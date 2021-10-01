Injury updates and team news for FPL Gameweek 7: James out, Shaw a doubt

Gameweek 7 is upon us and we’ve got all the important team news information in our second press conference summary of the week.

CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed the suggestion from Gareth Southgate that Reece James may be available to face Southampton. James picked up an ankle injury 29 minutes into last week’s defeat to Man City and was expected to miss several weeks of action.

“Maybe Reece goes with the water polo team for England? Reece is training in the pool right now, so my understanding, my last information, is that he will not go [to England duty].” – Thomas Tuchel

He confirmed that Mason Mount is back from a minor issue and ready to play. Christian Pulisic (ankle) and N’Golo Kante (Covid-19) miss out.

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold is this week’s high-profile casualty after missing Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Porto with a groin injury. Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the right-back and midfielder Thiago Alcantara (calf) for facing Man City.

“No ‘news’ means they are doing well but they won’t have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break.” – Jurgen Klopp on Alexander-Arnold and Thiago

MANCHESTER UNITED

Another defensive injury for FPL managers to be concerned about involves Luke Shaw (shoulder). The highly-selected left-back missed the late heroics against Villarreal in the Champions League and may not face Everton.

“Luke [Shaw] feels better in himself. He’s been ill but he’s still got the shoulder injury. We’ve got to make a decision on him.”

Marcus Rashford (shoulder) and Amad Diallo (thigh) remain unavailable, with Harry Maguire (calf) also out.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s as you were with Manchester City, with Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko the only players on the sidelines.

“Everyone is fit except [Oleksandr] Zinchenko and [Ilkay] Gundogan. I expect both back after the international break, hopefully.” – Pep Guardiola

EVERTON

Although Jean-Phillipe Gbamin is available after a thigh problem, there will still be no Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf), Seamus Coleman (hamstring) or Richarlison (knee) for Everton’s trip to Manchester United.

“Seamus Coleman and Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] are not ready yet, they are training, they are starting on the pitch, little by little, but they are not ready for this game. Exactly the same [for Richarlison and Andre Gomes].” – Rafael Benitez

Alex Iwobi is a doubt.

WEST HAM UNITED

Right-back Vladimir Coufal missed Thursday’s Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna with a slight groin problem and David Moyes won’t commit to his availability to face Brentford.

Ryan Fredericks (groin) is also a concern.

“Coufal has a chance I am not sure about Fredericks., They’re both not bad and there’s a chance they could both be available.” – David Moyes

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joe Willock was a surprise name on the Magpies’ teamsheet at Watford, considering he had previously been ruled out with a toe injury. He emerged unscathed and is able to continue in the side.

There is still no return for Callum Wilson (thigh) or Jamaal Lascelles (muscle) though, with Martin Dubravka (foot), Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett (both calf) also out.

“With the international break coming up, then we’re hoping that three [of those injured] at least will be taking part in training. It’s still a bit too early for the weekend.” – Steve Bruce

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Bruno Lage has confirmed that Rayan Ait Nouri is back from a concussion problem but Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro (both knee) are long-term absentees.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze (Achilles) and Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) are the Eagles’ only absentees, with Patrick Vieira not revealing any fresh concerns.

NORWICH CITY

There will be an assessment over Billy Gilmour‘s availability on Friday afternoon, as confirmed by Daniel Farke.

Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Todd Cantwell (personal reasons) and Sam Byram (thigh) are unavailable, with Gameweek 7 coming too soon in Przemyslaw Placheta‘s bid to return to match fitness.

“There’s a little question mark behind Gilmour, who got a knock on his foot this week. Zimmermann is still out, as is Cantwell. I hope they’ll be available after the international break.“– Daniel Farke

BRENTFORD

There was no word from Thomas Frank on the fitness of Ethan Pinnock (hip) who was forced off in the first half against Liverpool. However, the defender’s call-up to the Jamaica squad suggests he was replaced as a precaution.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi missed Thursday night’s Europa League trip to Warsaw with a hamstring strain and looks set to miss out again.

“He had a bit of an issue at the beginning of the Burnley game so he’s a big doubt for the weekend. He’s felt a little bit in his hamstring. We’ve got good players, but specifically the job he does in breaking up play and just his overall defending and in the box, he’s irreplaceable for us.” – Brendan Rodgers on Ndidi

Jonny Evans is also poised to miss out due to illness and Justin Justin (knee) is still weeks away from a comeback. Wesley Fofana (leg) is out for the long term.

ASTON VILLA

Dean Smith faced media on Friday but his key team news update on Morgan Sanson (hamstring) and Leon Bailey (thigh) came a day earlier, when he spoke to Villa TV.

“They’re recovering well, they’ve both had muscle strains – only minimal muscle strains but we have to make sure they’re right. We’re hopeful that they’ll be back sooner rather than later.” – Dean Smith

