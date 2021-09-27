Raphinha injury update and Benrahma impresses: FPL notes from West Ham’s win

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 write-ups with analysis of Leeds United v West Ham United.

LEEDS UNITED 1-2 WEST HAM UNITED

Goals: Raphinha (£6.5m) | Junior Firpo (£4.8m) own-goal, Michail Antonio (£7.9m)

Raphinha (£6.5m) | Junior Firpo (£4.8m) own-goal, Michail Antonio (£7.9m) Assists: Mateusz Klich (£5.5m)| Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Declan Rice (£5.0m)

Mateusz Klich (£5.5m)| Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Declan Rice (£5.0m) Bonus: Antonio x3, Raphinha x2, Rice x1, Said Benrahma (£6.5m) x1

RAPHINHA INJURY NEWS

Raphinha (£6.5m) recovered from a hip injury to feature and score in Leeds United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United but, after overcoming a blow to the head in the first half, was withdrawn midway through the second period – and pictured with ice on his legs on the hosts’ bench.

“He let us know that it was becoming difficult to stay on the pitch. Throughout the whole week, he was recovering from the knock he received against Newcastle. He played a great game as long as he could stay on the field.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha

The Brazilian turned in his best performance of the season against the Hammers, and there should have been more returns to go with his goal: only the width of the post denied him another first-half strike, while Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) wasted an excellent chance that Raphinha had teed up after the break.

There are some appealing fixtures ahead for the Brazilian, starting with a home match against a clean sheet-less Watford side, and he’s surely a ‘hold’ providing he’s passed fit for Gameweek 7.

BENRAHMA BLANKS BUT IMPRESSES

There was no attacking return for Said Benrahma (£6.5m) on Saturday but a bonus point was at least recognition for his excellent display at Elland Road.

His off-the-ball work (recoveries, net tackles won) was just as crucial in boosting his score on the Bonus Points System but Fantasy managers don’t own the Algerian for his work ethic, as vital as it is in keeping the midfielder in David Moyes’ good books.

Benrahma hasn’t attempted many shots from inside the box this season (just five, ranking him a lowly joint-30th among FPL midfielders) but his ability to produce goalbound curling efforts from the edge of the opposition area is something of a trademark and only an Illan Meslier (£5.0m) wonder save prevented him from breaking the deadlock early on. The winger also whistled another effort from distance narrowly wide shortly before that.

Some excellent distribution led to him creating three chances for Michail Antonio (£7.9m), all spurned, while Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) also dallied when latching onto a quickly taken, intelligent free-kick from Benrahma.

As for Antonio, he returned to scoring ways but could have had many more: his non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 1.43 was the highest of Gameweek 6 so far. The West Ham also couldn’t be bettered for shots in the box (six).

“I did not think his all-round play today was good but sometimes as a center-forward, your all-round play is not the most important thing. Most of the time, the most important thing is that you score the goals. “The keeper made a really good save from him in the fifth minute and there was another one as well which he pulled. He has had four or five chances today but he got one, and that’s the important thing.” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio

To play party-pooper for a second, all bar Tottenham Hotspur of West Ham’s Gameweek 7-15 opponents are among the top ten meanest defences for Opta’s expected goals conceded (xGC).

Those FPL managers with the West Ham attacking double-up may want to factor this into their thoughts, then, although form is as worthy of consideration as fixtures.

LEEDS IMPROVE – BUT DEFENCE IS STILL ONE TO TARGET

Youngsters Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Charlie Cresswell (£4.0m) produced commendable performances as an injury-hit Leeds backline tried to stem the flow of West Ham’s attacks.

It was an improved display from the Whites all around but the fact is that they were reliant on some heroics from Meslier, who has now faced more shots on target than any other goalkeeper in the division.

Leeds are also bottom for shots in the box allowed and total efforts conceded.

Ismaila Sarr‘s (£6.3m) owners will be relishing the meeting with Bielsa’s troops next weekend, especially as he’ll be directly up against the yet-to-convince Junior Firpo (£4.8m).

Leeds’ numbers at the back could be boosted in Gameweek 7, at least: Pascal Struijk (£4.4m) will return from suspension, while injury doubt Luke Ayling (£4.5m) was reportedly fit enough to travel with the squad on Saturday but didn’t feature.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Shackleton (Summerville 90), Klich, Raphinha (Roberts 69), James (Harrison 46), Rodrigo.

West Ham United XI: Fabiański, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Souček, Bowen (Dawson 90), Benrahma, Fornals (Vlašić 78), Antonio (Yarmolenko 90).

