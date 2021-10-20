175
SoRare October 20

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

175 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy has now been running for three weeks and over 2,500 managers submitted a team for last weekend’s games – were you one of them?

In the last article, we gave you a rundown of the game and how to pick your team. This week, we’ll go a bit deeper into Sorare and share some thoughts on why the Academy is worth your time, as well as taking a brief look at the weekend of football ahead.

What is Sorare?

Sorare is a global Fantasy Football game that blends tournaments with trading, giving managers the chance to own the players in their team. If you ever collected football stickers as a kid, or Pokemon cards, then it’s a little bit like this except that the player ‘cards’ are virtual ones that live on the blockchain.

We’ll dig a little deeper into the blockchain side of things in a future article but rest assured, you don’t really need to know anything about this to play the game. Sorare have made things as easy as possible to get into so you don’t need to be a complete crypto-nerd, you can just enjoy the game – especially by playing in the Academy where you can just jump straight in for free.

You may not have heard of Sorare before we launched the Academy but it’s actually been running since 2018 and has been quietly growing. There are now 178 fully licensed clubs on board and the whole of the Bundesliga will be added later this month. 

In September, Sorare announced that they had raised $680m from investors – the biggest Series B funding round in Europe to date. Impressive stuff. And it shows the tradition of collecting football cards is alive and well, just modernised for the digital age!

How does Sorare compare to FPL?

FPL is the world’s most popular Fantasy Football game. If you enjoy FPL, the chances are you’ll enjoy Sorare and do well at it too. 

How do the two games compare?

Sorare is truly global, giving you the chance to broaden your football knowledge. You can play using familiar players from Europe. But if you want to scout for hidden gems in the Brazillian league, or find the next talented youngster in the Eredivisie, you can do that on Sorare. Their aim is to cover the top 20 leagues in the world and they are already well on their way towards that.

Every week is engaging. We’ve all been there on FPL – the frustration of your team falling apart due to unexpected injuries, rescheduled fixtures and players losing form, and your team is dead in the water by Christmas. Sorare tournaments take place every weekend and midweek so it really doesn’t matter how much you’ve messed up your last team, as every week is a new week and you’ve always got another chance to be in the running for prizes.

Real-world ownership and prizes. The biggest difference is that on Sorare you can buy and own the players you believe in – for life. Not only can you keep using your players year after year but you can take them and use them elsewhere in the Sorare ecosystem (there are various side games, like the Academy). Better still, if you do well enough, you can turn good performances into prizes that can help you to strengthen your team.

Coming up this Gameweek

Think your football knowledge can take down the rest? Enter the Academy this week for free and see if you can win one of the 10 cards on offer. All the instructions are there – just click on the empty slot in your team, then the player you want to pick.

This weekend there are some tasty one-sided looking fixtures across three of the big five leagues that you might want to consider:

  • In the Premier League, Chelsea are up against whipping-boys Norwich City. There aren’t many Chelsea players on Sorare yet but you might want to take a look at Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku or perhaps Kai Havertz if you think the goals are going to flow. Liverpool have a slightly tougher match up away to Man United but it’s still hard to look past Salah given the form he’s in.
  • Sevilla should have enough power to take down Levante in LaLiga. The Sevilla defence has only conceded three goals so far this season – Jules Koundé is a consistent scorer for them and their goalkeeper, Yassine Bono, is pretty reliable too. They have some decent options up front too, like former Spurs player Erik Lamela.
  • Over in France, Lille will fancy their chances against struggling Brest. Jonathan David has the ability to hit high scores, as does Jonathan Bamba – although he’s still finding his feet after returning from injury. 

Don’t forget to set your lineups before the deadline (11am Friday). Good luck with your teams this weekend! 

#ad 18+

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

175 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Just finished applying for a job and they asked about my sexual orientation. Pretty outrageous. Anyone been asked that before?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Is this a joke?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        No it’s not.

        Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      thats poor ... i was under the impression thats something they are not allowed to ask ... same as your age etc?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        actually ... i'm getting mixed up with interviews i think

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Asked age, race, sexual orientation. Need work but I don’t think I should go any further with the application.

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            agree ... too many red flags already ... pretty out of order.

            Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        If this is in the US, it is definitely illegal

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          It’s in England, but this is a first for me.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Well they can ask as an anonymous kinda questionnaire thing at the end that isn't mandatory to fill in and has 0 impact on the application, most jobs do that

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Ah ok cheers.

              Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      That would be illegal in Denmark

      Open Controls
    4. pjomara
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Under EU laws they definitely wouldn't be allowed ask any questions like that, but under Bojo law, God knows.

      Open Controls
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      In an interview or on an application form?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        It was an application form.

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          A horse mate , tell them you're a Horse fgs

          Open Controls
        2. pjomara
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Maybe they included it as they're looking for diversity in the employee that they're hiring.
          Tell them you're a dyslexic gay Afro-Caribbean paraplegic.

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Hmmm yeah maybe this is the reason indeed. Bottom line should be can you do the fn job ?

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Ah yeah spot on I suppose.

            Open Controls
          3. BigRedDog
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Llo

            Open Controls
          4. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            No, it doesn't affect the application at all, it just helps them when analysing groups that are applying, and the make up of their workforce

            Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I suspect (hope) it is part of demographic surveying of the workforce and sits independent of your application purely for diversity statistics but it should mention how/why the information is being collected.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Cheers Miguel. Yeah it would have been nice and also probably wise to explain that.

            Open Controls
    6. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Wow... I bet the one asking the question was cringing.. what company can I ask? Embarrassing

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        B&Q.
        Tough times at the moment. 😆

        Open Controls
        1. BigRedDog
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Yikes

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Somebody once asked me if there was a B&Q in Wigan so I had to spell it out to them W-I-G-A-N and told them there’s definitely no B&Q in Wigan, honestly, some people…

            Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Vardy on the bench vs Spartak which is good for GW9.

    They are 1-0 down though.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      yeah, give them old legs a rest

      Open Controls
  3. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who would you prioritize selling for Mbuemo? Jota or Traore. I cant be sure any will play unfortunately so need one gone.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      traore

      Open Controls
  4. Jernau M Gurgeh
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I am watching the Leicester match on Cyfo that is a legal Belgium stream. Very good and in English and free.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      #ad

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Give Jota and a Armstrong one last chance ??

    Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Plymouth Argyle's third goal last night was ridiculous. If they didn't have a 2-0 lead in the fifth minute of injury time surely the game would have been called off a waterlogged pitch.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87L5EMOJz3w

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Haha the celebrations were awesone

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        *awesome

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          The fact that conditions were more appropriate for swimming was not missed by the players.

          Open Controls
    2. pjomara
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What was the real time difference between 1:35 in that clip and 1:40 because the pitch was fine at 1:35 and absolutely drenched at 1:40?

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I wasn't at the match but downpour right at the end by the sounds of it.

        Open Controls
  7. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Who will score more in GW9:
      A. Antonio + Bruno + Greenwood + Azpi + Rudigar + Coufal (current team)
      B. Lukaku + Son + Mbeumo + TAA + Rudiger + Manquillo (WC)
      C. Vardy + Son + Mbeumo + Azpi + TAA + Coufal (WC)

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Cmon really ?

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Ok, let me post something simpler 😀

            Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/20/ucl-fantasy-tuesdays-lessons-learned-and-what-to-expect-from-wednesdays-matches/

        Open Controls
      3. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Start 2 of the below:
        A) TAA
        B) Toney
        C) Mbeumo
        D) Antonio

        Current setup:
        Ramsdale
        TAA James Dias Cancelo Livra
        Salah Foden Raph
        Lukaku Toney

        Foster Mbeumo Antonio Brownhill

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.