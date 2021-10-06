80
Frisking the Fixtures October 6

Who has the best and worst upcoming FPL fixtures?

80 Comments
Share

Our regular frisk of the fixtures sees us assess the Premier League clubs and players with – in theory – the strongest and weakest runs of league matches over the coming weeks.

The primary focus in this article will be on the next six Gameweeks but we will scrutinise the longer-term prospects where appropriate.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can also set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

BEST FIXTURES

CHELSEA

Next six: bre | NOR | new | BUR | lei | MUN

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal 4

Wildcard or not, Gameweek 7 was seemingly the week to go all-in on Chelsea assets ahead of a fantastic run of fixtures. Over 2.8 million of last week’s transfers brought in Thomas Tuchel’s men, two million of which were for Antonio Rudiger (£5.8m), Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) and Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m). Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton disappointed many, with no goals or clean sheets for the trio – and Alonso didn’t even play, as the anticipated rotation with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) begins.

Newly-promoted Brentford are up next but, such has been the Bees’ impressive start, it’s the three games after that which are worth targeting. Gameweeks 9-11 pit the European champions against the three teams currently in the relegation zone – Norwich City (H), Newcastle United (a) and Burnley (H). Lukaku will be the most popular captaincy choice, despite not scoring in his last three league matches.

Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) set up two goals against Southampton for a 10-point return and he isn’t just the safe option: he has scored more points than any defensive teammate since Tuchel’s January arrival. His 118 pips the 112 of Rudiger thanks to one goal, four assists and 12 clean sheets.

SOUTHAMPTON

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 7

Next six: LEE | BUR | wat | AVL | nor | LIV

A fortnight after getting a draw away to Manchester City, the Saints were about to snatch another point at Stamford Bridge until James Ward-Prowse’s (£6.4m) 77th-minute red card. Two goals in the final ten minutes brought about a defeat but they will relish home clashes against Leeds United and Burnley.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have struggled to score this season. Only twice have they found the net in open play, with their ‘goals for’ tally supplemented with two penalties and an own-goal. Yet they face a Leeds defence which has conceded the most shots of any team so far, boosting the appeal of cheap striker Adam Armstrong (£6.0m). The former Blackburn man scored 28 Championship goals last season and his 21 shots is beaten only by Michail Antonio (£8.0m) amongst forwards.

At the back, Alex McCarthy could be a solid £4.5m goalkeeping option should he continue to start ahead of Fraser Forster (£4.4m), with popular cheap pick Tino Livramento (£4.2m) getting forward regularly from right-back. He won the penalty at Chelsea and has delivered returns in three of his last four matches.

MANCHESTER CITY

Kane missing for Spurs as Guardiola starts Grealish

Next six: BUR | bha | CRY | mun | EVE | WHU

Pep Guardiola will be pleased to have gained four points from back-to-back away games at Chelsea and Liverpool. Man City have already won two of their three home matches 5-0 and up next is Burnley – an opponent who they have beaten by that same 5-0 margin on four successive home meetings, with an aggregate score of 30-1 over eight matches in all competitions. It’s a remarkable record but one that is hard to interpret from an attacking viewpoint, as 13 Man City players shared the goals and 14 provided assists. That general trend has continued this season, as no player has scored (or assisted) more than two of their 14 goals so far.

Despite Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) quietly becoming the third highest-scoring forward, only Jack Grealish (£7.9m) compares well to others statistically, with his 51 penalty area touches and 18 chances created ranking highly. He has played most of their minutes but has contributed just one goal and one assist. It’s difficult enough predicting who Guardiola selects, never mind whose turn it is to score.

However, at the back, their defensive brings more reliability. They kept five clean sheets in a row before going to Anfield and have conceded by far the fewest goal attempts (43), shots in the box (26) and tally of expected goals conceded (4.01). Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) will be popular transfers to make – maybe both – ahead of Burnley (H), Brighton and Hove Albion (a) and Crystal Palace (H). But this defence is so dominant, they can shut out any opponent.

ARSENAL

Next six: CRY | AVL | lei | WAT | liv | NEW

Gameweek 4 was a turning point for Arsenal. Bottom of the league after losing all matches without scoring, Mikel Arteta handed debuts to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) and right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m). The match against Norwich also saw Ben White (£4.4m) and Gabriel (£5.0m) back from injury and so, with a new-look defence in place, it must be satisfying for Arteta to see the Gunners keep three clean sheets from the subsequent four games.

This continues a similar finish to last season and facing Crystal Palace (H), Watford (H) and Newcastle (H) over the next six games will provide a great chance for more. In midfield, there’s another promising cheap option in Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m), although some managers may prefer to spend an extra million on Bukayo Saka (£6.3m), given his more frequent shots and chances created.

BRENTFORD

Brentford injury latest as budget FPL midfielder Mbeumo impresses 1

Next six: CHE | LEI | bur | NOR | new | EVE

Just like their Gameweek 8 opponents Chelsea, Brentford face the bottom three in succession – Burnley (a), Norwich (H) and Newcastle (a). Yet Thomas Frank’s bold side will be confident of breaching Chelsea and Leicester City, having scored two against the statistically strong Wolves defence, three against Liverpool and another pair in an impressive away win at West Ham. Ivan Toney (£6.3m) dominated Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) in the air, is on penalties and has four goal involvements from the last five matches, with out-of-position bargain Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) playing beside him and finally converting shots that hit the woodwork (four so far) into goals.

David Raya (£4.6m) and his defence rank favourably in terms of shots conceded (85) and expected goals conceded (7.99). They have two representatives – Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) – within the top five defenders, who have aadded a handful of assists to three clean sheets. The west Londoners have been a wonderful addition to the top flight and look strong at both ends, combined with a fearless mentality and highly-regarded transfer policy.

ALSO CONSIDER

Leeds will also be confident of beating Southampton, followed by Wolves (H) and Norwich (a) afterwards. This pair also has good games, with Wolves four fixtures through an 11-match streak that avoids last season’s top five. Despite being rooted to last place, Norwich have a chance of making this season competitive by soon facing Brighton, Leeds, Southampton and Wolves at home.

WORST FIXTURES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ronaldo scores again, Shaw blanks, budget defender Duffy impresses: FPL notes

Next six: lei | LIV | tot | MCI | wat | che

If the two blanks of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) already had you nervous, look away now. Here are the Red Devils’ next opponents: Leicester, Atalanta (twice), Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Man City, Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea. Lots of fixture congestion, lots of travelling and their only home league matches are against arguably the two strongest teams in the division.

Luke Shaw (£5.4m) lost almost a million owners before Gameweek 7 and there is set to be similar mass sales for Mason Greenwood (£7.6m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Paul Pogba (£7.7m). Just one clean sheet has been kept so far and Greenwood hasn’t scored in four matches. It could be added that – after removing Watford – last season’s equivalent meetings with the five sides yielded seven goals and only one defeat.

Fernandes scored, assisted and brought home 12 points at Leicester, eclipsing his 11 points from the previous visit.

READ MORE: Is it time to sell Man Utd assets?

WEST HAM UNITED

Vestergaard injury latest as Antonio and Benrahma haul again 2

Next six: eve | TOT | avl | LIV | wol | mci

Michail Antonio is a classic FPL debate of form versus fixtures. He has five goals and four assists from six matches, narrowly coming second to Mohamed Salah for attempts (27) and shots inside the box (23). The third most-owned player in FPL has been outstanding but is about to be tested with some tougher fixtures. Four of West Ham’s next six league matches are away, with Liverpool and Tottenham at home.

Then sprinkle in three Europa League nights and an EFL Cup clash with Man City and it looks demanding, even for Antonio. Selling him would still be difficult to proceed with, despite a promising set of alternative strikers in Toney, Armstrong, Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) and Callum Wilson (£7.3m). The sale of Said Benrahma (£6.6m) may not be as difficult, having only provided one goal in five matches.

WATFORD

Vardy scores at both ends, Tielemans’ advanced role, Sarr and Saint-Maximin return again: FPL notes 9

Next six: LIV | eve | SOU | ars | MUN | lei

It had been a respectable start for Watford back in the Premier League. Points were dropped against Newcastle and Leeds but two wins over Aston Villa and Norwich put the Hornets in 15th position. True to form, the club sacked Xisco Munoz on Sunday and replaced him with Claudio Ranieri. The Italian has been dropped into a terrible run of fixtures, facing Liverpool (H), Everton (a), Arsenal (a), Man United (H) and Leicester (a) during their next six.

Yet to keep a clean sheet, the only defensive asset with any appeal is Ben Foster because he’s the only £4.0m playing goalkeeper. Whilst strikers Joshua King (£5.5m) and Emmanuel Dennis (£5.3m) can be cheap enablers, the club’s talisman is Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m). Although he has already scored four times and ranks second for shots on target throughout the league, combining upcoming fixtures with the quality of his teammates may suggest it’s a good time to sell.

However, being on penalty duty does add a slight fixture-proof factor.

READ MORE: What FPL managers can expect from Claudio Ranieri

ALSO CONSIDER

Leicester have had an underwhelming start to the season and are about to face Man United (H) and Chelsea (H) in upcoming weeks. Newcastle are seemingly devoid of hope, despite scoring in all-but-one match so far. Their games are about to turn, going against Tottenham (H) and Chelsea (H) in their next three.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

80 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    a) Trent, Saka
    b) Laporte, Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      A if TAA passed fit for gw8

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Laporte Saka

      Open Controls
    4. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Black Knights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I had a dream last night that I brought Lukaku in -4 for CR7 and he blanked during the Brentford game. Very frustrating.

    I'm still gonna do it though.

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      I am keeping one more week, he could easily score against LEI

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yeah he definitely could. And Brentford away isn't that easy a game.

        Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Last chance saloon for Lukaku

      Open Controls
  3. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Who is the best keeper on WC?

    talk to me

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ramsdale seems the popular choice

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Toss up between ramsdale and raya martin

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Raya

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Ram or Ray

      Open Controls
    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ram

      Open Controls
    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24230494

      Open Controls
      1. mcginnntonic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        perfect thank u

        Open Controls
  4. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Bottomed in last article....

    Thoughts on my current WC draft?

    Ramsdale Foster
    Dias Cancelo Azpi Rudiger Livra
    Salah Foden Saka Raph Luiz
    Lukaku Toney Antonio

    Strategy to get TAA back in gw10 for 2 premium defenders or 1 premium defender plus Foden.

    Really want to find a way to get Vardy in my team.....only way I can do this is to replace Toney, Foden, and Dias for Vardy, Mbuemo and Duffy. Plus it makes getting TAA back in a bit more tricky

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      I like the replacement better

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        So you think i should do the moves to get Vardy in? Then it comes down to difficulty on fitting 3 premiums plus Trent

        Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not bad. Needs vardy imo

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      In some ways it might make getting TAA easier, but would mean moving on one of Lukaku or Vardy

      Open Controls
  5. pablo discobar
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    “I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week.

    “Myself, West Ham United, and Jamaica have all agreed that, given the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present, it is better for me to remain with the club in London at this time.

    “I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.”

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is that Adam Cresswell?

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Makes him hard to ignore still on WC

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cool Runnings?

      Open Controls
    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jamaican fans hate him - continually doesn't show up, and when he has played he was awful.

      Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Today the Horse turns 38. Man it zips along quickly. Going to an Adam Handling restaurant today so I’m pretty excited.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Feed well

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        What would you get?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          A junior burger.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            https://www.lochandtyne.com/sample-menus/ALaCarte.pdf

            Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Happy birthdayneigh

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks fat cow.

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Still a whippersnapper. Congrats.

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Boy, the years seem to be galloping on

      Open Controls
    5. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Aahh another '83 son

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Whoop whoop

        Open Controls
    6. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      what would recommend to those in 20s?

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Always care, look after your family and look after yourself.

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Take advantage of every day. Everyone will tell you how quickly it goes but you’ll never believe it until it’s gone. Study, do not be lazy, and please get off social media; it’s a complete waste of life.

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers both. Simple yet so important! 🙂

        Open Controls
    7. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Happy birthday Rupes! Hope they have a decent trough set up for you there.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh they do mate. Goi f Portland tonight who have a great wine list.

        Open Controls
    8. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Happy birthday!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Ta duck

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          You from Stoke Horse?

          Happy Burp Day Laddo.

          Open Controls
  7. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How about this for a cheeky penalty taker set up? Armstrong > Toney GW9/10

    Ramsdale // Foster
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger // Livra Manquillo
    Salah Zaha Sarr Raphinha // Brownhill
    Lukaku Auba Armstrong/Toney

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kaku Raph not necessarily on PK

      Nice team though

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks x

        Open Controls
  8. xtina
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Raphina or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      R

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Depends on whether Raph plays next game.

      Open Controls
    5. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      The thing that puts me off Raphinha is all the International business. Could still be the pick over Foden though...

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah same. Last IB there was non stop talk and speculation both in the run up to and during. This time round seems to be polar opposite. Any chance of a write up? Having said that, I was thinking of doing one myself.

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'm sure Neale is on the case and has that base covered but by all means, feel free to do a HT on it if you so wish 🙂

          Open Controls
    6. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Raph

      Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    If TAA is out...

    A) KdB, Chilwell, ESR
    B) Son, Foden, Tierney

    Hmm... maybe KdB isn't out of the equation yet. A looks better to me short-term.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Knew you wouldn’t shake KDB off for good, he still looks like a mental good pick especially with the next 3. ESR is struggling to excite me tho

      Open Controls
    2. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I like B. Alonso big threat to Chilly.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        For some reason, I really want to double on Chelsea defense with Chilwell - Rudiger for this next run of games. I think Chilwell is back. He played well vs Southampton even though he gave the pen away, he should get a run of games now and when he plays he has TAA potential for 2m less.

        He has like 18 pointers in him which makes me willing to risk a benching or two. If he gets 18, 10, 0, 1 he's doing better than 6, 6, 6, 6.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I would steer well clear of both Chilwell & Alonso - Tuchel will rotate them across league & champions league, and you can bet your bottom dollar there'll be plenty of pre-60th minute subs off/on, and 1 pointers from both the bench and the start, even in games where Chelsea clean

          Absolute FPL fool's gold imo

          Open Controls
  10. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this team for the next week? Already made my move to bring in Cancelo, thinking about Jota > Son or Cr7 > Lukaku, both would be for a -4 but then would be really happy with the side. Can I hold off on either of those moves? Have 2.5m in the bank so have exact funds to do the Son move.

    Sanchez
    Trent - Rudiger - Cancelo
    Salah - Jota - Gray - ESR
    Antonio - Toney - Cr7

    Steele - Sissoko - Williams - Livra

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think Jota to Son long term works out
      Firmino not playing for Brazil so you'd imagine has a good chance to start vs Watford

      Open Controls
  11. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Team for gw 8

    Sanchez
    TAA Alonso Rudiger
    Sarr Benrahma Salah Townsend
    Antonio Lukaku Jimenez

    steele livramento shaw gilmour

    A. Shaw> Dias/cancelo (bench sarr/benrahma)
    B. TAA and Benrahma > Tierney and Son -4
    C. Sarr/benrahma>Saka
    D. Save ft

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably the Shaw transfer but not sure on benching Sarr or Benrahma though

      Open Controls
  12. cheese XL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      duck walks into a bar....

      Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ramsdale 4.0
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Duffy Livramento
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo Allan
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez

    0.0 itb

    How’s this WC draft??

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      looks fine.

      Open Controls
  14. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who's more of a priority to bring in/move out this week?

    1. Jota > Son
    2. Cr7 > Lukaku

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you already have Salah and will bring in Son and Lukaku at some point, probably Son for GW8 V Newcastle then Lukaku GW9 v Norwich

      Open Controls
  15. cheese XL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wildcard choices:

    A) Ramsdale, Mbueno & Jesus

    B) Sanchez, Foden & Toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Jesus not likely to be available for GW8

      Open Controls
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    What are people's views on 4 v 3 premium defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.