FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks features double-ups from four clubs

After Sam, Az, Neale and Tom submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 10 ahead of tomorrow’s 11:00 BST deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation and, as ever, are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

GOALKEEPER

Illan Meslier (£5.0m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Gameweek 10, with this weekend’s opponents Norwich City failing to find the back of the net in seven of their nine Premier League matches so far. During that time, they have scored just one goal from open-play, and rank bottom for non-penalty xG. Leeds United haven’t exactly been watertight at the back this season, but this fixture is about as good as it gets right now, and they won’t get a better chance to record just their second clean sheet of the campaign.

DEFENDERS

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) sits top of the defender standings after last weekend’s double-digit haul at Old Trafford, despite missing Gameweeks 5 and 7 through illness and injury respectively. The England international has now produced three assists along with five clean sheets, and as a result, is averaging an impressive 7.3 points per match ahead of Gameweek 10.

Joao Cancelo (£6.4m) has started every single Manchester City league fixture this season, with his ability to play on either flank key to his FPL appeal. The Portuguese is now level with Alexander-Arnold at the top of the defender scoring charts, with 51 points, and leads the way amongst team-mates for passes received in the final third (204), and surprisingly, goal attempts (17). Pep Guardiola’s side have already kept six clean sheets this term, which suggests Cancelo can profit at both ends of the pitch on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) takes the final spot in our backline, having found the back of the net in three successive Gameweeks. During that time, he has featured as an advanced wing-back, and sits top amongst all defenders for goal attempts and shots in the box. He also ranks third for crosses, which could key against a Newcastle United side who struggled to defend such situations last time out. As for Chelsea, it’s now 17 Premier League clean sheets since Thomas Tuchel took charge, at least three more than any other side.

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) has now scored 15 goals in 12 appearances for Liverpool this season, including 10 in nine Premier League games, the most recent of which was a sensational hat-trick at Old Trafford in Gameweek 9. The Egyptian’s form – he is averaging 11.9 points per match – has helped Liverpool to an unbeaten start, ahead of Saturday’s Anfield meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion. Graham Potter’s side have posted some impressive defensive numbers throughout 2021, but were carved open up on four occasions against Manchester City last time out, and with Salah in such irresistible form, keeping him quiet may prove an impossible task.

England international Phil Foden (£8.2m) has now started the last four Premier League matches, producing three goals, two assists and 34 FPL points during that run. In Gameweek 9 alone, he posted match-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, final-third touches, penalty area touches and xGI, while his average position in possession was comfortably higher than any of his team-mates. With the exception of maybe Ederson (£6.0m), no player in Manchester City’s squad is completely immune to rotation, but having been benched in midweek, could be set for another league start against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite an underwhelming Gameweek 9, Kai Havertz (£8.1m) returns to our Scout Picks this week, with Newcastle United’s leaky backline key to his appeal. The German international is expected to continue in a no. 9 role in the absence of Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m), and given that the Magpies are yet to keep a single clean sheet this term, we’re tipping the German international to deliver. It’s also worth noting that Havertz has netted in his two most recent cup appearances, against Malmo and Southampton in midweek.

With Marcelo Bielsa confirming that Raphinha (£6.7m) will likely be available for this weekend’s trip to rock-bottom Norwich City, we’re gambling on his fitness and including him here. The Brazilian has had a stop-start campaign so far, but has impressed when fit, netting goals against Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United. Notably, 30 chances have been created from the Canaries’ left-flank over the last six Gameweeks, with 75 crosses also coming from that zone. Both are league-worst totals, which suggests that Raphinha can exploit those weaknesses in Sunday’s clash at Carrow Road.

Our fifth midfield choice of the week is by some distance the most ‘punty’ nomination in our weekly selection. Armando Brioja (£5.0m) was in the running for a place in our Scout Picks before being ruled out of the clash with Watford with an ankle injury, so we’ve turned our attention to his strike partner of the last two weeks: Nathan Redmond (£5.9m). Redmond has racked up more shots and key passes (nine of each) than Broja over the last two Gameweeks and double the expected goal involvement (his open-goal miss last weekend contributing to that figure, of course), and this weekend faces a Watford side who still haven’t kept a single clean sheet in 2021/22. A complete rest in the EFL Cup in midweek suggests he’ll keep his place this Saturday, whoever gets the nod alongside him.

FORWARDS

Michail Antonio (£8.2m) netted his sixth Premier League goal of the season in Gameweek 9, and as a result, sits joint-top of the forward standings alongside Jamie Vardy (£10.8m). The nature of the goal, which was poked in direct from a corner, is also worth noting, given that their opponents this weekend – Aston Villa – have had real difficulties defending dead-ball situations in recent weeks, which was again evident at the Emirates last time out. Dean Smith’s side have also conceded eight goals in their last three Premier League matches, and have struggled for consistency all season.

Joining Antonio up front is Brentford’s Ivan Toney (£6.6m), whose aerial ability could be key this weekend against a Burnley side who have allowed plenty of headed goal attempts so far. The Bees, meanwhile, have had an encouraging start to life in the Premier League, and will fancy their chances against Sean Dyche’s side, who are still yet to win this season and have just one clean sheet against Norwich City to their name.

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Our panel voted as follows:

Az: Salah, Foden, Havertz

Sam: Salah, Foden, Havertz

Neale: Salah, Chilwell, Havertz

Tom: Salah, Foden, Antonio

Salah is awarded the captaincy, with Foden nominated as vice-captain.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Holmes, who triumphed 59-34 in Gameweek 7, has set the target to beat.

Our champion this week is Bruno Commando, who has gone with a 3-4-3 of Fernandez; Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Rudiger; Salah (c), Foden, Mount, Raphinha; Jesus, Antonio, Toney.

The Scout Picks are 6-3 up on the community this season.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT