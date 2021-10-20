361
Interview October 20

Meet the Manager: Ex-pro footballer with two top 5k FPL ranks talks Gameweek 9

361 Comments
Joe chats to another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) veteran with a strong track record in the game in his long-running series.

Former Ukrainian league footballer Vanya Guchev has played at youth and professional level and is still a semi-pro in his home city of Kharkiv.

Midfielder Vanya, who once turned down an offer to join Champions League regulars Shakhtar Donetsk, was a professional at Gelios Kharkiv and an academy player at Metalist Kharkiv. He still plays semi-pro for Brightgrove, also in Ukraine, and his footballing idols include Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Vanya also happens to be very good at Fantasy Premier League management.

Over his ten-year career, he’s had two top 5k finishes, including one within the top 2,000, and has only finished outside the top 100k once.

This season he could be set for another strong finish, going into Gameweek 9 sitting inside the top 4k.

With his experience as a player and skill as an FPL manager, he arguably has a unique perspective on the game, which he has put to good use to identify the Premier League’s most ‘efficient players’.

He chats to Joe about why some players have not impressed him and why others have become essential picks, due to their ability to conjure up big chances, going on to discuss his plans for Gameweek 9 and beyond.

Their chat takes in issues around hits, captaincy and risk. It was recorded on Monday 19 October, just ahead of Gameweek 8’s final match, between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 9: Tips, captains, team news and best players

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Tsparkes10
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    This wc looks tasty…
    Option to go Son, Jesus over Vardy, Foden?

    McCarthy Foster
    Walker Rudiger TAA Livramento Manq
    Raph Mbuemo Salah Foden Havertz
    Vardy Borja Antonio

    
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, Son is definitely more nailed than Foden

      
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      By tasty do you mean mixed meat kebab and chips after a skinfull tasty? Guarenteed to bring regret in the morning

      
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I mean nandos chicken thighs with a side of peri chips and tenderstem broccoli tasty… might not always be worth the price but when it’s good it’s worth every penny

        
    3. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wouldn't call borja, foden, Havertz, walker tasty tbf

      
  2. jay01
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    People confused over Chilwell or Alonso starting. I told everyone Chilwell will get his first start vs Southampton definitely based on what I know as a Chelsea fan. People didnt like to hear this but i was right.

    Let me tell you now, Chilwell definitely starts vs Norwich.

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      If you had Alonso would you switch out for Chilwell-4?

      
      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        As an FPL player i dont really like switching out defenders for a hit. Depends if you have an alternative like Livramento to play on the bench id wait to do it on a free. If you dont, then as a long term move its viable for sure.. chilwell is very advanced for us too, so if theres a game hes likely to haul its norwich

        
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks- yes it’s fixture and attacking potential upside that makes it worthwhile I think

          
          1. jay01
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Go for it, Alpnso will get the cup game, then Chilly back to the next Prem start too (barring any injuries).. hes our first choice

            
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      What else can you tell us?

      
      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Depends what you wanna know. Chilly is what im certain of.

        
    3. tommo1989
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do you own him and if so, are you captaining?

      
      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah i owned Chilwell prior to the Southampton GWK was waiting for him to come back since the start of the season. A captain option for sure but im going Mo

        
    4. Fantasy Football Friend!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't care who you support. Unless you have an inside source at the club, you aren't ang more qualified than the rest of us.

      
      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Dont need an inside source to know who will start lmao

        
        1. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Crystal ball works for me!

          
      2. tommo1989
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I do think following your own team closely does make a difference. As a Man Utd fan I knew Greenwood would be a great option from the start of this season

        
        1. jay01
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Definitely.. seems an obvious statement but its so so right

          
  3. The Senate
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lukaku to Daka anyone?

    
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Already have Vardy but still tempted. Big gamble that could fail fantastically.

      
    2. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I will give you a reply to say no.
      Don't expect any more.

