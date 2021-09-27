563
Scout Notes September 27

What Solskjaer said about United’s penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries

563 Comments
Share

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 Scout Notes with analysis of Manchester United v Aston Villa.

For a summary of all seven of Saturday’s games, click here.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 ASTON VILLA

  • Goal: Kortney Hause (£4.4m)
  • Assist: Douglas Luiz (£4.5m)
  • Bonus: Hause x3, Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) x2, Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) x1, Luiz x1, Harry Maguire (£5.4m) x1

WHO IS ON PENALTIES AT UNITED?

FPL Gameweek 6 round-up: Saturday review, injuries and lessons learned

Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) skied a stoppage-time penalty as Ronaldo watched on in Manchester United’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Naturally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was plagued with questions on spot-kicks in his post-match press conference and didn’t give us a completely clear-cut answer on who will take them in future, although comments that Fernandes would “step forward again” could be construed as backing for the midfielder.

“The decision [on who will take penalties] is made before the game, yeah.

“No, [Aston Villa players’ behaviour prior to the spot-kick] didn’t get into Bruno’s head. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again.

“Bruno has been excellent, he’s such a good penalty taker and today, you’d back him with your mortgage. He’ll step forward every day of the week, for the club and the team, sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.

“This is going to be the headline isn’t it? Bruno has been excellent and Cristiano is probably the one who has scored the most penalties in world football. So we’ve got great takers here.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Fernandes himself added:

“Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

“I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I’ve always embraced them under pressure in moments like this.

“Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.

“Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I’ve learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve and to become the best player I can possibly be, for me and the team.

“Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.

“The most important thing for me is to win together and I’ll always do everything I can to help my teammates and the club to be the best we can be.” – Bruno Fernandes

Even accounting for Saturday’s miss, Fernandes still holds a better penalty-taking record at club level: he has a 90.7% success rate after converting 39 of 43 spot-kicks, while Ronaldo has scored 85% of his efforts (125 from 147 penalties).

SHAW/MAGUIRE INJURY LATEST

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries 3

Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Harry Maguire (£5.4m) came off with injuries on Saturday but there was no clarity from their boss after full-time, with scans on the pair to follow.

“Sorry, I can’t give you any updates. We will have to use today and tomorrow and Monday or when we get the scans done and see how we are.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

We should get another update on the pair from Solskjaer on Tuesday, when the United head coach faces the media ahead of the Champions League clash with Villarreal.

UNITED PLAYERS – TIME TO SELL?

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries

Four consecutive below-par performances in league and cup competitions, a favourable fixture swing for Chelsea, plus potential injuries to Shaw and Maguire means that United assets will be on the chopping block for many FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 7.

Five of the seven most-sold players of the upcoming Gameweek are on the Red Devils’ books, with Shaw leading the charge:

United’s fixtures also stiffen considerably over the next two months, leaving them bottom of our Season Ticker.

Shaw/Maguire are easy sells for the likes of Antonio Rudiger (£5.6m) or Ruben Dias (£6.1m), while even Mason Greenwood (£7.7m), who has offered excellent value so far, may be considered expendable given the number of cut-price midfielders doing the business elsewhere.

Ronaldo out for Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) won’t be as palatable for some, particularly as Everton and Leicester City have just three clean sheets combined in 2021/22.

But the form of United as a collective and Saturday’s result may have made the decision a little easier, with Ronaldo well shackled and starved of service, reduced to just one shot in the opposition box.

There were some eye-catching numbers posted by United assets on Saturday, with Greenwood racking up eight shots and Fernandes creating a remarkable ten chances, but the fact that those two players’ non-penalty expected goal involvements (xGI) were 0.51 and 0.72 respectively indicates that most of those opportunities weren’t clear cut.

Villa, indeed, had the more glaring chances despite United registering four times as many shots (28 v 7).

VILLA SOLID AGAIN – BACK THREE HERE TO STAY?

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries 1

Villa have been impressive over their last three matches, even catching the eye in the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

That has coincided with a move to a 3-5-2, with the formation not only making the defence more robust but allowing Dean Smith to include both Danny Ings (£7.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) in his starting XI without moving one of them wide.

Watkins, who has looked more threatening more than Ings over the last three, spurned two very presentable chances on Saturday, while Matt Targett (£4.8m) skied a Matthew Cash (£5.0m) cross from point-blank range – a chance that highlighted just how attractive those two FPL options could be if they are continually deployed at wing-back in a system that heightens the Villans’ prospects of clean sheets.

Since Cash took up that role in Gameweek 4, only one FPL defender has registered more penalty box touches.

“At times it was 4v4 at the back, we look at their players, (Paul) Pogba, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Bruno and (Mason) Greenwood, and I thought they had smaller chances than we did.

“We blocked really well. When called upon, Emi (Martínez) has made good saves and we’ve had some good chances.

“Matt Targett missed one from the cross from Matty Cash and I think that chance just epitomised our bravery coming here and trying to get the win.” – Dean Smith

Kortney Hause (£4.4m), always a threat from set plays, was the match-winner on Saturday, although very likely wouldn’t have started had Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) not been ineligible.

Villa’s backline and Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), a BPS magnet who collected bonus points to supplement his clean sheet for the second successive week, will be moving high up the FPL watchlist, although whether Smith sticks with a 3-5-2 in the easier fixtures ahead is another question – particularly with the likes of Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m) and especially Leon Bailey (£6.4m) to crowbar into the team. It goes without saying that Villa had looked more suspect at the back without a third centre-half and three across the midfield, so that has to be a consideration.

Further forward, Watkins is re-emerging onto the mid-price forward radar.

Despite facing Chelsea, Everton and United in his last three, he ranks comfortably among the top ten FPL forwards for shots in the box, penalty box touches and efforts on target since his return to the Villa line-up in Gameweek 4.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire (Lindelof 66), Shaw (Dalot 34), McTominay (Cavani 81), Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Ramsey (Archer 85), Luiz, McGinn, Ings (Buendia 77), Watkins.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 6

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

563 Comments Post a Comment
  1. daviyb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Shaw a source of frustration now... have at Alonso, Digne, Dias and Sanchez (Spurs)... any suggestions? Also Torres... what to do about him?

    Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    GTG?


    TAA, Tierney, Rudiger
    Salah, Jota, Benrahma, Raphinha
    Lukaku (C), Antonio (VC), Armstrong

    Subs: Steer, Gilmour, Williams, Livramento

    Open Controls
  3. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    My forward three are Ronaldo - ASM - Antonio.

    Had always planned on taking a hit to get in Lukaku this week, but with ASM and Antonio bringing in consistent points - is Lukaku worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Why does ASM and Antonio have anything to do with getting Lukaku?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Prolly refuse to sell Ronaldo

        Open Controls
      2. brendon
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Lukaku is not essential I would just make sure you have him against Norwich. He has Southampton next - not an easy fixture (saints have only conceded 1 goal in last 3 games) and looked solid defensively. We may get a very rotated Chelsea team as well given they have just played city and then juventus

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          I hear you but what does Antonio and ASM have to do with it?

          Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      You want Lukaku for GW9 vs Norwich. GW7-8 the earlier you move, the more you will benefit from Lukaku's price rises as the others move along.

      Open Controls
    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Probably wouldn't for a hit

      Open Controls
    4. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ronaldo to Lukaku. No hit necessary.

      Open Controls
  4. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Surely most people are going four at the back on a WC? Rudiger, Cancelo, Dias, Alonso etc all better value than any 6.5 and below priced forward imo

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      It's certainly looking good! Plus Livra as a 5th defender really helps too

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        My 5th is Tomiyasu. Looked great vs Spurs and only 3.0 more expensive. If you need the 0.3 then Livra obviously the better pick

        Open Controls
    2. Carlton P
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Would have thought so. There’s a case for all of them. Even with Trent as well!

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Wouldnt dream of selling Trent

        Open Controls
    3. Harry the Hack
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      while thats the way i've gone, you can't compare prices across positions.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Sure you can. You just need to take the 0.5 difference between mid fodder and def fodder into consideration and the likelyness of you needing to play the fodder every now and then

        Open Controls
        1. Harry the Hack
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          when did mids come into your statement

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Thought I wrote mids and forwards in the post. But same principle with forwards except there is no playing 4.5 forward. But if the forward is your 3rd sub its hardly a problem

            Open Controls
            1. Harry the Hack
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              no its not. the 6m mids are equivalent to the 8-8.5 forwards.

              Open Controls
              1. Harry the Hack
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                sorry that wasnt clear. You have to think of prices in combo, not in positional isolation. If it was a choice between say Dias+Armstrong or DCL+say Tierney, the 2nd pair gets you more money over the season. However, the current fixtures swing it around

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Formation changes.. I'm spesking of playing 4-3-3 / 5-3-2 rather than 3-4-3 / 3-5-2

                  Open Controls
  5. gogs67
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    On a WC
    Steel Sánchez
    Alonso, Rudiger, TAA, Cancelo Livra
    Salah, Sarr, Raph. Gallagher, Doucoure
    ASM, Antonio, Lukaku

    If I swap one of the last two mids for Luiz I can get in either Martinez or Ederson in goals as a set and forget, and still have an ok outfield.
    Tempting as both their ownerships are really low, everyone has the 4.5 keepers.
    And Villa have a very nice run coming up.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Would be more tempted to upgrade ASM. Get Ramsdale. Should be good value at 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        ASM has been good, steady source of points.
        You think that's Ramsdale nailed then?

        Open Controls
    2. brendon
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Why all the sudden dropping off Trent. Before brentford game Liverpool only conceded 1 goal. He is going to punish some people I feel

      Open Controls
      1. soup natsi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        he has trent?

        Open Controls
    3. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      love a good 4-5-3 haha

      could do with moving funds from bench to the first 11 for sure

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Be playing 4-3-3
        Salah, Raph and one other, need a good playing bench for Alonso and Cancelo not playing

        Open Controls
  6. soup natsi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Didn't watch either game - whose injury looked worse, Shaw or R James?

    Open Controls
    1. brendon
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      James will be out for several weeks for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
  7. H96
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    On WC

    0.9 ITB

    Sanchez
    Cancelo / Alonso / Rudiger
    Benrahma / Salah / Raph / Sarr
    Lukaku / ASM / Antonio

    Foster / TAA / Allan / Manquilo

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      benching headache every week, unless you're planning to shift sarr or benrahma to a 4.5 soon

      Open Controls
      1. GuenDoozy
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Having 1 good player on the bench isnt really an issue? Especially when you have Alonso and Cancelo.

        Open Controls
        1. soup natsi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I'd rather bench 5m or less not 6m+ but that's just me

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Id say the same if my starting 11 was not prone to rotation.

            Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Interesting that you'd bench TAA over Cancelo..might be a good call

      Open Controls
      1. H96
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        i can already tell i'll be swapping them back and forth before the deadline hahah

        Open Controls
        1. GuenDoozy
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah the game being at Anfield its a very tough call

          Open Controls
  8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Which is the best option in defense at 5.0?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Christensen possibly, but dependent on the extent of R James' injury.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Head james is out for 4 to 6 weeks.

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I like Tierney, Semedo, Cash and Christiansen.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I have White, TAA and Rudiger. Was thinking of either Cash to spread the risk and also include an offensive option or Christensen.

        Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Tierney?

      I suppose he's due to break at any moment but the fixture run is great. You could go Christensen but he won't get them all and you're relying on bench and possibility of occasional baps.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I have this at the moment:

        TAA Rudiger White Livra

        Have 5.0 to spare for the fifth option.

        Open Controls
        1. JariL
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I have the same backline and went for Christensen.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            I think I will too. Thanks.

            Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Ah - the double up seems ambitious 🙂

          It's a shame Leeds are so gash in defence they have such a great run. Guess if you duck Christensen then Semedo looks most likely. Personally wasn't at all impressed with their defence against Southampton and thought the cs was mostly about poor Southampton but he is getting into some great positions.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            I think Wolves were lucky to keep a CS against Southampton. They have been lucky and I see Newcastle scoring. Semedo has been wasteful in attacking positions.

            The other option is Cash. Has a good run of fixtures and gets into nice attacking positions.

            Open Controls
  9. RamboRN
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA rudiger livramento
    Salah jota Benrahma raphina
    Ronaldo Antonio asm

    Subs foster bissouma veltman manquilo

    2.1m itb. Worth doing anything for a -4? Thinking of maybe jota to saka

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Not worth it. Would rather play Veltman than Livramento though.

      Open Controls
  10. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Given Brentford's upcoming fixtures, I am quite surprised that Mbeumo has gone from approx. -90 to now -5.4.
    A drop in price would be even more attractive post gw8/9.

    Open Controls
    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yeah, I really like him as a 4th MF and its between him, Raphinha and Gallagher for Sarr replacement around 9.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        yeh agree. I am looking at him as a 5th mid. have raphinha and sarr who I may hold longer.

        Open Controls
  11. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/27/raphinha-injury-update-and-benrahma-impresses-fpl-notes-from-west-hams-win/

    Open Controls
  12. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    What would you do with this guys, £0 ITB and 2 FT

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA White Coady (Livramento Williams)
    Salah Jota Benrahma Raphina Gray
    Ronaldo Lukaku (4.5)

    Open Controls
  13. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    1 FT - 2.2m ITB. Looks like Shaw is the priority transfer for this week. Also, does this squad warrant a WC for the fixture swing next week? If, so, looking for best 1 week punt as Shaw replacement.

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Regulon
    Salah - Raph - Sarr - Benrahma
    Antonio - Ronaldo - Toney

    Foster - Veltman - Tsim - Brownhill

    A) Shaw > Cancelo
    B) Shaw > Alonso
    C) Shaw > Other (who)

    Open Controls
  14. JariL
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    How about this 5-3-2/4-4-2 GW8 WC draft? I don't think I need to WC tbh so probably not gonna do it, but I like the look of it:

    Ramsdale / Foster
    TAA / Cancelo / Dias / Alonso / Rudiger
    Salah / Grealish / Raphinha / ESR / 4.5
    Lukaku / Antonio / 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Big at the back! Has the defence we all dream of, I like the team 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Its boring but probably effective!

      Open Controls
      1. JariL
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah, I've never gone big at the back, so that's why it could be interesting.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I might consider that later in the season, but Livramento is value for money and I wouldn't find playing with this team funny enough. I want to get midfield bandwagons (not the traps though) and gain some tv early in the season. Also, bench is not good enough for me (Alonso and Cancelo in the team).

      Open Controls
    4. McGazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jaril I am on this train also, gonna do the 5 premium defenders in GW7 WC. I’m preferring a mid striker slot (jiminez/dcl/Bamford/Watkins) instead of your grealish slot, because would rather have playing 4.5 mods as back up for benchings than a dead 4.5 striker. Viva the Giant-At-The-Back strategy!

      Open Controls
  15. ADucksBehind
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    On a WC, initially trying to capture price rises but played around and got this which I'm quite happy with. Will be going with one arsenal and one Brighton in defence.

    Ramsdale/Sanchez Foster

    Alonso Rudiger Cancelo Livramento White/Duffy

    Salah Raphinha Saka Benrahma Sissoko

    Vardy Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Like the vardy pick!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        So do I, but before midweek I still prefer having Alonso a bit more. Good team 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Benrahma to Sarr imo. No TAA is bold. Personally prefer going a heavy 4 at the back

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Ouch, didn't notice also no TAA. That is what Vardy costs, two defensive downgrades.

        Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Also consider Tomiyasu over White if you go that route

      Open Controls
  16. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Is Ramsdale going to be remembered as Gw7 WC trap? I am going to have him, but I can already sense the feeling when both he and Foster are not starting 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      stop worrying its fine, Ramsdale wont lose his place, foster probably wont either

      Open Controls
    2. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Calling it now: Leno starts + get sent off, and Ramsdale doesn't save the ensuing penalty 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Gomolon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        But seriously, I'm bringing in Ramsdale and Foster on WC so I'll be in the same boat as you

        Open Controls
  17. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    thoughts on my team, I think its ok for now, but need some Chelsea plan

    Ramsdale
    Semedo - TAA - Marcal
    Sarr - Saka - Doucoure - Salah - Raph
    Auba - Ronaldo

    Foster, Livra, Williams, Scarlett

    Too differential?

    Open Controls
  18. Beatle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Who is the best 4.5 or 4.6m defender? Looking for a first sub to give cover any time Alonso is rotated.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.