bench week after week!

      Open Controls
    6. Tomsk
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      He was benched once this season apart from first game when lots of England players didn’t play. The risk of rotation is being massively overstated.

      Open Controls
    7. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Agreed. So much more attacking than Rudiger and Azpilicueta who will also be rotated occasionally. Alonso could be the one but surely Chilwell gets a run at some point.

      Open Controls
    8. Tomsk
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      The fact that he was sent off in one match, suspended for one match and then injured early in one match was unfortunate for owners but otherwise his performances have been brilliant and Chelsea need his attacking threat.

      Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is Manquillo nailed on?

    Open Controls
  4. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Livra Coady Shaw White
    Salah Jota Greenwood Ben Torres
    Antonio Lukaku Scarlett

    Thinking Shaw > Rudiger for my FT.
    Who should I bring in for Torres for -4? Raphinha, Sarr or Saka?

    Any other moves here?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Inclined to do that actually but Raphinha is always so reliable...hopefully the flag makes it easier

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Raph if fit

      Open Controls
  5. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Imagine not owning Sarr for NOR NEW LEE

    Open Controls
  6. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    A Crystal Palace goal is all I ask for!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Scored by Gallagher 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      NO Crystal Palace goal is all I ask for!

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Nice 1-1 from nobody’s

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        In the last 4 seasons I believe the encounter has only 1 offered a CS and that was to Brighton at home.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 37 mins ago

          Pretty sure you'll find that the clean sheet belongs to Palace. 😉

          It's one of fixtures that almost guarantees goals at both ends. Strange things happen in this one all the time. The 2-1 victory for Palace last season was hilariously bizarre. Two entries into the box and two worldies - from Mateta and Benteke of all people. Should have finished 4-0 to Brighton by rights.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 34 mins ago

            Oops!

            Yeah it’s blood thirsty- always an enjoyable fixture!

            Open Controls
    4. Must.Go.Faster.
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Zaha goal and assist + Sanchez own goal please.

      Open Controls
  7. offspinnersinahurry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Sorry but Sky fantasy question, best Brighton defender tonight as a season keeper?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Have Duffy here and quite happy with him

      Could lose his spot perhaps but Potter has been talking him up and I defo hope to hold him through to overhaul. Great enabler and he'll surely get a couple of goals.

      Open Controls
  8. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Was planning on moving Gray to Gallagher this week but with the James injury I'll have to hold off a bit longer. Gray against a leaky ManUtd side isn't too bad an option at least.

    Open Controls
  9. T.Henry14
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    WC active.

    A
    3-4-3
    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Cancelo, Alonso (Duffy, Livramento)
    Salah, Grealish, Raphinha, Gray (Smith-Rowe)
    Lukaku, Antonio, Toney

    B
    4-4-2
    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Cancelo, Alonso, Rudiger (Livramento)
    Salah, Grealish, Raphinha, Gray (4.5)
    Lukaku, Antonio (Armstrong)

    Open Controls
    1. Devos
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      I prefer A, but you might consider this?

      3-4-3
      Sanchez (Foster)
      TAA, Cancelo, Alonso (Duffy, Livramento)
      Salah, Ward-Prowse, Raphinha, Gray (leftovers)
      Lukaku, Antonio, Jesus

      Open Controls
  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which 3 of Luka, Ronnie, Haaland, Lewa?
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    If Brighton win tonight they go top of the League. One can only assume it will not last long though.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Weren't Saints top about this time last season?

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Southampton did the same last year.

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Will be quite pleased for the xG champions to stay top as long as they can, though it'll probably be a short stay. Or will it?

      Open Controls
  12. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    What does everyone need from tonight's game?
    A Veltman hattrick for me 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      0-0 would be good. Have Sanchez and Duffy

      Open Controls
    2. Jullepuu
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Sanchez penalty save and cleansheet

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Gallagher goal and assist will great!

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      1-1 Bis & Schlupp G

      Open Controls
    5. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Everyone in my league has Sanchez, so a big day from Duffy would be nice

      Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      4-2 for Palace

      Dunk has a superb record of getting sent off in this one so here's hoping 😉 . Duffy to pick up a couple of set piece goals (Sky) and Zaha (pleasure as it's his 400th) and Edouard (FPL) to get braces.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Could be Zaha's night...

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 22 mins ago

          He'll be wired that's for sure

          Arsenal fan he may be but he's also Palace through and through and this is one he is always up for and has a great record in. Red card quite conceivable of course 🙂

          Open Controls
  13. Jullepuu
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    I was planning on playing the wildcard gw8 but if I played it now I could play Christensen and Jose Sa insted of Veltman (or Ayling) and Sanchez. Worth it or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Devos
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not worth it imo. Use it later on.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Well that will be gw8 then

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          If it is between now or weeks later, comparison is impossible. But if it's between now or week after it's a different story.

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Hard to say without seeing your whole team. Yet Chelsea is likely to keep cs, Sa I don't trust, Sou shots were so soft and they just couldn't finish. But I decided to WC this week since going heavier at the back and getting likes of Saka shouldn't be too big risk. How many points do you expect to gain immediately if you WC now? If it is 4 or more, you are winning if you take one hit during itb. 8 or more and you can make 3 transfers next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Great comment. If Chelsea keep a cleansheet, Wolves don't and brighton don't then the wildcarding now will get me 4 extra points. Tough call as my team is fine exept for defence

        Open Controls
  14. Devos
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    My team (0.0 ITB):

    Meslier | Sanchez
    TAA | Rudiger | Tierney | Duffy | Amartey
    Jota | Benrahma | Fernandes | Sarr | Ward-Prowse
    Bamford | Jiménez | Lukaku

    Already transfered in Rudiger yesterday. What plan do you like most?

    a) GW7 keep current team | GW8 Fernandes to KDB
    b) GW7 Jota to Raphinha (-4) | GW8 Fernandes to KDB & Bamford to Firmino (-4)
    c) GW7 Jota to Kovacic (-4) | GW8 Fernandes to Salah & Bamford to Jesus (-4)

    If Bamford recovers, I plan on keeping him and use the funds elsewhere in GW9.

    Open Controls
  15. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Is Ronaldo to lukaku worth - 4 this week to captain him v saints?

    Or just go with Ronaldo?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Not for a -4, as Ronaldo himself could haul this week. Do it for free next week.

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Saints blocked city at etihad.
      Chelsea lacks creativity at midfield and isnt scoring loads.

      Open Controls
  16. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Thoughts on jimenez? Extremely good fixtures for next 6-7 gameweek. Thinking Between him and vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Vardy is the better option if you can afford it

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      If Bamford is out for a longer time...

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Vardy. He returns whether Leicester do well or not.

      Open Controls
  17. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Your suggestion needed:
    Which 3 of Luka, Ronnie, Haaland, Lewa?
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  18. dshv
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    0:1 palace . Zaha!

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Team for this week, GTG?

    If Bamford fit swap about.

    Sa
    Trent, Alonso, Tierney, Semedo
    Salah, Greenwood, Saka, Gray
    Lukaku, Antonio

    4.0, Sissoko, Livramento, #Bamford

    .7

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Devos
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      If you have a FT, I would get a replacement for Greenwood. Otherwise, GTG!

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Already used FT

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Ta

      Open Controls
  20. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Have Rudiger as my Chelsea def cover and a non reliable bench. Who should I go for:

    A) Christensen in a 4 4 3
    B) ESR in a 3 4 3

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Formation does not really matter but I prefer 343.

      You have to decide who between Christensen and ESR will get you more points.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        This, how bad is bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          It's Gilmour, Livra, Mendy right now. With Christensen it will remain as is.

          With ESR it will be Gilmour, Livra, Manquillo.

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        True. It's also who gets more games between those two.

        Open Controls
  21. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Ok. Another comparison.
    Cancelo + jimenez
    Or
    Livra+vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. Devos
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Jimencelo

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      A if jimi continues with his account

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Would be lovely if TAA and Traore could get a son. Traore Arnold running down the wing..

      Open Controls
  22. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    I want to follow the pack and hit the WC button this or next week but I feel like my team is already fairly similar to the WC teams i'm seeing out there. I don't think I need a major overhaul. I'm doing Shaw -> Alonso (would be Azpil but i'm 0.1 short) and then the following week probably Ronaldo to Lukaku followed by Jota to Grealish/Foden.
    Feels like I can get to what most people are targeting with 0 hits in 3 weeks.

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Rudiger Shaw Tierney Livra
    Salah Jota Raphinha Sarr Brownhill
    Ronaldo Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Save it then!

      Unless you’re doing an overhaul it is needed.

      Open Controls
  23. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Good evening the wise folk of FFS. I need some of your wisdom.
    Shaw out for......
    A, Rudiger.
    B, Alonso.
    C, Cancello
    D, Dias.

    Money not an issue and obviously will wait till Friday night

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      B or C are capable of huge scores.

      Watching Alonso play & not owning is not a good experience

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      5 hours ago

      I like A personally. Safety of starts too

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
  24. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Any changes to make here?

    1FT and £0.8itb

    Sanchez
    TAA, Tierney, Duffy, Livra, Marcal
    Salah, Jota, Sarr, Docoure, Gallagher
    CR7, Antonio, Bamford

    Open Controls
  25. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Really hope Bamford returns!

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      THIS

      Open Controls
    2. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      It would be very handy!

      Open Controls
  26. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    New Article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/27/city-and-chelsea-defences-top-of-the-fpl-watchlist-ahead-of-fixture-swing/

    Open Controls
  27. PatrickDawson1976
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    I play Draft.

    Gallagher or ESR long-term?

    Open Controls
  28. Scrumper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Anyone going for five big at the back? Am strongly considering this WC team:

    Ramsdale / 4.0
    Alonso / Rudiger / TAA / Cancelo / Dias
    Raph / Salah / Saka / Luiz / 4.5-7m mid
    Antonio / Lukaku / 4.5-7m mid

    Keen to hear your thoughts on going 5 big at the back?

    Open Controls

