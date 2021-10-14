70
Team News October 14

FPL Gameweek 8 injury and team news: Updates on Raphinha, Torres and more

70 Comments
We’ve got all the Gameweek 8 team news so far in our latest injury round-up of the pre-match press conferences, with Raphinha the headline act from Thursday’s conference calls.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was one of six Premier League head coaches to face the media on Thursday, while a further 13 top-flight bosses are set to provide us with injury updates on Friday.

New Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri spoke to reporters yesterday and you can find updates on the Hornets’ injury latest here.

We’ll round up the key updates from today’s pressers in the article below. Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually updated between now and Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

LEEDS UNITED

Raphinha’s involvement against Southampton looks in some doubt and will partly hinge on how many minutes he racks up for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Friday morning.

Marcelo Bielsa said that there were “many aspects to consider” when evaluating whether Raphinha would feature, citing game-time and travel as factors.

“The options that he has to participate in the game on Saturday depends on whether he plays this final [Brazil] game tonight, how many minutes he plays, how he finishes the game, after he has participated in it, how efficient the rest he can have in the next 36 hours is considering that a third of those will be spent flying, and if there’s any risk that the fatigue could cause injuries, then we won’t risk him. There are so many aspects to consider that I can’t offer you any certainties either way.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha

Robin Koch (pelvis), Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Luke Ayling (knee) remain out but Bielsa confirmed on Thursday that Adam Forshaw (thigh) and Crysencio Summerville (illness) have been passed fit, while Kalvin Phillips (calf) “has chances” of being able to play after withdrawing from the England squad over the international break.

“Bamford won’t play. He has a problem in his ankle which we informed previously. His recovery is subject to the evolution of the injury. I anticipated a date [for him to return], it wouldn’t be because I have arguments to do so. The evolution we have to control is on a day-to-day.

“Kalvin [Phillips] has chances of being able to do so.

“Koch is in the US where he will undergo a simple procedure to try and solve his problem in the pubis. Ayling is at the halfway stage of his process of recovery. Forshaw and Summerville are available again.” – Marcelo Bielsa

BURNLEY

Ben Mee will miss the trip to Manchester City after testing positive for Covid-19, while Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor are doubts after picking up knocks over the international break.

Maxwell Cornet‘s hamstring injury looks to have cleared up, however, with the winger jetting off to join up with the Ivory Coast squad in the last week and then rejoining training today.

“The only one we’ve got missing, not because of injury but because of Covid, unfortunately, is Ben Mee. He’s fine but he’s tested positive so he has to go through the protocols before he comes back in.

“A few knocks, Vyds come back with a bit of a knock, so we’ll wait and see on that one. Probably touch and go. Charlie Taylor has had a couple of knocks, a little bit touch and go on him. Maxwell [Cornet] has come through fine, he’s trained today.” – Sean Dyche

ARSENAL

Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee but aside from a “minor injury” that renders Gabriel Martinelli a doubt for the visit of Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta said that he had no fitness concerns following the end of the October international break. 

“Not any bad news, at the moment everybody seems to be OK. Granit [Xhaka] is progressing really well but obviously, we know that it’s a long-term injury.

“We haven’t had the players here yet. Some of them because they’re still traveling and they’ve not been assessed by the medical staff.

“Unfortunately, [Martinelli] got injured last week – it’s a minor injury and we don’t know if he’s going to be available for Monday.” – Mikel Arteta

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams (muscle) has joined Jack Stephens (knee) on the sidelines for Southampton’s clash with Leeds, although the striker’s injury – unlike that of Stephens – isn’t a serious one.

Tino Livramento was among the Southampton players who were representing their countries over the October international break but, Adams aside, Ralph Hasenhuttl has reported no fresh concerns from his returning squad members.

James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban, however.

“Jack Stephens is still out. We have Che Adams returning back from the internationals with a muscle injury. It’s not too serious but for this game on the weekend, he is definitely out.

“I’ve not seen everybody back so far but the reports have been quite positive for the rest, that they are all well.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Steven Alzate (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (hamstring) are both set for spells on the sidelines after undergoing surgery but Brighton have been handed a boost by the return of Enock Mwepu (groin), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (knee) to training.

“Both Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate suffered injuries in the Crystal Palace match which require surgery, and therefore both players will be out for a significant period of time.

“Enock Mwepu, Adam Webster and Yves Bissouma are back in training, and all three have a chance of being available for selection this weekend.” – Graham Potter

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank confirmed late this afternoon that Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt (thigh) should both be fit to play for Brentford against Chelsea after missing out in Gameweek 7.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

Aside from the six official pre-match pressers, there was also news emerging from Spain that Ferran Torres is set to miss up to six weeks of action with a foot fracture. Manchester City confirmed the midfielder is injured but haven’t put an exact timeframe on his recovery.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez was speaking to the club’s in-house media, meanwhile, and said of his walking wounded:

“The international break is an opportunity to bring back players. Alex Iwobi was training and [so were] Digne and Coleman – that is good news for us – they have started training with the team.

“The others are improving and we will see in the week how they are. Lucas [Digne] had an issue and for two or three days was under treatment but he has started training.

“Fingers crossed [for Yerry Mina], hopefully everything will be fine in the last game [for Colombia], then we will see.” – Rafael Benitez

70 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    New wildcard draft. Shame I’m .1 away from Laporte + Cucerella.

    Sanchez
    Cancelo White Duffy
    Salah KdB(C) Son Mahrez Townsend
    Werner Toney

    Raya Livramento Ajer Archer

    Open Controls
    1. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      6/11 rip er up.

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well it’s different. I presume Mahrez is a one week punt?
      Dont know about trusting Werner holding down a spot but at least you have a lot of other options to go to at that price.
      GL at least you are trying something non template and a way stronger midfield than most and the last few years has shown that’s where the points are at.

      Open Controls
    3. talentoe
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Could change sub keeper to Foster for 0.5

      Open Controls
  2. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    So how messy is this looking?

    Sanchez
    Trent Alonso Semedo Duffy
    Salah Jota Raphinha
    Ronaldo Antonio Jiminez

    4.0 Traore Allan Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not great 4 of 11 in danger. If you have a FT maybe use it but the bench is decent.

      Open Controls
  3. Mackans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    I heard somewhere that Mbuemo isn’t nailed? Someone who knows why?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don't think that is right, but not a Brentford fan

      Open Controls
  4. Mackans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who would you go for on WC: Mbuemo or Hwang?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mbuemo

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. talentoe
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mbuemo

      Open Controls
  5. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Robin Koch (Pelvis) could be a team name

    Open Controls
  6. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on:
    Gray -> ESR?

    Gives cash to get Semedo / another for Marcal

    Y / N?

    Open Controls
    1. talentoe
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maybe but it’s not like ESR is pulling up trees from an FPL perspective even if he passes the eye test. Needs to start getting actual points.

      Open Controls
  7. talentoe
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Dias + Foden or TAA + Raph?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mutter's Munters
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Colby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      KDB

      Afternoon everyone. Can anyone explain why KDB is being so overlooked as a fantasy prospect this season please? Yes Foden’s star is rising fast and high but as a reliable source of goals and assists for years and with City’s excellent fixture run for the next 6+ game weeks surely King Kev is the premium differential we should be brining in on wildcards with Salah and Lukaku?

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        He is not 100% fit yet, have you watched him play?
        He is not the KDB of old just yet, but sure he will be soon, as to when......who knows.. and for that money, pick him over who? Salah?

        Open Controls
      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Probably not back to his best yet. But he is in the same category as second option big hitter with Lukaku and Ronaldo.
        It’s just that Che fixtures look good and no Lukaku is scary. I wouldn’t say KDB is a bad punt at all.

        Open Controls
        1. Colby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thanks for the feedback Mo and Albrighton. I’m just not confident Foden or Grealish carries the threat of a fit-again KDB. One goal and 2 assists in his last 3 (incl v Italy) and those set of excellent fixtures upcoming he’s hard to ignore. I’m on a wc so it’d be easier to bring him in with Salah and Lukaku now for the next 3-4 game weeks and downgrade to Son after the international break if he’s not the Kev of old.

          Open Controls
          1. Mo Mane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Sounds like a Plan, Thumbs Up!!

            Open Controls
      3. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        I need to add, KDB is one of the best players in the world!! and when he is 100% again, I am sure he will be THST good again...but at the moment, so looking at my own luck, KDB hat trick against Burnley!!! 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. b91jh
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      2 WC drafts, TAA and no TAA

      A)
      Raya (Foster)
      TAA Walker Rudiger Cancelo (Livra)
      Salah MAHREZ Raph (Mbeumo)
      Lukaku Antonio Hwang

      Could do Mahrez/Antonio to Son/Toney when fixture swings.

      B)
      Raya (Foster)
      Walker Rudiger Cancelo (DUFFY Livra)
      Salah KDB Raph Mbeumo
      Lukaku Antonio (Hwang)

      Could do KDB/Walker to Son/TAA when fixture swings.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Either option seems fine,TAA looks like being fit. If he is just go A.
        TAA is in the same category as Salah for me he has to be in your team.

        Open Controls
    5. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Mbuemo Toney double up too much as it is Chelsea now and they might have to play due to Raphinha and other issues?

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I wouldn’t want both longer term myself

        Open Controls
    6. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I will stick with the big back 5 this season to see how it works out. Looking more for feedback on the picks themselves and if the bench is strong enough to cope with rotation risks

      Raya

      TAA Dias Cancelo Rudiger James

      Salah Foden Raphina

      Lukaku Antonio

      Steele Hwang McArthur Bissouma

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Could get tricky if Foden and Raphinha miss out together. McArthur and Bissouma aren't good enough backup for them.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cool thanks.

          Open Controls
        2. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          What do you think of the 11 picks ignoring the crazy formation 🙂

          Open Controls
    7. unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      What's the general verdict on

      A: Foden + Jimmy vs
      B: Son + Hwang

      Alternatively go A and move to B in gw12

      Open Controls
    8. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      On WC, 1 player will be benched in each:

      A) Son + ESR + Armstrong
      B) KDB + Hwang + Brownhill

      Open Controls
      1. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    9. EnricoPalazzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      1. Hwang or Toney?
      2. Grealish or Foden?
      3. Gallagher or Zaha?

      What do people think?

      Open Controls
    10. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      8.8 to get rid of torres. I'm not overly inspired by anyone. Have Jota Benrahma grealish and Gilmour. Was thinking ESR? Anyone else to consider? One of the Chelsea boys and if so who?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just right to afford Mahrez and start the roulette fun again x

        Open Controls
      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 3 Years
        just now

        yeah mahrez sounds like fun if he starts

        Open Controls
    11. b91jh
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is Toney a player with better scoring chance than Mbeumo in matches against low blocks like Burnley and Norwich?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It seems as though vs tough defences he has to drop deep and create but against weaker defences he is the spearhead of the attack

        Open Controls
    12. RohanVaswani
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is Christensen nailed on for Chelsea?

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No but with Silva in Brazil would seem likely to play this GW

        Open Controls
    13. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Waiting with bated breath for lukaku and James news for my wildcard tomorrow

      Expect lukaku to be fit - but if not, who will wildcarders replace him with without involving a big squad reshape

      Is vardy the man??

      Open Controls
      1. b91jh
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Maybe Ronaldo as a placeholder?

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Too expensive....means I need to find 1m from elsewhere in the wildcard I like....

          Open Controls
    14. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      if Mahrez doesn't start this time he might as just take a dump in the middle of the changing room floor

      Open Controls
    15. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Any update on Rudiger ?

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds like not playing for Germany was precautionary.

        Open Controls
    16. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/10/14/gallery--blues-return-to-cobham-after-internationals

      Romelu Lukaku returned to full training at Cobham this morning after leaving the Belgium squad early due to muscle fatigue.

      Open Controls
    17. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is Gundogan fit for the weekend? Not interested in him but if he’s out that’s surely better for Foden / Grealish starting chances

      Open Controls
    18. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who to play?

      A. Livramento
      B. White

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Livra

        Open Controls
      2. CABAYE4
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    19. Sid07
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wildcard draft

      Sanchez foster
      TAA cancelo rudiger livera white
      Salah grealish raphina mbeumo brownhill
      Lukaku jimi Antonio

      0.0 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        If you want the template you've got it.

        Open Controls
        1. Sid07
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Any differential suggestions??

          Open Controls
    20. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where to spend the 0.4m on this WC?

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, Duffy
      Salah, Son, Raphina, Mbuembo
      Lukaku, Antonio

      Foster, Livramento, Brownhill, Davis
      Bank 0.4m

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chilwell to Rudiger and Ramsdale to Raya

        Open Controls
      2. CABAYE4
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Chilwell to Rudiger.

        Open Controls
      3. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Lukaku > Kane for 1 week x

        Open Controls
      4. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Brownhill to Luiz or save for a rainy day.

        Open Controls
    21. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best three defenders combination between Chelsea & City for 17 Mill?

      Currently on Walker, James & Rudiger

      Anything better?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Rudiger, Cancelo, Christensen

        Open Controls
    22. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm down to these options:

      A) Play Greenwood, keep FT, Ronaldo Greenwood Benrahma/Sarr out next week for a hit
      B) Greenwood and Benrahma/Sarr out for a hit now
      C) Just sell Greenwood now and get Everton/Arsenal mid or even Mount punt

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    23. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Thoughts on this no Son WC option?

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Chilwell, James
      Salah, Grealish, Raphina
      Lukaku, Antonio

      Foster, Mbeumbo, Brownhill, Davis
      Bank 0.1m

      Open Controls
    24. martyhan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Best combo on WC

      A. Duffy and foden
      Or
      B. Dias and saka.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.