265
Pro Pundit Teams October 13

FPL Q&A: Chelsea defenders, the best Man City midfielder and picking rotation risks

265 Comments
Share

The international break is almost over and the return of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is just around the corner.

The lack of Premier League action has been a bit more bearable this time around for me, as I am on a Wildcard.

I will be discussing my Wildcard picks in this article but first I’ll be answering some questions from the community ahead of Gameweek 8.

Q: A mid-priced Manchester City midfielder seems essential for Gameweeks 8-10 but all of them have various levels of safety v risk. Who’s the best one for a three-week punt? (@The_TVSnob)

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 8 Wildcard 6

A: Firstly, there’s an excellent article by Tom Freeman on Man City assets that I’d recommend reading.

The article already covers stats in depth so without going into that, I think Phil Foden (£7.9m) is the one. Jack Grealish’s (£7.9m) performances have started to dip a bit and I think it’s time that he gets a bit of a breather from the starting XI and Foden’s recent performances for club and country have been exemplary. I think this is a big year for the youngster and on current form, he is as likely to start as any Man City midfielder. Brighton and Crystal Palace are not easy games, either, so I don’t think Pep Guardiola has the luxury of benching his most in-form player for those matches. 

Q: With Reece James back in training, I’m considering including him in my Wildcard team. If he doesn’t start against Brentford, Tino Livramento or Shane Duffy will come on for me. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Dias are my other defenders. Thoughts?  (@sharansanil18)

A: I had covered Chelsea assets, particularly in defence, in depth in this piece a fortnight ago. The conclusion I reached was that in order to improve the supply to Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m), Chelsea’s best crosser, Reece James (£5.5m), needs to be in the starting XI. 

We don’t know the extent of James’ fitness yet so he could still miss Brentford but then he is back for the trio of fixtures – Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley – which look great for attacking returns. Sure you could go Antonio Rudiger (£5.8m) for the security of starts but those fixtures look prime for attacking returns and the upside of James is too much to resist for me. 

One caveat with James, though, is that he can also play in central midfieldd, which means the chances of him being brought on for a late cameo are quite high, much more so than it is with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m). However, I do believe he is the clear first choice for that right wing-back slot and the competition isn’t as fierce on the opposite flank, so it is a risk worth taking in my opinion. With Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) secure starters in your squad, I think you can afford one ‘risky’ pick in James with Shane Duffy (£4.3m) and Tino Livramento (£4.2m) as back-ups. 

Q : Should we sell Marcos Alonso? (@beckmaniac)

Sarr underlines differential potential as Chelsea earn another clean sheet 9

A: This is a tricky question. At the start of the season, I would have said that Ben Chilwell is our clear first-choice left wing-back and that Marcos Alonso’s appearances would be limited.

Chilwell’s recent struggles have been well documented but he looks to be back in the groove with goals for club and country. He is also a much better crosser of the ball than Alonso, so he also helps in improving the supply to Romelu Lukaku.

However, Alonso was impressive for Spain over the international break, putting in strong performances in both matches. He also offers a significant height advantage over Chilwell and when facing teams such as Brentford, that might work in the Spaniard’s favour. 

So that means there is legitimate competition for that left wing-back spot now, and performances/opposition could dictate who plays in each match. The positive thing, though, is that if either is benched, it is rare they come on as a substitute. So, if you have a decent option off the bench, I would stick with Alonso for now. 

If I was to bring in one of the two on Wildcard, it would be Chilwell. But I still prefer Reece James over either of them due to the reasons mentioned in the earlier question. 

It’s going to be almost impossible to predict who starts with the fixture congestion Chelsea have between now and the end of the calendar year. If you don’t fancy the headache, I would sell and bring in somebody like Antonio Rudiger or Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.1m). 

