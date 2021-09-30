366
The best budget players to enable the premium FPL triple-up: The Scout Network

Chelsea’s upcoming fixture swing has put many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in a quandary in terms of how to budget for Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m), especially if they want to keep hold of both Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.6m).

We asked the Scout Network for their best budget enablers to allow FPL managers the funds to own more than two premium players.

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 7 Wildcard 11

If I was Wildcarding right now and moving to 3-4-3, or going with all four of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) and Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m), Douglas Luiz (£4.5m) would be my cheap enabler. He’s just £4.5m currently, and has bagged two assists in the last two Gameweeks. He also seems fairly nailed in the Aston Villa side, only missing out in Gameweek 1 thanks to his involvement at the Olympic Games. At his price, you’d be happy to see him pick up a return or two in his next seven fixtures, something that looks possible given his recent underlying numbers. There’s even a sneaky potential of a clean sheet point, with three in the bag already, and a Martinez full of confidence in goal.

FPL Nymfria

No-one is essential in FPL, except maybe that £4.5m midfielder spot you will probably always have to select in your squad. During Gameweek 6, Douglas Luiz (£4.5m) took left-sided corner duties at Old Trafford and was also on direct free-kicks. We also know from last year that he can score from outside of the box every now and then and the whole package makes him the best £4.5m midfield pick, in our opinion.

FPL Froggies
Brentford impress as Arsenal devoid of ideas without attacking stars 1

Arsenal have turned their fortunes around with three straight wins and look to have the momentum to carry on their form. Their next five fixtures (bha, CRY, AVL, lei, WAT) seem okay and they can possibly keep three or even four clean sheets in those games, so Ben White (£4.4m) could be a great option. White is now nailed-on in the Arsenal backline and is an absolute enabler at his price.

FF Titan
1

Three premiums is a big temptation these days and as many managers are about to activate the Wildcard, we need to look into potential cheap assets to compensate in our teams. The first budget enabler comes from the defence and surprise packages Brighton, who would have been top of the table had they beaten Crystal Palace on Monday. Shane Duffy (£4.3m) is their best FPL defender because of the opportunities he is getting in attack: so far this season he has managed 11 shots. He has adapted his game to fit his role and is the best sub-£4.5m defender you can buy.

Bendito Fantasy
Sarr underlines differential potential as Chelsea earn another clean sheet 3

If you are going for three premiums, you must think about your targeted preferred system. Personally, I am always betting for the big hauls so I am very reluctant to give up the 3-4-3. So, taking the assumption that you have Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) and Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) in the first two spots, you need a low-price forward alongside them. The cheapest viable option is Emmanuel Dennis (£5.3m). The negatives are that he is not on penalties, Watford rarely score 3-4 goals in a game and he is a possible rotation risk. However, he is a very explosive player, extremely fit, and has a potential to be a real ‘banger’. The uncertainty over his performances is what makes him exciting.

FPL Froggies
Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one? 2

Trawling through the budget options this season is like rummaging through the pick ‘n’ mix aisle at Woolworths (ask your parents, kids)! There are loads of good options to be had but to try and tempt you with something a little different, then have a gander at Teemu Pukki (£5.9m). Now I know the Norfolk surroundings might put you off as, let’s face it, Norwich look like a team doomed for the drop but Pukki has already has two goals to his name in the midst of a pretty difficult set of fixtures. He has also had 11 shots in the box so far this season and is set for a lovely run of matches that the Canaries will need to do well in if they have any hope of survival. Prepare yourself for the Pukki Power gif!

Greyhead
Armstrong a differential for Gameweek 6 and beyond as Saints’ fixtures improve

If you are looking for bargain strikers, you could do a lot worse than Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) at Southampton. The striker scored 28 goals in 40 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship last season and even if the step up to the big stage should dampen his output considerably, his 28 penalty area touches and 19 shots so far indicate he is at the very least a threat. With fixtures looking considerably rosier starting in Gameweek 8 and stretching all the way up to Christmas, Armstrong could be a great enabler as long as expectations are managed. 

Meltens

Admittedly, Southampton don’t exactly look like a creative powerhouse
but Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) has had 19 shots in the first six games, with 12 of those inside the box. After Chelsea, they also have a field of green for the former Blackburn man to plunder with home games against Leeds, Burnley and also nice fixtures against Watford and Norwich, who have hardly look secure at the back. A is for Armstrong, B is for Budget enabler and C is my Confidence he will do well!

Greyhead

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) from Brentford has managed 19 points so far this season and has created four big chances. He is playing out of position and his creation rate and good understanding with Toney makes him a great option at a cheap price.

Bendito Fantasy

Goal conversion rate is a tricky stat: a low number could indicate low quality chances/shots, or it could indicate a player being a bit unlucky and about to deliver more goals going forward. Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) has a goal conversion rate of just 7.7% from his 13 goal attempts, with accuracy being the big issue so far. With an xG of 2.41 (having scored just one goal), Mbeumo’s prospects as an ‘out of position’ midfielder playing as a striker for Brentford looks great going forward.

Meltens
Wilson injury latest as Ronaldo and Lukaku score twice 4

There is a lot of hype around Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) and Chelsea defenders but Mateo Kovacic (£5.2m) could be an excellent enabler, especially with N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) out with Covid. He has also improved trememdously on his attacking stats, scoring once and providing three assists to date. That has already equalled his best attacking return in his Chelsea career. The Blues’ next five games are very winnable and Kovacic makes a great enabler if you have not already tripled up on Chelsea players.

FF Titan
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 7: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  1. Who are all Lukakus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is this bench too strong for a WC team?
    Ramsdale Foster
    Cancelo Dias Alonso Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Benrahma Sarr Saka
    Lukaku Antonio St.Maximin
    A. Bench too strong, invest more on starting XI
    B. Looking good, strong bench is needed
    B.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yes, would drop atleast one of the mids

      Open Controls
    2. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      have a look through the next 6 fixtures see who is likely to be on the bench then think if thats a good amount of money. The RMT tool is good for that but youre not a member. I like to avoid benching headaches personally.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Selection headache of note.

      Open Controls
    4. Sterling Archer
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I would downgrade one of the defenders, already have a few cheaper options in mid and attack

      Open Controls
    5. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      You need a strong bench with those players

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    No idea who to captain here, going to the Chelsea game on Saturday but don’t feel Lukaku is getting enough chances and Southampton have been better defensively. Thoughts here?

    Ramsdale
    *TAA Alonso Duffy
    Salah Benrahma Sarr Doucoure
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio(c)

    Steele Sissoko Livramento Tsimikas 0FT 0.0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Enjoy the game!

      In my head, the front 3 have similar probability to score points. I'm finding it hard to differentiate. Maybe Lukaku since you're going to the game. I think Tuchel will play a much more attacking team.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers - we’ve looked a bit disjointed in attack recently. Even the Spurs game all the goals came from defensive players.

        Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I have the same front 3 and currently on Lukaku, its the reason I brought him in this week.

      I had the balls to captain Antonio last week over Ronaldo too and that worked out, perhaps I’m overlooking him again.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        You changed your username?!?

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yes haha, thought I’d mix it up with a new track name prior to my WC next GW.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            Good idea to push things forward

            Open Controls
            1. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Very good sir.

              Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I thought you were Australian.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I could be going to the game and still be Australian, no?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Possibly. But to confirm I'll need this question answered: do you bathe daily?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I bathe once a month whether I need to or not

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              43 mins ago

              They've brainwashed you bath-dodger! Immigration has been notified!

              Open Controls
  3. BarrowAFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC...

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TAA - Christensen - Alonso - Cancelo - Livra
    Salah - Raph - Townsend - Allan - Doug Luiz
    Antonio - Lukaku - Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Downgrade Vardy and upgrade Townsend

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Any cash ITB?

      Open Controls
      1. BarrowAFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        0.2 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Christensen to Duffy

          Townsend to Gray

          Reckon Gray will thrive once DCL is back and should be by GW8.

          Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Excellent

      Particularly like Vardy and Townsend.

      Open Controls
  4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Do these transfers look ok:

    GW 7: TAA to Christensen
    GW 8: Marcal to TAA if he is fit/ Cancelo if he is not

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  5. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    2 best Chelsea defenders? Im leaning towards Rudi + Azpi?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Most nailed, yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I am thinking of going Rudi + Christensen. Great value at 5.0

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Thing is that I would rather have Duffy starting every week compared to Christensen.
        .
        No doubt that 5.0 is good for clean sheets but just the most boring asset you will start every GW.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          With all the flair I have in my team, I think I need a couple of players who can give me a steady flow of 6 pointers.

          Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Have rudi + christensen for 2 weeks

      Open Controls
  6. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    -4 or just pull the trigger on the wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Hold the WC if he problem can be solved with a -4 imo

      Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      WC - you're going to WC next week anyway so save yourself the minus 4

      Open Controls
    5. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I’d lean -4, at least that’s what I’m doing. It allows a Complete punt this week knowing you’ll pick up the pieces on wildcard next week

      Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Who will perform better?

    1. Spurs - Nuno has to win otherwise it will be 4L in a row
    2. United - Must win game if they want to even challenge for the title

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Norwich

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        You reckon? Should I put faith in Omomo / Williams and start them?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Just Pukki.

          Open Controls
    3. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      United. I have no faith in Spurs since Pochettino left, the stupidest decision Levy has ever made.

      Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Think spurs will win, but it'll be tight. I'm guessing 1-0. Whereas I expect the United-Everton game to be a goalfest.

      Open Controls
  8. Saosin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    GTG, WC or -4? 0FT

    Schmeichel

    Rudiger - Reguilon - Livramento

    Benny - Salah - Jota - Greenwood - Brownhill

    Ronaldo - SaintM

    Steele - Amartey - TAA - Richarlison

    Open Controls
  9. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    How Ole is still not starting Lingardinho is beyond me....

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      How Ole is still holding on to that job is beyond me....

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. Pratik
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          United have such a good squad on paper, if they had a better manager, I genuinely believe they'd compete for the title. Better manager being someone like Guardiola, Klopp, Tuchel....

          Open Controls
          1. bench boost for every gamew…
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            On paper is the right Word. But it is not a team, and on todays football you need attackers that also are good defenders, you cant have or afford to have passengers and there are just too many of those in Uniteds attack. Look at the best teams and they have not only lethal attackers but they are also superb defenders, just watch Mane, Salah, Jesus, Bernardo, Firmino, Torres, Sterling etc, they are a league above in terms of defensive skills, Sancho is perhaps a tricky skillfull player but he does nothing in defense, and that is why United cant control games and with their defense they will concede goals.

            Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Probably has nudes of the Glazers

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Selling him to Brisbane Roar apparently.

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Wellington Phoenix need him more.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Bidding war!

          Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      He deserved a run in the team over Greenwood after Villa imo

      Greenwood is the future but honestly should have been dropped after Villa - could have setup 2 or 3 tap ins for Bruno first half and Ronaldo second half while the game was still 0-0, preferring to shoot from tight angles or dribble into bodies each time

      Cost Utd the game in the end - there would have been plenty of time for goals had they just gotten their noses in front and made all the pressure tell, but he let Villa off the hook

      Open Controls
      1. OLEgend
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Exactly. Greenwood was keen to be on scoresheet after he was denied easy tap in opportunities himself in that westham game,he could have passed to Bruno in the villa game and then after taking that crucial lead he could have tried to be selfish, eventually cost the game

        Open Controls
      2. Harry the Hack
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Ronaldo cost Utd the game by jumping into defenders rather than play the ball into the net

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          sorry saw westham game mentioned, missed this was villa game. Yes, Greenwood at fault

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            41 mins ago

            Aged care coming to get you Harry, quick hide!

            Open Controls
  10. GoonerByron
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Which of these -

    A - Ederson + Azpi

    B - Mendy + Cancelo

    Prefer B but worried about both Mendy + Cancelo being hit with the occasional rotation?

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Chaldaea
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      B

      Tuchel tends to rotate near cup games for Kepa when it happens if it's an easier game so some risk of Mendy getting dropped but prefer upside of Cancelo to Azpi.

      Open Controls
  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    A) Grealish + 4.5 mid
    B) Sarr + Mbeumo (would be benching one of Sarr, Mbeumo, Saka, Armstrong each week)

    Open Controls
    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Is grealish any better than those ?

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Not as it stands but could do well if he keeps starting with the fix they have

        Open Controls
  12. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What the hell. Why is the blackbox team in full suits!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Track suits?

      Open Controls
  13. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Does Sarr have bad fixtures? Hes not been any worse away from home so far.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He scored 19 points last time he played Liverpool at home

      Open Controls
  14. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    2ft, but no idea who to bring in from Che defense.
    With Taa+shaw in my 11, I def need 2 certain starters with those transfers.
    CL game only brought me more headache and doubts.

    Open Controls
    1. Chaldaea
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Rudiger still starting every game if you don't want a headache.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Rudiger and Dias

      Open Controls
  15. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I’d like to hear from Arsenal fans*, or those who have watched Arsenal games this season, about Kieran tierney

    I saw this guy play a few times last season and he looked like an ideal FPL asset for good fixture runs. So he was one of the first names in my wildcard for this week.

    But checking the stats, he is nowhere to be seen for XGI or Xg compared to other defenders over the last four game weeks.

    Has his role changed this year? Sitting back more? Have the positions of those in front of him dented his attacking potential?

    Semedo appears to have better stats so far and slightly better fixtures - so maybe he is the sensible pick instead.

    Open Controls
    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      *spurs fan looking for Arsenal help. Tough times

      Open Controls
      1. MallettMan
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        nice performance the other day pal 😉
        KT will do well this year, he's starting to look very sharp and with smith rowe owning the left I can see them two linking up and him scoring some points.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      And the page comes to a crashing halt as no Arsenal fan can be found. Thanks Sharkytect!

      Open Controls
    3. james 101
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I have him. And he’s been good to me.

      But thinking of dropping him for Chelsea fixtures…

      Open Controls
  16. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc draft 4-3-3

    Ramsdale Foster
    Alonso Rudiger Cancelo Tierney Livra
    Salah Raph Mbuemo Luiz Brownhill
    Ron Luka Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Looks Ok

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Anything you would change to make it better than ok?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          I'm a 343 guy, I think that is where you max. your points potential.

          Open Controls
    2. KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looks fine, not particulary fan of two 4.5 mids as ceiling is so low. Usually prefer 4.5 def instead

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        The thing with that is playing a 5m mid over say Tierney most weeks, don't think there are any good mid options in the 4.5-5.5 bracket

        Open Controls
  17. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Yavuz Kabuk with just 33 points this GW!

    Open Controls
  18. james 101
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What are owners doing about CR7?

    Lukaku looks better for a few and it’s hard on the team to have both without dropping Salah

    And vardy is making a case too…

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      havent decided on the ronaldo>lukaku move yet, tempted to keep one more week and hope he outscores lukaku

      Open Controls
    2. KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Looking to keep if not using WC this week. So much other issues with my team.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They are dealing with defensive issues.

      Open Controls
  19. KUNingas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    2FTs and 1.9 ITB. Issues starting to amount.

    A) Use 2FTs, WC next week
    Bamford, TAA -> Lukaku, Silva/Christensen
    B) WC

    Current team
    Sanchez
    Shaw*, White, Ayling**
    Salah, Raphinha*, Benrahma, Traore, Brownhill
    Ronaldo, Antonio

    4.0, Tsimikas, TAA***, Bamford****

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Who will have more points by the end of the season.

    Duffy or Christensen?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Christensen

      Open Controls
  21. SharkyT
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    WC or Not?

    2 FTs & 1.4m ITB

    Sanchez/Foster
    Shaw* TAA* Ayling* Velts Tsim
    Sarr Salah Benr Raph
    Antonio Ronny Ings

    I could do TAA/Ings > Rudi/Lukaku & hold office the WC but if Shaw doesn’t start I’m down to 10 men potentially

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pretty similar issues as I have. Currently leaning to TAA/Bamford -> Christensen/Lukaku.

      Open Controls
  22. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Which scores more:
    a) Shaw + Livra + White (most likely be playing 2 DEF)
    b) Azpi/Rudiger+ Shaw + White (-4) (Livra on if Shaw out)

    Open Controls
    1. OLEgend
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      So it's -4 or Chelsea defense.. I think Chelsea will keep the clean sheet so B

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        yep basically nobody vs Chelsea (-4)

        Open Controls
  23. SirT83
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    If i use my FH chip this week. Do i then have 2 FTs next week, or does the one FT not roll?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      You lose the FT.

      Open Controls
  24. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Current front line for gameweek 7: 0FTs, 3.2 itb

    Salah Raphinha Traore’ Jota (Sissoko)
    Ronaldo King Antonio

    Jota >?

    Was leaning towards Son but I think I will need the money to get Lukaku next.

    Open Controls
    1. OLEgend
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Gallager or Gray?

      Open Controls
  25. I am
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Showed a friend my ff team and he asked if I had been a victim of the hackers 🙁

    Open Controls
  26. vova
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hey guys, I'm on a WC. How does this team look?

    Ramsdale Foster
    Dias Cancelo Azpilicueta Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Benrahma Saka Brownhill
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    1.8 ITB (enough to get TAA back in)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  27. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which team would you triple up on bar City or Chelsea (both disaster for triple ups) and LFC?

    Open Controls
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/30/should-we-buy-arsenal-players-in-fpl-and-who-are-the-best-picks/

    Open Controls

