Hall of Fame October 6

FPL Hall of Fame: Two-time top 1k finisher Morten Tveito on his strategy

We hear from the absurdly consistent Morten Tveito as we continue to champion those in our Hall of Fame roll of honour.

Here at Fantasy Football Scout, we are acknowledging the best of the best when it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

And so, every year, we will salute the top five managers in our prestigious Career Hall of Fame.

The managers who can break into the top five will be immortalised on our Hall of Fame page.

Our Live Hall of Fame, which is updated throughout the season, had its first refresh for 2021/22 over the September international break and you’ll be able to see all the correct new IDs attached to the managers in question.

Having previously heard from Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges and nine-time top 10k finisher Finn Sollie in our series of mini-profiles, we ask a few questions of Morten, who has overall ranks inside the top 1,000 in two of the last three years.

In his eight seasons playing FPL, Morten has finished out of the top 21,000 only once.

Hall of Fame Career #1-#5 8
HOW DO YOU GENERALLY APPROACH FPL? WHAT IS YOUR MAIN STRATEGY/STYLE?

I try to start out with proven players that I am fairly sure will get close to 90 minutes from the teams that I believe will start off well.

I also try to watch as many games as possible, especially at the beginning of the season, and will initially make early moves to build team value. If necessary I will take hits – I think I have 8-10 hits per season in the last three years.

The first Wildcard is not something I plan for but in the last two seasons, I have played it early, in Gameweeks 3 and 5.

My transfers are based on a combination of stats and eye test. I have several chats with world-class Norwegian FPL managers, and that is definitely a good way to get better.

You learn something from each season and I think being flexible is a good way to approach the game.

WHAT IS YOUR BEST FPL MOMENT?

I usually remember what goes wrong! I always try to get the Bench Boost perfect, but that rarely is the case. One exception is Gameweek 30+ in 2019/20, in which I gained a Gameweek rank of 3k, which brought me into the top 10,000 for the first time that season.

WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TIPS FOR SECURING A GOOD FINISH?

Be patient and trust your decisions, even if they don’t pay off immediately. Also, try to cover the best captain options each round to minimize risk. And slightly more specific… buy Diogo Jota when the Africa Cup of Nations starts in January!

WHAT STATS DO YOU PAY MOST ATTENTION TO? WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE TOOL IN THE PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA?

Expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA) are two important stats, for me, and I always look at clean sheet odds provided by bookies.

I also use Mikkel Tokvam’s transfer algorithm as input when choosing which player to buy.

Player stats and team stats are the tools that I use in the Premium Members Area.

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az"

Post a Comment
  1. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Can't wait to see the tears on here when Foden is rested. Flavor of the week

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No worries, Livra to save the day.

      Just ask Torres owners

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Except me, who doesn’t have Livra

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          You missed the trick 😉

          Open Controls
      2. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Former Torres owner here 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Go away, I got him on my wild card

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Tears incoming

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Mahrez will be the one to own lol

      Open Controls
  2. Glokollur nr.1
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Marcal + Digne -> Livra + Cancelo
    For -4
    Go?

    Open Controls
  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Some risks in here, but I’m thinking the bench should be good enough to cover the no shows in this WC team…whatcha think?

    Ramsdale, Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, James, Laporte
    Salah, Raphina, Saka, Mbuembo, Brownhill
    Lukaku, Antonio, Toney

    Bank 0.0m

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      How are you going to lineup each week? 5-2-3?

      I'd Downgrade saka to ESR and upgrade brownhill to d.luiz at least.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I think mostly 4-3-3 but also have the option of 5-2-3, 5-3-2 & 4-4-2.

        I much prefer Saka to ESR, but am tempted to downgrade a defender and upgrade Saka to one of the 7.5ish mids (Jota/Foden/Mount etc)

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Unlike many, I think Saka vs ESR is a 50/50 call, due to ESR tendency to play more centrally and Saka being needed to do more defensive work than him. But yeah Saka is that explosive, so I'd understand the love.

          Livra is your man. There's always 1 every season, and this time his name is Livra.

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Yep, he’s great value. As is White at 4.4m IMO.

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Why not just do Chilwell - Alonso? That way you're guaranteed at least one start. You have a bench that can handle it.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Whilst I do like Alonso, I think Chilwell and James are the first choice full backs and will play most games.

        Open Controls
  4. NABIL - I still got Bruno
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Doucoure feels like early Yaya days all over again.

    We ignore, and ignore.. and the casuals.. yeah the casuals. They 'know'.

    Open Controls
    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Please don't compare Yaya with Doucoure

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I just did. Relax.. it's FPL we're talking about

        Open Controls
        1. Threat Level Midnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I am very relaxed but this is shocking.

          Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    WC.

    1. Foden and Jimenez
    2. Son amd Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  6. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Anyone else still got Torres, or is it just me?

    Open Controls
    1. *Bojack*
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Never had him but with Burnley up next, who lose 5-0 to City every time they play them, he could be a decent pick for GW8.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yeah, this is the thing. I know he will haul as soon as I sell him!

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Problem is he’s definitely been dropped and Pep has so many options in attack. IF he starts he’s a great pick this week. But I’d say he’s very unlikely to.

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Top scoring player in GW8 IMO

      Open Controls
  7. *Bojack*
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    This article is a bit of a let down. Very thin on content.

    Open Controls
    1. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Much like this post.

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Ah but he knows a man who

      https://twitter.com/mikkeltokvam?lang=en

      I tried typing my name and all possible variants into the spreadsheet of top managers. Irritatingly it's still searching for me. It must be out of date I guess

      Open Controls
  8. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Roll a transfer or bring someone from Chelsea in?

    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, Shaw, Tierney, Semedo, Dier
    Salah, Raphinha, Sarr, Gray, Sissoko
    Ronaldo, Antonio, Jimenez

    £1.6m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I would. Any of Semedo, Diet or Shaw could go.

      Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Bruno (lei)
    B) Grealish/Foden (BUR)

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      The nailed one.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I still like Bruno as a pick tbh. The stats say he's fine to keep.

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Sell Semedo or Marcal first?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Marcla

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      M

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      M

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Cheers lads!

      Open Controls
  11. NABIL - I still got Bruno
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Suggestion to WCers who are interested in grealish/foden.

    Try to fit in both. And have a good back up like D.Luiz. That way you increase your chance of winning the pep roulette and get a great taste in the annual Burnley trashing.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Happy to go without City mids vs Burnley.

      Cancelo is an attacking asset and one will be enough vs Burnley and Pep roulette.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah.. just a suggestion for someone who loves to gamble.

        I am not on WC and yes Cancelo is my only City player. Tempted with Laporte for his inevitable haul though

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          City's defence Dias, Cancelo, Laporte one each or double up remains your best route to 'nailed' points each GW from City.

          Juggling between City mids GW after GW is just going to lead to WTF Pep.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Tbh i wouldn't go City mid myself, unless he's a fit and firing KDB. But KDB is not being the usual KDB this season.

            I usually go for 90 minutes guy like Sarr or JWP. Been that way many years and served me well

            Open Controls
    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      It is tempting, although D Luiz is not a good back up! Would rather have Livramento or White in that price bracket (or Mbeumbo if you can afford a little more)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Just to name a base priced player. Yeah Mbeumo is much a better pick and obviously livra or white should be placed before d.luiz on bench as back up.

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Hmmm. Should we go both T. Silva and Christiansen too?

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        One board of roulette is enough. Save your money.

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Foden, though both are slight rotation risks especially until City qualify from their CL group. They might also be rotated/subbed for the other and are in a City attacking pool with a few sharks. 4.5m mids are 4.5m for good reason.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Tbh I think it's a gamble too big to consider. Add Mahrez, gundo torres to the equation, you just don't know which one is going to play in PL and UCL.

        That 4.5 mid will be there just to make up the numbers

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          The 4.5 mids are very hit or miss. I have Hayes, will get very seldom attacking returns. Gilmour too but gonna sell.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Ah very unfortunate with that gilmour pick, matey. He's such a classic FPL pick, false hope that we picked because we thought hey, it was a cheap gamble. Then we rushed to sell 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              He'll definitely have his years in the sun, even if it's not an FPL sun. Classy footballer.

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Indeed. Maybe he's a Modric, great player but not FPL friendly

                Open Controls
    5. ebb2sparky
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'm considering it but will probably go for Son and ESR instead

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Yeah that's a sensible pair.

        This is for the gamblers who wouldn't mind self torture.

        Open Controls
  12. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    WC on.

    Is it stupid if i play Sanchez against norwich and next gw i burn my ft to ramsdale..

    Ramadale in the team is my plan but sanchez against norwich is possible clean

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Who are Arse playing? Doesn't seem worth it to me in the long run.

      Open Controls
    2. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Why don't you just pick Ramsdale for Palace at home?

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yes it’s stupid 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Would just get Ramsdale.

      Open Controls
  13. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Considering Sarr >> Saka here? Other options is to activate the WC and change some things around (get City, Lukaku and tidy things up). 1FT and only 0.4itb.

    Sanchez
    Rüdiger. TAA. White
    Salah. Mount. Raph. Sarr
    Ronaldo. Antonio. ASM
    (Foster, Shaw, Livramento, Gilmour)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I went Saka, but slightly regret not going ESR who could match him for 1 million less.
      Or, might be remiss of Rafa to have no Eve mids

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Townsend time?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Seem to remember he was really good in his brief spell for your lot, but haven't checked the numbers.

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Got into the provisional England squad yeah. Had a very good stint indeed

            Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Keep Sarr

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      WC from position from strength not a bad option.

      You could make a case for keeping a lot of those players but I'd sell Sanchez ASM, Sarr, Mount, Shaw, Ronaldo on WC.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'd keep Sarr and see how he goes for Ranieri. Watford's dominant attacker. 2 goals and an assist v Pool in 19/20 and Pool conceding goals and a bit understrength in GW8.

      Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Maybe before doing that - Have a peep at Sarr’s last game against his next opposition below (and this was nearly 2 years ago - he’s improved a lot since then)

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwSe1x3uVk0

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Even though Sarr has improved, as a team, I don't think current team is as good as last one.

        Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Make a WC team. If it changes more than 7 players and you like it more, do it.

      Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Is Gilmour out of favour?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Seems to be.

      Also his middle name is Clifford

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        And first name is Billy, not William.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          He's on my bench and I might need him if TAA and Raph are out.

          Open Controls
  15. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Still can't decide whether to WC this team? Worried about no city players and defence need Tmiskas out?

    Guatia
    Tierney TAA Duffy
    Salah Gallagher Benrahma Sarr
    Ron Antonio Lukaku

    Foster Livra Gilmour* Tmiskas*

    Think I might wait for the TAA news but if he is out a while and I go to pull my WC I could miss out on price rises.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I think your team is good

      Open Controls
    2. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Really it depends if you want to keep Ronaldo.
      Rest of the team is fine for a team with 4 big hitters.

      If you're thinking it might be time to get rid of Ronaldo, then I'd WC because you can spread the funds over multiple players.

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Definitely keep WC.

      I have Tsimi too and I think he's just an injury/rest away from getting us the needed points as back up. With Livra and Duffy as 3rd/4th def (so do I), I think we can get away with him as 5th d.

      That said I plan to upgrade him to TAA or Laporte in GW12 or 13.

      Open Controls
    4. hustler7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thanks both. I think I am going to hold one more week and reassess after GW8.

      GW12 looks like another good time to WC with internationals and fixture swings.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Gw12, 15 or 19

        I will try my best to get to 19

        Open Controls
  16. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Fred and Edinson Cavani are set to miss Manchester United's game against Leicester City on October 16 due to international fixture scheduling.

    https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1445764657713610766?t=lpN17CIHjFELqa9_LPPBHg&s=19

    Fully expecting Raphinha to be benched.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Probably increases the chance of Ronaldo and Greenwood starting...

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I got Ronaldo Bruno and Schmeichel for that game.

      Not sure how to feel

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        ill if you have scmeichel ,so crap this year..

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I'm still waiting for that PK save that will shoot me up the ranking.

          I blame it on Fofana injury though

          Open Controls
  17. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bruno (yes I still have him) to:

    A. Mane
    B. KDB
    C. Other city mid and use the funds to upgrade Christensen to Cancelo/Dias (-4, or over 2 weeks)
    D Raphinha and use the funds as above (-4, or over 2 weeks)

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Christensen White
    Salah Bruno Sarr Doucoure
    Lukaku Antonio

    Livra Gilmour Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Keep Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Keep
        A, B, and C are not better than Bruno
        D (without hit) is the best among the given options: but you'll shift back from 3 to 2 premiums.

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Fwiw I'm keeping bruno and plan to ditch him in GW10 for raph or mbeumo.

      He's a great differential nowadays. At least on FFS

      Open Controls
  18. Mozumbus
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    WC or not:
    Sanchez Foster
    Azpi Rudiger Semedo Coufal Veltman
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Raphinha Allan
    Ings Antonio Toney
    1FT 0.3ITB

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  19. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you say this team is good enough to roll over a transfer?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Alonso, Rudiger, Duffy
    Salah, Raphinha, Sarr, Gallagher
    Lukaku, Ronaldo

    Steele, Livramento, Dennis, Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      43 mins ago

      I'd say yes

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Definitely. A City defensive masterclass from any of the usual suspects might hurt you though

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah that's what I was thinking, wondering if Alonso > Cancelo was the play

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Try TAA to Cancelo 😉

          Open Controls
  20. ebb2sparky
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    If TAA isn't ready for GW8 should I
    A - bench him and play either white or livra
    B - sell (on wildcard)

    Currently on B with double Chelsea defence and enough cash for either rudiger or azpi to TAA

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      If he's not fit in GW8 I'm definitely not gonna have him on WC. I might not have him even if he is fit.

      He plays MUN the week after and that's if everything goes well with his recovery.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        I am thinking the same, probably transfer for Azpi, but that would mean having 3 chelsea players (Rudiger and Lukaku)

        Open Controls

