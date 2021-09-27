323
Scout Notes September 27

Raphinha injury update and Benrahma impresses: FPL notes from West Ham’s win

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 write-ups with analysis of Leeds United v West Ham United.

LEEDS UNITED 1-2 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goals: Raphinha (£6.5m) | Junior Firpo (£4.8m) own-goal, Michail Antonio (£7.9m)
  • Assists: Mateusz Klich (£5.5m)| Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Declan Rice (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Antonio x3, Raphinha x2, Rice x1, Said Benrahma (£6.5m) x1

RAPHINHA INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 6 round-up: Saturday review, injuries and lessons learned 1

Raphinha (£6.5m) recovered from a hip injury to feature and score in Leeds United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United but, after overcoming a blow to the head in the first half, was withdrawn midway through the second period – and pictured with ice on his legs on the hosts’ bench.

“He let us know that it was becoming difficult to stay on the pitch. Throughout the whole week, he was recovering from the knock he received against Newcastle. He played a great game as long as he could stay on the field.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha

The Brazilian turned in his best performance of the season against the Hammers, and there should have been more returns to go with his goal: only the width of the post denied him another first-half strike, while Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) wasted an excellent chance that Raphinha had teed up after the break.

There are some appealing fixtures ahead for the Brazilian, starting with a home match against a clean sheet-less Watford side, and he’s surely a ‘hold’ providing he’s passed fit for Gameweek 7.

BENRAHMA BLANKS BUT IMPRESSES

There was no attacking return for Said Benrahma (£6.5m) on Saturday but a bonus point was at least recognition for his excellent display at Elland Road.

His off-the-ball work (recoveries, net tackles won) was just as crucial in boosting his score on the Bonus Points System but Fantasy managers don’t own the Algerian for his work ethic, as vital as it is in keeping the midfielder in David Moyes’ good books.

Benrahma hasn’t attempted many shots from inside the box this season (just five, ranking him a lowly joint-30th among FPL midfielders) but his ability to produce goalbound curling efforts from the edge of the opposition area is something of a trademark and only an Illan Meslier (£5.0m) wonder save prevented him from breaking the deadlock early on. The winger also whistled another effort from distance narrowly wide shortly before that.

Some excellent distribution led to him creating three chances for Michail Antonio (£7.9m), all spurned, while Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) also dallied when latching onto a quickly taken, intelligent free-kick from Benrahma.

As for Antonio, he returned to scoring ways but could have had many more: his non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 1.43 was the highest of Gameweek 6 so far. The West Ham also couldn’t be bettered for shots in the box (six).

“I did not think his all-round play today was good but sometimes as a center-forward, your all-round play is not the most important thing. Most of the time, the most important thing is that you score the goals.

“The keeper made a really good save from him in the fifth minute and there was another one as well which he pulled. He has had four or five chances today but he got one, and that’s the important thing.” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio

To play party-pooper for a second, all bar Tottenham Hotspur of West Ham’s Gameweek 7-15 opponents are among the top ten meanest defences for Opta’s expected goals conceded (xGC).

Those FPL managers with the West Ham attacking double-up may want to factor this into their thoughts, then, although form is as worthy of consideration as fixtures.

LEEDS IMPROVE – BUT DEFENCE IS STILL ONE TO TARGET

Youngsters Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Charlie Cresswell (£4.0m) produced commendable performances as an injury-hit Leeds backline tried to stem the flow of West Ham’s attacks.

It was an improved display from the Whites all around but the fact is that they were reliant on some heroics from Meslier, who has now faced more shots on target than any other goalkeeper in the division.

Leeds are also bottom for shots in the box allowed and total efforts conceded.

Ismaila Sarr‘s (£6.3m) owners will be relishing the meeting with Bielsa’s troops next weekend, especially as he’ll be directly up against the yet-to-convince Junior Firpo (£4.8m).

Leeds’ numbers at the back could be boosted in Gameweek 7, at least: Pascal Struijk (£4.4m) will return from suspension, while injury doubt Luke Ayling (£4.5m) was reportedly fit enough to travel with the squad on Saturday but didn’t feature.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Shackleton (Summerville 90), Klich, Raphinha (Roberts 69), James (Harrison 46), Rodrigo.

West Ham United XI: Fabiański, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Souček, Bowen (Dawson 90), Benrahma, Fornals (Vlašić 78), Antonio (Yarmolenko 90).

  1. Robin Van Greenwood
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    How’s this for a WC team?

    Ramsdale foster
    Alonso Taa semedo livramento Duffy
    Salah raphinha sarr benrahma brownhill
    Lukaku vardy Antonio

    1. Jullepuu
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Good if you believe in Vardy scoring many goals

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Vardy is good, but he doesn't come without price to pay elsewhere. I don't like my drafts with Vardy tbh.

      1. Robin Van Greenwood
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Where would you improve from this team if you were to take out vardy

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I would get 2 out of Cancelo, Rudiger and Dias.

  2. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Already done my FT move to shift Torres on before the drop last night, IF Bamford is fit, is this an easy hold for at least another week? Would then be looking at doing Ronaldo > Lukaku and Marcal > Dias.

    Sanchez
    Trent - Rudiger - Marcal
    Salah - Jota - ESR - Gray
    Antonio - Bamf - Cr7

    Bench: Steele - Livra - Williams - Sissoko

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yep, hold

  3. NielsvanDelft
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Can someone explain to me how is Alonso not nailed? He has played every single minute (minus 5, when he got subbed after securing 15 points) in the premier league

    1. Robin Van Greenwood
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Cause tuchel and chilwell

      1. NielsvanDelft
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Tuchel plays him every minute so far? And Chilwell only played in the league cup and has missed a penalty in that game.

        1. Robin Van Greenwood
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I mean he is a good pick, just that at the back of your mind, you know there is a risk of rotation. Just get him and have bench coverage

        2. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          This season, yes. Not sure why you would ignore last season

    2. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Check his minutes since Tuchel joined. That said, Chilwell rumored to be out of favor now

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Because Ben Chilwell exists.

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Always a risk with Tuchel, does feel like Chilwell is out of favour.

        Need to make sure you have a playing bench

    4. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Chilwell

    5. NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Thanks guys, I guess I'll just take the risk for now, and have an option on my bench

    6. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      If he has one a bad game defensively (and we've seen it happen a few times) can you be sure he starts the next?

      1. NielsvanDelft
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        A bad game defensively will be covered up this season by the rest of the Chelsea defenders, is my guess. IMO he has more room to be a 'bad defender' this season

        1. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          That's not how Tuchel thinks though. He pulls players off at half time if they're playing badly, if Alonso plays badly he won't let the team carry him. Especially with another great option at LB on the bench

  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Coufal White Livra
    Salah Jota Mahrez Raph Bisso
    CR7 Antonio Scarlett

    2ft, 0itb

    This gw maybe Mahrez+Shaw to Grealish+Rudi? And then next gw CR7 to Kaku or since I still have wc can wc next gw also...

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Jota & Mahrez likely benched next week and Raph is an injury doubt.

  5. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Up to 6.8K and all green arrows so far...Only downhill from here -__-

    Is Shaw an immediate replacement for a hit?

    Sa
    TAA Rudiger Pereira
    Salah Raphinha Benrahma Gray
    Lukaku Jimenez Antonio

    Gunn; Shaw, Livramento, Sissoko

    1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      No. Livra could pkay

      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not against CHE...

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      No since you already have Rudy and grear rank. Would wait for IB, you will have more info and maybe he even recovers

      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cheers

  6. Lucky Z
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA • Semedo • White
    Salah • Raphinha • Sarr • Gallagher • Gray
    Ronaldo • Lukaku

    Steele • Williams • Livramento • Locadia

    1FT, 2.2 ITB

    What would be your suggestions?

    1. Q
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Chelsea def

    2. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Get Alonso/Rudiger

  7. XX SMICER XX
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What is the general consensus on keeping Ronaldo? I’m on WC and stuck between:
    A. Lukaku, Salah & Ronaldo
    B. Lukaku, Salah & spreading funds

    On B I could afford both Antonio & Vardy upfront with Canelo & Alonso

    1. Q
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B

    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B

    3. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B

    4. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Everyone will have a different opinion.

      For me, I think I may well keep Ronaldo even for the tough fixtures and get Alonso for Chelsea cover instead of ripping up my team together Lukaku in as well.

      Alonso won’t cover Rom but he should get me CS points and some attacking returns over that period.

      If I had enough I’d get Vardy instead of Rom, but even he is out of my range unless I ditch TAA, which isn’t going to happen.

      You have to decide what is going to work best for you. If that’s swapping out Ronaldo for Lukaku then do it. If you can’t bear the thought of Saturdays without both of them in your team then rip it up and get Rom.

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks.

  8. Professional07
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    My Current Team for Gw7

    Def- Mee Tar Rud TAA
    Mid - Rap Son Ben
    Att- Wood Lukaku(c) Vardy

    Any help would be appreciated

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Personally to early to be playing free hit.
      No need for TAA on FH

      1. Professional07
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Please can you help what mid should I consider for only Gw 7 if I opt for 3.9m defender in place for TAA

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Alonso + ESR/Saka

        2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Zero value in playing free hit now.

  9. Q
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Esr, saka, townsend or gray?

    To join sarr, raphina and benny

    1. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Saka

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Gray

    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Saka

  10. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Pepe> Saka worth -4?

    1. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Who comes from bench for Pepe?

      1. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Livramento

        1. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Would also work out for future plans! Plan to swap Ronaldo + Antonio > Lukaku GW9

        2. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          * Vardy

  11. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Raphinha
    B) Benrahma
    C) Saka

    Rest of midfield is Salah Sarr ESR(first on bench) and Douglas Luiz (second on bench)

    1. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Raphinha if fit. Else Saka

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A if fit, B if you don’t own Antonio

  12. aziz981
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is this GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger White
    Gray Salah ESR Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio Lukaku (C)

    Steele Manquillo Livra Gilmour

  13. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    0 FT - 2.1m ITB. Is this squad worth a WC next week with the fixture swing or keep in the back pocket for when there's fires to put out?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Rudiger - Regulon
    Salah - Raph - Sarr - Benrahma
    Antonio - Ronaldo - Toney

    Foster - Veltman - Tsim - Brownhill

    1. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      What would your WC team look like? I'd maybe replace Reguilon but that's about it.

      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Toney and Sarr have fixture swings, do Ron > Lukaku, alter the bench and GK's. WC GW8 was the plan, but it doesn't seem like these moves justify a WC

  14. soup natsi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Reece James should go, Shaw is dropping, and | want Lukaku this week - so I'm considering this -8 below

    James, Shaw, Ronaldo > Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lukaku

    Can hold Ronaldo another week but I feel like Lukaku has a hattrick in him in the next 5 - it can easily be next week and missing it will cost more than -4.

    Yay or nay?

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      WC maybe?

      1. soup natsi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        issue is I'm quite happy with the rest of the team, wouldn't change much else:

        sanchez, foster
        taa, james*, shaw*, white, livramento
        salah, jota, benrahma, sarr, allan
        ronaldo, antonio, toney

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I would get a City defender over the Chelsea double up.
          Jota now a rotation risk with Firmino back (he has also not been included in the latest Brazil squad)

  15. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anyone consider Auba on WC?

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Vardy is better, plus good cheap Arsenal midfielders to cover

  16. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi all,

    BRUNO & Obefemi to Lukaku & Smith Rowe
    Or
    Greenwood/Jota & Jiminez to DLuis & Lukaku

