Set Piece Takers October 7

Which FPL players are on penalties and set-piece duties at their clubs?

We take a closer look at Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece and penalty takers in this article.

For those who are unaware, our Set Pieces tab details the expected corner-kick, free-kick and penalty takers for each Premier League side.

Subscribers can also see which players are getting onto the end of dead-ball deliveries, with headed attempts from set plays also chronicled.

WHO TAKES CORNERS, PENALTIES AND FREE-KICKS?

(click the above image to expand)

The lists above are based on a mix of information gathered from this season’s matches, last season’s numbers and pre-season friendlies, and are updated after most Gameweeks as new information becomes available.

All the corner-takers in the above table have been responsible for at least one corner this season, while the direct free-kick and penalty takers have either chanced their arm at least once in 2021/22 or were prominently involved at these set plays in the previous season.

They are ordered so that the main candidates are listed first. For example, Everton boss Rafael Benitez confirmed after Gameweek 3 that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Richarlison (£7.4m) were first and second respectively for penalties. Andros Townsend (£5.6m) took a spot-kick in Gameweek 6 with Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison absent, while Demarai Gray (£5.8m) scored from 12 yards in pre-season with all three of the above not on the field.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AT SET PLAYS

Raphinha "expected back" in time for Gameweek 8 as Sarr's FPL appeal wanes

From Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) on corners at Liverpool to James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) on penalties at Southampton, many of us will be familiar with the bulk of the names in the above table.

But having refreshed the list over the international break, we thought it was worth bringing a few recent developments to your attention.

£4.5m-ISH MIDFIELDERS ON SET-PIECE DUTIES

Billy Gilmour‘s (£4.5m) stock is falling after three benchings in the last four Gameweeks but Norwich City teammate Mathias Normann (£4.5m) has assumed control of set-piece duties since his arrival, taking eight corners and four direct free-kicks.

Douglas Luiz (£4.6m) has also been heavily involved at Aston Villa over the last three Gameweeks, taking 12 corners and two direct free-kicks – although the limited involvement of Leon Bailey (£6.4m) and Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m) may have something to do with that.

GALLAGHER DOWN THE PECKING ORDER?

Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) has caught the eye this season, with set-piece responsibilities part of his FPL appeal. But the return to the starting XI of Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m) saw the Chelsea loanee play second fiddle to the Serb at corners in Gameweek 6. Michael Olise (£5.4m) then took one last weekend, with Milivojevic on the field but Gallagher off it.

BRUNO BACK ON CORNERS

Iffy form and fixtures has seen many of us offload Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) in FPL. The Portuguese playmaker may still be on penalties at United, however, and he has returned to corner-taking duties over the last few weeks, taking nine kicks to Shaw’s six in Gameweeks 6-7.

WHO IS ON SET PLAYS AT SOUTHAMPTON?

Ward-Prowse will miss Southampton’s next two league games and such is his dominance at dead-ball situations over the last few years that it’s anyone’s guess who fills in for him – on penalties especially – while he’s out.

Romain Perraud (£4.9m) is the only other Saints player who has taken a corner in the league this season, while Nathan Redmond (£5.9m) and Theo Walcott (£5.8m) were involved on set plays in pre-season.

HOW MANY GOALS ARE SCORED FROM SET-PIECE SITUATIONS?

Season% of PL goals scored from set plays% of PL goals scored from penalties
2021/2220.1%7.5%
2020/2119.2%10.0%
2019/2022.0%7.0%
2018/1923.2%7.8%
2017/1821.9%5.5%

Relatively few free-kicks and corners get converted – just 7.3% of the 506 attempts from dead-ball situations in 2021/22 have found the back of the net – but they still account for a decent chunk of the Premier League goals scored.

Looking at the table above, an average of around one in five of the goals scored in the English top flight are from set plays – a not insignificant figure.

And that doesn’t include penalties: 7.5% of the goals scored this season, for example, came from 12 yards.

So while a player being responsible for the odd corner or two may not be sufficient reason enough to acquire their services in Fantasy Premier League, an added goal threat or increased assist potential from dead-ball situations can only boost a particular asset’s appeal.

WHICH TEAMS ARE CREATING THE MOST CHANCES FROM SET PLAYS?

Given that Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United can count on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw (£5.4m) to whip in their set-piece deliveries, it’s no surprise to see those teams top the table above.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had more attempts on goal from set-piece situations (49) than any other club, while no-one can better their tally of five goals scored from free-kicks and corners.

Shaw’s owners have been left cursing the left-back’s lack of output: despite racking up 33 efforts, United are one of five teams who haven’t scored a single goal from dead-ball situations.

Aston Villa’s appointment of a new dead-ball coach is seemingly paying dividends: they are second only to Liverpool for efforts from set plays and five of their attempts have come from throw-ins.

Brighton are proving to be most accurate from corners. 61% of their deliveries are finding a man, and usually that man is Shane Duffy (£4.3m): he has had more attempts from set plays (13) than any other player this season.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.