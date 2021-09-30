359
Pro Pundit Teams September 30

Gameweek 7 Wildcard team reveal: Lukaku over Ronaldo plus double City and Arsenal

359 Comments
After a Gameweek 6 score of 44 and a fourth red arrow in succession, I embraced the ‘Sunday night Wildcard’ cliche and finally pushed the button. For this article, I’ll be sharing my current draft and a bit of the thinking behind it.

First off, a word on the timing of the Wildcard. While I had my fair share of yellow flags and underperforming players, it was mainly the concern that I would be priced out of the team I wanted that made me choose this Gameweek. As you’ll see, this necessitates greater investment in the Liverpool v Man City fixture than I’d ideally have liked and a Gameweek 8 Wildcard would not only have avoided that but, also, have allowed me to better mop up any problems that might occur during the preceding international break. 

However, neither of those factors seemed significant enough to warrant holding off and, equally, there are opportunities to be gained from tapping into some of the good Gameweek 7 fixtures.

Finally, I’m approaching this Wildcard with a fairly long horizon and am targeting the players and teams that I think can deliver for the foreseeable future. Equally I’m seeking enough depth that my squad can cope with the unexpected. My hope is that this will help me establish a reliable enough foundation that I can use my transfers progressively rather than reactively going forwards.

So, without further ado, here’s my current Wildcard draft.

Goalkeepers

The Kasper Schmeichel (£5.1m) / Danny Ward (£4.0m) Leicester goalkeeper rotation is a hill I’m willing to die on this season having already had it from the start. While they are not the most popular picks between the sticks (ooh that rhymes), at least not in the FPL community, they haven’t done badly, averaging 3.0 points per game so far, despite Leicester’s dismal defending.

Schmeichel is second for saves made, which helps him in terms of save points and bonus points but just the one clean sheet is not all that convincing a return. That said, I do believe Leicester will improve, particularly with the return of Jonny Evans (£5.4m), and, also, that it is more likely that they will sort out their defensive problems than some currently better-performing options are likely to maintain their defensive solidity.

Finally, at £9.1m combined (£9.0m for me), Schmeichel/Ward offers a strong certainty of a playing goalkeeper for a fairly low cost.

Defenders

My strategy for the defence is to get three near-to-nailed-on players from what appear to be the three best defences in the league (Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea) and then, ideally, leave them for the rest of the season so I can focus my transfers elsewhere.

359 Comments
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Worth hitting WC with this mess or just take a hit or two?

    Sanchez
    Alonso* White Livra
    Salah Jota* Greenwood Benrahma Sarr
    Ronaldo Antonio
    Dennis TAA* Ayling*

    A) -4 would be Ayling for a 4.6m DEF
    B) -8 would be Ayling + Jota for Rudiger + Raphinha
    C) WC to get Lukaku and others in

    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      You planning to WC next week anyways?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think so

        1. Tempestic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Trent > Rudiger. WC next week.

          If Jota doesnt start he should get at least 30 and he does well off the bench

    2. @FPL_Scorpio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nah man, you're WC is needed for more than a -8.

      Don't be too downhearted if your -8 doesn't pay off though, it rarely does. Just stick with it.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      WC

  2. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Salah pogba townsend traore rice, choose one to bench

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rice

    2. @FPL_Scorpio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rice mate, easy.

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A Semedo
    B Jota
    C Alonso
    D Greenwood
    E Benrahma

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Must.Go.Faster.
    42 mins ago

    Ugh, no Benramha?!?!

    Ben to who? Ramha?

    1. @FPL_Scorpio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Where's this no Benrahma news coming from?

      WHU, get more rest than Man United, you don't expect Ronaldo/Bruno to be benched.

      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        played the full game tonight

      2. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ronaldo and Bruno are far more important than Benrahma is to West Ham. Fornals, Bowen and Lanzini all didn’t start. Both Yarmolenko and Vlasic were subbed early too unlike Ben who played the full 90

        1. Tempestic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Plus Benny played 90 vs Leeds. I'm not sure..

        2. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Antonio and Benhrama are Bruno and Ronaldo in West ham. Rice also played 90 both games and he doesnt need rest. It can happen but I dont see it

  5. steven8991
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is it worth -4?

    TAA & Jota > Burnley defender & Son?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doing exactly that but semedo/Pereira and son. Not dreaming of Burnley

    2. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      U WC'ing next week?

      1. steven8991
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        yes

        Open Controls
        1. Tempestic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Don't think Sons worth the hit for 1 gw personally. Villa are a good side and if Jota doesn't start he can do well from the bench

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tempting

  6. max99
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Foster (sanchez)

    Alonso Shaw White ( ayling, tsimikas)

    Salah, sar, barnes, benny (gray)
    Ronaldo, toney, ant man.

    0 ft
    G2g or should I wc guys?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gtg

  7. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Benny playing 90 tonight a concern?
    Reckon he starts at the weekend? Another one to add to my ongoing list of doubts... WC is very very tempting

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m sure he will start

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      On his form you'd expect him to start but maybe managed minutes. Depends how the game goes I guess

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      He’s young and fit.

    4. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Does he play international football?

  8. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best move for the long term? Thanks for any thoughts

    A. TAA to Cancelo. (Will allow Duffy to James if he drops to 5.5)

    B. TAA to James. (Allows McArthur to Saka or Williams to 5.9)

    C. TAA to Alonso. (Allows McArthur to 6.1 or Williams to 5.6)

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Duffy
    Salah Raphina Benrahma Gray
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    Steele McArthur Williams Livramento

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A looks nice

    2. Angelic upstart
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep TAA

      You'll be selling one of the premiums fairly soon anyway.

  9. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Jota > Raphina for a hit?

    Sanchez
    Rudiger cancelo semedo
    Salah Jota Sarr doucoure Gallagher
    Ronaldo Antonio

    Foster TAA Omo Scarlett

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No, not for a hit. I’d rather sit back and wait for him to come on in the 70th minute and pinch a goal or two.

      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        this

    2. gilean
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Prolly wouldn't do it for a hit. Can do it next week

  10. gilean
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is it crazy to consider KdB on a wildcard? I know most people are thinking about Grealish but I just can't help but think KdB will get alot more points this season, and I need som differentials to catch up in my mini league. Team would look like this:

    Ramsdale Foster
    Rudiger Christensen Cancelo Livramento Kelly
    KdB Salah Raphinha Saka Brownhill
    Antonio Lukaku Toney

    Bench too light maybe?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      It’s early so you’ll be well ahead of the curve if he fires.

    2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think he's mint and all the lemons will be doing him soon.
      So do him now before those helpful borefests come a callin'.

    3. gilean
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe worth doing Saka to ESR to fund a stronger bench?

  11. cfreel
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Differential League 2021 - GW 6 Results & GW 7 Form.

    Pick a new team each week with players that have under 10% ownership and see who the differential master is by the end of the season.

    Further rules explained in the form for GW 7 entry here:
    https://forms.gle/aKXQGkF3agXw7Y2R8

    GW 6 Results - cfreel - 46 points - https://imgur.com/PnhXf5r
    GW 6 Differential Dream Team - 122 points - https://imgur.com/0mAy76o

    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I didn't realize there was a league like this being run.
      I will try and put together a team and enter.

      Cheers 🙂

  12. SKENG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you WC this? 1 FT, 0.9 ITB

    Foster Bachmann
    Azpilicueta Duffy TAA* Ayling* Amartey*
    Salah Jota Greenwood Benrahma Sarr
    Ronaldo Antonio Obafemi*

    1. gilean
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Prolly do a defender transfer and WC next week

  13. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    On wc pick one.
    A)sarr
    B)saka

    Playing 3mf, Salah, Raphina and one of above.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Saka due to fixtures

    2. gilean
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Saka. Sarr has horrible fixtures after Leeds

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm in same boat and another option was sarr for this week then switch to Saka after that. Issue with that is a planned transfer often goes wrong.

  14. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    1 FT. Would you wildcard this:

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA* Shaw* Ayling* Omobamidele* White
    Sarah Benrahma Raphinha Jota Brownhill
    Ronaldo Antonio Jimenez

    Thanks!

