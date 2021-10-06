91
GoalScorer Challenge October 6

Get involved with the free-to-play GoalScorer Challenge over the international break

91 Comments
Looking for something to do in the October international break?

Sign up for GoalScorer Challenge (GSC), who have three international Gameweeks running, the first of which kicks off at 19:30 BST today.

Given that it’s the start of October, now’s also a good time to join in – as monthly winners grab a Premium Membership from Fantasy Football Scout.

And best of all, it’s a totally free game!

September’s GSC Summary

Most Gameweeks during September weren’t quite as lucrative as August, with goals harder to come by, but a few people did score in each week of the month:

  • Gameweek 4: The first international week of the season saw Cristiano Ronaldo (77 picks) and Romelu Lukaku (56) score twice each, but top pick Kai Havertz (257) missed out against Liechtenstein.
  • Gameweek 5: Patrick Bamford (321) was the obvious selection against Andorra, but it was Jesse Lingard (114) who netted a brace.
  • Gameweek 6: Another top pick failed, as Mohamed Elyounoussi (307) couldn’t bag a goal against Gibraltar. Armando Broja (75) was the best example of a well-researched international selection as he scored for Albania.
  • Gameweek 7: Back to the domestic action, and there were goals everywhere. Top pick Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (504) netted, while Ronaldo (217) and Lukaku (128) both scored twice again.
  • Gameweek 8: A few goals around, with Sadio Mane (200) and Teemu Pukki (149) grabbing one each.
  • Gameweek 9: ‘Operation Target Norwich City’ was well underway by this point, but Salomon Rondon (234) and Demarai Gray (210) failed to capitalise. The 160 who backed Jamie Vardy for his double will be delighted that own-goals don’t count in this game.

Congratulations to Louie Morrissey, who scored an impressive nine goals in a month! As a result, he wins the FFS Premium Membership for the season.

Internationals: How to Play

For any new players to GSC, international Gameweeks can be tricky. You need to pick a Premier League player who is representing his country, which means checking their game kicks off after the deadline and that your player is definitely in the squad. 

  • Gameweek 11: Wednesday 6th to Thursday 7th October
  • Gameweek 12: Friday 8th to Sunday 10th October
  • Gameweek 13: Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th October

The first of these looks difficult to navigate, with not many European fixtures to choose from, but some of the choices in Gameweeks 12 and 13 are plum.

The deadline for Gameweek 11 is at 19:30 BST today, so don’t miss out.

GSC is free to play and it only takes a minute to enter each week. You can create mini-leagues and play against your friends, too.

Full details, rules and entry can be FOUND HERE.

Goalscorer Challenge GSC is a free game - pick a player and get their goals, but you can only pick each player once.”

  1. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    No thankyou

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Gateway gambling.

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      +1

  2. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Captains up to next int break?

    For me

    Gw8 Salah
    9 Lukaku
    10 Salah
    11 Lukaku

    1. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'm on Lukaku for GW8 just because I think he's due and I also think Salah is due a blank, despite his great record vs Watford.

      1. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        The idea that a player is due makes no sense whatsoever

  3. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Which Wc please?.

    A)
    Ramsdale
    Taa-Rudiger-White-(Livremanto)-(Manquillo)
    Salah-Son-Foden-Mbuemo-(Luiz).
    Antonio-Lukaku-Armstrong

    Or

    B)
    Ramsdale
    Taa-Cancelo-Rudiger-(Duffy-Livre)
    Salah-Son-ESR-Mbeumo- (luiz)
    Lukaku-Antonio-Armstrong

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      A

  4. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you say this team is good enough to roll over a transfer?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Alonso, Rudiger, Duffy
    Salah, Raphinha, Sarr, Gallagher
    Lukaku, Ronaldo

    Steele, Livramento, Dennis, Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes but dependant on Trent and Alonso starts.

      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        57 mins ago

        Indeed, maybe I should go Alonso > Cancelo?

        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          Yes but wait in case you get snared just before deadline. Another of your 15 might need to be transferred out, hopefully not.

  5. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    B

    1. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      In reply to old gregg

  6. NABIL - I still got Bruno
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/mohamed-salah-liverpool-dangerous-partnership-21768754.amp?__twitter_impression=true

    How long can we ignore Curtis Jones? At 5.0 is he worth a gamble?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      For sure, certainly playing well.

      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Yeah eye for goal and killer pass.

        I'd imagine many will flock to Jota come AFCON in January, but maybe it's going to be his time to shine.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      I think so. Toyed with the idea towards the end of last season but didn't go for it, I guess the main issue is it using up a Liverpool spot, but at the same time most have TAA and Salah and nobody else. He gets into the box enough and can shoot and loves playing through balls to the likes of Salah and Mane. If funds are there to upgrade a 4.5 he could be a great option especially to rotate with defenders.

      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        I think he's the perfect 3rd Liverpool spot if totally nailed. His game is FPL friendly btw. Price is good, so what's not to like?

        Only issue is the abundance of choice that we got from the 5.0-6.0 group of midfielders

    3. Meechoo115
      17 mins ago

      Worth a gamble however don’t expect him to be too regular once Thiago back

      1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        If I were Klopp I'd play Thiago more in UCL Jones is more suited to PL Games than him.

        I'm not Klopp unfortunately

  7. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Could I get some opinions on team shape on a WC?

    A. 433 with Dias (and Smith-Rowe rotation)

    B. 343 with Townsend (and Mbeumo rotation)

    Ramsdale Foster
    Trent Cancelo Rudiger XXX Livra
    Salah Foden Raphinha XXX DouglasLuiz
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Apologies for the tangent Holmes. Following on from a post from Mentaculus. Is this the only Fantasy IPL game?

        https://fantasy.iplt20.com/season/home

    3. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      I don't get this

      In B, who will mbeumo replsce? Raph?

      1. HaffNanner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah sorry, it wasn't very clear.

        In B, it would be Mbeumo instead of Douglas Luiz and a 4.5 in the blank def spot.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I see. B then. Get Duffy or Velt.

          Midfield rotation su*k but you need ample cover for your City picks and perhaps rudi. Good luck

    4. ANGRY PERSON
      39 mins ago

      A

    5. Meechoo115
      7 mins ago

      A

  8. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Laporte a viable route into Man City defence? 90 minutes in 5 of the last 6 games. Has he secured his spot? His price is tempting, and finding it difficult to fit Dias/Cancelo in

    Open Controls
    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      I think so. Decent goal threat also.

    2. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think he's a safe pick for now. However with fixtures pile up coming in, we don't know when Pep is going to recall stones for us to play roulette.

      Getting him now increases your chance to get his inevitable haul in time

    3. Meechoo115
      5 mins ago

      Yes I’m doing Trent. Rudi. Cancelo. Laporte. Livra on wild

  9. NABIL - I still got Bruno
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    First time owning Alonso and already hating Tuchel roulette.

    Who do you think will play more in the easy PL run in, and who will feature more in UCL? Is it marcos or chilly?

    I think at CB is much clearer, since Rudi is the only natural LCB (Kurt left and Kounde didn't happen - yet) while tilva will be spared for big games, minding his age. I wouldn't go Christ way btw.

    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I read the tea leaves and brought Chilly in last GW. I think if Chilly is over his issues, he'll be first choice over Marcos despite the schedule. Totally agree on Rudi but disagree on Tilva. Tilva will play the big games because of his experience and quality, so likely to be rested (age) against lesser teams, so not a viable FPL option. Never even considered Chris, so agree.

  10. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which combo?
    A) Son and 4.6 defender
    B) Foden and Cancelo

    1. Big dog
      21 mins ago

      B

    2. Meechoo115
      4 mins ago

      B but it’s closer than you think if you hit the right 4.6

  11. ASOUSA12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    On WC, which one is better:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Dias/Cancelo Rudiger
    Salah Raphinha Saka XXX
    Lukaku XXX XXX

    Foster Livramento Duffy Brownhill

    A) Zaha + Antonio (likely GW10 move to Toney) + Jimenez
    A) Zaha + DCL (likely GW10 move to Toney) + Jimenez
    B) Mahrez (one week punt then move to Zaha most likely) + A Armstrong (likely GW10 move to Toney) + Jimenez
    C) Son + A Armstrong + Toney

    Cheers!

    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      C

      1. ASOUSA12
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        The problem with C) is that doesn't leave me margin to make any good transfers between GW9-12

        1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Not necessarily

          Son can be your cash cow if he fails, and Saka can easily be downgraded to a 5.5 if needed.

          If you're brave enough, you can try to ditch TAA and go double city defence. Very decent cover there

          1. ASOUSA12
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            Son will never be the cash cow because he has an incredible run between GW12 and 15. I don't like any of the 5.5 mids even if it seems the flavour of the moment.

