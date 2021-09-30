475
Team News September 30

Gameweek 7 team news: Bamford out, Raphinha fit, James has “a good chance”

475 Comments
Share

Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Luke Ayling (knee) will miss Leeds United’s Gameweek 7 clash with Watford but Raphinha (hip) has been passed fit, as reported by their manager.

Marcelo Bielsa was one of six Premier League head coaches to face the media on Thursday, with the other 14 top-flight bosses set to provide us with injury updates on Friday – be it in the form of a standard pre-match press conference or from embargoed quotes given after tonight’s Europa League and Conference League ties.

We did get a few nuggets of team news from elsewhere on Thursday, including Gareth Southgate’s squad announcement for England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

We’ll round up the key updates from today’s virtual conference calls so far in the article below. Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually updated between now and Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds will not only have Raphinha available for selection against the Hornets but centre-halves Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk, too. The pair are returning from injury and suspension respectively.

“Raphinha is available, Bamford isn’t. And another player who was injured but who is [now] available is Llorente.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa offered us an update on Bamford’s recovery, which hinted that he would be nearing a return after the October international break given that the striker has sustained his ankle problem at Newcastle in mid-September.

“Bamford has an ankle injury that is surely going to take him a few more weeks to resolve, it hasn’t been a simple injury. It will likely take him from the period in which he was injured to when he returns, around a month.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Bamford himself had been discussing his injury on Leeds’ official podcast this week.

“It’s been about 10 days now, since I did it. In that 10 days, I’ve done very little. It’s not ready to run on yet. I imagine within the next 10 days, then I’ll be able to run.

“Once I can start running and changing direction normally, then back in with the team, probably a week.” – Patrick Bamford

Robin Koch (pelvis) and Luke Ayling (knee) are also set to remain out, joining Adam Forshaw (thigh) on the sidelines.

“Ayling has a problem in his knee that is going to require a simple surgical intervention. That will also require some time after this procedure is done.

Koch has a problem in his pubis which is a very rebellious injury. There is no prognostic for when he will be recovered because it can last a short period of time or a long period of time. That’s subject to his evolution.” – Marcelo Bielsa

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter said that Yves Bissouma (knee) is “making progress” ahead of the clash with Arsenal, adding that a decision on his involvement will be made later in the week.

Danny Welbeck is seeing a specialist on his hamstring issue, while Steven Alzate (ankle), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (groin) are all out.

BURNLEY

Matej Vydra (back) and Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) could recover for the visit of Norwich City but Maxwell Cornet (hamstring) looks set to sit Gameweek 7 out.

“With Vyds, I think he has got a strong chance of being with us and available. I don’t think Maxwel will be, he’s going well but it will probably be too quick a turnaround. It’s probably too risky.

“Jay Rodriguez is back on the grass with the physio so he has got of chance of being involved on Saturday.” – Sean Dyche

Connor Roberts (match fitness/groin) and Dale Stephens (ankle) remain unavailable but Kevin Long is nearing a return to fitness after recovering from a long-term ankle issue.

ARSENAL

Except for Granit Xhaka, who was earlier this week ruled out for three months with a knee problem, the Gunners reported on Thursday that “all other players in the men’s first-team squad are currently fit and available for selection.”

WATFORD

The Hornets confirmed on Thursday that Peter Etebo tore a quad muscle in Gameweek 6 and is expected to be out for four to five months.

In better news, Tom Cleverley (concussion) and Daniel Bachmann (knee) are available for the Leeds game after returning to training.

SOUTHAMPTON

Longer-term injury victim Jack Stephens (knee) is the only confirmed absentee for Southampton’s trip to Chelsea.

“Jack Stephens is still out. The rest, not so big issues. One or two players a little bit struggling. Yesterday we had everyone on the pitch.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Stuart Armstrong (calf) has rejoined training this week and will be assessed ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge:

“Since this week, he’s training with the team. We will have a look how he is, if he’s part of the squad on the weekend, then we will decide what we want to do with him. He was 42 days out, I think.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone had previously returned to the training ground earlier in September but have yet to make a playing comeback after their injury-enforced absences.

ELSEWHERE

We’ll hear from Thomas Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday for a final pre-Gameweek 7 update but three of their players were namedropped by Gareth Southgate upon being selected in England’s squad for the upcoming October internationals.

Reece James (ankle), Mason Mount (unspecified injury) and Luke Shaw (unspecified injury) were all called up by Southgate, who suggested all three had a chance of featuring for their clubs this weekend – curiously saying that Shaw was ill, rather than injured as had been intimated by Manchester United.