      
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      What makes you think Daka starts next game? Kelechi and Vardy have done well vs Manu

      
    4. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Strap them knees together lol

      
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best option between

    A Foden
    B Havertz

    
  5. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which strategy is better?

    A)
    GW9 Lukaku -> Kane
    GW10 Benrahma -> Mbeumo
    GW11 Antonio -> Toney
    GW12 Rudiger&Saka -> Son&4.3def -4

    B)
    GW9 Lukaku&Benrahma -> Son&Toney -4
    GW10 Saka -> Mbeumo
    GW11 Save
    GW12 Rudiger&Antonio -> Kane&4.3def

    
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Impossible to plan that many weeks ahead. As tonight showed.

      
      1. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have a good bench to cover

        
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    My plan was to bring Son in my squad after last week WC hit.. anyway now with Lukaku out.. am i have to go for Kane?

    
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      not the worst player to bring in and good differential
      see my post below

      
  7. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Alonso Livra
    Salah Townsend Gray Gallagher
    Antonio

    Subs:
    Foster Ronaldo ASM Sarr

    0 FT 0.0itb

    the FT was for Shaw >> Chilwell
    am I gtg?
    benches need tweak?

    
    1. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you are benching Ronaldo, Saint max, and Sarr you don't even deserve replies.

      
  8. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Foden Mbeumo Raphinha
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez

    Foster Livramento Duffy Brownhill

    1FT, 0.4 itb

    What to do here? Lukaku (if injured) >> ?

    Cheers

    
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am with the same team hahahaha maybe will go for Kane? What do you think

      
  9. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Was going to do Jota to Raphinha for free
    Hows Jota/Lukaku >> Raph/Kane -4
    not too fussed about the hit and whu MUN defence aren't keeping clean sheets, fixtures after that are really good

    
  10. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ronaldo >> Kane (-4)?

    
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No.

      
  11. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Shot me bolt on the FT this week & now Lukaku is slumped on my bench

    Take a hit for

    A Kane
    B Vardy

    Or start

    C Livra
    D Saka (maybe not fit)
    E Benny over the Hill

    
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could do worse than starting Livra.

      
  12. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Keep alonso 1 more gw ?

    
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yep

      
  13. MShalkz
      4 mins ago

      Lukaku and Ronaldo to Kane and Vardy for a -4 this week?

      
      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Boom yes

        
      2. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No, just Lukaku out for Vardy.

        
    • BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Tuchel on Norwich in #GW9: "This will be maybe one of the shortest pre-match meetings in my history of coaching because we want everything on the same level. We have the chance to switch on some positions, to demand from everybody physically the same input."

        #FFScout #FPL

        
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          just now

          ALONSO HOPE IS BACK!!!!

          
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Alonso nailed on to start then

          
    • dontyouknowimloko
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got Mahrez in as a one week punt on wildcard with plan to bring Raphina in.

      Should I still do it for free or hold?

      Got City cover in Foden and Cancelo.

      
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Jesus didn't train again apparently, so every chance Mahrez could keep his place..

        
    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any thoughts on Aubameyang in for Lukaku?

      No Europe so rested, started to score goals and good fixtures.

      I don’t like Vardy v Brentford so maybe thinking Jiminez as a boring alternative?

      
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        not the worst option but you wouldn't be surprised if he blanked more often than not!
        In saying that he's scored in 3 straight home games and have AVL WAT NEW coming up

        
    • DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      What ya reckon?
      Traore, 'Kaku > Havertz, Vardy (-4)

      
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not keen on Havertz

        
      2. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Decent trade tbh

        
    • dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Why you people prefer Vardy over Kane… Kane is Kane?

      
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It’s down to Spurs not being very attacking and Kane didn’t quite hit the form yet. Not to mention bad fixtures

        
    • Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Lukaku & Saka for

      A. Vardy & Mount
      B. Edouard/Toney & KDB
      C. Just Lukaku to Vardy
      D. Just Lukaku to Auba

      
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        C

        
    • Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      

      Open Controls