    1. gilean
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      If shaw is fit just do a defender transfer. But if not or you suspect Telles will start the next one I'd prolly WC.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probs TAA + shaw to 2x Chelsea def for a -4

  15. Casual Player
    20 mins ago

    Which to sell?

    A. Jota
    B. Traore

    The hold would start this GW for potential 1pt cameo (but hopefully more), then may stick around a few weeks after.

    1. gilean
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Think Jotas starts are now a lot less secure due to firmino so I'd prolly do him

    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  16. MikeLowrey
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    2FT - Had planned on hitting in Lukaku to push my WC out to a later GW, but the depleted defense is causing issues

    Bachman
    TAA* Shaw* Veltman
    Salah Jota Raph Benny
    Ronaldo Antonio Ings

    (Foster Gilmour Omo Ayling*)

    A) TAA & Ayling to Rudiger & Alonso (WC GW8)
    B) TAA, Shaw & Ings to Christensen, White & Lukaku for -4. Save WC for later

  17. flippetyflop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    A or B please guys?

    A - 2 FTS - TAA to Azpi and Gray to Son before a GW8 WC

    B - WC GW7

    Sanchez/Foster
    TAA/Dias/Shaw/Dunk/Livra
    Salah/Benrahma/Raphina/Gray/Gilmour
    Ronaldo/Antonio/Scarlett

  18. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Curious about the Tomiyasu love. Fixtures look pretty good but I’m hesitant to back Arsenal until they play someone decent. Thoughts?

    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Agree but at 4.5 its mostly a bench defender, he only needs to play the easier fixtures so I dont think he's a terrible pick

    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Looks a decent shout at the price, if I didn't already have White he would be on my radar.

  19. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    would you rather have..

    Cancelo or Grealish?

    1. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cancelo

    2. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cancelo

  20. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    1FT, Sell Torres or Jota or keep both? Backups are Sissoko and Livramento if they dont play

    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sell the one you have least confidence in of starting imo, Sissoko not the worst off the bench this week mind you, Livramento not so much.

      1. Alisson WondHaaland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ive already used my WC so Im thinking long term. While I probably think Torres is more likely to start this week, I dont back his chances for minutes in the future while for Jota Im quite confident that'll he'll still play

  21. Pops15
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rudiger (5.7) vs Christensen (5.0)

    I'm contemplating whether Rudi is worth the .7 more. Both seem quite integral to the Chelsea back 5 atm and I dont think either are fully safe from rotation at some point.

    Currently Christensen has only missed one game from 6 and Azpi had a sub appearance the same week. Reason I mention Azpi is that he is always referred to as one of the most nailed in the back line.

    I can understand the rush to buy Alonso as if hes playing he has a huge points potential with his attacking threat, but I feel there might be a little recency bias with Rudi due to his goal and massive haul 2 weeks back. Rudi only scored once all of last season and provided no assists, he definitely is not one of those CBs that always offer attacking threat as we've seen with players like VVD, Stones last season or even Dawson ( guy is an absolute nut case the way he throws himself at the ball).

    I'm not trying to argue that Christensen is a better option then Rudi, I can see the appeal. Just a little surprised that Christensen hasn't made it into some more squads, especially with the great bench options we have as cover for occasional benchings and the budget savings we recieve. In my opinion both will be getting 6 points a week with the occasional bonus point.

    Would love to hear what others think. Cheers guys!

    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm likely going both, can't afford a more expensive pairing, prepared for an occasional benching for Christensen so ensuring I have a bench that can cover.

      1. Lallana
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same!

  22. FantasyClub
    1 min ago

    Sorry if this has been asked but is Raphinha getting called up for Brazil and if so will this have an effect on his return?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Might do yeah

  23. Lallana
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Latest Wildcard. Bruno>KDB next week. Thoughts?

    Ramsdale | Foster
    Rudiger | Christensen | Walker | Duffy | Livramento
    Salah | Fernandes | Raphinha | Saka | Brownhill
    Lukaku | Antonio | Saint-Maximin

