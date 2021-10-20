91
Pro Pundit Teams October 20

Brentford, £4.0m defenders and Leicester: The FPL surprises of 2021/22 so far

91 Comments
Share
1

I’ve been a bit slack with my Pro Pundit articles this year, but after seeing Neale, Tom and Marc pick up the “Best in Editorial” accolade at the Fantasy Content Awards, I’m keen to ride on their coattails.

With that said, I’ll be back to doing my regular pieces on here, looking at some of the key issues and deliberations facing Fantasy managers, and major talking points.

Before that though, with eight Gameweeks now behind our belts, I want to do a bit of a stock check for what started out as quite a predictable season but quickly flipped on its head as only Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can, with some surprise options and teams emerging.

Brentford

A picture containing background pattern Description automatically generated

Every year, we seem to get at least one promoted team that everyone falls in love with. This year, it is unquestionably Brentford, who have lit up the Premier League with some slick, attacking performances. Priced up at 5/4 to get relegated before the start of the season, these odds have been pushed up to 10/1 after a strong start in which they sit in ninth place with 12 points – that’s more than the likes of Leicester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa have got.

What’s been so impressive about Brentford however is their performances both in attack and defence. Their expected goals conceded (xGC) this season is up there with the best in the division (with only Manchester City’s freakishly imperious backline substantially better than them). The Bees have only conceded more than one goal on one occasion so far this season, and even that was against arguably the Premier League’s best attack right now.

David Raya (£4.6m) is looking a solid pick between the sticks with good fixtures to come, and Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) and Pontus Jansson (£4.7m) already chipping in with five attacking returns between them.

But Brentford’s success isn’t solely based on good defensive numbers; they are more than holding their own against more established Premier League teams in attacking terms, too. An expected goals (xG) tally from open play of 7.71 puts them eighth, with Ivan Toney (£6.4m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) offering cut-price options for our FPL teams. In case you missed it, Mbeumo has hit the woodwork six times already this season! With Burnley, Norwich and Newcastle on the horizon, however, many will be turning to the Frenchman, hoping that his luck will change – and that we don’t have another Adama Traore (£6.0m) on our hands…

The rise of Tino Livramento and Shane Duffy

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive Premium Members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our flat-track bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Varane back in training..so should start against pools.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      United desperately need him. Would worry about rushing him back though vs. Pool a la Maguire against Leicester

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Think a back 4 of Thuram, Moore, Baresi, Maldini would struggle under OGS.

      Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Brentford Leicester bit of a tough one to call what’s your prediction ?

    I’m going to say 2-2

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      yea reckon a draw, maybe 1-1

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      2-1 Brentford

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      2-1

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Toughest part is Rodgers seems to have seen the light and realised he needs to play Iheanacho to get the best out of his team, so they could well go on one of those long runs of good form they tend to have at some point in most seasons and that could be now. Brentford will be a lot more organised than MU were so it'll be tighter but should be a decent game

      Open Controls
  3. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    tough choices to make, got 2 FT (0.1 ITB) and WC intact.. thinking of:

    Shaw + Ronaldo to

    a. Dias/Cancello + Vardy
    b. Dias/Cancello + Kaku

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA SHaw Marcal Livra Rudiger
    Salah raph benhrama saka brownhill
    antonio ings ronaldo

    Open Controls
  4. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Reading the comments about Nacho in the article, he has got 70 & 76 mins in the last two and performed well. Is he more nailed now? Or still too risky?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good chance that he keeps starting till he is performing, certainly won't say he is nailed on

      Open Controls
  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Edouard looks to have nailed a place down now. I think I may DCL > Edouard (-4).

    Worse thing that can happen is he blanks but with managerless Newcastle may work out. Even if they appoint a new manager to take over for GW9, it is a massive task ahead.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Any DCL news? Would definitely keep if fit. Otherwise wouldn't get a bench risk Palace player for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Nah, the worst thing that can happen is he may get a YC, miss a pen(or two), score an OG(or two), then get red carded for head butting the ref.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        and a meteor crashes into Selhurst Park.

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Interesting thought on Edouard. But Zaha was out last game and if he comes back Edo might be back on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Edouard is starting matches with Zaha in the lineup.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        Was probably the man of the match against Arsenal and offers more than Benteke in all aspects - especially in movement and the press.

        There is nothing at all to suggest that he'd lose his spot. Really nothing. Vieira was quite clear that he'd need time to acclimatise and that accounts for the sub appearance at Liverpool.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          I said might. But yeah I guess he looks an interesting option.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            The danger is possibly this - that he moves wide right into the Ayew spot. And it's also likely that Tekkers will get consistent minutes - Vieira rates him. Those minutes could be the best minutes as Palace are currently running teams into the ground first half and striking late.

            So not without danger.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I think Olise might be a bigger threat to Ayew than Benteke/Edouard, he's been the one to replace him in both of the last two games. Biggest headache will be when Eze comes back and he's trying to fit in Zaha, Eze, Edouard, Olise, Gallagher and Benteke/Ayew

              Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Do you have Edouard?

          I am ready to make the move and perhaps be ahead of the curve.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yep

            Was top of my preseason watchlist as interesting budget striker - the one who might just get 15. In FPL I hoped he would end up at Brighton but new look Palace are possibly a good destination too. Chances few and far between right now but the team is improving and fixtures have been all top 10 plus Brighton and Brentford.

            Think Toney could be equally good but instinctively prefer the differential option. Nothing in fixtures if you're looking longer term - both Palace and Brentford will be top of ticker for a couple of months. Only difference Palace have City early and Brentford have them late.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Thanks for the input. I will however hold for Benitez presser but also do not want to lose value on DCL dropping and he bound to go down this week.

              Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I'd say Bentekkers will drop out when Zaha is back

        Open Controls
  6. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Priority move?

    A. Ronaldo to Vardy

    B. Saka to Mbeumo

    C. Save & do Ronaldo Digne to Vardy TAA for free next week

    D. All 3 moves for -4

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Out of those, A.

      Open Controls
    3. Kloppage Time
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      B, will be my move as well

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thank you 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? 3.7 itb
    Foster
    White Cancelo Azpi
    Salah Sarr Saka Raph
    Lukaku (c) Antonio Toney

    Sanchez Brownhill Shaw Williams

    Open Controls
  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hhhmmm, just noticed that Palace are out of the Mickey mouse cup, no extra fixtures until the FA Cup so getting someone in like Edoaurd is tickling my fancy.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Might go for him if Antonio or Hwang fail to do anything next GWs.

      Open Controls
  9. Canaries
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Had a few bad weeks of late, but hoping to get some decent pts. How's this looking?

    Sa
    Azpilicueta, Chillwell, Cancelo
    Salah, Benrahma, Tielemans, Gray
    Jiminez, Antonio, Lukaku

    (Gunn, Semedo, Livramento, Pogba)

    Already used up my FT this week swapping in Chilwell for Rudiger. Pogba next week.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
        24 mins ago

        chilwell -> rudiger? strange move

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
            24 mins ago

            sorry. rudiger -> chilwell?

            Open Controls
          • Canaries
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            I swapped out Rudiger for Chilwell - as stated above.

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
                21 mins ago

                yeah, thats what i meant sorry. what was the reasoning there?

                Open Controls
                1. Canaries
                  • 2 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Just sense that if Chilwell starts playing like last 2 GW he will pick up more as he has more attacking threat.

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheBiffas
                      15 mins ago

                      the move makes sense but i feel like there were better ways for you to use your ft, that's all i was thinking

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amartey Partey
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        I actually think it’s a great move. If Chilwell starts he should keep a CS and probably the most attacking threat in that whole Chelsea side right now.

                        Open Controls
          • chriskon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            was going to transfer ESR > Mbeumo next week but I am now thinking to get it over and done with this week? You reckon I would be rushing and missing out on 2 transfer hits next week?

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I'd save.

              Open Controls
          • FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Thinking really aggresive here.

            Matip DCL(if out long term) > Chilwell Edouard (-8).

            Palace fixtures are plum and I have a solid bench to cover Chilwell.

            Following week I remove Doucoure for free.

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
                5 mins ago

                no way. the upside isn't worth the -8

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  DCL a lovely 0 pointer and waste of cash on my bench at this point. Palace at home could very well thump Newcastle.

                  Open Controls
            2. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              29 mins ago

              Sooooooon
              I packed his UECL Road to knockout card.. Worth a 1m

              Have to celebrate here, feel ages since last fpl success.

              Open Controls
            3. Tic Tacs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              28 mins ago

              I don't own Lukaku so am going with Salah for the captaincy, but is it too risky going without the Chelsea striker this week?

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                  6 mins ago

                  don't bother

                  Open Controls
                • FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Tuchel saying Lukaku is mentally tired and also mentioned a formation change so every chance he could end up on the bench.

                  Open Controls
                • JBG
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Don't think it is too risky considering his form and Chelseas toothless attack in general last few GWs.

                  Open Controls
                • lilmessipran
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  You would expect them to bang in a handful of goals over the next 3..who is likely to be most involved is up in the air

                  Open Controls
                • jackruet
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 mins ago

                  Or lukaku is benched against malmo, become mentally fresh, starts against norwich and scores hattrick

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      just now

                      I can easily spoil that by transferring Lukaku in

                      Open Controls
                • OldBenKenobi
                  • 4 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Really kind of stuck of what transfers to make if any?

                  Sanchez
                  TAA James Tierney
                  Salah Raphinha Jota Benrahma
                  Lukaku Jimenez Antonio

                  Steele Livramento Allan Andrew Omobam

                  1.6 ITB 1FT

                  Open Controls
                  1. BrockLanders
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    I'd save

                    Open Controls
                • Tic Tacs
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  24 mins ago

                  Cool, just me being paranoid then!

                  Open Controls
                  1. jackruet
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    22 mins ago

                    Ok

                    Open Controls
                  2. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Or schizophrenic.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Tic Tacs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    17 mins ago

                    Or just stupid

                    Open Controls
                  4. Echoes
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Do you ever feel like you're being watched?

                    Open Controls
                • Mahjongking
                  • 4 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Coady to chilwell for free?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BrockLanders
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    I would. As long as Alonso starts tonight..

                    Open Controls
                • DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  23 mins ago

                  Thoughts on Jimenez I have been thinking of transferring for Toney. (bottomed from previous page)

                  Good idea?

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. OldBenKenobi
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Maybe wait a week? Wolves have Leeds next

                    Open Controls
                  2. BrockLanders
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Not for me

                    Open Controls
                • Mozumbus
                    21 mins ago

                    Who will score more in GW9:
                    A. Bruno (current)
                    B. Son
                    C. De Bryune
                    D. Vardy
                    E. Lukaku

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                        3 mins ago

                        vardy

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mozumbus
                            just now

                            Thanks

                            Open Controls
                        2. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Surely E if Chelsea play anyway half decent

                          Open Controls
                      • BrockLanders
                        • 6 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Anything worth a hit here?

                        Sanchez
                        Alonso, Tierney, Duffy, Livra, Marcal
                        Salah, Mahrez, Saka, Gallagher, (Docoure)
                        Lukaku (c) Antonio, Jimenez

                        Open Controls
                        1. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Anyone??

                          Open Controls
                          1. mynameisq
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Depends on pressers

                            Saka could be out, Mahrez could be rotated as could marcal, doucoure injured Alonso rotation hell even Duffy may drop out soon and Lukaku could be rested

                            I'd say get rid of the injured players for starters asap or you could be burnt putting out only 9-10 players if all get rotated at the same time

                            Open Controls
                        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          A hit? Hmmm … Doucoure injured long term … so eye him … wait for Saka news on his possible injury.

                          Not sure about a hit … but if Saka out this game week … might be worth Mbeumo in for Doucoure….. just because Mahrez is a rotation risk …

                          Open Controls
                      • Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        I don't think Saka will make it for this week. Tight turnaround with the Friday kickoff.

                        What's the best combo?

                        Ronaldo + Saka (-4) for:

                        A) Kane + Mbeumo
                        B) Vardy + Foden
                        C) KdB + Toney

                        Open Controls
                        1. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          B actually looks really good.

                          Open Controls
                      • RedJive79
                        • 2 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Keep James for this GW and risk it or ditch? Have Livra first sub, home to Burnley.

                        Open Controls
                        1. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Risk it

                          Open Controls
                      • Mozumbus
                          16 mins ago

                          Bruno + Antonio > Mbeumo + Vardy
                          Using 2 FTs
                          Remaining funds will be utilized next week to bring in TAA/Son

                          Yes/No?
                          Thanks

                          Open Controls
                          1. BrockLanders
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Yes. Looks good

                            Open Controls
                        • DV8R
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Bench 1:

                          A) Mbuemo
                          B) Wood
                          C) White
                          D) Benrahma

                          Open Controls
                          1. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            White. Low ceiling.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            White

                            Open Controls
                        • aleksios
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          2 ft here, 0.2 itb.Any ideas?

                          --Sanchez
                          --TAA--Rudi--Cancelo
                          --Salah--Gallagher--Raphinia--Gray --Antonio--Jimmy--Luk.

                          --Steer--Livra--Sarr--Semedo.
                          a) Steer to Foster.
                          b) Semedo to Tierney
                          c) Sarr and Semedo to SmithRow and Chilwell.

                          Thanks guys.

                          Open Controls
                        • Erez Avni
                          • 5 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          What’s the right order here:

                          A. Sar (EVE away)
                          B. Liv (Bur home)
                          C. White (Villa home

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Same as yours

                            Open Controls
                        • Pariße
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Half of this page has been calling Jiménez Jiminez for years. Is this the Mandela effect or collective dyslexia?

                          Open Controls
                        • FOO FIGHTER
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          How about this.

                          Doucoure DCL > Mount Edouard (-8)

                          Or is Mount a no go zone?

                          Open Controls
                        • DangerFC
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Start one
                          A, esr
                          B, hwang
                          C, Antonio

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.