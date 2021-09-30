Gameweek 7 Wildcard team reveal: Lukaku over Ronaldo plus double City and Arsenal

After a Gameweek 6 score of 44 and a fourth red arrow in succession, I embraced the ‘Sunday night Wildcard’ cliche and finally pushed the button. For this article, I’ll be sharing my current draft and a bit of the thinking behind it.

First off, a word on the timing of the Wildcard. While I had my fair share of yellow flags and underperforming players, it was mainly the concern that I would be priced out of the team I wanted that made me choose this Gameweek. As you’ll see, this necessitates greater investment in the Liverpool v Man City fixture than I’d ideally have liked and a Gameweek 8 Wildcard would not only have avoided that but, also, have allowed me to better mop up any problems that might occur during the preceding international break.

However, neither of those factors seemed significant enough to warrant holding off and, equally, there are opportunities to be gained from tapping into some of the good Gameweek 7 fixtures.

Finally, I’m approaching this Wildcard with a fairly long horizon and am targeting the players and teams that I think can deliver for the foreseeable future. Equally I’m seeking enough depth that my squad can cope with the unexpected. My hope is that this will help me establish a reliable enough foundation that I can use my transfers progressively rather than reactively going forwards.

So, without further ado, here’s my current Wildcard draft.

Goalkeepers

The Kasper Schmeichel (£5.1m) / Danny Ward (£4.0m) Leicester goalkeeper rotation is a hill I’m willing to die on this season having already had it from the start. While they are not the most popular picks between the sticks (ooh that rhymes), at least not in the FPL community, they haven’t done badly, averaging 3.0 points per game so far, despite Leicester’s dismal defending.

Schmeichel is second for saves made, which helps him in terms of save points and bonus points but just the one clean sheet is not all that convincing a return. That said, I do believe Leicester will improve, particularly with the return of Jonny Evans (£5.4m), and, also, that it is more likely that they will sort out their defensive problems than some currently better-performing options are likely to maintain their defensive solidity.

Finally, at £9.1m combined (£9.0m for me), Schmeichel/Ward offers a strong certainty of a playing goalkeeper for a fairly low cost.

Defenders

My strategy for the defence is to get three near-to-nailed-on players from what appear to be the three best defences in the league (Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea) and then, ideally, leave them for the rest of the season so I can focus my transfers elsewhere.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT