FPL Hall of Fame: Two-time top 1k finisher Morten Tveito on his strategy

We hear from the absurdly consistent Morten Tveito as we continue to champion those in our Hall of Fame roll of honour.

Here at Fantasy Football Scout, we are acknowledging the best of the best when it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

And so, every year, we will salute the top five managers in our prestigious Career Hall of Fame.

The managers who can break into the top five will be immortalised on our Hall of Fame page.

You can check your own position in the Hall of Fame by becoming a Fantasy Football Scout Member and joining either of our two FPL mini-leagues.

Our Live Hall of Fame, which is updated throughout the season, had its first refresh for 2021/22 over the September international break and you’ll be able to see all the correct new IDs attached to the managers in question.

Having previously heard from Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges and nine-time top 10k finisher Finn Sollie in our series of mini-profiles, we ask a few questions of Morten, who has overall ranks inside the top 1,000 in two of the last three years.

In his eight seasons playing FPL, Morten has finished out of the top 21,000 only once.

HOW DO YOU GENERALLY APPROACH FPL? WHAT IS YOUR MAIN STRATEGY/STYLE?

I try to start out with proven players that I am fairly sure will get close to 90 minutes from the teams that I believe will start off well.

I also try to watch as many games as possible, especially at the beginning of the season, and will initially make early moves to build team value. If necessary I will take hits – I think I have 8-10 hits per season in the last three years.

The first Wildcard is not something I plan for but in the last two seasons, I have played it early, in Gameweeks 3 and 5.

My transfers are based on a combination of stats and eye test. I have several chats with world-class Norwegian FPL managers, and that is definitely a good way to get better.

You learn something from each season and I think being flexible is a good way to approach the game.

WHAT IS YOUR BEST FPL MOMENT?

I usually remember what goes wrong! I always try to get the Bench Boost perfect, but that rarely is the case. One exception is Gameweek 30+ in 2019/20, in which I gained a Gameweek rank of 3k, which brought me into the top 10,000 for the first time that season.

WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TIPS FOR SECURING A GOOD FINISH?

Be patient and trust your decisions, even if they don’t pay off immediately. Also, try to cover the best captain options each round to minimize risk. And slightly more specific… buy Diogo Jota when the Africa Cup of Nations starts in January!

WHAT STATS DO YOU PAY MOST ATTENTION TO? WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE TOOL IN THE PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA?

Expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA) are two important stats, for me, and I always look at clean sheet odds provided by bookies.

I also use Mikkel Tokvam’s transfer algorithm as input when choosing which player to buy.

Player stats and team stats are the tools that I use in the Premium Members Area.