Q: Who are the best three premium defenders from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to have in our Wildcard team (@PriteshShetty87)

The Liverpool one is easy and doesn’t really need much explaining why: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Man City one is slightly trickier. I still think Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) will play a large number of games due to Benjamin Mendy’s non-availability and his versatility on either flank but he is not as nailed as Ruben Dias. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s (£5.3m) return from injury is also a slight concern.

The centre-back’s potential is a bit limited, though. The Man City attackers will likely hoover up the bonus points so you’re looking at a six-pointer in most weeks. Cancelo has looked menacing in attack, by contrast, and I would take the risk there as the upside is worth it. 

For Chelsea, it depends on your squad and your appetite for risk. If you’re looking for the most nailed option, it would be Antonio Rudiger. If you’re looking for someone who’s almost as secure but has some attacking upside it would be Cesar Azpilicueta. Reece James is the one to go for if you are ok with “upside chasing”. 

Q: How many “high risk, high reward” players should we target on a Wildcard, i.e Joao Cancelo, Ben Chilwell, Phil Foden, Hwang Hee-chan? (Sam @lotfpl)

1

A: This is an interesting question. Of the four players mentioned, I don’t think Joao Cancelo and Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) are huge risks in terms of game-time. They are arguably part of their team’s first-choice starting XI. Hwang offers something different from the other three Wolves wingers in that he’s a goalscorer. The other three are primarily creators so I do believe in terms of security of starts that the South Korean is pretty nailed. The risk with Hwang is, of course, that there are no real exit routes around the £5.5m bracket. 

Ben Chilwell again depends on the makeup of your squad. Benchings are inevitable so if you have the depth, it’s a decent option. Phil Foden also isn’t that much of a riskm in my opinion, in the short term.

So if I had to answer your question, I’d say maybe two. I wouldn’t include Cancelo in that list though. 

Q: Now that Son Heung-min has risen in price, is there any midfielder who is nailed and good FPL wise in the £7.0m-£10.0m bracket? (@FPL_Mihir)

Mendy injury latest as Chelsea defence impresses again 5

A: First off, I don’t think it’s necessary to spend your money as the cheaper midfielders are offering value in the sub-£7.0m range. Don’t let price bias cloud your thinking: get the cheaper guys and keep cash in the bank for when more expensive options emerge. I’m a big fan of having some money left over to allow flexibility even after a Wildcard. 

There are some options, though. Phil Foden has been discussed already and I do fancy Mason Mount (£7.4m) for the upcoming run, as well. Thomas Tuchel namechecked him as having a good relationship with Romelu Lukaku and his stock has gone up after how poor Chelsea have looked in his absence. 

My Wildcard team

This is the Wildcard team I’m currently looking at ahead of Gameweek 8. Raphinha (£6.6m) will probably be benched for Shane Duffy and in case Reece James does miss the Brentford game, I’ll have Tino Livramento sub in.

There are some question marks regarding Romelu Lukaku’s availability but I think his withdrawal from the third/fourth-place UEFA Nations League game was just precautionary.

Most of the picks are fairly template but I’m punting on Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) ahead of Saints’ great run of fixtures.

My fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser and I discuss our Wildcard drafts and several other transfer targets in this week’s episode of the FPL Wire.

I highly recommend checking it out below! 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

265 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zilla
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    A) Vardy & Foden
    B) Son & Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B 100%

      Open Controls
    2. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A just because I see Vardy more fixture proof than Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      Prefer B

      Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I like foden but after playing both IB games not sure he is going to start burnley/brighton games.

      Open Controls
    5. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    A lot of love for Azpi over Rudiger but with James at RWB, Christensen and Chalobah options to play RCB, could we see less starts for Azpi? Yes I know he is the club captain but Tuchel could priorities him in the UCL and rest him in the "easier" league games

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      how would you rank chelsea def assets taking all this into consideration ?

      Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    If Raphinha goes up as expected, I have an interesting short term option.

    A) Raphinha + Toney
    B) Torres + Armstrong

    Would be for 3 weeks or so for the good fixtures. I'd be priced out to go back to Raph + Toney but I might go a different route anyway in 3 weeks' time.

    Raph very likely to be out for this game so I wouldn't even lose much. Just 0.1m if I want to bring him back in for Torres.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      eAsy

      Open Controls
    2. muc1999
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Torres not worth d hassle

      Open Controls
    3. Zilla
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      But then again Torres not starting at least once wouldn't be a surprise.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Yeah but if he scores 20 pts against Burnley he will have more than paid it back.

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Soton have decent fixtures but I'm not convinced with their attackers and providing goal scoring opportunities to Armstrong.

      Open Controls
    5. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      If I’m honest I’m happy having Torres because no matter what I’ve got a good player coming off the bench. Given that yours is Duffy/Livra and Brownhill I’d feel less secure especially given you already have a risky pick in James. You have a winning formula that not many can afford, stick with it x

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I think I'm gonna do it. 2 week punt. It just doesn't feel right going without any City attack for this run of games.

        Raphinha is likely to be out anyway so Duffy first bench can cover in case Torres or James are no-shows. If Raphinha doesn't go up, I can't afford this anyway but let's see.

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Respect let’s hope for the rise and hope Torres does well !

          Open Controls
    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A … all day, every day.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Long term yes. But for the next 3 games.

        Armstrong: LEE BUR wat
        Torres: BUR bha CRY

        Raphinha : 0 WOL nor
        Toney: CHE LEI bur

        I fancy the first two to deliver more. Not building a ghost ship.

        Open Controls
        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Well, the last time people expected Torres to start three games in a row...

          Open Controls
        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          57 mins ago

          And you have Mbuemo.

          I say go for it.

          Open Controls
  4. Ninjaa
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    What's my priority transfer this gw, few injuries so its tough. 1 ft and 1.5m itb.

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Rudiger Coufal Livramento Ayling
    Salah Benrahma Gray Sarr Gilmour
    Ronaldo Antonio Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Ings should've been gone a while ago but I guess Coufal and/or Ayling is a priority transfer out

      Open Controls
      1. Hint
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        If you've stuck with Ings this long may as well keep him. Some decent fixtures ahead and on pens, although he could easily be benched when Bailey is fully fit. I'd definitely lose triple West Ham given their fixtures.

        Open Controls
  5. Louis99
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    2 FTs, 0.2itb and WC still available.

    I can't see any obvious transfers, so I'm quite stumped...

    Sanchez - Steele
    TAA - White - Marcal - Livra - Omobamidele
    Salah - Raph - Benhrama - Gray - Gilmour
    CR7 - Lukaku - Antonio

    The bench is pretty weak, and with raph, TAA and lukaku doubts perhaps that needs addressing - though maybe they are better used elsewhere?

    Any thoughts much appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. PhillyBoy
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Gray to Mbeuma would be my first move.

      Open Controls
    2. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would consider Benrahma to Mbuemo, to free up funds to upgrade your defence.

      Open Controls
  6. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Start Rudiger or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Rudiger

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Rudi

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Rudi but either is definitely good this week

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Rudiger

      Open Controls
  7. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Jota to Son worth a -4? Would have to field this team otherwise.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Duffy, Marcal, Cancelo, Livramento
    Salah, Gray, Benrahma
    Ronaldo, Antonio

    (4.0, Allan, Dennis, Jota*)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yeah Jota > Son -4 seems worth.

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I approve of that move

      Open Controls
  8. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Will Thiago Silva be back for Chelsea’s UCL game midweek?

    Open Controls
  9. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    0FT, 1.2ITB.

    Will be brave and go like this hoping for the best. Jota -> Raphinha next week. Bench order right?

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger White
    Salah(C) Jota Greenwood Sarr
    Jimenez Lukaku Antonio

    Steele Livramento Brownhill Amartey

    Open Controls
  10. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Are there any players who seem to be playing better or worse this season , compared to last, because the crowds are back?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Salah and Liverpool.

      Brentford have also been very good at home this season and the atmosphere has been great. It's partly why I'm actually not too opposed to a Brentford double up since their next two games are both at home even though they are against CHE LEI.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, Brentford are savage. From the telly their home support seems to generate a great atmosphere. I have Toney, last min replacement for Bamford but will keep him for a while.

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      not like he did badly last year but Vardy - he bloody loves winding people up and scoring is often the best way to do it

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Pepe is negatively affected imo - he knows people think he's shite/overpriced and think it affects him

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          He is not that bad 😀

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          59 mins ago

          A Leeds supporter told me last season that Bamford did well because there were no crowds. Time will tell.

          Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    2 fts
    A Jota and Pogba to son and raphinha BUT this is means no city attack and also could only upgrade semedo to Laporte following gw

    B Jota and semedo to foden and cancelo. Would sell Pogba for raphina following gw

    Any thoughts? Thank you 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Cheers. Also will raphina even play this gw?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I think there's a high chance that he won't.

          Open Controls
  12. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which combo?
    A) Foden and Cancelo
    B) Son and 4.5 defender

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends on the rest of your team. I prefer Son to Foden for minutes, but it depends on the rest of your defence

      Open Controls
  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Afternoon

    Do you think the below moves are worth a -4

    Jota > Torres/Gray
    Veltman > Cancelo

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  14. aapoman
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    On a WC. Would you get rid of Antonio? I have 0 value tied to him and his upcoming fixtures and WHU form don't look great.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      If you have no value in Antonio I'd probably get rid.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends who for. His form is still good.

      Open Controls
    3. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn't get rid of Antonio. His returns have been immense and even through a few difficult fixtures I think he'll score well.

      Open Controls
  15. Bam Saka Laca
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Claudio Ranieri has won 4 of his 5 PL home games against Liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Which of his team has defeated Liverpool?

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      With Chelsea and league winning Leicester. I won't put money on a Pool CS but I don't think Watford will beat them.

      Open Controls
  16. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mason Mount? Tuchel likes to rotate but Mount seems to be important to his system. Should get 3 starts in the next 4 right?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Guesswork

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'd go with informed decision making tbf 😆 but hey i can't really disagree.

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Guesswork is a big part of FPL isn't it?

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not FPL attacking enough yet for his price.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm not so sure about that. He's produced 26 attacking returns in the last two seasons. In comparison Jota has 19 attacking returns in the last two seasons and they're basically the same price. I know Mount played a lot more minutes but minutes do matter.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I did say yet though cos it depends on how Lukaku and himself click up front. I think he's a class footballer, very smart, but until now not reflected pointswise in FPL cos a lot of of his forward play is assists or assisting the assister. Doesn't score enough goals. With Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner, Alonso also sniffing out attacking returns, when fit, I think Benrahma, Mbuemo, Sarr etc could be better picks for now.

          Open Controls
    3. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Mmmmmm bought him in on my GW 7 wc.....my reasoning was based on Chelsea's relative poor form, certainly creation wise and that Tuchel was likely to bring in Mount to help address those issues. Kinda second guessing that decision now and eyeing up City rotation risks against Burnley. 😛
      You could easily argue that TT is as bad as Pep with rotation but with his positive comments on Mount and Lukaku's on pitch chemistry i should really hold and keep faith with my original thought processes.

      Open Controls
    4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm considering it carefully. Admittedly there are other Chelsea players I prefer, but he's a differential and just about probably good for more minutes over these games.

      He's not quite enough of a goal threat admittedly and I'd admit if I could easily afford I'd go Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I can afford Foden but reckon there's a good chance he's benched against Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If it's worth anything I'm on Torres and Mount (the former will go to Raphi) on WC

          Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Also who are the other Chelsea players you prefer? Lukaku and a defender for sure but I'm not interested in double defence tbh. TAA, Cancelo, James back three for me with White and Livramento providing cover.

        Open Controls
        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I am on James and Lukaku. Obviously I'd have a left back over anyone if I knew who would play. And Havertz - with the right minutes - would be immense at 8.2m.

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah Havertz is interesting. I can afford him too just think Mount is going to get more minutes.

            Open Controls
    5. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nobody could bite your head off for this. He has 4 great fixtures, likelihood of solid minutes and Chelsea will score more than people think imo.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah agreed. Seems to be flying under the radar to me. Think I'll take the plunge. Plan is to upgrade that spot to Son in GW12 so whoever I get is only for the next 4 GWs.

        Open Controls
    6. muc1999
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Had him from d start as a so called differential.d sub at half time couple of weeks ago was d end.he sucked

      Open Controls
  17. Bam Saka Laca
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Newcastle United are planning to turn their attention to securing Man City and City Football Group executive, Brian Marwood.
    With his know-how highly regarded by St James' Park officials, Marwood has been made a top target for a senior executive role.

    Brian Marwood - managing director of global football at the City Football Group, could be given a 'senior role' in the restructuring of Newcastle United.

    https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1448270132267073538?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No love for Woodward? He's available.

      Open Controls
  18. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Are there any changes that you would make to this team or can I save my FT

    Raya Bachmann

    Azpilicueta Duffy Rudiger Tierney Livramento

    Salah Sarr Rapihnha Gray Odegaard

    Lukaku Ronaldo Armstrong

    1 FT 0.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Save, do something with 2FTs next week

      Open Controls
  19. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA, Christensen, Semedo (Livramento, Williams)
    Salah, Jota, Raphinha, Sarr (Brownhill)
    Ronaldo, Antonio, Jimenez

    1FT, 1.6 in bank

    TAA & Jota --> Cancelo & Son (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      TAA is supposedly fit. What will Christensen and Jota get you?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That could get me Cancelo (or Rudiger) and an 8.0 midfielder (Foden I suppose - though not yet convinced on him).

        Open Controls
  20. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Put 1 first bench

    A) Shaw
    B) Sarr
    C) Raph

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sarr? Utd can't defend and surely Raph won't play much

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I mean start Sarr of course

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Very expensive bench that.

      Open Controls
  21. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Apparently Brendan is favourite to take over from Bruce.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Brendan Fraser is a bold choice.

      Hollywood don't want him anymore so I guess he'll do fine at Newcastle. Can't be worse than Bruce.

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Huge ego, Leicester looking a bit meh this season...I can see it.

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      They can have OGS now, he was great caretaker, then bring in Jose in the summer

      Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hopefully anyone but gerrard

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Gerrard won't get it, has no top level coaching experience.

        Open Controls
  22. gart888
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best move for this team? Wanted to go Semedo to Cancelo, but with Jota and Raphinha both questionable might have to do something else. 🙁

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Semedo White
    Salah Jota Gray
    Ronaldo Antonio Toney

    4.0 Raphinha Livramento Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd wait on news for Jota and Raphina, looks like you will have other fires

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Still might be tempted to roll with a 30 minute Jota or 2 pointer from Sissoko if it lets me keep moving my team towards my goal of TAA/Cancelo/Chelsea back 3.

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very similar team here. Also wanted to do Semedo to Cancelo but if Jota is out I'll probably move him on. Think I may play Livramento over Semedo though.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You don't think it's worth it to just get the move done and take a single bad score out of Jota or your bench mid?

        Next week I want to do Ronaldo to Lukaku, so it kind of seems like if I'm wasting moves on Jota it might hurt me more in the long run than just taking one bad score.

        Open Controls
  23. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    2FT
    Rudiger, Benrahma > TAA, Torres?

    Current team
    Raya
    Rudiger, Christensen, Marcal
    Gray, Benrahma, Gallagher, Salah
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    Gunn, Livra, Willams, Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you want to ditch Rudiger if he's it? Bringing in TAA makes sense, but I'd rather move Christensen or Marcal if you can get away with it.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.