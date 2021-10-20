Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy has now been running for three weeks and over 2,500 managers submitted a team for last weekend’s games – were you one of them?

In the last article, we gave you a rundown of the game and how to pick your team. This week, we’ll go a bit deeper into Sorare and share some thoughts on why the Academy is worth your time, as well as taking a brief look at the weekend of football ahead.

What is Sorare?

Sorare is a global Fantasy Football game that blends tournaments with trading, giving managers the chance to own the players in their team. If you ever collected football stickers as a kid, or Pokemon cards, then it’s a little bit like this except that the player ‘cards’ are virtual ones that live on the blockchain.

We’ll dig a little deeper into the blockchain side of things in a future article but rest assured, you don’t really need to know anything about this to play the game. Sorare have made things as easy as possible to get into so you don’t need to be a complete crypto-nerd, you can just enjoy the game – especially by playing in the Academy where you can just jump straight in for free.

You may not have heard of Sorare before we launched the Academy but it’s actually been running since 2018 and has been quietly growing. There are now 178 fully licensed clubs on board and the whole of the Bundesliga will be added later this month.

In September, Sorare announced that they had raised $680m from investors – the biggest Series B funding round in Europe to date. Impressive stuff. And it shows the tradition of collecting football cards is alive and well, just modernised for the digital age!

How does Sorare compare to FPL?

FPL is the world’s most popular Fantasy Football game. If you enjoy FPL, the chances are you’ll enjoy Sorare and do well at it too.

How do the two games compare?

Sorare is truly global, giving you the chance to broaden your football knowledge. You can play using familiar players from Europe. But if you want to scout for hidden gems in the Brazillian league, or find the next talented youngster in the Eredivisie, you can do that on Sorare. Their aim is to cover the top 20 leagues in the world and they are already well on their way towards that.

Every week is engaging. We’ve all been there on FPL – the frustration of your team falling apart due to unexpected injuries, rescheduled fixtures and players losing form, and your team is dead in the water by Christmas. Sorare tournaments take place every weekend and midweek so it really doesn’t matter how much you’ve messed up your last team, as every week is a new week and you’ve always got another chance to be in the running for prizes.

Real-world ownership and prizes. The biggest difference is that on Sorare you can buy and own the players you believe in – for life. Not only can you keep using your players year after year but you can take them and use them elsewhere in the Sorare ecosystem (there are various side games, like the Academy). Better still, if you do well enough, you can turn good performances into prizes that can help you to strengthen your team.

Coming up this Gameweek

Think your football knowledge can take down the rest? Enter the Academy this week for free and see if you can win one of the 10 cards on offer. All the instructions are there – just click on the empty slot in your team, then the player you want to pick.

This weekend there are some tasty one-sided looking fixtures across three of the big five leagues that you might want to consider:

In the Premier League, Chelsea are up against whipping-boys Norwich City. There aren’t many Chelsea players on Sorare yet but you might want to take a look at Timo Werner , Romelu Lukaku or perhaps Kai Havertz if you think the goals are going to flow. Liverpool have a slightly tougher match up away to Man United but it’s still hard to look past Salah given the form he’s in.

, or perhaps if you think the goals are going to flow. Liverpool have a slightly tougher match up away to Man United but it’s still hard to look past given the form he’s in. Sevilla should have enough power to take down Levante in LaLiga. The Sevilla defence has only conceded three goals so far this season – Jules Koundé is a consistent scorer for them and their goalkeeper, Yassine Bono , is pretty reliable too. They have some decent options up front too, like former Spurs player Erik Lamela .

is a consistent scorer for them and their goalkeeper, , is pretty reliable too. They have some decent options up front too, like former Spurs player . Over in France, Lille will fancy their chances against struggling Brest. Jonathan David has the ability to hit high scores, as does Jonathan Bamba – although he’s still finding his feet after returning from injury.

Don’t forget to set your lineups before the deadline (11am Friday). Good luck with your teams this weekend!

