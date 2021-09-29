390
Team News September 29

Gameweek 7 team news: Injured Alexander-Arnold “not likely” to face Man City

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) looks set to miss the Gameweek 7 clash with Manchester City due to a groin problem.

The Liverpool right-back, currently owned by just over one-third of all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, sat out the Reds’ 5-1 win over Porto on Tuesday night after picking up an adductor injury in training.

His club manager, Jurgen Klopp, provided us with an update after the win in Portugal:

“So the situation when you play Saturday and Tuesday, the players who start the game – which Trent obviously did – have on Sunday no training, they have recovery. On Monday, the only session we have together, we pretty much walk through the things. We have meetings and on the pitch, we just show the difference between the opponents, so there was no intensity really in the session. But Trent anyway in the middle of the session felt his adductor and in that area, he has now a little injury.

“Obviously, when you have something with your muscle, it’s not likely for Sunday – no muscle injury heals that quick. After that, it’s internationals. I don’t want to make the decision for him but what I heard, I don’t think it will be possible for him to be with the national team – but the other people have to decide that in the end. But hopefully, after that, he will be ready again, but we don’t know exactly.” – Jurgen Klopp

That last line from Klopp will be something of a concern for Alexander-Arnold’s FPL owners: a match against City isn’t the worst fixture in the world to sit out from a Fantasy perspective but heading into the international break with one yellow flag already in the bank isn’t ideal given the spate of other injuries and illnesses we usually see when Premier League players are away representing their countries.

It’s possible that Klopp is trying to talk up the problem in the hope that his defender will sit out the international break: Alexander-Arnold will still have to be assessed by the England camp if he is called up by Gareth Southgate but the Three Lions boss has yet to name his squad, so may opt to omit the Liverpool right-back from the outset.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD: KEEP OR SELL?

Alexander-Arnold’s form in 2021/22 (7.0 points per match) will see him retain ‘no sell’ status for many FPL managers, providing the recovery time is relatively quick, of course.

But Liverpool sit second-bottom of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty from Gameweeks 8-13 and, with Chelsea and Manchester City defenders about to fuse their form with a kind schedule, an Alexander-Arnold sale is one route to bringing in an Antonio Rudiger (£5.7m) or Ruben Dias (£6.1m).

  1. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    If I took a -8 to do Jota & Bamford > Gallagher & Lukaku is my team too light in midfield?

    Sanchez
    Trent - Rudiger - Marcal
    Salah - ESR - Gray - Gallagher
    Antonio - Lukaku - Cr7

    Bench: Steele - Livra - Williams - Sissoko

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      yep

    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Who would you get above 7.5?

    3. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I think I'd worry about your defence more than anything with Trent likely out.

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Just a bit.

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      The only difference between your midfield and mine is Doucoure instead of ESR.

      My midfield got me 28 points GW6 so who knows what happens GW7.

      I am not keen on any middle priced midfielders at this point as none are producing the points vs £ so I am rolling with my midfield for GW7 with Salah and 3 budgets 🙂

    6. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Wait for Leeds presser.

      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah I don't have a good feeling about Bamford unfortunately, but we'll see.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Apparently he was close for last week, but we'll see. Watford are pretty bad for letting up chances and Leeds were actually pretty good vs. West Ham, so let's see...

    7. McGazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      This is a perfect illustration of what CR7 to Jiminez/Bamford/DCL price point achieves. You get £5m to upgrade two defenders to premiums (Alonso Dias) and you get one of your unreliable cheap mids up to a reliable raphinha for example.

      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Problem is, any move I make now is a -4 hit.. I already own Bamford so if fit my original plan was to do Cr7 > Lukaku and upgrade my defence to Dias etc but with injuries etc I'm struggling.

        1. McGazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Yes that does make this week’s decisions tough. Do you get enough extra points this week (and leave your team a bit unbalanced for the future) to compensate. Can you WC to the team you actually want? I did that this week

          1. Hryszko
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I've already WC in GW4 and was really set on the team I had with the plans I wanted to do, unfortunately injuries have hampered me this week and last.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yup, either Ronaldo or Lukaku will be leaving my team after GW7.

        The worst thing having Ronaldo and Lukaku for me is both blanking GW6 and that won't be the first GW it happend. It without a doubt hurts your points total for the week.

  2. SKENG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Foster
    Shaw Ayling Duffy
    Salah Raphinha Greenwood Sarr Benrahma
    Lukaku Antonio

    Bachmann TAA Amartey Obafemi

    Used my 2 FTs to get this. IF Ayling, Shaw and Raphinha look fit to start, which I expect, can I stick to the initial plan and delay WC until GW 13 or should I use it this GW or next?

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      team looks fine, only thing missing is chelsea defenders

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Oh I like your optimism. If you think they’ll start you’re ok. Obviously lacking a bit of Chelsea though.

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hi all.
    I’ve been trying to hold off until next week but maybe I should wild card this. Either that or TAA and another defender out for a hit. What would you do?

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Shaw* Ayling* TAA* White
    Benrahma Raphinha* Salah Greenwood
    Antonio Ronaldo

    Bamford* Baah* Livramento

    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Similiar team to mine,I would rather field 10 this week and play wc next gmwk

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thanks for the feedback. Just don’t want to lose too much ground.

      2. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        There will be a lot of hits,all of us have problems so I think you can get away this week

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Great point. You’re bringing me in to focus a little.

    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Can you do Shaw to Rüdiger/Alonso?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        I could have last week but did Ings to Bamford instead. 8–)
        Priced out now.

        1. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Christiansen? But not for a hit

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yes I can afford him for free. I just wonder if I’ll have 10 out and can see Chelsea getting a clean sheet

            1. CRO KLOPP
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              I mean if you field 11 than no hit and wc next week
              Shaw and Ayling could play

  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    "Tottenham Hotspur have become the first team in world football to be top of the league and then overtaken by the team the bottom of the league within three games."

    All records are meant to be broken! 😀

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haha. I was Wondering if this had happened before.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Someone's ploughed through a lot of old Rothman's football almanacs!

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d be surprised if that’s true but who knows.

  5. BinManJack
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Going to WC gameweek 8, so for a one game replacement, do i do TAA >

    a) Alonso
    b) Rudiger
    c) Semedo

    1. RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm in same boat and going Rudi

  6. Ranger3
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW only :
    A Alonso
    B Lukaku -4

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alonso if he starts

    2. RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  7. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Will marcal start next week? Was pretty poor vs Southampton but I guess he gets another run?

  8. RUUD!
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    From GW8 onwards would you prefer Saka or ESR? Price no issue.

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Saka

    2. Ranger3
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      ESR is always well placed to score, and he was due since a long time... Good chance that he starts scoring regularly now, so he edges it for me

    3. Shark
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looking at The Scout on FPL, Saka looks more dangerous. I am considering him.

    4. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think they're both good options, you say price no issue but surely that extra 0.9m can be put to use somewhere so I'd go ESR

    5. Shark
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka third for shots in the box and key passes behind Salah and Mane over the last 3 gws.

  9. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Bit torn about what to do this week so some feedback would be appreciated. No WC left but £1.4 ITB. I think dullard move would be to ship Bamford to Jimenez if Bielsa confirms he is out with my 1 FT and just bench TAA in the hope he is back for next game (White is decent cover). But I am tempted by a - 8 to ship Bamford, Jota, and TAA to Lukaku, Raphinha, and Alonso.

    Sanchez (Gunn)
    TAA* Christensen Coady
    Salah Jota Sarr Benny
    CR7 (c) Antonio (vc) Bamford*

    White Allan Livramento

  10. jay01
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Jota to Gallagher worth 1ft?

    Pros: Enables Semedo to Cancelo at gwk8
    Cons: I wont be banking a transfer so only have 1ft should anything occur over IB

  11. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you just play Rudi/Ayling/Duffy def this week and monitor TAA? Or take some hit and get rid of TAA or Ayling?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Ayling is not fit, you dont really have any choice

      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Could yet hope that Tsim starts vs City 😀

  12. chriskon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    For GW7, who's getting most points out of:

    Pogba
    Greenwood
    Benrhama
    Grealish

    1. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Benny

  13. jay01
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Are people really going to go without Ronaldo? Could brace vs everton and leicester

    1. Shark
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes, because he didn't score one week, he is now rubbish and all the Ballon d' Ors have to be handed back.

      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Really want to see him suiiii every week now

      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Tis a fine jape.

    2. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Depends if you're going double or triple premium. If only double then Ronaldo is the logical one to shift, especially if you just captain Lukaku for the next 5 games

      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        True.. but with all the budget mids and trent out, triple premium is the way to go

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          And what if Trent is back next week?

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Could brace v Everton and Leicester. Could have braced against Villa. Bit of a pointless point.
      Many people are calculating the likes of Lukaku, Salah and Antonio will out-score him over the next few GWs. I'd call that better rational analysis.

      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Okay well id calculate three premiums is the way to go

  14. Lemongrab
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    I now need to play one of

    a Liveramento
    b Sissoko
    c Armstrong

    who you picking? Or Sissoko to Douglas Luiz?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Armstrong the forward? Him

  15. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Taa to alonso
    Or james to alonso?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      James

    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep TAA

    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you have played your WC already, then keep TAA.

  16. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jota to who? have Raphinha and Sarr
    A- Saka
    B- Pogba
    C- Other

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A or Gallagher

  17. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    No FTs,2.0 itb

    Sanchez
    Rudiger Ayling White
    Salah Greenwood Sarr Benhrama
    Ronaldo Antonio ASM
    (4.0 Brownhill Tsimikas TAA)

    Anything worth a hit? I will WC next week,maybe Its better to field 10 if Ayling doesnt play than minus 4? Or is it minus 2 in that case?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brownhill is playing Norwich so you should be okay

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Needs a valid formation of at least 3 defenders though. Brownhill won't autosub for Ayling

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jebus, how did I not notice that... I used to actually be able to concentrate on things

          1. CRO KLOPP
            • 3 Years
            just now

            You can answer now 🙂

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Similar ponderings as me. Not sure if a hit right before a WC is the way to go. Then again, if you do Ayling > Alonso for example and Chelsea keep a CS, that is a 2pt gain. Alonso may get bonus too, or even an attacking return

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes,but Chilwell could play in theory

  18. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    TAA* - Alonso - Ayling* (Livramento - B.Williams)

    TAA > Rudiger -4 or play Livramento & B.Williams if Ayling injured too? Will WC the week after anyway.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      BWilliams but I wouldn't be too optimistic

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Defence of champions this - Alonso + Livramento + Williams in GW7 😀

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looks like someone who always skips leg day

  19. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Everyone will jump to premiums again if both lukaku Ronaldo bangs this week...all those 'value' talks....

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      So you know "everyone", do you? 🙄

      I will tell you for a fact you are wrong in your assertion.

    2. jay01
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can have value and three premiums

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Only the fickle

    4. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah, 2 premiums still the way to go

  20. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Capt luk or antonio?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Luk - that is why you have him

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kaku

  21. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Looking like i might have to field this team this week if I don't take a hit, with 2.6m in the bank is there anything worth a hit here?

    Sanchez
    Rudiger - Williams - Marcal
    Salah - Jota - ESR - Gray - Sissoko
    Antonio - Cr7

    Steele - Livra - Bamford - TAA

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends on Bambam news

      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        If BamBam is fit, then no? If he isn't.. take a -4?

  22. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Getting your captaincy wrong this GW will not end well.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      It never does.
      I have n't looked at the numbers, but I have a feeling that if you got the right (c) every single week you would probably win the whole thing even if the rest of the team was cack.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not really. Captaining Antonio would have got you 18 points this week. A cack team would still put you in the 40s - not a winning position.

        1. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Antonio wont score 18 every week

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        There are GW's you will get away with it.

        GW2 I capped Salah and managed 55 points.

        Fernandes only got one point and I had Bamford, Ings and Toney up top.

        My defence got 28 points which saved my behind.

  23. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    What to do with Greenwood for this GW? Don't trust united at the moment but Everton at home isn't an awful fixture. Will be getting rid in WC for GW8 regardless.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne and Townsend to haul

  24. McPollolocco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Should i do Shaw to Christensen? (Rüdiger is not available in my mini-league)

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do you mean draft? But yeah

    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      be the first to own him

  25. Jp2020
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Looking to upgrade Williams to Alonso this GW for a -4 so will wait for the line ups for Chelsea tonight, if its looking likely he'll start is it worth the hit to jump on before any further price rises?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably, a non-starting Alonso will get about the same as Williams anyway

  26. t4thomas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Sa
    Alonso | Rudiger | Cancelo
    Salah | Son | Ismaila Sarr | Mbuemo
    Lukaku (C) | Antonio | Toney

    Luiz | White | Livramento | Foster

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      7/10 draft.

      Would have Saka/ESR over Mbeumo. Doubling on Brentford attack is not for me.

      I quite like Son as a differential though. I think you could do worse.

      You can save 0.1m by doing Luiz > Brownhill.

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 3 Years
        just now

        this and get rid of sarr u wcding for few gws ahead

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      nice

  27. joey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Getting bummed pretty hard by injuries

    Sanchez

    Shaw Livramento Semedo TAA Webster

    Salah Jota Greenwood Benrahma Gilmour

    Lukaku Antonio Bamford

    Chance that Bamford, Webster, Trent and Shaw are all injured, Greenwood and especially Jota are rotation risks and Gilmour is in and out the team. Got 2 transfers and nothing in the bank, will have to wait until Friday and price changes be damned but in theory what changes look best? Was hoping to hold on to the wildcard but will probably have to play it this week or next

  28. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best Def/Mid Punts for this gameweek?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Che/Bur players

  29. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bam + TAA to Kaku + Christensen for a hit Y?N

  30. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Transfers are getting clearer every day. Unfortunately, they look like my initial plan which means I effectively lost 0.3m in value by just waiting.

    TAA, Jota, Bamford > Alonso, ESR/Klich, Lukaku

