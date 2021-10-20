Meet the Manager: Ex-pro footballer with two top 5k FPL ranks talks Gameweek 9

Joe chats to another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) veteran with a strong track record in the game in his long-running series.

Former Ukrainian league footballer Vanya Guchev has played at youth and professional level and is still a semi-pro in his home city of Kharkiv.

Midfielder Vanya, who once turned down an offer to join Champions League regulars Shakhtar Donetsk, was a professional at Gelios Kharkiv and an academy player at Metalist Kharkiv. He still plays semi-pro for Brightgrove, also in Ukraine, and his footballing idols include Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Vanya also happens to be very good at Fantasy Premier League management.

Over his ten-year career, he’s had two top 5k finishes, including one within the top 2,000, and has only finished outside the top 100k once.

This season he could be set for another strong finish, going into Gameweek 9 sitting inside the top 4k.

With his experience as a player and skill as an FPL manager, he arguably has a unique perspective on the game, which he has put to good use to identify the Premier League’s most ‘efficient players’.

He chats to Joe about why some players have not impressed him and why others have become essential picks, due to their ability to conjure up big chances, going on to discuss his plans for Gameweek 9 and beyond.

Their chat takes in issues around hits, captaincy and risk. It was recorded on Monday 19 October, just ahead of Gameweek 8’s final match, between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