“Our understanding is that Mason and Reece have a good chance for the weekend, we’ll have to track that. I think Luke’s was more of an illness.” Gareth Southgate

Harry Maguire (calf) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) weren’t included in England’s squad, having both effectively been ruled out of Gameweek 7 by their club managers earlier in the week.

Gameweek 7 team news: Injured Alexander-Arnold “not likely” to face Man City

Dean Smith will face the media on Friday but he gave a bonus team news update on Morgan Sanson (hamstring) and Leon Bailey (thigh) to Villa TV.

“They’re recovering well, they’ve both had muscle strains – only minimal muscle strains but we have to make sure they’re right. We’re hopeful that they’ll be back sooner rather than later.” – Dean Smith

Something to watch out for tonight in the Europa League is the involvement of Vladimir Coufal, who David Moyes reported was a minor doubt for the clash with Rapid Vienna.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 7: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

475 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CERVELO
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Already done Ron to Rom with FT

    Have TAA and James.
    Is it worth a -4 to ship James for Cancelo or Rudiger?

    This article thrown me saying he has a chance! If he didn’t play my defence would end up being;

    Semado / White / Livramento

    Could be worse the risk sticking is what I’m thinking!

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. CERVELO
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Worth the risk…

      Just inside the top 15k so not wanting to throw points away either if can be helped.

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Its Southgate saying he has a chance, not Tuchel

      That defence could be fine honestly. I would get rid of TAA if anything but only if you have a way to get him back quickly

      Open Controls
      1. CERVELO
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah, I’m thinking so too. But like you also have Jota so likely TAA and Jota will be benched this week.

        My current thinking is hold TAA then next week possibly ship James and Jota to Grealish & Cancelo.

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have the same back 5 and I'm also going to do Ronaldo to Lukaku with my free transfer. Having to play Livramento isn't ideal but I don't want to sell Trent or Reece.

      Open Controls
      1. CERVELO
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I really want to keep James too. I think if fit and playing regular he’ll be a great fpl asset - much better than Alonso imo

        Open Controls
  2. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Apologies for the long post: My current 11 is creaking at the moment with 0.7 itb..

    Sanchez
    Shaw* - White - Livramento
    Salah - Jota* - Gallagher - Traore - Sarr
    Ronaldo - Antonio (c)

    Foster - TAA* - Bamford* - Omo

    Lots of ideas swirling right now, does any of the below appeal to anyone?

    A) Jota + Bamford --> Brownhill + Lukaku (c) -4
    B) Shaw --> Christensen/Rudiger
    C) Bamford --> Toney
    D) Jota --> Mbeumo/Raphinha/Saka
    E) A combo

    Open Controls
    1. CERVELO
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I’d probably go D with Raphina. Think he’s a must own tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Fair play, you think Jota out is higher priority over the defence this GW?

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Bamford to Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I think Toney has better long term fixtures and in a better attacking team

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B and D are most obvious.

      Or A feeling bolder...

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Was initially on A to go with Lukaku and Ronaldo this week. But all the defensive injuries is piling up. Logical thing is to do Ronaldo to Lukaku in GW9 now right?

        Open Controls
        1. Bluebloodedkiwi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Did Ron - Lukaku earlier in the week, but think you’re right - would probably have been better holding off to Wk 9 and using FT to fix some of the fires in the team

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            yeah just hope Ronaldo against Everton and Leicester can match Lukaku against Southampton and Brentford. Jota, Shaw, and maybe even Traore/Sarr out before then

            Open Controls
  3. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    A. Cancelo
    B. Dias

    Jota to

    1. Doucoure
    2. ESR

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thank you agree

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Spin The Wheel
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    4. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A2

      Douc has some tough fixtures coming

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeah completely agree actually

        Open Controls
    5. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      A2

      Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Going to sell one of greenwood or jota this week......which to lose?

    A....jota
    B...greenwood

    My feeling is jota likely to be benched for firmino v City......thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm doing the same and Jota then Greenwood in that order for me.

      Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Got rid of both

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Getting rid of both is - 8 territory!!

        Open Controls
    3. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Would you pick Gallagher or Smith Rowe as your budget enabler midfielder?

    May just be short term with a WC in my pocket.

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Gallagher more nailed and works nicely with Doucore if you are short and cash and want to preserve the wc

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Cheers.

        I've got Gray too. Price of premiums.

        I like Doucouré too and almost had him in earlier on.

        Holding wild card for now, 2 FT to play.

        Open Controls
        1. Champ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Perfect. I’m on Wc and may rotate Gallagher with one of the Everton budget mids

          Open Controls
  6. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Really cant call, keep Ronaldo(c) for one more week or get in Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Gonna have to go with your gut on this one. It could go either way but I'm doing Ronaldo -> Lukaku (c).

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'd hold but he could bang a brave against Brentford.

      Or be a tad tired.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        * brace

        Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
  7. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    select one
    1. Saka
    2. Gallager
    3. Sarr

    considering fixtures also

    Open Controls
    1. Andrew
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Saka based on fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Theres a 0.5m difference. Depends on what you will do with that money

      Open Controls
  8. winchester
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hello lads, have 1ft and 2.1m itb. use WC now or gw8? Are trent and shaw confirmed out? should I be concerned about the price drops of shaw and taa?

    sanchez
    taa* shaw* livramento
    benrahma salah greenwood sarr
    cr7 antonio asm

    foster esr tsimi amartey

    a) tsimi/ama -> rudiger
    b) tsimi/ama -> alonso
    c) use WC

    1) bench esr
    2) bench benrahma
    3) bench greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B
      1

      Open Controls
      1. winchester
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No need to wc. Just get rudiger and bench esr

      Open Controls
      1. winchester
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        cheers. should I be concerned about the price drops of shaw and taa?

        Open Controls
        1. Champ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Nope. Not when you have a wc

          Open Controls
          1. winchester
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            cheers. makes sense

            Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      a1

      Open Controls
  9. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Is TAA dropping in price tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Maybe, om -101,4 currently on fpl statistics

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Many WC though..

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I see this a bit but generally ignore it.... So WC purchases don't count toward net transfer, is that correct?

          Open Controls
          1. GE
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            I have heard so..

            Open Controls
      2. Andrew
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Isn’t that a definitely then?

        Open Controls
        1. GE
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          No, cause WC could affect the stats but don’t affect the actual price changes.

          Open Controls
          1. Andrew
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Ok cheers

            Open Controls
            1. GE
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              It’s just an estimate. Not sure, but maybe they struggle to isolate the WC moves from other transfers..

              Open Controls
  10. GE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Jota and Ayling ->

    1) Saka
    2) ESR
    3) Saka
    4) Raphinha

    A) Cancelo
    B) Dias
    C) Laporte
    D) Alonso
    E) Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Saka twice, lol

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      4 and A or E

      Open Controls
    3. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      1 & 3

      Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Your heart is clearly saying Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Haha 😛 It’s more Saka (50), Raph (30k), ESR (20) so it’s close

        Open Controls
  11. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Who to replace Ayling with?? (already have rudiger)
    A) Azpi
    B) Cancelo
    C) Dias
    D) Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. TB303
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
  12. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit? 0.0 ITB.

    Sanchez
    Rudiger, Coady, White
    Salah, Raphinha, Gray, Kovacic
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    (Steer, Livramento, TAA*, Mendy*)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      nope. decent starting 11.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ta.

        Open Controls
  13. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is Struijk or Llorente the better option for benched defender? Currently on Marcal but prefer Leeds' fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I would steer well clear of Leeds DEF.

      Open Controls
      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        They have to tighten up soon, surely?

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Possibly, but not looking likely. Better options IMO (although Wolves have been a disappointment!)

          Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      probably neither.
      Just stick with Marcal.

      Open Controls
  14. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    1. White or Tomyasu?

    2. Smith Rowe or Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      White and ESR

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks.
        Considering Shaw,Bissouma > White,ESR -4

        Open Controls
    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Tomiyasu, ESR

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      White & ESR

      Open Controls
    4. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Tomiyasu, ESR

      Open Controls
  15. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which Chelsea defender to bring in?

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Rudiger

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Why Rudiger over Alonso?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          They don’t like attacking returns

          Open Controls
    2. Must.Go.Faster.
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Rudigier and gonna take a risk on Chilwell

      Open Controls
    3. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      1. Rudiger
      2. James
      3. Alonso
      4. Christensen
      5. Azpi

      Open Controls
    4. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Alonso could easily be benched

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Rüdiger

      Open Controls
  16. TB303
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Two observations and questions 🙂

    1) Seen a lot of WCs with Dias+Cancelo. Surely not great with Pool this gw no?

    2) People selling TAA. Looks like he may miss this GW but should be ok for next. Why not just bench him for one game ?

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      1. Indeed, one of the reasons I’m waiting till GW8 to WC. But I guess if I was WC’ing this GE I’d still get in 1 or 2 city defenders as they are great long term buys - plus it’s not ridiculous to think they might get a CS at Anfield / Attacking rtns esp from Cancelo.

      2. Yep, I’m just benching. Ppl are bit knee jerk aren’t they?

      Open Controls
    2. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thanks Stonroses !
      Great points

      Open Controls
  17. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Very uncertain gw coming up between injury's and possible rotation with a international break immediately after too which could throw some more curve balls.

    Don't you just love it. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Best to keep 2 FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Coming into this week i was hoping on banking a transfer but as the days go by i feel the need for a mini wildcard.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I hear you.

          I have 2 FT and WC still, but was hoping to keep WC till GW11 and carry 2 FT into the IB as a result.

          Got TAA and Bamford but think TAA can stay and I can do ins transfer of Bamford.

          Got Digne and Torres to move on but I don’t see them as a massively pressing need to remove right now.

          Open Controls
  18. fricky_
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    GTG?
    Sanchez
    Rudiger - Semedo - Duffy - Azpi/Alonso/Christensen
    Salah - Benrahma - Sarr - Raphinha
    Antonio - Lukaku
    Steele - Allan - Williams - Bamford
    which one of the Chelsea def would you get here?

    Open Controls
  19. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Dunk-Ruediger-Christensen
    Raphinha-Sarr-Salah-Benrahma
    Jimenez-Antonio(v)-Ronaldo(c)

    Foster--White-TAA-Gilmour

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      White over Dunk means you don’t have double Brighton defense.

      Open Controls
  20. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale /foster
    Cancelo, dias, rudiger, alonso, livramento
    Salah, raphinia, sarr, saka, Douglas luiz
    Lukaku, Antonio, Saint max

    Mitb:2.4m
    On wildcard

    Good to go?

    Should i go for this instead?
    A) Sarr>grealish
    B) Asm> jimi

    Open Controls
    1. Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Nice team. Money in the bank makes Trent possible after the break if you want him

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        mhm that was my plan! thx mate

        Open Controls
  21. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Return of the Kane tonight lads

    Open Controls
  22. STONEROSES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    What’s the vibe on Luke Shaw…. Def out of Everton game?

    Open Controls
  23. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Rudiger or Alonso?

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Rud

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Rud

      Open Controls
  24. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Vardy or Lukaku for the next few?

    Open Controls
  25. Ayzay112728
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    So feel a bit stuck at the moment. Currently have 1.2m ITB and 1 FT. I started the week with 2 FTs but made early decision to switch cr7–>lukaku as that was always the plan. Current lineup:

    Sanchez
    TAA, semedo, reguilon
    Raphina, Salah,jota, benrahma
    Lukaku (c), Antonio, Bamford.

    Subs - Steele, Allan, Williams, Livramento

    So obvs all the injuries an issue and Jota my other concern. Have a feeling he’s going to be rotated this week given how firmino played midweek. I was trying to hold bamford but pretty set on switching him to ASM for 2nd Ft. the question is to whether take an extra hit for either:

    Jota —> Saka
    Or Williams to Rudiger/Dias

    What’s everyone’s thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      All make sense.

      Rudiger or Saka.

      Open Controls
  26. Back of the Garnett
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Feeling pretty set now, thoughts on this appreciated

    Ransdale - Foster
    Cancelo - Dias - Rudiger - Chilwell - Livra
    Salah - Raph - Saka - Grealish - Brownhill
    Lukaku - Antonio - Toney

    Would prefer James over chilwell but not looking good for this weekend

    TIA

    Open Controls
  27. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Cancelo or alonso??

    Open Controls
    1. SallySlayer
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If you don't already have another CHE defender then Alonso. Otherwise can't go wrong with Cancelo

      Open Controls
  28. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Worth a -8 ?

    A) Shaw > Rudiger
    B) Jota > Raphinha
    C) Ronaldo > Lukaku (c)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. SallySlayer
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A + B (-4). C next week

      Open Controls
  29. SallySlayer
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Rudiger - Semedo - Livramento (TAA, Wiliams)
    Salah - Jota - Sarr - Raph (Bissouma)
    Pukki - Antonio - CR7

    1.9 ITB
    A) Pukki –> Jiminez
    B) Pukki –> Toney
    C) Jota –> One of 6.0 mids
    D) Roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. Ayzay112728
      just now

      I’m getting rid of Jota this week. Reckon he’s getting rotated this week

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.