            My biggest WC differentials were going to be Zaha and JWP but his suspoension ruined everything.

            I'm leaning more towards A) at the moment with potentially DCL if he is fit for 2GWs before moving to Toney and maybe Sarr instead of Zaha if i feel i can make the Zaha reverse move for him in GW11.

            If TAA is fit he's in, if not most likely i'll play Livramento or Duffy every week until he's fit and put the extra money into Son.

            Cancelo will be rotated in the future, hasn't happened yet because Zinchenko hasn't been fit.

            1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              Looks like you're all set and good to go. Yeah keeping son is easy. No need to downgrade if you don't want to.

              Zaha is infamous for trolling his owners. Just a reminder. Good luck!

              1. ASOUSA12
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Zaha on pens has the ability to be a 200 pts midfielder

                1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  We're yet to see the full attack with eze olise and edouard in play. But hey you could be right. Go for it!

    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      C. Actually D.It doesn't have Zaha.

  12. smix
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Jimi & Rudiger to Hwang & TAA for -4 worth it as a long term move ( Own Azpi too )

    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Perhaps not

    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      No.

  13. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Which quartet do you prefer?

    Azpilicueta, Dias, Antonio, Hwang
    Christiansen, Dias, Antonio, Toney
    Duffy, White, Vardy, Toney.

    The rest of the team is:
    McCarthy Foster
    Rudiger Cancelo Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbueno Luiz
    Lukaku

    Thanks!

  14. RedJive79
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    How's this WC looking? 0.0 ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger
    Salah - Gray - Foden - Raph
    Antonio - Toney - Lukaku

    Foster - Duffy - Mbeumo - Livra

    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Lovely, if TAA is fit

      Just be prepared for bench points

    2. Big dog
      18 mins ago

      Great

    3. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lovely line up

    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      That looks great, one of the best I've seen.

  15. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    It's a day. Time for another Newcastle takeover story!

    https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1501951/newcastle-takeover-saudi-bid-bein-sports-premier-league-news#conversation-wrapper

    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      So Wilson will finally score 200 FPL points for us bring it on!

    2. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Presumably this solves the issue of 'PL corruption' now they're apparently willing to let a murderous backward regime bung their broadcasting partner a billion to let their piracy slide.

  16. Make United Great Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Greenwood to Foden for -4 madness?

    1. Meechoo115
      20 mins ago

      Not at all. Can see greenwood dropped soon

      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Definitely in a couple weeks with Rashford back

    2. Big dog
      20 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Incoming Greenwood blank

    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Selling Greenwood is probably smart because of gametime. But Foden isn't nailed on enough, this side of CL group games, for me. GW8 absentees because of IB games might have Greenwood starting that GW.

      1. Meechoo115
        12 mins ago

        Would you go Grealish instead for nailedness?

        1. Make United Great Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Probably yed

        2. Make United Great Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yes*

        3. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No though I got him for a few weeks at the start. I think he was a better pick as Villa's main attacking threat. Probably as nailed if not moreso than Foden but CL is Pep's target so will rotate more before those games. Tough group and Bruges being useful, away and home the next two games makes them slightly more rotate-prone in GW8 and GW10.

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes, with Cavani out he should start.

      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        True. Whether he actually returns is another question. United attack looking dire

        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          He's magic to watch. Fearless young fella. Couldn't describe Solkjaer as fearless

    5. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nope, but could backfire

  17. Meechoo115
    34 mins ago

    Rmwct please

    Ramsdale. Foster
    Trent. Laporte. Livra. Cancelo. Rudi
    Esr. Salah. Foden. Raph. Brownhill
    Lukaku. Antonio. Toney

    1. cheeky moses
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Solid team

  18. JP\'s
    17 mins ago

    Who’s better on a wildcard A or B?

    A) Foden and White
    B) Townsend and Dias

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  19. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Not seeing many, hardly any infact, WC’s with double Chelsea defence. Not flavour of the month anymore?

    1. NABIL - I still got Bruno
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That JWP penalty kick meant a lot to them. Plus they said double city defence is a better play

  20. cheeky moses
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    B) but mbeumo instead of towns

    1. cheeky moses
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Reply fail to JPs

  21. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any recommendations for potential price risers and fallers? I usually use fpl statistics but they didn’t have Vardy and D.Luiz going up. TIA

