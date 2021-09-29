Scoutcast: Best Wildcard picks for FPL Gameweek 7

Joe and Andy are here to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 7.

Many FPL managers are looking to Wildcard this week, as Chelsea begin their kind run of games and the current template looks in need of a shake-up.

The Scoutcast community team, which the crew are managing on behalf of a top 100 manager who has to dip out of the game this year for health reasons, is in particular need of an autumn refresh.

Our Scoutcast duo use this as an opportunity to frame their chat around the best options to bring in this week and to tackle the key issues Wildcarders and non-Wildcarders alike are facing.

Attacking defenders top the bill in this chat. Should FPL managers double up on Manchester City’s rearguard or Chelsea’s backline? And what of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), who may miss this weekend’s clash between Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s troops?

Midfield and forward options are also considered, as is the best formation to opt for into October and beyond.

Key to this is whether to opt for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) now or stick with Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) for another Gameweek or two.

Maverick managers looking to think outside of the Twittersphere may be intrigued by Joe’s ‘unfashionable picks’ table, which makes its first appearance of the season.

There are also fixtures to frisk, differentials to consider, teams to reveal and captaincy issues to ponder.

This show also features an intriguing bandwidth tussle between Andy’s internet and the rest of his family’s decision to watch Channel 4’s Bake Off. Joe is left to cook up some tasty stats and chew on the community’s questions on his own at a couple of points while Andy grabs a pasty and reconnects his West Country broadband.

This week’s episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 28 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

