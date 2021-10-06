Get involved with the free-to-play GoalScorer Challenge over the international break

Looking for something to do in the October international break?

Sign up for GoalScorer Challenge (GSC), who have three international Gameweeks running, the first of which kicks off at 19:30 BST today.

Given that it’s the start of October, now’s also a good time to join in – as monthly winners grab a Premium Membership from Fantasy Football Scout.

And best of all, it’s a totally free game!

September’s GSC Summary

Most Gameweeks during September weren’t quite as lucrative as August, with goals harder to come by, but a few people did score in each week of the month:

Gameweek 4: The first international week of the season saw Cristiano Ronaldo (77 picks) and Romelu Lukaku (56) score twice each, but top pick Kai Havertz (257) missed out against Liechtenstein.

(77 picks) and (56) score twice each, but top pick (257) missed out against Liechtenstein. Gameweek 5: Patrick Bamford (321) was the obvious selection against Andorra, but it was Jesse Lingard (114) who netted a brace.

(321) was the obvious selection against Andorra, but it was (114) who netted a brace. Gameweek 6: Another top pick failed, as Mohamed Elyounoussi (307) couldn’t bag a goal against Gibraltar. Armando Broja (75) was the best example of a well-researched international selection as he scored for Albania.

(307) couldn’t bag a goal against Gibraltar. (75) was the best example of a well-researched international selection as he scored for Albania. Gameweek 7: Back to the domestic action, and there were goals everywhere. Top pick Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (504) netted, while Ronaldo (217) and Lukaku (128) both scored twice again.

(504) netted, while (217) and (128) both scored twice again. Gameweek 8: A few goals around, with Sadio Mane (200) and Teemu Pukki (149) grabbing one each.

(200) and (149) grabbing one each. Gameweek 9: ‘Operation Target Norwich City’ was well underway by this point, but Salomon Rondon (234) and Demarai Gray (210) failed to capitalise. The 160 who backed Jamie Vardy for his double will be delighted that own-goals don’t count in this game.

Congratulations to Louie Morrissey, who scored an impressive nine goals in a month! As a result, he wins the FFS Premium Membership for the season.

Internationals: How to Play

For any new players to GSC, international Gameweeks can be tricky. You need to pick a Premier League player who is representing his country, which means checking their game kicks off after the deadline and that your player is definitely in the squad.

Gameweek 11: Wednesday 6th to Thursday 7th October

Wednesday 6th to Thursday 7th October Gameweek 12: Friday 8th to Sunday 10th October

Friday 8th to Sunday 10th October Gameweek 13: Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th October

The first of these looks difficult to navigate, with not many European fixtures to choose from, but some of the choices in Gameweeks 12 and 13 are plum.

The deadline for Gameweek 11 is at 19:30 BST today, so don’t miss out.

GSC is free to play and it only takes a minute to enter each week. You can create mini-leagues and play against your friends, too.

Full details, rules and entry can be FOUND HERE.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT