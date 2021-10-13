46
Mbeumo, Toney – or both? Which Brentford attacker to buy in FPL

Brentford are set to rise to the top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture difficulty once their Gameweek 8 clash with Chelsea is out of the way.

Their (mostly) favourable run stretches from Gameweeks 9-19, which takes us right the way through to Boxing Day.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers currently on a Wildcard ought to be seriously thinking about the Bees’ assets for this period, then, while the rest of us will likely be eyeing up Thomas Frank’s side once Saturday’s visit of the European champions has been and gone.

Frontmen Ivan Toney (£6.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), who are the two most-bought Brentford players of Gameweek 8, will be among those competing for our attention.

One is the penalty-taking talisman of their promotion-winning season, the other is a cheaper, ‘out of position’ midfielder who has matched his strike partner for goals scored in 2021/22.

But which of them is more deserving of our investment – and is there room for both in our FPL squads going forward? Our Premium Members article delves deeper.

MBEUMO v TONEY: THE COMPARISONS

Mbeumo stacks up very well next to Toney when it comes to goal threat, trumping or matching his strike partner for penalty box touches (32 v 29), goal attempts (17 v 16), shots in the box (11 v 11) and big chances (5 v 2).

Arguably the most eye-catching stat is ‘expected goals’ (xG) when penalties are taken out of the equation: Mbeumo’s figure (3.2) is almost three times that of Toney’s (1.11).

Toney has been the more creative of the two so far in 2021/22. Edging Mbeumo for chances created by 11-8, Toney has supplied four ‘big chances’ to his strike partner’s zero.

Indeed, the forward’s ‘expected assists’ (xA) tally is 1.91 to Mbeumo’s 0.54.

All of that leaves the two Brentford attackers pretty much level for expected goal involvement (xGI) overall: Mbeumo the greater goal threat from open play, Toney the man on penalties who looks like he may chip in with almost as many assists this season as goals.

MBEUMO AND TONEY: HOW THEY COMPARE TO OTHER FPL PLAYERS

46 Comments
  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play up?

    Open Controls
    1. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pmbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Djemba Djemba

      Open Controls
  2. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Against bigger teams, when brendford play on counter attack toney is playing as false 9 and mbuemo as the target man/Striker.

    Against teams like newcastle norwich and burnley toney will play just like last year.

    Toney or both for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      This is my current thinking as well. Mbeumo furthest forward against top teams and Toney dropping deep. I'm hoping Toney plays a bit further forward in the "easier" fixtures and provides more of a goal threat. I'm on the double up.

      Open Controls
    2. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      If I could afford it I'd double up

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Wilson and Eze back in full training.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Callum?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Too many forwards in that price bracket. Had Wilson in the beginning until he got injured. He will be involved in most Newc goals, but his injury record is pretty dire.

          Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      just now

      New owners healed his muscles instantly

      Open Controls
  4. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    😀

    https://twitter.com/bayer04_en/status/1448274345764270090

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Lol

      Open Controls
  5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FT
    Rudiger, Benrahma > TAA, Torres?

    Current team
    Raya
    Rudiger, Christensen, Marcal
    Gray, Benrahma, Gallagher, Salah
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    Gunn, Livra, Willams, Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah, just Marcal to Trent

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        0.5 away from that unfortunately

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Upgrade Christensen then

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Marcal or Christensen instead of Rudiger

      Open Controls
  6. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Was looking into foden for city mid but should prob just go with grealish as it's the safer option?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      pick one, have bench cover seems to the best option

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm going Torres haha.

      Open Controls
      1. Dexters Laboratory
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Really?? Haha .. how many do you think he'll start in the next 4?

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        How did you do that, in the end, Camzy, Did Toney drop out?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yes. Toney + Raph > Armstrong + Torres. But it actually depends on Raphinha going up. If he doesn't go up, I can't do it and will go for the boring safe option.

          Open Controls
  7. Dexters Laboratory
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    So all the tinkering comes down to
    A) Armstrong Manquillo
    B) Hwang Duffy

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Livermento X
    Salah Son Raphina Mbeuno Brownhill
    Lukaku Antonio X

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hwang, Duffy. You'll need Duffy to cover Raphinha this week probably.

      Open Controls
      1. Dexters Laboratory
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Other Option is Son to City Mid and Hwang to Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Keep Son imo. The more I think about it, the more nailed on he is for me. He's just reliable points and the fixtures are quite decent. Think Spurs do well away because of their counter-attacking setup.

          Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I like B better than A, but i think Toneys price will rise again.

          You could go Son later after Lukaku fixtures turn a bit?

          Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. C_G
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Keep Alonso one week?

    And do Jota + Marcal ---> Son + Livra (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would take the hit, it's long term moves

      Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      If Jota is confirmed out then yes

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah like it

      Open Controls
  9. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Worth dropping TAA for 3 or so weeks on WC in order to afford KDB, or no point scheduling in 2FT move later down the line especially cause it’s going into the next IB?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      TAA is fit now and has wat & BHA in the next 3 games.

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        just now

        True, he would be hard to go without but KDB has better fixtures over 3 games. High risk, high reward I guess

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      But it is TAA 🙂

      I am in the same boat as I WC last week, but wasn't until Friday. Have two Chelsea and two Man City, but it would be Chelsea players to go (one of Rudiger, Azpi) and a midfielder for a -4 hit, but i don't see a Chelsea CS this weekend.

      Open Controls
  10. C_G
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    am I crazy to do:

    Jota + Marcal + King ----> Hwang + Son + Livra (-8)?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think a -8 is pretty crazy, but do like this move player for player.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Each transfer in isolation seems fine but when you factor the -8 then I'm not convinced.

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hwang/Livra not worth a -4

      Just do one, I assume Livra for funds?

      Open Controls
  11. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    So taa will start vs watford right?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Who’s the best Brighton defender sub 4.5 long term? Is Duffy nailed?

    Open Controls

